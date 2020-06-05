Malcolm Brogdon: A restless energy has consumed me for the past week, and initially I couldn’t figure out how to relieve it. I’ve witnessed protests over the past decade for Trayvon Martin and Mike Brown and all the other people suffering from excessive violence, but this one felt different. When I joined Jaylen Brown, a member of the Boston Celtics, last weekend to march with peaceful protesters in Atlanta, I gained a greater respect for the bravery and courage it has required for generations of leaders before us to stand up to their oppressors. With police flanked on either side of our crowd, the Georgia heat beamed and the fear was visceral.
June 5, 2020 | 3:35 pm EDT Update
In mid-May, after the NBA suspended its season, officials at the NBPA organized a Zoom call with players. They sought to focus on mental health — to listen to concerns and provide resources — and wanted to interact with a specific group that they found was experiencing the pandemic in a different way. The session was led by Dr. William D. Parham, the NBPA’s director of mental health and wellness, and former NBA guard and NBPA Player Wellness Counselor, Keyon Dooling, “[Letting them know] that they have support of the brotherhood is very important,” Dooling said.
About 30 international players dialed in from cities around the U.S., sharing concerns about loved ones thousands of miles away and about when and how they might be able to see them again. They asked about their ability to leave the country and come back, about their family members’ ability to leave and come back, and whether family members would be able to join a “bubble” environment if the NBA season resumes. The call, originally scheduled for an hour, went for more than 90 minutes. For as many different languages and backgrounds as the players shared and for as much as they’ve been in isolation in recent months, they found common ground. “They discovered that everybody is in the same storm,” Zuretti said.
These conversations struck a chord for Zuretti, particularly his personal communications with San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Nicolo Melli and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Danilo Gallinari. They are the NBA’s three active Italian players, and Zuretti too hails from Italy, specifically Rome, where his family members still live. “I’m walking in their shoes,” he said, “so I know how it feels.”
AT FIRST, BELINELLI didn’t think COVID-19 would be that bad. Maybe just a fever — that’s it. But then he talked to his father, Daniele, who worked as a doctor for 42 years. From Italy, his father offered a simple warning: “Be careful.” By mid-February, during the NBA All-Star break, Belinelli vacationed with Gallinari in Turks and Caicos, near the Bahamas, and the shadow of Italy’s intensifying battle with the virus loomed over them. On Feb. 22, Belinelli tweeted an article about the virus. His parents were going to visit him in San Antonio, but they decided against it for safety reasons.
Belinelli, along with his countrymates Gallinari and Melli, sought insight from back home to grasp a better understanding of what was happening. Melli sent a flurry of texts to a friend serving as an emergency responder in his Italian hometown. During breaks between long shifts, the friend texted back grisly details. “It was so bad that their army had to come out and pick up the corpses, the bodies, from the hospital,” Melli said. “And they cannot have a funeral. Family cannot be there. They cannot give the last hug, the last kiss. They cannot see each other in the eyes. “They die alone, suffering.”
June 5, 2020 | 2:31 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant will not return for the 2019-2020 season, according to multiple sources. The decision was made after Durant and the Brooklyn Nets evaluated their options after the NBA announced its plan to return on July 31.
One source reiterated that while Durant is indeed healthy, there is concern about getting him back out there with the condensed schedule needed to complete the season and playoffs at Walt Disney World in Florida. Durant’s rehab was interrupted first by his need to quarantine after testing positive for the corona virus in mid-March, then limitations placed on team training centers.
Durant ruptured his Achilles during the NBA Finals then underwent surgery on June 12. With the NBA returning on July 31, it’ll be a little more than 13 months since his surgery. Durant, his agent/manager Rich Kleiman and Sean Marks have repeatedly said throughout the season and the NBA stoppage that a return was unlikely. Speculation grew as the stoppage continued then as the league moved quickly on its comeback, but sources believe the Nets are sticking with their original plan to keep him out for the season.
Scott Agness: Pacers Sports & Entertainment recently had a Town Hall meeting — led by Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Tamika Catchings and Erica Wheeler of the Fever. Kevin Pritchard, on a Zoom call, says he’s been talking to Steve Kerr, Nate McMillan, David West and scout Carl Nicks.
