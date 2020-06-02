Trae Young largely went unnoticed before climbing the stage at Andrews Park in downtown Norman. He sat on the third row of the stone amphitheater benches with his family. Young held a “Black Lives Matter” sign. And on the back: “God didn’t give us this breath for YOU to take it away!” Young listened for an hour as rally organizers and Norman leaders spoke. “Obviously I know I’m gonna get recognized, I know people are going to come up to me,” Young said after his speech. “But it’s not about me … I’m not a celebrity. I’m here to be a leader. I’m here to be supportive. I’m here to make change.”
June 2, 2020 | 7:59 am EDT Update
Marco Belinelli on free agency: 'NBA remains my first option'
Marco Belinelli said that his priority in the next free agent will be to remain in the NBA. “I will be free agent in this damned summer of the virus, the least suitable to find a contract” Belinelli told La Repubblica. “I will check all the options, I count on having offers. Today NBA is and remains my first option, since the fire that pushed me to come here has not yet gone out” the Italian guard added. “Europe and Italy are not alternatives now due to calendar event. In the NBA we will be playing until August, there will be the draft in September and we will re-start later. This season is out of phase with the European season. In Europe teams are been built now, I believe I will be here to wait”.
Corey Brewer: 'I feel like I have a few good years left'
You’re currently a free agent and you want to continue playing. Have you received interest from any teams throughout this season? Corey Brewer: Yeah, we had some talks with a few teams, but nothing really happened. My agent is still working on it, so we’ll see. I feel like I can still help a team and I feel like I have a few good years left. But you never know, man. It’s a lot of young guys now. But we’ll see what happens.
I feel like you can help a team on and off the court. In addition to your play, you can help a team as a strong veteran presence. Corey Brewer: For sure. I can point out some things that can help the young guys. There are a lot of little things in basketball that guys really need help with. They only see the big picture, they don’t see the little things.
So, now that 10 years have passed, has the plan worked as well as Leonsis had hoped? “I thought at the time we were executing a very good strategy of drafting and retaining and keeping our young players together as a core. John was the first pick, Brad [Beal] was third, Otto [Porter Jr.] was third. That seemed to be working,” Leonsis told NBC Sports Washington. “For the most part, it was the right strategy. Injuries have played a very, very big role in the ultimate state of the team. And we’ve lived and learned and we’ve made much bigger investments in our health and wellness programs and training and the like. So, the strategy and the plan is incomplete.”
There is only one thing left to truly gain, Leonsis believes. “My conversations with him early which have continued was the importance of maintaining who you want to model your game after,” Leonsis said. “Who do you admire? Who are the winners? I think John has had in the last two years injury upon injury upon injury, but time to self-reflect. When we gave John the supermax deal, the conversation that I’ve had with him – and we have a very respectful relationship – it was you don’t have to worry about your personal stats. It’s now time to turn all of your attention to team success.”
There is also the element of Beal being a much better player now than he was the last time he played with Wall, and certainly compared to the player Beal was when Wall was last healthy, which he says was the 2016-17 season. Beal had yet to become an All-Star and, according to him, wasn’t even close to what he is today. “I do think John will come back healthy. I think we’ve done this together; doctors, organization and coaches with John and when he comes back with Brad, that maturity, that seasoning but also that health will be a very positive next part of his career,” Leonsis said.
Shams Charania: Brian Shaw has agreed to become the head coach of the new NBA G League elite pro team headlined by Jalen Green, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
BEAN: Hey @nyknicks @nba let’s stop recycling old dinosaur coaches & bring in some young black coaches who deserve a chance since we are all about “change” now. We have to show change in the system not just “talk” about it. Baron Davis: I will take the job. They gave it to Derek Fisher and he a con artist.
Paul in the Quibi documentary “Blackballed,” via Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated: “Doc used to always say in order to win a championship, you gotta be lucky, Chris Paul said. “We never were lucky. I don’t think the Donald Sterling thing had anything to do with our shortcomings as a team. It was definitely a bump in the road, something unexpected, but that’s life.”
Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, JR Smith explained in detail what separates LeBron from all-time greats like Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. “He holds you accountable. One thing about Bron is he leads by example with his work ethic. His biggest attribute is being able to pull people along with his work ethic,” the 6-foot-6 shooter said. “Obviously, it’s easier for the better players to do it. But for my existence, Jordan didn’t do it. Kobe didn’t do it. A lot of players that had that “killer mentality” aren’t that type of person to do it,” he added.
“Jordan and Kobe, they did play defense but they’re scorers. They put up 50, 60, 70 points a night. When you get somebody so well-rounded, rebounding, scoring, passing, dribbling, a good teammate. It’s a totally different atmosphere. He’s a totally different person than those guys. There’s no comparison. Because you can’t compare a lion and a tiger. They’re both cats but they are not the same.” In true fashion, JR Smith finished his analogy with this hilarious quote. “The lion is the king of the jungle. Everybody bows down to the lion. But that don’t stop the tiger from saying ‘I’m a bad m———– too’”.
In your opinion, who’s the GOAT? Larry Hughes: MJ is the GOAT, in my opinion. That’s really a no-brainer for me. Really, the inspiration behind wanting to push forward came from me watching MJ and how he worked and all of his videos and really instilling his work ethic in myself and trying to do the Breakfast Club. He paved the way so, for me, it’s an easy answer. LeBron, he’s not far behind. But, for me, it’s always been MJ.
Not many people can say they played with Michael Jordan and LeBron James. What were the biggest similarities between the two? Larry Hughes: I think the natural ability, the attention to detail, the respect that they ; they were not going to waste their God-given talent. That stands out to me the most… They had a deeper understanding that they weren’t going to let their talent be wasted. And they were going to inspire other people. I mean, even though I played with Bron when he was younger, we still had young guys who were coming to the team that looked up to Bron. It was a situation where he took advantage of that, and I think MJ took advantage of that as well, knowing that he would impact and inspire a lot of kids through a lot of different generations.
When you sign a big contract, that brings certain expectations and it looms over everything. I’ve talked to other players about the stress that comes with a big deal. It’s one of those things that players don’t like to discuss because you don’t want to seem like you’re complaining about getting millions of dollars, but it’s tough when everyone is criticizing you and bringing up the contract. What was that like for you? Larry Hughes: It was tough because, I mean, I obviously felt like I earned it. But, for me, it was personal. It wasn’t really any outside noise that would sway me either way; it was just more so the thoughts that I had inside myself that I wanted to take that next jump and I wanted to be the best player that I can be. If you’re injured, you can’t continue to grow, you can’t continue to learn. That was the tough part for me. But as far as the contract goes, fans and the outside people don’t always understand the amount of hours and the amount of work that goes into being a professional basketball player… I completely know and believe that I put in enough hours and I was focused enough to earn the contract. Now, it was internal, for me to continue to grow as a player. Like I said, it’s hard to do that when you get injured and then you take those steps back.
Magic Johnson: "We're fed up with this"
NBA legend Magic Johnson weighed in on the ongoing protests and police brutality on Monday night, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “We’re fed up with this.” “It doesn’t matter if I’m Magic Johnson or not,” Johnson said. “My kids just like I am still a black man.”
He said he had talked to both his children about the dangers of being black in America, and how to best protect themselves. “If you’re pulled over, make sure you got your hands out of the window. Make sure that you comply. Let’s look at George Floyd. He did everything he was supposed to do. And this police officer put all his body weight, all his body weight on his neck, right, for eight minutes. So if that can happen to George Floyd, it can happen to E.J. and Andre and more black men. And so we’re fed up with this. It’s got to stop,” he said.
New York Knicks owner James Dolan explained the team’s lack of a public statement about George Floyd, telling Madison Square Garden employees in an e-mail, “As companies in the business of sports and entertainment, however, we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters.” Dolan started the internal message: “We know that some of you have asked about whether our company is going to make a public statement about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. I want you to know, I realize the importance of this issue. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position. “This a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. We at Madison Square Garden stand by our values of a respectful and peaceful workplace. We always will.”
