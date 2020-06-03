Marc J. Spears: Via new rules, the NBA teams with the three worst 2019-2020 regular-season records will each have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery. Golden State, Cleveland and Minnesota have the three worst records with Atlanta, Detroit and New York behind by a hair in the standings.
June 3, 2020 | 6:11 pm EDT Update
The Lakers held a Zoom conference on Tuesday with players, coaches and some executives to discuss the ongoing protests and civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Former Lakers great Karem Abdul-Jabbar, who never has shied away from speaking about social injustice, was the guest speaker and he was riveting, according to people familiar with the call.
Participants talked about how the Lakers organization and players can help steer a positive change going forward in Los Angeles and around the country in a racially charged environment. LeBron James, who has been expressing his views about the problems African Americans face daily in this country, was one of the prominent players to speak Tuesday.
Abdul-Jabbar was asked “a lot of great questions” about how he dealt with racial issues while playing basketball during the 1960s and ‘70s, when there was civil unrest around the country. James told Abdul-Jabbar how cool it was to see the picture of a young Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor), Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell and other prominent athletes gathered in 1967 in Cleveland with other civil rights activists. The group had come together to support Ali’s position in his refusal to be drafted.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka also spoke on the call Tuesday. Team owner Jeanie Buss and Tim Harris, the president of business operations and chief operating officer, were part of the virtual conference as well. The meeting when for about an hour. “The Lakers did a great job letting their players have a voice,” one person said. “The Lakers understand what’s happening. They have always been about helping their community and that hasn’t stopped even now when the Lakers and others sports teams are needed the most.”
June 3, 2020 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
Connor Letourneau: Klay Thompson has joined the protest at Lake Merritt. Kevon Looney is now here as well. pic.twitter.com/Ni27dV8Lbh
Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons announce they will reopen their practice facility tomorrow for voluntary, individual player workouts. Described as “phase one” of the reopening process pic.twitter.com/qbBKyuWDI2
June 3, 2020 | 4:14 pm EDT Update
Jeff Goodman: Alabama’s Herb Jones is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to school, he told @Stadium.
Lonzo Ball continued using his large platform to spread awareness on the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. After sharing posts on Instagram, participating in #BlackOutTuesday and attending a peaceful protest in Chino Hills, Ball shared a new song on Wednesday featuring brother LiAngelo titled “Don’t Shoot Me.”
While the song doesn’t feature a verse from Lonzo, it does feature one from LiAngelo. The song, obviously, is a response to not just Floyd’s recent death but the death of innocent black people across the country for decades.
LiAngelo’s line is actually a fairly powerful one with some notable lines. “Cops picking us off one by one, this (expletive) cruelty, How we supposed to stay calm when they treat us like target practice.” Lonzo doesn’t have a line in the song but appears to have been involved in the process and certainly has a part in spreading the song to his large platorm.
June 3, 2020 | 3:23 pm EDT Update
Vincent Goodwill: The plan is for teams to continue their schedule as planned, with the next 8 games. If team is scheduled to play Hawks/Bulls/Pistons, it moves onto the next game on schedule, league sources tell Yahoo Sports
Hapoel Jerusalem announced that the club signed former All-EuroLeague guard Jeremy Pargo. He last played for the Golden State Warriors in February. Pargo, 34, returns to Israel where he made his professional debut with Gilboa Galil and established himself as a player of Maccabi Tel Aviv. In 2011, he made the All-EuroLeague second team while helping Maccabi reach the Final.
KingFut Q: After ‘The Last Dance’ documentary, people are having a lot of debates on who is the real GOAT. What are your thoughts on the documentary and maybe you can tell us about your NBA all-time best 5? Abdel Nader: You will be surprised, but I didn’t watch the documentary. For me in my era I got to see Kobe Bryant in my eyes as the best.
Q: Why did you choose basketball in your beginnings and have you played any other type of sports beside it? Abdel Nader: As a young kid in Egypt I loved soccer, that was my favorite sport and even now I love watching Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, those are my two favourite players. What got me into basketball was me trying to make friends and find a connection to people in Chicago. It was a blessing for me to have something that I love, made me connecting with people and later build a career on it.
