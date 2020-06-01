Chris Kirschner: This quote from Lloyd Pierce: “I’m fine. You’re emotional. You’re vulnerable. But this isn’t new. I’ve been black for 44 years. This feeling of outrage isn’t new.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 1, 2020 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
Gayle Benson: One week ago today, George Floyd was tragically and senselessly murdered. Anger, sadness and protest followed throughout our nation in response to this unjust murder. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd. There are no written words, nor the timing of those words that can properly honor the life of George Floyd. We stand against police brutality in any form. Statements are words; unified action towards a solution is what needs to come from this now.
Gayle Benson: Today, we spoke with Demario Davis, Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. These players are passionate about finding a solution and working in solidarity with their fellow teammates. They are all committed to change, addressing action items and building towards future social change.
Gayle Benson: I stand with them and I will rely on their leadership and direction to make sure we are making the most powerful impact we can. And I am proud to announce that these three players will join me in a newly created Social Justice Leadership Coalition, within our organization. I welcome any of our other players to join as well. Our goal will be to advocate for issues of change when and where we are able to in black and brown communities. Hopefully our work will be a model for others. They will have my full support.
When former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell was a child, he and his family were on a summer road trip from their home in Kinston, N.C., when they stopped at a gas station in Waycross, Ga. Maxwell and his brother went to the bathroom, but they were small and no one really noticed them. “My mother was waiting with my sister outside to go in after we came out, and the guy in the gas station said, ‘No, miss, your bathroom is outside, in the grease pits,’ ” Maxwell recalled Monday. “My father, who had been serving in Vietnam, went off. He said, ‘I fought for this country. I got wounds. I almost died and I can’t even use the damn bathroom?’ ”
As Maxwell proudly watched Celtics such as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier join in peaceful demonstrations, using their social media channels to rev up support in real time, he wondered what life might have been like if he had had access to similar platforms. “To have my voice heard,” he said. “For me to have gone someplace and been a popular athlete and said, ‘There is a beach in South Carolina which is segregated, and they put a chain-link fence in the water and you have to swim all the way out to go around?’ I was thinking as a little boy like, ‘Damn, was the water different? If you went past this area, what would happen?’ But I’d love to go back, and I’d love to be like these guys.”
Maxwell, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP and radio commentator for Celtics broadcasts, was particularly moved by Brown. The fourth-year forward said he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta last weekend to lead his own peaceful protest in his home state. Brown, 23, put out a call on Twitter and Instagram and was joined on his march by about 100 people, including Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. “I think that was beautiful,” Maxwell said. “For him and Brogdon to be able to do that and pull that off is great. One thing with Jaylen Brown is you really see that person, that guy where you go, ‘Man, I really admire what he does from a personal standpoint.’ He gets it and understands who is he is and appreciates his community. For him to do that was special.”
June 1, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
Quin Snyder’s colleague, Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, organized a conference call among the NBA’s 30 head coaches over the weekend. The goal was to devise a plan of action, to determine a way in which they could use their platform to accomplish some good. Snyder, who would wind up joining the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform, recalled listening to his black fellow coaches and coming away realizing how much more he could do, how much more he needed to do.
Pierce mentioned on the podcast how the bond between NBA players and coaches may be closer than it is in other sports owing to the relatively small roster sizes. Relationships typically can’t help but be closer. “If a player comes to you and tells you, you know, ‘My aunt has cancer,’ you can’t stop thinking about it,” Pierce said. “You can’t stop thinking about what your player is going through. Every practice, every game.”
Jon Rothstein: Source: Vermont’s Stef Smith will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Averaged 14.2 PPG last year.
Jon Rothstein: Nicholls State’s Andre Jones tells me that he has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft and will be returning to school next season. Averaged 11.9 PPG last year.
June 1, 2020 | 5:36 pm EDT Update
The NBA is expected to announce later this week its plans for resuming the season this summer in Orlando, Fla., at Disney World. A part of that announcement should be a glimpse of what that plan will look like and who will play. According to league sources, a format involving 22 teams has the most support. But the exact look of this has apparently still not been decided.
Dennis Rodman isn’t sugarcoating things as he calls on looters to stop the destruction across the country, and protest peacefully. “Please, please understand we have to live together,” Rodman said in a video on TMZ. “We’re human beings. We’re not f—ing animals, we’re human beings.”
