But Floyd’s death – the officer who killed him has now been charged with second-degree murder by the state’s district attorney, with the other officers arrested this week and charged with aiding and abetting the crime – has touched a nerve, both among black people and many whites who are finally speaking up and speaking out. “It’s devastating, and it’s kind of frustrating,” Wall said. “Sometimes people want to go out there and act with their anger and do things. But sometimes the best way to do it is to speak with your words and not be silenced … I just feel like the most important thing we really all want to see is justice. I think that’s really what we want. A lot of us have gone out here and protested, and doing it in a peaceful manner and in the right ways, getting people to kneel and all those type of things. But I just think we want justice. That’s the fact of it; we want justice. And the scary part about it is, I feel like this has been going on for decades, been going on for so much longer than the time that I’ve been on this earth. But if we didn’t have social media or camera phones right now, we wouldn’t be able to see this act going on.”