June 1, 2020 | 9:27 pm EDT Update
Pablo Torre: I’m told that Knicks players and employees are furious that the team hasn’t made a public statement about George Floyd. And I just obtained the e-mail that owner Jim Dolan sent to MSG employees today defending the organization’s decision to stay silent:
Patrick Ewing admitted to only one regret that occasionally slipped from those locked boxes of memory, that ate at him still. “I wish I knew I was playing my last game as a Knick when I played it,” he said. “I would’ve liked to take a few mental pictures of that.” The smile grew a wisp melancholy. “All I know is, that the season ended with a loss,” he said. “Again.”
In his Georgetown office that Friday in October 2018 Patrick Ewing — who recently revealed he’d been treated for COVID-19 — reiterated what he’d said on the night of Feb. 28, 2003, at Madison Square Garden, when his number, 33, was officially lifted to the Garden rafters, taking its proper place among the franchise giants. “I’m a Knick,” he said. “I’m always going to be a Knick.” Twenty years ago Tuesday, without knowing it, he said goodbye to that chapter of his life. He wishes it could have gone differently. He isn’t alone.
Jason Jones: Statement from the Kings on Grant Napear: “Grant’s recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK.”
June 1, 2020 | 8:40 pm EDT Update
Trae Young stepped to the microphone to address an amphitheater dotted with protesters. Some were his family and friends, but those who weren’t recognized the hometown star even through his black bandana and sunglasses. Young, admittedly out of his comfort zone, clutched his hands to his chest. “I’m not used to doing this,” he said. “I’m not very open about what I see, or the things that go on in this world very often.” But the Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard and former Sooner needed to speak. “Even though I’m 21 years old, I feel that it was necessary,” Young told the crowd. “This is bigger than me.”
“I know this country is in a messed up place right now,” he said. “For me, I just think it’s important that we all stick together and we stand up for what’s right… It’s all of us coming together and doing this as a collective unit. I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together. This is us doing it. This is the first step.”
When NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson met George Floyd — a 6-foot-6 former basketball player himself — for the first time, the resemblance between the two was so striking that both figured they might be related. “The first thing we both say: ‘Man, who’s your dad?'” Jackson told Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated on Monday, one week to the day since Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. “And just from that, from looking alike and from that day forward, we just had a bond; we became tight.”
Now he finds himself using that voice for social change. “Right now, I’m 10 toes down and my only purpose is getting justice and being with these people and trying to be a good leader,” Jackson said, noting his unexpected visit to Minnesota to support Floyd’s family has stretched to five days. In taking up the mantle as he’s had, Jackson has advice for those listening who want direction on how to act from here.
Jackson said he has heard from NBA figures from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, to commissioner Adam Silver, to Golden State Warriors coaches Steve Kerr and Mike Brown supporting his efforts. He is urging his followers to reach out to those they know who are being marginalized with similar support. “I’ve been holding other races accountable,” he said. “Like, you can’t say you love me and not be standing here on the side of me. Them days is over with. You can’t say you love the way I play basketball and make jump shots and win championships, and not stand on the side of me and support me when I need you the most.”
June 1, 2020 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
Chris Vivlamore: Some of what Trae Young said today in Oklahoma: “I just think it’s important that we all stick together and we stand up for what’s right. It’s not going to take just me. It’s not going to take just you. It’s going to take all of us coming together as a collective unit.”
Growing up in White Hall, Alabama, the 45-year-old former Piston saw firsthand what racism and inequality look like. More importantly, he also remembers how it made him feel. “There was a swimming pool in our community, that we as black kids weren’t allowed to swim in,” he remembers. “I know how it can affect not only one race but all races.”
Wallace knows we’re still a long way from figuring it all out. However, he’s confident that as long as people are willing to listen and work together, racial injustice will be a thing of the past and full equality in the United States will be here to stay. “We’ve got to pull together and show our people as a whole, we can put aside our differences, and come together, and work together as one unit and as a team,” Wallace says.
