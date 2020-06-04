Young reportedly ended up scoring 43 of his team’s 88 points. That’s a bit better than the previous display we had seen from Young during the NBA hiatus, his upset loss to Chauncey Billups in the league’s horse competition.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 4, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
Ramona Shelburne: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Adam Silver’s remark on @NBAonTNT that “certain coaches” might not be on the bench when play resumes. “That doesn’t make sense. How can I coach that way? ” Gentry, who is 65, says he doesn’t think older coaches “should be singled out.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Asked Mike D’Antoni yesterday about possibility of this older group of NBA coaches being required to wear masks on bench: “I am sure they want to keep everyone safe, but to start singling people out with more risk, well, I would hope they wouldn’t want to get into that.”
Jonathan Feigen: When I asked D’Antoni about this last week he said, “There’s all kinds of factors. They just pick out the easy one. ‘Oh, he’s old.’ I know the NBA will put us in the safest environment possible. You try to take all the precautions you can.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: These are the kind of complex issues that await the NBA’s return in Orlando. D’Antoni and Gentry share an agent, Warren LeGarie, who told ESPN that he worried about “stigmas” getting assigned to older coaches with these possible protocols.
Brad Townsend: More Cuban, when asked, as a business owner and a white man, his plan of action: “Job one, I’d say, is to push for zero tolerance in police forces. The guy who killed Mr. Floyd, it wasn’t his first act of violence. So we need to get to zero tolerance and push for legislation that gets us there. As a business person, going out into the minority community and providing support. We’ve been working to provide economic support for some of the businesses in the minority community that have been looted.”
Eddie Sefko: “Just being color blind is not enough.” Mark Cuban on TNT. Great stuff from him, Chuck, Kenny and the gang.
June 4, 2020 | 9:23 pm EDT Update
Older coaches not able to sit on the bench?
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it is possible that “certain coaches” may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney “in order to protect them.” Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D’Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65. The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk.
Tania Ganguli: Silver says that based on conversations with health officials he does not believe the league would need to shut down if a player tests positive for Covid-19. They’ll isolate him, trace his contacts and continue testing daily and believe that will be enough to contain it.
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it was Michael Jordan who insisted the NBA playoffs not be “gimmicky” and that the standard postseason comes as close to normal as possible.
A statement from the Toronto Raptors: A roadmap for our return to NBA basketball is welcome news for our team, our fans, and our community. As we plan to safely and effectively resume the game we love, we do so as an organization that is unwavering in our commitment to carrying through on the conversations we’ve had in the past week about racism, inequality, and justice. We recognize that sports has the ability to inspire, to unify, and to effect change. Those are our goals, both on and off the court.
The WNBA is proposing a 22-game regular season, starting July 24, with the league playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, multiple sources have confirmed to ESPN. Details of the playoffs, which would end in October, have not been specified, according to sources. The players have not agreed to the proposal, as some teams are still being informed of the known details, sources said.
The WNBA was set to have a 36-game regular season this year, beginning on May 15, but the league was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Specifics about housing and testing have not been confirmed. One source said it’s still too early to say this plan is “set in stone” but confirmed the parameters of what’s being proposed. The source also anticipated the players might have some counterproposals.
June 4, 2020 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Orlando will be one of 22 NBA teams finishing the regular season and potentially competing in the playoffs at Disney in late July. “I can say that for all my teammates, we are all very excited,’’ Vucevic said on Thursday afternoon. “Once we heard the news, we were all texting in a group chat about it and talked all about it. By keeping in touch, we all wanted to come back and finish the season. So, we’re all very excited about it. Now that we know how much time that we have before it starts, we’re ready to put in the work.’’
