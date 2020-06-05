USA Today Sports

Griffin, Westbrook, Young: Commute the sentence of Juli…

7 hours ago via Tres Savage @ NonDoc

June 5, 2020 | 2:14 am EDT Update

No imminent decision on Jim Boylen's status

Now, Arturas Karnisovas has replaced Paxson, who remains a senior advisor, and Marc Eversley has replaced Forman, who was fired. And with the season expected to end officially on Thursday, Boylen’s future hangs in the balance. A source said there is no imminent announcement regarding Boylen’s status.
7 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

Much of the player feedback the duo received about Boylen during the hiatus raises questions about his long-term fit. However, Karnisovas is known as a deliberate, thoughtful decision-maker who has worked to empower Boylen for now. For instance, in a sign of Karnisovas’ leadership style, he has communicated to Boylen to focus strictly on coaching and working with his staff and players, sources said. Too often last season, Boylen got wrapped up in dealing with player agents or honoring commitments on the business operations side, which sidetracked his focus.
7 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

But the dynamics surrounding that situation were very challenging for all involved, with Gobert’s and Mitchell’s relationship extremely strained as a result and executives all around the league wondering if it might lead to a break-up of some sort down the line. (Gobert, for the record, is owed $26.5 million on the final season of his deal in 2020-21.) What happens next will certainly play a part here when it comes to these uncertainties about the Jazz’s future.
7 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Mark Medina: If Chris Paul gets traded, that’s when you start to kind of pull some of the planks off the wall and start to sell off your spare parts. I think it’s much more likely that Chris Paul plays next season in Oklahoma City. I would guess that Chris Paul plays next year in OKC. And again, the caveat there is that somebody comes in and offers a first round pick for but like, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen.
7 hours ago via DailyThunder.com

While Drummond is likely to exercise his $28.7 million player option, the pandemic has led to a loss of revenue, which will likely impact future salary caps. When Drummond makes the choice to stay, the Cavs’ path to external improvement will be blocked. They could also consider a Drummond contract extension, although that seems unlikely given how short his stint has been. There are other decisions ahead — on free agents Ante Zizic, Dellavedova and Thompson as well as the always-lingering possibility of trading Love. The Cavs will have months to figure out their plans while 22 other teams are in Disney.
7 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

7 hours ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

Silver has had weekly calls with executive committee members Paul, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell; another weekly call with the league’s general managers and team presidents; and biweekly calls with the 30 owners. In between there are Zoom, FaceTime, Webex and Google Meetup calls with business leaders, public health officials, President Donald Trump, and executives from Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Hockey League.
7 hours ago via Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
7 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

With Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the West and Washington behind Orlando for eighth in the East, it was inevitable that anything shy of completing the entire regular season would spark some consternation from the pursuers. The perceived problem in some corners, sources say, is that the task of winning those eight games just got significantly harder because of the eight teams that were removed from the schedule.
7 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

But under this new format, by the time the 2020-21 season starts, the Cavs will have gone nine months between games. Who knows what they will look like? Who knows how much time will be in between team-organized mandatory workouts? The Cavs — and other non-playoff teams — don’t currently have those answers. According to sources, one member of the team’s front office has spent the last few days working on that project specifically, letting the league know what the team needs/wants during this unprecedented hiatus. Sources say the Cavs plan to push mandatory training camps during the summer because of the unique circumstances to their shortened season. But whether they actually win that battle remains to be seen.
7 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

So did NBA commissioner Adam Silver in an interview with Turner Sports “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, telling panelist Charles Barkley he didn’t think it was unfair that players who sustained what were thought to be season-ending injuries to come back when the season restarts. “We’re gonna allow it,” Silver said. “And I’d only say, Charles, that this has been the back-and-forth with our teams. There’s so much here that’s not fair, and we’re choosing among multiple bad alternatives given the (coronavirus) pandemic we’re dealing with. … I think, ultimately, to the extent a team has a healthy roster and those players are able to come back, they are eligible to play.”
7 hours ago via Marcus White @ NBC Sports

Bogdanovic, the forward who signed a four-year, $73 million deal last summer and was the Jazz’s second-leading scorer (20.2 points per game), injured his right wrist in November but played through pain in the three months that followed. But sources say the pain worsened after the season was suspended, prompting the mid-May choice to have season-ending surgery.
7 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Because of that Silver said “some older coaches may not be able to be the bench coach in order to protect them.” D’Antoni has said he’ll definitely be in Orlando coaching and sounded annoyed. “I am sure they want to keep everyone safe, but to start singling people out with more risk, well, I would hope they wouldn’t want to get into that,” D’Antoni told ESPN. Gentry told ESPN, “That doesn’t make sense. How can I coach that way?”
7 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

The WNBA is proposing a 22-game regular season, starting July 24, with the league playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, multiple sources have confirmed to ESPN. Details of the playoffs, which would end in October, have not been specified, according to sources. The players have not agreed to the proposal, which has been described as tentative, as some teams are still being informed of the known details, sources said. Reached for comment on Thursday, the league said it could not confirm the proposal.
7 hours ago via Mechelle Voepel @ ESPN