“It’s a bad situation and I think we should all understand the fact that there’s a new generation,” Rodman said in the video. “People my age all knew about the Rodney King thing, and things start to happen, people looting, setting fires, damaging people’s homes, businesses and stuff like that. Now we have this incident. I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting? Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that?’”
June 1, 2020 | 5:26 pm EDT Update
As protests against racial injustice and systemic racism continue across the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd last week, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet shared his thoughts on the conversation that has emerged about racial inequality. “It’s really unfortunate, but what I think is even more unfortunate is that I think we’ve already seen this before,” VanVleet said in an interview Monday of some of the protests turning violent. “We’ve seen this movie before and I think people are tired of the racism and tired of discrimination and the abuse. Unfortunately, [George Floyd] had to lose his life but I think it was a boiling point and people are just fed up and I think it’s time for a change and everybody’s seeing that.
Fred VanVleet: “Kind of the curtains are being pulled back and you can see everything for what it is and see who stands where and we’re going to have to move forward from this eventually, but right now it’s just a lot of emotion, and rightfully so. We’re talking about hundreds of years of pain and suffering for an entire culture of people.”
VanVleet believes some of our society’s systems as we know them need to be overhauled. “It’s big steps. There’s nothing small that’s gonna fix this,” VanVleet said of what steps can be taken to move towards a resolution. “I think the system that’s in place is not for us, it’s not for everybody. It’s for a specific set of people and, obviously, there are ways to succeed in that system, but there’s definitely not an even playing field. So there’s a lot of things that need to be changed, but there are laws, policies and, as you can see, police procedures that maybe need to be updated or guys need to be trained better.”
Steve Kerr: This is why he is Pop. As he once told me- ‘life is short- you either stand for something or you don’t.’ He has always firmly stood for justice and equality, and given the rest of us the courage to do so too.
Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks CEO Steve Koonin: “Our relationship with all the civic leaders in Atlanta is very, very strong… We have been in communication with our city leaders and we are very, very, very supportive of what they have done, the words they’ve said, the actions they’ve taken.”
June 1, 2020 | 4:43 pm EDT Update
Warriors re-open training facilities
Anthony Slater: Sources: The Warriors were finally permitted to open their practice facility to players for individual workouts today, becoming one of the last NBA teams allowed back. It was the first time players have had access to the gym in 2.5 months. About five players showed up.
Anthony Slater: Expectation remains that Warriors won’t be part of any NBA restart, but there’s an obvious need to sharpen skills, get on training programs for the summer and eventually be able to do group workouts/scrimmages and perhaps mini training camp
The Celtics opened up the Auerbach Center for individual player workouts on Monday, and we know of one player who took advantage of the now-open gym: fan favorite Tacko Fall. The Celtics big man has been having a hard time finding a place to work out during the NBA’s coronavirus hiatus. His 7-foot-5 build probably did him no favors while trying to get in a good workout from home, either. But Fall was seen arriving at the Auerbach Center in Brighton on Monday morning, giving Kevin Walsh of NBC a thumbs up as he parked at the facility.
While the NBA season has been on pause for the last two-plus months, Fall has been working out with teammates Grant Williams, Carson Edwards, Semi Ojeleye and Brad Wanamaker via FaceTime and Zoom. He likely got a much better workout in on Monday, given all the features at Boston’s state-of-the-art practice facility.
Sarah K. Spencer: “It’s powerful to see the vulnerability, to see the effort.” Lloyd Pierce says conversations the NBCA committee has had so far have been powerful. When it comes to finding solutions, LP says they’re trying to focus on action/solutions that are sustainable.
June 1, 2020 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: I’m hearing from a league source that the #Pistons will not reopen their practice facility early, even with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s revised executive order to reopen gyms and athletic practices. Their target date remains June 12.
Even as the NBA appears to be closer to a return, Embiid is still emphasizing safety — though he misses playing in front of the Wells Fargo Center crowd. “First of all, I want everybody to remain safe. I want to be safe,” Embiid said. “This is nothing to play with. You don’t know what can happen. But when the time is right and everything is safe and I can be on the court, I feel like what I’m going to be missing the most is just being out there, winning for the city of Philadelphia, representing the city of Philadelphia, and just going out there and dominating.”