June 3, 2020 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: A couple of details on play-in game proposal for NBA playoffs, I’m hearing: Will involve eighth and ninth seeds, as long as ninth seed is within four games of eighth seed. It will be single elimination for ninth seed and double elimination for eighth seed.
The NBA considered restarting the season using a 20-team, group-play format, which could’ve given sub-.500 teams the same chance to advance to the second round as the Nuggets. The team was strongly opposed to such a format, according to multiple league sources, believing that it undermined their success throughout the regular season. All 30 teams were polled in an anonymous GM survey about a potential return-to-play, and the Nuggets voted to go directly to the playoffs, according to two league sources.
Tim Reynolds: NBA player on what he’s been told to expect when his team gets to the Disney/ESPN complex: “Lots of testing and lots of rules.”
Ira Winderman: With the NBA to add only eight-regular season games, it means the Heat have clinched the postseason and that Kelly Olynyk has sealed his $400,000 playoff bonus.
Ian Begley: The Wizards and John Wall have both said he’s not going to return in 2019-20 but some Eastern Conference teams expecting to head to Orlando are planning as if Wall may return to the court once the season resumes. Wall has been sideline since December 2018.
Mike Miller: The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank: Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment , the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family. All of you made this opportunity possible for me, and I’m truly grateful. As much as I’ve loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it’s time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next. I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much! I will always be a TIGER. GTG!!
NBC Sports Chicago has announced additional primetime pro game replacement programming as the network will deliver a special week of multi-platform content featuring “Classic” game performances and expanded digital/audio coverage highlighting one of the most talented players in Chicago Bulls history, Derrick Rose. In his seven-season stint with the Bulls, the Chicago native/Simeon Career Academy grad earned numerous league honors including “Rookie of the Year” in 2009, three NBA All-Star Game appearances (2010-12), along with being named the NBA’s “Most Valuable Player” in 2011, becoming the youngest player in league history to earn the award at age 22.
June 3, 2020 | 12:14 pm EDT Update
NBA to approve plan for 22-team return
The NBA’s Board of Governors has a 12:30 p.m. ET call on Thursday with the intention of approving the league’s plan for a 22-team return in Orlando, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources told ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: So the NBA’s inviting 22 teams to Orlando: 13 Western Conference, 9 Eastern Conference. Eight-regular season games per team. Play-in for the 8th seeds. July 31-October 12. Vote tomorrow to ratify. The NBA’s back.
Jeff Zillgitt: I’m also hearing about a 2 1/2 week training camp for the 22 NBA teams leading up to the completion of the regular season and play-in games. For regular season and beginning of playoffs, think NCAA Tournament-style action — multiple games a day at one site.
June 3, 2020 | 11:40 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular season games in Orlando for seeding purposes for the playoffs, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Joining the 16 current playoff teams in Orlando: New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Antonio in the West and Washington in the East. If the 9th seed is more than 4 games behind the 8th, No. 8 makes playoffs; Fewer than 4 games, a play-in tournament.
Eric Woodyard: As Detroit continues its GM search, multiple sources tell ESPN that the Pistons haven’t requested permission to interview former Piston Tayshaun Prince for the role. Prince is currently Memphis’ Vice President of Basketball Affairs and wasn’t on Detroit’s initial interview list.
Tobias Harris: We been in the streets protesting for years about police brutality. But it’s like, Y’all hear us, but you ain’t listening. That’s what’s the most upsetting thing for me. And I know it is for others too, around the world. It seems like nothing is really working to get our voices heard. We have normalized this to the point where it’s common to see videos of people on social media being bashed by officers. For people who want to make this about anything but race, it’s like, Dang, do y’all really not understand what’s going on here? Keep it real. Admit something’s wrong in this country, admit that this is about race, and let’s build a way forward.
Tobias Harris: Last month, armed men took over the steps of Michigan’s capitol building. To protest the QUARANTINE. And what did the President call them? “Good people.” But we go out and protest that another black life has been taken senselessly, and we’re “THUGS.” Come on. This is why black Americans are angry. For police officers who commit this violence, there has been no accountability. Cops are supposed to be held to a standard of conduct, but they always get the benefit of the doubt, inherently. They act like we ain’t supposed to question nothing.
