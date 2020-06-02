“To know through her privilege she thought that one phone call could weaponize and activate law enforcement to come out,” Pierce began as he passionately spoke on Monday. “She used the two words: Harassment and African American. That’s all she needed to say, ‘An African American is harassing me.’ She could have said, ‘An African American is raping me. An African American is touching me.’ She knew that she had the power to put that man in a position that she wanted. What could have happened and what did happen is what we saw on Monday. For her, it was just privilege.”
Jason Jones: From the Sacramento Kings: “Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings. We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best.”
Jason Jones: Statement from Grant Napear: “I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”
Rod Beard: From #Pistons team owner Tom Gores on unrest: “Words aren’t enough. The call to action is loud and clear and our organization is committed with a high sense of urgency to helping facilitate not only healing, but change.”
As the NBA models a 22-team format for the season’s proposed resumption beginning July 31 in Orlando, a timeline shared with teams as a last possible date for a Finals Game 7 lands on Oct. 12, sources told ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to have a proposal to take to a vote of the NBA’s Board of Governors on Thursday, sources said. The expectation is that the NBA draft and the opening of free agency would follow in sequential order in October, sources said.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are still discussing details on a format, and there is still room for the league to maneuver on the structure of a return-to-play ideas. The Board of Governors requires a three-fourths passage of the 30 teams on a plan, but there’s an expectation among owners that they’ll fall into line and overwhelmingly approve the commissioner’s recommendation on a plan, sources said.
The NBA has been advancing on a plan that would include regular-season, play-in and playoff games for the 16 teams currently holding playoff position — and six more teams within six games of the eighth seed in each conference, sources said. Those teams include New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento and Phoenix in the Western Conference — and Washington in the East, sources said.
A Florida judge on Tuesday ruled that lawyers representing a marketing agent in a lawsuit against Zion Williamson can proceed with discovery regarding the eligibility of the former Duke star. The decision is the latest step in what is proving to be a contentious case between Williamson and Gina Ford, a Florida-based marketing rep who says the top pick of last year’s NBA Draft reneged on a signed deal that engaged Ford to handle future endorsement deals. Ford is merely seeking financial damages, but the case could have even bigger implications for Duke, as part of her defense is that Williamson received impermissible benefits during his one season with the Blue Devils.
During Monday’s Zoom hearings, the two sides argued the merits of exploring Williamson’s eligibility. Jeffrey Klein, representing Williamson, dismissed Ford’s claim as “fanciful,’’ while Ford’s attorney Willie Gary accused Williamson of trying to evade the truth. “If this complaint was so frivolous and if they had nothing to hide, your honor, why not let this man give a deposition? We’ve adjusted our schedules. We gave them their opportunity to give us dates for it. They gave us dates, and now they want to back out on them.” Gray later added, “They are trying to duck and dodge being put on the stand, raising your right hand and telling the truth.’’
Will there be an appeal? Almost certainly. Miller even alluded to it at the end of the hearing. “If I get an order from a federal judge telling me what to do, I’ll give great weight to that, but otherwise, we’re going to run the court as I see fit subject to the 3rd District telling me what to do,’’ he said. “I sort of consider myself second base. You’ve got to get past the third before anyone gets home — if you ever get there.”
Joseph Duarte: . @ElvinHayes44 on the passing of his former teammate Wes Unseld: “If you had to go to war and wanted one guy to go with you, it would be Wes Unseld. You wanted him in the middle. He really brought it every night, all the time.”
As protests for racial justice have broken out across America this week, several NBA teams have released official statements supporting equal justice while condemning violence and racism. On Sunday, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin added to the chorus by unequivocally denouncing both the police brutality that has claimed so many American lives and those who don’t speak out against it.
“Silence is cowardly,” Koonin tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Stop hiding behind your badges, stop breaking parents hearts, and stop pretending this isn’t happening. Start….loving each other, start listening to each other, and start celebrating our differences.”