Vucevic is hopeful that fans can still enjoy watching games on television and that sports can help heal a nation fractured in recent months and weeks by death, sickness and protests over racial inequality. “For everybody, it’s great that the NBA is going to be back. Mainly for the fans, people have gone through a lot – first, with the virus and now with everything that’s happened in the last two weeks with George Floyd, I think it will be great for people to have basketball to watch and support,’’ Vucevic said. “Unfortunately, nobody will be able to be there to watch us and we’ll miss the fans. One of the best things is to play in packed areas, 20,000 fans coming to support us, but it is what it is with this situation and we’ll try to make the best of it.”
“When I saw the video of what happened, I was angry and disappointed to see that something like that can still happen in our country,’’ Vucevic said. “The movement and the response after that has been great, it is time for a change and enough is enough. Racism has no place on this planet, we’re all humans, we’re all the same and there should be no difference between us because of our skin color. “I was lucky enough to grow up in Belgium and two of my best friends were African and another one was Asian,’’ Vucevic added. “While growing up, I never looked at them any differently because of their skin color. I never understood that and it’s sad to see that we still have that (racism) today. But I think this movement, hopefully, can educate people, older and younger, and change came come because it’s much-needed.’’
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver on TNT: “This is about listening at this moment. So I don’t think it’s about coming up with something tomorrow, but fairly quickly, I think we need to come together and think about ways this institution can have an impact on a greater society.”
Tim Bontemps: Shaquille O’Neal: “People are finally seeing what we’ve been seeing our whole lives … It’s 2020. You would think, in 2020, things would have started to get better. But as I’m talking to some old-timers, this is how they used to feel back in the ‘50s and ‘60s.”
Tim Reynolds: On TNT, Shaquille O’Neal reveals that he was on the call where Drew Brees apologized to New Orleans teammates today. O’Neal and Charles Barkley both insisted that Brees made a mistake, and O’Neal said he accepted Brees’ apology.
June 4, 2020 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Oubre tore his right meniscus in late February and had successful surgery to repair it on March 3. He was to be re-evaluated in four weeks, but that was before the quarantine hit for coronavirus, and Oubre spent the majority of his rehab process isolated away from the medical staff at home.
Suns owner Robert Sarver clarified that on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo Thursday when asked if Oubre will play. “Yes,” he said. “I expect he will play, yes.”
Duane Rankin: #Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is providing 20 scholarships to students in Arizona, Texas and Louisiana in partnership with NBPA to graduating seniors enrolled in a college or trade school in the fall who “demonstrated a marked improvement in character, attitude or self-esteem.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “It is disappointing that we will not return to play for the 2019-20 season, but ultimately this decision is about more than just one team. We are supportive of Commissioner Adam Silver and the outcome of the vote by the NBA Board of Governors. We thank Adam and his team for their thoughtful work in exploring all available options to come up with a solution that allows the NBA as a league to resume. They spent countless hours having open dialogue with leaders and experts across various industries, as well as team executives, listening and educating themselves to ensure the NBA made the best, safest decision for the league and our players during these unprecedented times.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “We will now shift our focus to continue to build our team under the new leadership of Arturas Karnisovas and our Basketball Operations Department with a focus on the Draft, free agency and offseason development. To our fans and the great city of Chicago: We thank you for your continued support. Keep moving forward with us as we prepare to return to the court for the 2020-21 season.”
June 4, 2020 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
Chinese league to resume on June 20
After months of speculation the Chinese Basketball Association has confirmed that the league season will resume after its coronavirus suspension on June 20, according to an official statement. An announcement on their Weibo account said that the CBA’s new proposal had been approved by the Sports and Health departments, with preparations for the restart well under way. The CBA is the first of China’s major sports to announce a restart.
Many of the CBA’s foreign players who had returned overseas were called back by their teams but not all have returned. Foreigners were blocked from entering China in late March.
The teams will gather in a “bubble” setting at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., but the idea was merely approved by the league’s board of governors. As Sarver told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, it’s not set in stone. “I’ll just throw out some caution, too, I mean there’s a lot of work ahead for us to actually play in Orlando,” Sarver said. “We still have a lot of work to do with the players’ union. We have work ahead of us with our partners at Disney. we’re in constant contact with government authorities, public health officials, including the CDC. So this was step one, and as [commissioner] Adam [Silver] told us, this is like the beginning inning of a baseball game. Step one, we agreed on what we want to do. Now we’ve got to go do it, and there’s a lot to be done.”
