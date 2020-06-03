Hornets owner Michael Jordan was outspoken on Friday’s call, advocating for player safety and not having players have to return for meaningless games following a four-plus month hiatus, sources said. The Hawks and Bulls ownership groups said on the call that they wanted to return, sources said, but several players and staffers throughout both organizations prefer not to.
June 3, 2020 | 11:40 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East. If the 9th seed is more than 4 games behind the 8th, No. 8 makes playoffs; Fewer than 4 games, a play-in tournament.
Eric Woodyard: As Detroit continues its GM search, multiple sources tell ESPN that the Pistons haven’t requested permission to interview former Piston Tayshaun Prince for the role. Prince is currently Memphis’ Vice President of Basketball Affairs and wasn’t on Detroit’s initial interview list.
Tobias Harris: We been in the streets protesting for years about police brutality. But it’s like, Y’all hear us, but you ain’t listening. That’s what’s the most upsetting thing for me. And I know it is for others too, around the world. It seems like nothing is really working to get our voices heard. We have normalized this to the point where it’s common to see videos of people on social media being bashed by officers. For people who want to make this about anything but race, it’s like, Dang, do y’all really not understand what’s going on here? Keep it real. Admit something’s wrong in this country, admit that this is about race, and let’s build a way forward.
Tobias Harris: Last month, armed men took over the steps of Michigan’s capitol building. To protest the QUARANTINE. And what did the President call them? “Good people.” But we go out and protest that another black life has been taken senselessly, and we’re “THUGS.” Come on. This is why black Americans are angry. For police officers who commit this violence, there has been no accountability. Cops are supposed to be held to a standard of conduct, but they always get the benefit of the doubt, inherently. They act like we ain’t supposed to question nothing.
I’ve educated myself on the world in the years since. I’m able to take myself out of the celebrity bubble and the profile that I’m at, and look at what black people are going through around the country. That’s why I’m saying my piece now. And I already know that some people won’t like it. There is still a stigma around talking openly about race. A hundred percent. But at this point, I don’t care. I’m pushing people in my circle!! We gotta hold friends accountable, too. I’m pushing myself, my family, friends, and people around me — people that follow me, people that look up to me — to get uncomfortable. You have to. Ain’t no both sides. And SILENCE is UNACCEPTABLE.
June 3, 2020 | 11:20 am EDT Update
Adam Silver planning to propose 22-team format to resume season
The NBA is planning to propose a 22-team return to the 2019-20 season in a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, sources told The Athletic, with the draft lottery and combine expected to be in August. The NBA’s proposal will be based on feedback, collaborative discussions and input from constituents around the league. The NBA’s 22-team format at Orlando’s Disney World would bring the 16 teams currently in a playoff spot, six additional teams, and include a play-in tournament for the eighth seed, sources said. The play-in tournament would work as follows, according to sources: If the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth seed, the eighth seed earns the playoff spot; if the ninth seed is four or fewer games behind, then the eighth and ninth seed will enter a play-in tournament that is double-elimination for the eighth seed and single-elimination for ninth. ESPN first reported the league was working on 22-team models.
Adam Silver informed the Board of Governors on Friday that the league is targeting a July 31 resumption of the season, sources said. The NBA discussed four different competition scenarios with owners: 16 teams advancing directly to the playoffs; 20 teams with stage, Olympic-group style play; 22 teams with games for seeding and a play-in tournament; or 30 teams with 72 regular-season games and a play-in tourney.
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler returned to South Florida on Tuesday, an NBA source just informed the Sun Sentinel.
Chris Kirschner: John Collins is partnering with the NBPA to provide funding for GOODR to set up two pop-up grocery stores that will provide food and essential items to over 500 people in his hometown of West Palm Beach. Amazing gesture from John.
June 3, 2020 | 9:29 am EDT Update
Do you want to be a Defensive Player of the Year or All-Defensive team? Do you start to see yourself as, ‘You know what? I should think of myself as all the humility aside, I should think of myself as as one of the best defensive players or potentially one of the best in the league?’ Jonathan Isaac: Absolutely. I want it. I want to I want to be the best defensive player in the league. I want to win multiple Defensive Players of the Year. I want to help my team win on to the best of my ability. So if I’m out there and I can affect the game on both sides of the floor.