In the tweet, Koonin appears to directly call out police officers who have committed acts of violence against black people, as well as those who have so far ignored the issue. This week’s protests were sparked by the muder of George Floyd, a black man, by a Minneapolis police officer, who is now facing charges for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Pierce is one of the many around the country who is speaking up. He has taken a leadership role in the National Basketball Coaches Association and formed a committee to start formulating ideas of what NBA coaches can do to try to help their cities and see sustainable change so people like Amy Cooper don’t feel compelled to call 911 when they disagree with a black man.
“She wasn’t in any harm. She didn’t like being called out, but she wasn’t in any harm. For her, it was her ability to activate her privilege. For him, it was a matter of life and death, and that’s what the consequence was (in Minneapolis). To see the two events, literally, to be upset Sunday night and then to wake up and just to see the consequence of that action in a different setting was hard. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were extremely difficult for me thinking of that over and over and over again. We’ve seen black men murdered by white police. We’ve seen black men murdered in general. We’ve seen low-income areas affected in so many different ways. To see the sequence of it Sunday night and Monday was scary. That was my boiling point.”
Pierce and the Hawks are trying to be leaders in Atlanta for change. For the past several days, Pierce has been in several meetings with his coaching staff and the front office to discuss injustice. Pierce was visibly emotional in his meeting with his assistants Thursday, and Chris Jent said he was embarrassed and disgusted in himself for being a white man who hasn’t done more to create change. After the meeting, Jent had a conversation with his teenage daughter about systemic racism and how she can avoid becoming Amy Cooper one day. Matt Hill, a normally quiet assistant, spoke out more than he has in his two seasons in Atlanta and also said he wants to do more for the community.
“I don’t want you to experience or feel the fears I have,” Pierce said. “I want you to understand that I have them, and I want you to appropriately respond in the way you think you can impact change, whether it’s talking to your kids or talking to your families expressing you understand the pain of what’s going on in the African American communities that relates to racial profiling, targeting and murder. We all have a part to do, and it’s a problem that all of us need to admit. Black lives do matter. More people need to speak up — black and white. To have that conversation and to actually say something is hard for a lot of people.”
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he sat down over the weekend and wrote a letter to his entire team following protests across the country after the death of George Floyd last week. “I wrote a letter to our guys this weekend and it took me awhile to put down exactly what I wanted to say,” Stevens said in a video conference call with reporters Tuesday. “But I think the thing I wanted them to know, is every decent person is hurting. Every decent person feels the pain of the African American community. But I also don’t want to pretend that I know the exact, distinct pain.
“What I wanted them to know is that I’m with them. I thought that was really important. It’s so, so great to see so many of the guys so active. … I’ve talked to a lot of guys. Everybody’s hurting. Let’s put it that way. The leadership they’ve shown is terrific. And hopefully the most important thing is we can have short-term healing, and we can have near-term gains, and we can have long-term sustainable action that creates change.”
“Jaylen’s greatest impact, as good as he is in basketball, won’t be in basketball. He’s a special guy,” Stevens said. “He’s a special leader. He’s smart, but he has courage. He’s got a lot of great stuff to him. I think we recognized that when we drafted him, but he has been even more unbelievable every day, every year. “I’ve always personally really enjoyed listening to him and talking to him about things outside of basketball. He told me he was going down there on Thursday and I obviously knew … I’m certainly not surprised by him taking a leadership role. That’s who he is.”
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta: “Speaking up an issue in America & speaking up on an issue somewhere else in the world are two different matters. In America we have free speech & we can do whatever we wanna do, & say whatever we want and not be penalized because of it.“ pic.twitter.com/t5pxW6W4RB
Nets Daily: Tillman Ferttita, Rockets owner on CNBC just now: NBA definitely has their act together. we all want this to happen. No issue there. We are going to play basketball at the end of July. Is it going to be 16 teams or 30 teams or 22 teams. We’re all going to get together on Friday.
