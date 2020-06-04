USA Today Sports

June 4, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
Storyline: Season Resuming?
Brad Townsend: More Cuban, when asked, as a business owner and a white man, his plan of action: “Job one, I’d say, is to push for zero tolerance in police forces. The guy who killed Mr. Floyd, it wasn’t his first act of violence. So we need to get to zero tolerance and push for legislation that gets us there. As a business person, going out into the minority community and providing support. We’ve been working to provide economic support for some of the businesses in the minority community that have been looted.”
June 4, 2020 | 9:23 pm EDT Update

Older coaches not able to sit on the bench?

Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it is possible that “certain coaches” may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney “in order to protect them.” Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D’Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65. The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk.
A statement from the Toronto Raptors: A roadmap for our return to NBA basketball is welcome news for our team, our fans, and our community. As we plan to safely and effectively resume the game we love, we do so as an organization that is unwavering in our commitment to carrying through on the conversations we’ve had in the past week about racism, inequality, and justice. We recognize that sports has the ability to inspire, to unify, and to effect change. Those are our goals, both on and off the court.
June 4, 2020 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Orlando will be one of 22 NBA teams finishing the regular season and potentially competing in the playoffs at Disney in late July. “I can say that for all my teammates, we are all very excited,’’ Vucevic said on Thursday afternoon. “Once we heard the news, we were all texting in a group chat about it and talked all about it. By keeping in touch, we all wanted to come back and finish the season. So, we’re all very excited about it. Now that we know how much time that we have before it starts, we’re ready to put in the work.’’
Storyline: Season Resuming?
Vucevic is hopeful that fans can still enjoy watching games on television and that sports can help heal a nation fractured in recent months and weeks by death, sickness and protests over racial inequality. “For everybody, it’s great that the NBA is going to be back. Mainly for the fans, people have gone through a lot – first, with the virus and now with everything that’s happened in the last two weeks with George Floyd, I think it will be great for people to have basketball to watch and support,’’ Vucevic said. “Unfortunately, nobody will be able to be there to watch us and we’ll miss the fans. One of the best things is to play in packed areas, 20,000 fans coming to support us, but it is what it is with this situation and we’ll try to make the best of it.”
“When I saw the video of what happened, I was angry and disappointed to see that something like that can still happen in our country,’’ Vucevic said. “The movement and the response after that has been great, it is time for a change and enough is enough. Racism has no place on this planet, we’re all humans, we’re all the same and there should be no difference between us because of our skin color. “I was lucky enough to grow up in Belgium and two of my best friends were African and another one was Asian,’’ Vucevic added. “While growing up, I never looked at them any differently because of their skin color. I never understood that and it’s sad to see that we still have that (racism) today. But I think this movement, hopefully, can educate people, older and younger, and change came come because it’s much-needed.’’
June 4, 2020 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Michael Reinsdorf: “It is disappointing that we will not return to play for the 2019-20 season, but ultimately this decision is about more than just one team. We are supportive of Commissioner Adam Silver and the outcome of the vote by the NBA Board of Governors. We thank Adam and his team for their thoughtful work in exploring all available options to come up with a solution that allows the NBA as a league to resume. They spent countless hours having open dialogue with leaders and experts across various industries, as well as team executives, listening and educating themselves to ensure the NBA made the best, safest decision for the league and our players during these unprecedented times.”
Storyline: Season Resuming?
Michael Reinsdorf: “We will now shift our focus to continue to build our team under the new leadership of Arturas Karnisovas and our Basketball Operations Department with a focus on the Draft, free agency and offseason development. To our fans and the great city of Chicago: We thank you for your continued support. Keep moving forward with us as we prepare to return to the court for the 2020-21 season.”
June 4, 2020 | 7:30 pm EDT Update

Chinese league to resume on June 20

After months of speculation the Chinese Basketball Association has confirmed that the league season will resume after its coronavirus suspension on June 20, according to an official statement. An announcement on their Weibo account said that the CBA’s new proposal had been approved by the Sports and Health departments, with preparations for the restart well under way. The CBA is the first of China’s major sports to announce a restart.
The teams will gather in a “bubble” setting at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., but the idea was merely approved by the league’s board of governors. As Sarver told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, it’s not set in stone. “I’ll just throw out some caution, too, I mean there’s a lot of work ahead for us to actually play in Orlando,” Sarver said. “We still have a lot of work to do with the players’ union. We have work ahead of us with our partners at Disney. we’re in constant contact with government authorities, public health officials, including the CDC. So this was step one, and as [commissioner] Adam [Silver] told us, this is like the beginning inning of a baseball game. Step one, we agreed on what we want to do. Now we’ve got to go do it, and there’s a lot to be done.”
Storyline: Season Resuming?
“Well, again, we just decided amongst the owners what we think’s the best course,” Sarver said. “That has to be agreed upon by the players union. The logistics with Disney — you know a number of these hotels have had layoffs, have been partially closed or fully closed, and so there’s a re-startup there. And then there’s the whole health concern with COVID-19 and how that plays out and making sure that we go back to what our first priority was, which was the health and safety of the players and the staff.”
June 4, 2020 | 7:00 pm EDT Update

NBPA surprised about 2020-21 dates announced

June 4, 2020 | 6:28 pm EDT Update

Statement from Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber: As Chairmen of the Golden State Warriors organization, and as citizens of our country and members of the community, we are resolute in our belief that our collective attitude and aptitude around race relations must be for real change now. The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop! We are at a tipping point in our national race relations and we all must take the leadership responsibility for creating real and sustainable change. We all must align our feet, tongue, heart and wallet as the only way to accomplish this imperative.
June 4, 2020 | 6:03 pm EDT Update