I’ve educated myself on the world in the years since. I’m able to take myself out of the celebrity bubble and the profile that I’m at, and look at what black people are going through around the country. That’s why I’m saying my piece now. And I already know that some people won’t like it. There is still a stigma around talking openly about race. A hundred percent. But at this point, I don’t care. I’m pushing people in my circle!! We gotta hold friends accountable, too. I’m pushing myself, my family, friends, and people around me — people that follow me, people that look up to me — to get uncomfortable. You have to. Ain’t no both sides. And SILENCE is UNACCEPTABLE.
June 3, 2020 | 11:20 am EDT Update
Adam Silver planning to propose 22-team format to resume season
The NBA is planning to propose a 22-team return to the 2019-20 season in a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday, sources told The Athletic, with the draft lottery and combine expected to be in August. The NBA’s proposal will be based on feedback, collaborative discussions and input from constituents around the league. The NBA’s 22-team format at Orlando’s Disney World would bring the 16 teams currently in a playoff spot, six additional teams, and include a play-in tournament for the eighth seed, sources said. The play-in tournament would work as follows, according to sources: If the ninth seed is more than four games behind the eighth seed, the eighth seed earns the playoff spot; if the ninth seed is four or fewer games behind, then the eighth and ninth seed will enter a play-in tournament that is double-elimination for the eighth seed and single-elimination for ninth. ESPN first reported the league was working on 22-team models.
Adam Silver informed the Board of Governors on Friday that the league is targeting a July 31 resumption of the season, sources said. The NBA discussed four different competition scenarios with owners: 16 teams advancing directly to the playoffs; 20 teams with stage, Olympic-group style play; 22 teams with games for seeding and a play-in tournament; or 30 teams with 72 regular-season games and a play-in tourney.
Hornets owner Michael Jordan was outspoken on Friday’s call, advocating for player safety and not having players have to return for meaningless games following a four-plus month hiatus, sources said. The Hawks and Bulls ownership groups said on the call that they wanted to return, sources said, but several players and staffers throughout both organizations prefer not to.
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler returned to South Florida on Tuesday, an NBA source just informed the Sun Sentinel.
Chris Kirschner: John Collins is partnering with the NBPA to provide funding for GOODR to set up two pop-up grocery stores that will provide food and essential items to over 500 people in his hometown of West Palm Beach. Amazing gesture from John.
June 3, 2020 | 9:29 am EDT Update
Do you want to be a Defensive Player of the Year or All-Defensive team? Do you start to see yourself as, ‘You know what? I should think of myself as all the humility aside, I should think of myself as as one of the best defensive players or potentially one of the best in the league?’ Jonathan Isaac: Absolutely. I want it. I want to I want to be the best defensive player in the league. I want to win multiple Defensive Players of the Year. I want to help my team win on to the best of my ability. So if I’m out there and I can affect the game on both sides of the floor.
Jonathan Isaac: When it comes to having a season resume, my thing is just I’m thinking about the timing. So I’m rehabbing every day, trying to get back and I’m just saying to my mind, look, if I take it day by day, and if this thing comes back the right time with me being ready to go, I’m excited. I might get the chance to come back and play.
Jonathan Isaac: I’m feeling good. My my left leg still has a little bit of work to do to catch up to my right one. So I’m working every day, I’m working hard. I can’t give you a timeline in terms of exactly when I’m hoping to be back. My thing is just what I said, I’m taking it day by day. When they say the league is ready to go, I can have a conversation with them and say, ‘Look, what do you think? Am I ready to go and then we’ll go from there. But I’m excited. I’m definitely optimistic about about the possibility.
This week, we’re taking a peek at those same superstars, but this time, looking at the winning percentages of the opponents that they lost to in the postseason. The first thing that jumps out is that although LeBron James beat weaker competition than most legends on average, he also lost to stronger squads than anybody else, mostly due to all of those Finals series against juggernaut Golden State Warriors teams. The teams who defeated LeBron James in the playoffs combined for a whopping 608-212 regular-season record, good for a winning percentage of 74.1 percent.