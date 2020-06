Pierce and the Hawks are trying to be leaders in Atlanta for change. For the past several days, Pierce has been in several meetings with his coaching staff and the front office to discuss injustice. Pierce was visibly emotional in his meeting with his assistants Thursday, and Chris Jent said he was embarrassed and disgusted in himself for being a white man who hasn’t done more to create change. After the meeting, Jent had a conversation with his teenage daughter about systemic racism and how she can avoid becoming Amy Cooper one day. Matt Hill, a normally quiet assistant, spoke out more than he has in his two seasons in Atlanta and also said he wants to do more for the community