Jonathan Isaac: When it comes to having a season resume, my thing is just I’m thinking about the timing. So I’m rehabbing every day, trying to get back and I’m just saying to my mind, look, if I take it day by day, and if this thing comes back the right time with me being ready to go, I’m excited. I might get the chance to come back and play.
Jonathan Isaac: I’m feeling good. My my left leg still has a little bit of work to do to catch up to my right one. So I’m working every day, I’m working hard. I can’t give you a timeline in terms of exactly when I’m hoping to be back. My thing is just what I said, I’m taking it day by day. When they say the league is ready to go, I can have a conversation with them and say, ‘Look, what do you think? Am I ready to go and then we’ll go from there. But I’m excited. I’m definitely optimistic about about the possibility.
This week, we’re taking a peek at those same superstars, but this time, looking at the winning percentages of the opponents that they lost to in the postseason. The first thing that jumps out is that although LeBron James beat weaker competition than most legends on average, he also lost to stronger squads than anybody else, mostly due to all of those Finals series against juggernaut Golden State Warriors teams. The teams who defeated LeBron James in the playoffs combined for a whopping 608-212 regular-season record, good for a winning percentage of 74.1 percent.
Tina Cervasio: #NYC Native &former #NBA player @SmushParker21 on participating in #protests.”I’m there in support of my brothers & sisters. I too have been a victim of police brutality & I want justice. … it’s a broken system …I’m there to represent the fight against systematic racism…” pic.twitter.com/XvLqLbmI0U
Darren Heitner: A lawsuit filed by Cedriquze Johnson vs Zion Williamson’s former marketing agents has settled. June 2 mediator’s report says there is a full settlement. No additional details. Johnson was arguing for a 5% cut of former marketing agents’ commission for recruiting Zion.
June 3, 2020 | 2:33 am EDT Update
Just days away from Thursday’s vote of the NBA board of governors to approve a plan to restart the season with 22 teams in Orlando, Florida, several of the franchises considered to be title favorites are internally discussing how to retain some semblance of the home-court advantage they fought to earn through 60-plus games in the regular season. No plan has been formally proposed, and one would be unlikely to pass because it would require a two-thirds board of governors vote in addition to an agreement from the players’ union. Nevertheless, teams that would have traditionally had home court have tried to figure out incentives to reproduce the leg-up that hosting four games in a seven-game series would have offered, sources told ESPN.
Executives from the teams that would host a first-round series in the playoffs told ESPN that they had internal discussions within their own front offices about reviving their home-court advantage in some fashion, and that some have already shared ideas with other teams in the same situation with the hopes of having an ally when making an appeal to the league.
Some of the scenarios discussed, sources told ESPN, include: The higher-seeded team being awarded the first possession of the second, third and fourth quarters, following the traditional jump ball to begin the game The higher-seeded team being allowed to designate one player to be able to be whistled for seven fouls instead of six before fouling out The higher-seeded team receiving an extra coach’s challenge
One executive suggested to ESPN that the NBA should present the higher-seeded team a menu of league-approved options before each game — or possibly each series — and have them pick one. On the one hand, it could be an added wrinkle to the home viewing experience for fans to look for when they tune in. On the other, it could come off akin to a contestant on the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” choosing between lifelines to help with a final answer.
Bringing all 30 teams to Orlando is the only truly fair option, but the N.B.A. wants to keep the circle as small as possible for safety reasons. The league, though, is resistant to bringing only 16 teams, despite the obvious safety upside, because that would make it harder to stage a handful of games before moving into the playoffs. The league and the players, for financial and quality-of-play reasons, both see that as a necessity.
Keith Smith: Per Walt Disney World sources, Disney and the NBA have agreed that Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort is likely to be the primary host resort for the NBA when they resume the season. Sources say an agreement may be reached this week, which will allow preparations to move quickly.
Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce, a coach for one of eight teams outside the 22-team plan that reportedly has growing support for the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida, says the exclusion would be damaging for his Hawks. Pierce, in an interview on ESPN’s The Jump that aired Tuesday, insisted game competition continues to be crucial for the Hawks’ development and wants them to play upon the NBA’s return. “I coach the youngest team in the NBA,” Pierce said. “And the biggest thing we can benefit from is playing basketball, and the game has been taken away from all of us at this point.”
As the NBA models a 22-team format for the season’s proposed resumption beginning July 31 in Orlando, Florida, a timeline shared with teams as a last possible date for a Finals Game 7 lands on Oct. 12, sources told ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to have a proposal to take to a vote of the NBA’s Board of Governors on Thursday, sources said. The expectation is that the NBA draft and the opening of free agency would follow in sequential order in October, sources said.