“Well, again, we just decided amongst the owners what we think’s the best course,” Sarver said. “That has to be agreed upon by the players union. The logistics with Disney — you know a number of these hotels have had layoffs, have been partially closed or fully closed, and so there’s a re-startup there. And then there’s the whole health concern with COVID-19 and how that plays out and making sure that we go back to what our first priority was, which was the health and safety of the players and the staff.”
Jeff Goodman: Thus far, about half of the 160 or so college underclassmen who declared haven’t publicly announced whether they will withdraw or remain in the NBA draft. But let’s face it: There’s probably really only about 10 or so that are truly on the fence on what to do.
Rod Beard: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey on change: “It starts with policy; it starts with our owners and players and guys like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr speaking out. If I say it, I’m just an angry Black man. We’ve got to get the majority to buy in and fight and help change policy.”
June 4, 2020 | 7:00 pm EDT Update
NBPA surprised about 2020-21 dates announced
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA’s tentative Nov. 10 training camp/Dec. 1 season opener targets for 2020-21 season surfaced as a quick-turnaround to many, including NBPA executive director Michele Roberts: “I was surprised to see it,” she tells ESPN. Those dates are likely to require negotiation with union.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many of dates the NBA shared with teams today — including Draft Lottery, Draft — are considered tentative. The NBA and NBPA have a long list of financial and compeititve items to negotiate for the 2020-21 season, included with a Nov. 10 camp opening off an October 12 Game 7.
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr to Tim Kawakami: “I’ll be flipping the channels and if I come across a game that we lost, I immediately turn the channel. I’m talking about the Warriors games from the Finals. If it says 2016, I just turn the channel.” 🤣
Dan Woike: Source tells @latimes that Raptors president Masai Ujiri powerfully shared his perspectives on George Floyd, racism and his life experiences with the NBA’s Board of Governors prior to the league voting on the 22-team return to play proposal.
Rod Beard: #Pistons Luke Kennard said he is fully recovered from knee tendinitis and was ready to return to games when the season resumed…which, for Detroit, now will be in December.
Kevin Durant buys minority stake in soccer team
Nets F Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in the Union, between 1% and 5%. It’s unclear if Durant’s investment in the MLS team is a personal one or through Thirty Five Ventures, a business he co-founded with partner Rich Kleiman.
June 4, 2020 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources: 16-day regular season – 5-to-6 games per day. Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games. NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said he hopes the NBA does a training camp or small league for the eights teams not going to bubble. Obviously, game experience is pivotal for player development.
Kellan Olson: Sarver said the two main issues for restarting were safety for players/staff and keeping competitive fairness intact. For the latter, looking back on previous league standings at this point is how they landed on six games back.
Statement from Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Joe Lacob and Peter Guber: As Chairmen of the Golden State Warriors organization, and as citizens of our country and members of the community, we are resolute in our belief that our collective attitude and aptitude around race relations must be for real change now. The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop! We are at a tipping point in our national race relations and we all must take the leadership responsibility for creating real and sustainable change. We all must align our feet, tongue, heart and wallet as the only way to accomplish this imperative.
Daniel Wallach: BREAKING: Zion Williamson files emergency motion with Third District Court of Appeal seeking to stay the entire Florida court action against him, citing prior lawsuit in North Carolina involving same parties and claims. If granted, would stop all discovery in the Florida case.
June 4, 2020 | 6:03 pm EDT Update
Michael Wallace: Just spoke with @Memphis Grizzlies prez Jason @MainStMemphis Wexler on @NBA’s 22-team return format July 31 and where Grizz stand: “We feel, given all the competing interests and things the league had to factor in, we’re good with where they came out. We’re ready to go play basketball.”