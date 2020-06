“When I saw the video of what happened, I was angry and disappointed to see that something like that can still happen in our country,’’ Vucevic said. “The movement and the response after that has been great, it is time for a change and enough is enough. Racism has no place on this planet, we’re all humans, we’re all the same and there should be no difference between us because of our skin color. “I was lucky enough to grow up in Belgium and two of my best friends were African and another one was Asian,’’ Vucevic added. “While growing up, I never looked at them any differently because of their skin color. I never understood that and it’s sad to see that we still have that (racism) today. But I think this movement, hopefully, can educate people, older and younger, and change came come because it’s much-needed.’’