The Knicks’ coaching search won’t officially start until they get binding word that they will not be among the teams invited to Central Florida. Such confirmation, of course, could come as soon as Thursday, when the league’s Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on Silver’s preferred proposal. The expectation in league coaching circles is that the Knicks will move with reasonable swiftness from there, since Tom Thibodeau is regarded as such an overwhelming favorite to replace the interim coach Mike Miller. Leon Rose, the Knicks’ new team president, has a close relationship with Thibodeau from their lengthy stints as agent and client with Creative Artists Agency. Word is that the Knicks, for good measure, have already begun background work on their top target.
The lack of diversity among the top decision-makers in the N.F.L. received considerable news media coverage in May, but the N.B.A. continues to merit similar examination, despite its reputation as the most progressive of North America’s major sports leagues. Only 15 of the league’s 60 head coaching and top player-personnel jobs are held by minorities.
Do you still want to get into coaching someday? Kendrick Perkins: Right now, I’m just focused on my media career. If a coaching opportunity comes about and it makes sense, I’ll think about it. But right now, I’m enjoying this. I’m enjoying talking about basketball. I’m enjoying going on ESPN and being able to be heard. The fun thing about it is when you get to go against the grain and not follow the crowd and voice a take and everyone thinks you’re crazy until it happens. So, right now, I’m loving the media, man. And if coaching opportunities come along down the road, I’ll think about it. But [broadcasting] also gives me a lot of time to be with my family – my wife and my four kids. Once I’m done, I’m able to be home a lot more. Coaching is a lot of work; it’s way more work than even being a player and you’re away from your family a lot. So, I’m enjoying this moment, I can tell you that.
Speaking of your takes, do you know when a certain take of yours will blow up and get a huge reaction? Or does it surprise you when certain takes go viral? Kendrick Perkins: Yeah, I do. When I’m thinking about it, I’m like, “This will probably ruffle some feathers today.” But if it’s how I feel and I’ve got facts behind it… Whether it goes viral or not (which some of them have been), it’s my research and my experience being a basketball player for all of my life and being a student of the game. It’s not like it’s pre-determined what’s going to go viral; I just go up there and I just speak. They send me the topics and when I look at the topics, I get to studying and I try to put my own charisma to it and that’s how it goes.
What did you think of Paul Pierce not having LeBron James in his all-time Top 5? Kendrick Perkins: I mean, I can’t knock P for who he had, but I don’t know… I think it’s something else there. Like, there’s no way that you can not have LeBron in your Top 5. Now, if you don’t have him as your GOAT, I’m okay with it. But to say that he’s not in your Top 5? Come on, P. I love you to death, my brother, but you’re a little delusional.
I’ve seen some people on Twitter say that you’re biased toward LeBron James. Kendrick Perkins: Why? How? I don’t understand it. I’m biased because I appreciate greatness? When he’s gone, the game is going to miss him. So because I give LeBron James his flowers [while he’s here], I’m biased toward LeBron? I’m not biased toward LeBron. I don’t work for LeBron, I don’t work for Klutch. I work for ESPN. At the end of the day, if a guy’s playing great basketball and we’re witnessing an all-time great (arguably the greatest player of all time) and he’s still playing the game of basketball at his highest level, if me giving him his flowers and his praises and his just due is being biased, that is crazy to me.
Things are crazy right now, so thanks for taking time to join me. We’ll discuss basketball in a bit, but let’s start with the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide protests. You’ve been vocal on Twitter and on ESPN about this situation. What’s been going through your mind the last few days? Kendrick Perkins: Well, a lot of things go through your mind. First, you think of the family of the victim. Then, I think of the replay of the video that showed George Floyd taking his last breath before dying and begging for his mom and saying he can’t breathe. That runs through my mind daily and you just want change. And like I’ve always said, racism has been around for hundreds of years. Can we change racism overnight? No. Well, we can change the system. It’s almost to the point where, if something goes wrong, we need to be able to call the police on the police. The burning of buildings and everything is bad, but these people that are speaking out are people who are tired. Do I condone it? No, I don’t. [Do I condone] protesting? Yes. We do need change. It’s time to change.