Mark Cuban commissioned presidential poll

The entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner appeared on “The Axe Files” podcast and told political strategist David Axelrod that he recently hired a pollster to put out a 2020 survey. “So I hired a pollster,” Cuban told Axelrod, who is now the director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics after serving as the chief strategist for both of Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns. “And this was two weeks ago — three weeks ago,” Cuban said. “And what they found out was, I would take some votes away from Donald Trump, particularly with independents.” He added: “In a three way between me, Biden, and Trump, I just dominated with me as an independent. I dominated the independent vote. I got like 77% of it.”
7 hours ago via Jake Lahut @ businessinsider.com

“If I get pulled over right now, I’m terrified,” Wall said on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast. “To be realistic. If I’m in a dark area, or a back street, I’m not stopping. I’ll go to a high-speed chase to get to a spot where it’s a grocery store, or somewhere where’s there’s a lot of lights at, because that’s how terrifying it is. You’re telling me if I want to be a black kid to jog in a neighborhood, and I say, ‘okay, I want to cut through this white neighborhood, this rich neighborhood,’ and then all of a sudden, I’m targeted to get killed? Because I don’t belong there? Those are the kind of things I grew up with, like you wouldn’t go to this side of town where you wasn’t allowed. Why? We breathe the same air.”
7 hours ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

But Floyd’s death – the officer who killed him has now been charged with second-degree murder by the state’s district attorney, with the other officers arrested this week and charged with aiding and abetting the crime – has touched a nerve, both among black people and many whites who are finally speaking up and speaking out. “It’s devastating, and it’s kind of frustrating,” Wall said. “Sometimes people want to go out there and act with their anger and do things. But sometimes the best way to do it is to speak with your words and not be silenced … I just feel like the most important thing we really all want to see is justice. I think that’s really what we want. A lot of us have gone out here and protested, and doing it in a peaceful manner and in the right ways, getting people to kneel and all those type of things. But I just think we want justice. That’s the fact of it; we want justice. And the scary part about it is, I feel like this has been going on for decades, been going on for so much longer than the time that I’ve been on this earth. But if we didn’t have social media or camera phones right now, we wouldn’t be able to see this act going on.”
7 hours ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

A Florida appeals court has temporarily granted NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Thursday granted Williamson a stay and paused proceedings in the lawsuit from Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, whose attorneys must respond within 10 days. That lawsuit filed last summer accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
7 hours ago via Detroit News

June 4, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
12 hours ago via wojespn

Brad Townsend: More Cuban, when asked, as a business owner and a white man, his plan of action: “Job one, I’d say, is to push for zero tolerance in police forces. The guy who killed Mr. Floyd, it wasn’t his first act of violence. So we need to get to zero tolerance and push for legislation that gets us there. As a business person, going out into the minority community and providing support. We’ve been working to provide economic support for some of the businesses in the minority community that have been looted.”
12 hours ago via townbrad

June 4, 2020 | 9:23 pm EDT Update

Older coaches not able to sit on the bench?

Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it is possible that “certain coaches” may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney “in order to protect them.” Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D’Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65. The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk.
12 hours ago via ByTimReynolds

A statement from the Toronto Raptors: A roadmap for our return to NBA basketball is welcome news for our team, our fans, and our community. As we plan to safely and effectively resume the game we love, we do so as an organization that is unwavering in our commitment to carrying through on the conversations we’ve had in the past week about racism, inequality, and justice. We recognize that sports has the ability to inspire, to unify, and to effect change. Those are our goals, both on and off the court.
12 hours ago via NBA.com

June 4, 2020 | 8:52 pm EDT Update
Orlando will be one of 22 NBA teams finishing the regular season and potentially competing in the playoffs at Disney in late July. “I can say that for all my teammates, we are all very excited,’’ Vucevic said on Thursday afternoon. “Once we heard the news, we were all texting in a group chat about it and talked all about it. By keeping in touch, we all wanted to come back and finish the season. So, we’re all very excited about it. Now that we know how much time that we have before it starts, we’re ready to put in the work.’’
12 hours ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

Vucevic is hopeful that fans can still enjoy watching games on television and that sports can help heal a nation fractured in recent months and weeks by death, sickness and protests over racial inequality. “For everybody, it’s great that the NBA is going to be back. Mainly for the fans, people have gone through a lot – first, with the virus and now with everything that’s happened in the last two weeks with George Floyd, I think it will be great for people to have basketball to watch and support,’’ Vucevic said. “Unfortunately, nobody will be able to be there to watch us and we’ll miss the fans. One of the best things is to play in packed areas, 20,000 fans coming to support us, but it is what it is with this situation and we’ll try to make the best of it.”
12 hours ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

“When I saw the video of what happened, I was angry and disappointed to see that something like that can still happen in our country,’’ Vucevic said. “The movement and the response after that has been great, it is time for a change and enough is enough. Racism has no place on this planet, we’re all humans, we’re all the same and there should be no difference between us because of our skin color. “I was lucky enough to grow up in Belgium and two of my best friends were African and another one was Asian,’’ Vucevic added. “While growing up, I never looked at them any differently because of their skin color. I never understood that and it’s sad to see that we still have that (racism) today. But I think this movement, hopefully, can educate people, older and younger, and change came come because it’s much-needed.’’
12 hours ago via John Denton< @ NBA.com