June 1, 2020 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
Gayle Benson: One week ago today, George Floyd was tragically and senselessly murdered. Anger, sadness and protest followed throughout our nation in response to this unjust murder. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of George Floyd. There are no written words, nor the timing of those words that can properly honor the life of George Floyd. We stand against police brutality in any form. Statements are words; unified action towards a solution is what needs to come from this now.
Gayle Benson: Today, we spoke with Demario Davis, Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. These players are passionate about finding a solution and working in solidarity with their fellow teammates. They are all committed to change, addressing action items and building towards future social change.
Gayle Benson: I stand with them and I will rely on their leadership and direction to make sure we are making the most powerful impact we can. And I am proud to announce that these three players will join me in a newly created Social Justice Leadership Coalition, within our organization. I welcome any of our other players to join as well. Our goal will be to advocate for issues of change when and where we are able to in black and brown communities. Hopefully our work will be a model for others. They will have my full support.
When former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell was a child, he and his family were on a summer road trip from their home in Kinston, N.C., when they stopped at a gas station in Waycross, Ga. Maxwell and his brother went to the bathroom, but they were small and no one really noticed them. “My mother was waiting with my sister outside to go in after we came out, and the guy in the gas station said, ‘No, miss, your bathroom is outside, in the grease pits,’ ” Maxwell recalled Monday. “My father, who had been serving in Vietnam, went off. He said, ‘I fought for this country. I got wounds. I almost died and I can’t even use the damn bathroom?’ ”
As Maxwell proudly watched Celtics such as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter, and Vincent Poirier join in peaceful demonstrations, using their social media channels to rev up support in real time, he wondered what life might have been like if he had had access to similar platforms. “To have my voice heard,” he said. “For me to have gone someplace and been a popular athlete and said, ‘There is a beach in South Carolina which is segregated, and they put a chain-link fence in the water and you have to swim all the way out to go around?’ I was thinking as a little boy like, ‘Damn, was the water different? If you went past this area, what would happen?’ But I’d love to go back, and I’d love to be like these guys.”
Maxwell, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP and radio commentator for Celtics broadcasts, was particularly moved by Brown. The fourth-year forward said he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta last weekend to lead his own peaceful protest in his home state. Brown, 23, put out a call on Twitter and Instagram and was joined on his march by about 100 people, including Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. “I think that was beautiful,” Maxwell said. “For him and Brogdon to be able to do that and pull that off is great. One thing with Jaylen Brown is you really see that person, that guy where you go, ‘Man, I really admire what he does from a personal standpoint.’ He gets it and understands who is he is and appreciates his community. For him to do that was special.”
June 1, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
Quin Snyder’s colleague, Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, organized a conference call among the NBA’s 30 head coaches over the weekend. The goal was to devise a plan of action, to determine a way in which they could use their platform to accomplish some good. Snyder, who would wind up joining the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform, recalled listening to his black fellow coaches and coming away realizing how much more he could do, how much more he needed to do.
Pierce mentioned on the podcast how the bond between NBA players and coaches may be closer than it is in other sports owing to the relatively small roster sizes. Relationships typically can’t help but be closer. “If a player comes to you and tells you, you know, ‘My aunt has cancer,’ you can’t stop thinking about it,” Pierce said. “You can’t stop thinking about what your player is going through. Every practice, every game.”
Jon Rothstein: Source: Vermont’s Stef Smith will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Averaged 14.2 PPG last year.
Jon Rothstein: Nicholls State’s Andre Jones tells me that he has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft and will be returning to school next season. Averaged 11.9 PPG last year.
June 1, 2020 | 5:36 pm EDT Update
The NBA is expected to announce later this week its plans for resuming the season this summer in Orlando, Fla., at Disney World. A part of that announcement should be a glimpse of what that plan will look like and who will play. According to league sources, a format involving 22 teams has the most support. But the exact look of this has apparently still not been decided.