Chris Paul: Plot. Plan. Strategize. Organize. Mobilize. Today is #ElectionDay in MT, NM, SD, PA, MD, IN, IA, and DC! Follow @WhenWeAllVote for more information ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/aK2JbMdbuL
Tim Connelly: Wes Unseld Sr. was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Beyond the gruff voice, vice grip hands, and constant smart comments, lied a man who cared so deeply for his family and his community. Big Wes abhorred the special treatment that often accompanied fame. He treated everyone he came across in such a warm and respectable manner. When I joined the Bullets as an intern in 1996 I both revered and feared Wes, a few days into the job the fear quickly dissipated.
Every personal or professional milestone that I reached included a call to Wes, I wanted his advice and needed his guidance; he was always spot on. There are countless stories that we could all share, most ending with a good laugh and an even better meal. In these crazy times I am hopeful that all of us who were lucky enough to cross his path take a moment to reflect on what would big Wes say and do. He was a man of action. He would never stay on the sidelines. To Mrs Connie, Kim and Wes I’m sorry I’m not there with you guys. Heaven just got a whole lot funnier! Love you Big Wes, Tim
Liz Mullen: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Wes Unseld: “Wes Unseld was one of the most consequential players of his era. An NBA MVP and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Wes elevated the game by mastering the fundamentals. pic.twitter.com/PrCtbsK2Qf
CSKA Moscow: Nikola Milutinov has become CSKA player 🔥 Center Nikola Milutinov (25 years old, 213 cm) signed 3-year contract with our club. He played for @olympiacosbc last 5 seasons. Nikola’s collection features the titles in Serbian, Adriatic and Greek leagues. #CSKAbasket
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown going to Atlanta: “Jaylen’s greatest impact, as good as he is in basketball, won’t be in basketball.”
A. Sherrod Blakely: As good a basketball player Jaylen Brown is, Brad Stevens believes he’ll make an even bigger impact outside of the game. Stevens added that he’s not surprised at the leadership role Jaylen has taken up lately. “That’s just who he is,” Stevens said.
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens says he wrote a letter to his players this weekend in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “I wanted to let them know that every decent person is hurting…I wanted to let them know I was with them.”
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on his players’ involvement in protests: “It’s been great … what’s happened has been appalling and brutal, it’s been hurtful and painful … I think our players are amazing. We’re lucky that we have such great people representing us with the Celtics.”
David Fizdale: No matter how powerful, how rich or how famous you become, racism is an inevitable obstacle that black men face. As Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, many of us in the sports world were asked, “What will you do?” While leading my team, would I kneel in support of Kaep? My answer was simple: If my team kneels, then I’m kneeling. This would no doubt anger some, and I asked myself, “Should I just shut up and coach?” Our team at that time decided not to kneel, but a big part of me lives in regret for not taking a knee. If more of us took that knee, where would we be as a country today? I don’t know. There was also a part of me that feared that protest would be putting my career at risk. Just like Kaep, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf or Muhammad Ali, who all had their careers damaged for protesting injustice.
David Fizdale: No one should have to live in fear of speaking out against injustice. We can’t erase the past or the present, but it’s our responsibility to shape the future for our people. Whether it’s police brutality and the criminal justice system, health care and food discrimination, education and economic inequalities or gun violence, they need us. And we need to be able to lead our communities with class and dignity. More importantly, we need to be able to look our sons and daughters in the eyes with pride when they ask, “Daddy, what did you do to help?”
The committee met for the first time Saturday, met again Sunday and will meet again Tuesday, Pierce said. When it comes to what action they’ll take and suggest, they’re focusing on what is sustainable. “The action is the challenging part, because there’s so many things you want to try and cover and so many things that are presented, and ideas,” Pierce said. “But the word we’re throwing out is ‘sustainable.’ What’s going to be sustainable, what’s going to have a lasting impact?”
The committee has discussed “a ton” of ideas, Pierce said, but they’re still in the early stages of brainstorming.“I don’t know what is going to be attainable, I don’t know what’s going to be practical, whether it’s the NAACP or getting the Innocence Project involved, or getting some politicians that have been working on policy change involved,” Pierce said. “The word ‘sustainable’ is so important for us because it isn’t just a conversation we need to keep having, we do need to get into action. How do we better engage law enforcement?”