Still, team owner Tilman Fertitta claims that the Rockets will not remain silent amid the country-wide protests following the unjust killing of George Floyd. Appearing on CNBC’s Power Lunch on Tuesday, Fertitta bared that protesting “makes America great”. “And remember, we got in trouble, my team, earlier in the year because we commented about something which was such a disappointment because that’s what makes America great. And I just hate that we have to see the coverage of a few negative things when it’s such a great issue to be protesting about,” the Rockets boss said.
Mark Cuban: Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man’s story. This is almost every black man’s story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It’s a moral imperative
Kyle Kuzma: Continue the peaceful protest!! but remember.. educate yourself on how to make positive change in politics. If your state is up for voting… VOTE!!! That’s change. Especially African-Americans. WE MUST VOTE✊🏽
Steve Kerr: I feel so much better seeing him hold the Bible. Now I know he is a moral man driven by family values and a strict set of personal ethics. This changes everything.
Ben Simmons: This is not what a leader looks like. His actions and cold words are cowardly. Do not allow these messages of hate and divide draw your attention away from the REAL goal of UNITY and EQUALITY which is achieved through LOVE and COMPASSION. I love y’all, stay safe
When Unseld died Tuesday at age 74, the Hall of Fame center who rose to prominence at Louisville’s Seneca High School and the University of Louisville was remembered as one of basketball’s most rugged rebounders and the source of its most lethal outlet passes; comparatively short by the standards of his position, but as solid and as steadfast as an oak. “He was like a big roadblock on the basketball court,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday. “He was only like 6-7, 6-8, but you still couldn’t get rebounds over him because he just denied (position) on the court. He was awesome in that sense.”
Kevin Love: Proud to be named after such a great man. A Legend and a Leader. Wes, you will be missed by the NBA family and all people who’s lives you touched. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿
Rex Chapman: Wes Unseld was one of the finest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. He was my friend, my Kentucky homeboy, and my coach. Heartbreaking. The gentlest of giants. Rest, Wes.BasketballR
June 2, 2020 | 8:57 pm EDT Update
Haslem has used his voice in recent days to speak out on social justice issues, but also to encourage protesters to remain peaceful. The Miami native and longtime Heat forward spoke Sunday afternoon at a press conference held by the City of Miami Police Department to try to help unite the community.
“There definitely has to be justice for George,” Haslem said as part of a four-minute speech Sunday. “There definitely has to be protests for what happened to George. But I would be lying if I said that it has been gone about the right way. I would be lying if I said that I’m proud of what really has been going on.
“I want to be a part of the solution. We have to have a plan moving forward, it has to be together. … I say to everybody, those people were terrible people before they put that badge on. They were terrible people before they put that badge on. For you to stand there and watch that, that ain’t got nothing to do with your badge, that has nothing to do with your color, that has nothing to do with your race. That’s something inside you that’s messed up. That’s your soul that ain’t right. So if you can stand there and watch that, I can’t say we can blame the whole armed forces and everybody who wears a badge. Ain’t no way.”
Knicks owner James Dolan sent a second email to staffers Tuesday to “clarify’’ his stance on why the club didn’t issue a statement regarding the police-related death of George Floyd, according to a source. Dolan attempted to pacify unrest within the organization with the Knicks just one of two NBA teams not to issue a formal statement on Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis that has sparked protests, riots and looting.
Dolan went on a rant against racism in his second email. “So let me be clear. We vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period,’’ Dolan wrote. Dolan added, “Racism is born of ignorance.’’
James Dolan: Yesterday, I made a sincere attempt to provide my perspective on a very difficult issue, one that has no easy answers. I know how important this topic is to so many, and I do not want there to be any confusion about where I as an individual, or we as a company stand. So let me be clear: we vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period. It is against every value that we hold dear.
James Dolan: My point yesterday was about actions, and the importance of living your values. At Madison Square Garden, we have worked hard to build an environment of inclusion and mutual respect and those are the values that we try to live every day. Racism is born of ignorance and it’s up to each of us to understand that the person working beside you is your equal without regard to color, or any of the other qualities that make us diverse. And any injustice to one person is an injustice to everyone.
James Dolan: This is how we at MSG fight racism. We start with ourselves, and through our actions, we define who we are. That is how we can be an example to the wider world. That was the point of my message yesterday. I am proud of the environment you have created here. I know that this is a difficult time, and that we will always need to communicate with one another on the hard issues. I will continue to do as much as I can to help make our community even better. I know you will also.