It was an odd first half to the season, but outside of a shoulder injury that cost him five games, Embiid was looking more like his old self after the break. “I feel like before the season got shut down, I was on that path,” Embiid said. “Especially after that All-Star Game, my mentality just completely changed. First part of the season, it wasn’t up to my standards — not even close. I was on that path to just changing all that and making it happen.”
Like anyone missing basketball, Embiid watched “The Last Dance” documentary. There are some parallels to be made as Embiid and Ben Simmons have had their share of disappointment in the postseason. Much like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did with the “Bad Boy” Pistons, the Sixers’ All-Star duo may have to overcome their playoff boogeymen in Boston and Toronto. Embiid believes he can push his teammates the same way Jordan once did. “I did watch it. It was interesting,” Embiid said. “I saw a lot of similarities and a lot of people have told me that. … I can also be that guy, I just need to keep putting in the work and that’s what I’ve been doing.”
The Bulls went on to beat the Seattle Supersonics in six games to be crowned champs. And the Warriors blew a three-games-to-one lead in the Finals, losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers after Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5. “I know are guys were proud of it, but we didn’t validate it with a title,” Kerr said. “As a result, we just have a small banner in our practice facility commemorating it. That’s kind of how it should be I think. We can look back at it and remember a great season, but we didn’t quite get it done. So it definitely loses a bit of its luster.”
Dave Zirin: This demonstration is being organized by former NBA player Royce White. He’s been organizing mass demos all week in Minneapolis. Thousands of people. Can’t believe that’s not a bigger story in the sports-media world. Helluva lot more compelling than The Last Dance.
June 1, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update
While the former center violated the league’s drug policy multiple times for smoking marijuana, Sanders wants to make it clear why he was done with basketball before the age of 30. “I could feel the effects it [marijuana] was having on my body, on my sleep and pain in comparison to the pills I was given” said Sanders in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “As a scientist, I knew what helped and what worked. It always came down to legalities. I felt like I was in the pre-historic age where we were still in this discovery mode. It sucks that people are still suffering when there are solutions out there that are deemed illegal because of some stigma.”
“The NBA has an identity issue. The overall identity of the NBA is still trying to be controlled by the owners. Marijuana is not why I left the league. Honestly, I would have just been in the league smoking weed if I wanted to stay in the league,” said Sanders. “It did cast a negative shadow and it did make it a lot harder to just play basketball.”
“I played with Brandon Jennings, Monte Ellis, Drew Gooden, Keyon Dooling, Andrew Bogut and I had great teammates,” said Sanders. “The fans are dope in Milwaukee and they are longtime fans. It was good to be a part of that community and they really took me in. I felt like I was really a part of the Milwaukee community. There was always a Larry chant. It really felt like I was coming to see my people every day. It was good.”
As a center and power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it is part of Kevin Love’s job to stay in tip-top physical shape. But the athlete is also an advocate for mental health, and in a new video, he welcomes AD into a corner of his Ohio home which is completely dedicated to caring for both his mind and body.
In his wellness room, the NBA star has a hyperbaric chamber, an infrared sauna, a red light therapy device, a bed for vibration therapy, a Power Plate, a large inflatable circle called a Waff, which he uses for meditation, and, of course, some candles to set the mood for yoga and pine-scented incense to remind him of his native Oregon. He uses the various equipment depending on what his body needs to recover from strenuous training sessions on any given day, and while navigating the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental aspect of his self-care routine has been especially vital.
“We are so fortunate to have this stuff here and I am so glad that I invested in that type of room,” Love tells AD. “I always know I have a safe space to go to and I have a very healing place not only for the body, but spiritually as well. The space has helped with making things a habit, somewhat of a ritual in my life.”
June 1, 2020 | 4:09 pm EDT Update
First, Silver has to make a deal with the players to finish the season, to play in Walt Disney World this summer. That likely will include personal sacrifices and health risks on top of additional salary losses. Then the sides will have to move on to next season, which could necessitate a partial or complete renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement under the duress of evaporating revenue.
At the heart of this endeavor is the close relationship Silver has with the president of the union, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul. That partnership has developed over nearly 15 years of working on varying levels of projects behind the scenes. Silver, Paul and union executive director Michele Roberts put together a tiring but relatively peaceful CBA extension after months of talks in 2016. In a signature moment for both, Paul won concessions for superstar players — clearly a goal — and Silver avoided a work stoppage. Considering two of the previous three CBAs put together by previous commissioner David Stern involved lockouts, this was not a minor feat.