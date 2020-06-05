Much of the player feedback the duo received about Boylen during the hiatus raises questions about his long-term fit. However, Karnisovas is known as a deliberate, thoughtful decision-maker who has worked to empower Boylen for now. For instance, in a sign of Karnisovas’ leadership style, he has communicated to Boylen to focus strictly on coaching and working with his staff and players, sources said. Too often last season, Boylen got wrapped up in dealing with player agents or honoring commitments on the business operations side, which sidetracked his focus.
While Drummond is likely to exercise his $28.7 million player option, the pandemic has led to a loss of revenue, which will likely impact future salary caps. When Drummond makes the choice to stay, the Cavs’ path to external improvement will be blocked. They could also consider a Drummond contract extension, although that seems unlikely given how short his stint has been. There are other decisions ahead — on free agents Ante Zizic, Dellavedova and Thompson as well as the always-lingering possibility of trading Love. The Cavs will have months to figure out their plans while 22 other teams are in Disney.
Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Carlisle continued: …”healthier than someone in their 30’s or 40’s. The conversation should never be solely about a person’s age. Adam assured me that we would work through this together to help determine what is both safe and fair for all of our coaches.”
But Floyd’s death – the officer who killed him has now been charged with second-degree murder by the state’s district attorney, with the other officers arrested this week and charged with aiding and abetting the crime – has touched a nerve, both among black people and many whites who are finally speaking up and speaking out. “It’s devastating, and it’s kind of frustrating,” Wall said. “Sometimes people want to go out there and act with their anger and do things. But sometimes the best way to do it is to speak with your words and not be silenced … I just feel like the most important thing we really all want to see is justice. I think that’s really what we want. A lot of us have gone out here and protested, and doing it in a peaceful manner and in the right ways, getting people to kneel and all those type of things. But I just think we want justice. That’s the fact of it; we want justice. And the scary part about it is, I feel like this has been going on for decades, been going on for so much longer than the time that I’ve been on this earth. But if we didn’t have social media or camera phones right now, we wouldn’t be able to see this act going on.”