J. Michael Falgoust: Pritchard: “There are times I need to lead. There are times I need to shut the hell up.” #Pacers
June 5, 2020 | 1:30 pm EDT Update
The Vertical: “It’s been emotionally draining.” @Jerami Grant and @Chris Haynes discuss recent events across the country and Grant’s own decision to join a protest in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/jjiNO6YtFk
June 5, 2020 | 12:43 pm EDT Update
In raving about Thibodeau in general, Van Gundy touted him as more than a defensive master. The former Bulls and Timberwolves head coach was on Van Gundy’s staffs previously with the Knicks and Rockets. “Tom Thibodeau is a great, great basketball coach – like, great,’’ Van Gundy said on SiriusXM radio. “And I think unfortunately for him the perception of him on the sidelines as this gruff, nasty dude is not even close to who is he personally. Like, he is a great guy. He’s fun to be around. He’s enjoyable to be around, and he loves basketball. He loves NBA basketball and he works at it and he is elite in his profession.”
With the Rockets, Nets and 76ers occupied until late August with the season restart, the Knicks don’t even have competition. “I hope he gets another opportunity to be a head coach because if you look at his body of work he certainly deserves it and any team that may interview him or hire him would be very fortunate to have him as a head coach.,’’ Van Gundy said. “He gets thought of as a defensive coach but if you look at his best teams in Chicago and in Minnesota they were very high level statistically speaking offensive teams and I think it’s been overlooked when people try to evaluate Tom from the outside.”
Thibodeau, 62, last coached during the 2018-19 season in Minnesota but got fired after having trouble reaching the young players. Van Gundy believes his inability to relate to millennials is another myth. “Tremendous well-balanced, good player development – he’s gotten young players much, much better,’’ Van Gundy said. “So not speaking about the Knicks job, but speaking in general, Tom Thibodeau is one of the best coaches in the world and I hope to see him get another head job.”
Chris Kirschner: A statement from Travis Schlenk and Lloyd Pierce on the end of the Hawks’ season. “We are disappointed that our young team will not be allowed to gain more valuable time playing together by being included in the restart of the season.” pic.twitter.com/PqloheI9Kt
June 5, 2020 | 12:20 pm EDT Update
Malcolm Brogdon: Black people in America are fighting two viruses. On one hand, the global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting black communities. The other virus – racism and its impact on black communities in America – is also alive and well. Because of my own wealth privilege and status as an NBA player, some might think I am immune from the latter. But last week, as the protest scenes grew violent and chaotic, I looked within and asked what I could do.
Malcolm Brogdon: Like many black men, I have been traumatized by repeatedly viewing the slow death of a brother at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sworn to protect and serve. Any decent person who watches this scene is filled with pain and anguish, horrified as George Floyd slowly asphyxiates, his neck under the knee of another human being while onlookers beg for his life. I am angry that I had to watch, once again, an unarmed black man deliberately killed by police. I am pained, outraged and scared for our country, for my friends and for my family.
So, now that 10 years have passed, has the plan worked as well as Leonsis had hoped? “I thought at the time we were executing a very good strategy of drafting and retaining and keeping our young players together as a core. John was the first pick, Brad [Beal] was third, Otto [Porter Jr.] was third. That seemed to be working,” Leonsis told NBC Sports Washington. “For the most part, it was the right strategy. Injuries have played a very, very big role in the ultimate state of the team. And we’ve lived and learned and we’ve made much bigger investments in our health and wellness programs and training and the like. So, the strategy and the plan is incomplete.”
Several parts of Leonsis’ take there may jump out. One is the fact he maintains confidence in the original plan, though with language to suggest it requires some flexibility. He also added this, for context: “I’m still convinced that’s the best way to build in the NBA. There are only so many good free agents willing to leave that team and go to another team and put that team over the edge. So, we did the right thing.”
The other part of Leonsis’ quote that may stand out is the word “incomplete.” In our conversation, Leonsis used it three times to describe the state of the Wizards. There are a few reasons he gave, one being health. “You can’t grade us because we get an incomplete because of the amount of injuries that we had,” he said.
Where the Wizards go from here will depend on many different factors, Wall’s health being one of them. But Leonsis seems confident in the potential of his team and their current track, as well as Wall and Beal as a pair despite what some might say is enough evidence their partnership has run its course. “I think they both, and I know they have communicated about this, realize that winning will define who they are and what their legacy is way more than their individual stats or their contract dollars. So, that comes with maturity. The 10 years have gone fast and I think that humbles people positively that nothing is given to you and that it’s a blur how fast it goes,” Leonsis said.
June 5, 2020 | 11:31 am EDT Update
The 35-year-old Australian – who won an NBA title with the Warriors in 2015 – had been planning to retire following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been pushed back due to COVID-19. Bogut returned to the Warriors to play the remainder of the 2018-19 season while contracted to the Kings and the NBA’s former number one pick is pondering another stint in the United States.
“I had NBA offers right before the COVID-19 pandemic, where I was potentially going to go back after the NBL season. I was talking to a few teams that wanted me to come over,” Bogut, who was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the top pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, told SBS Sport.
“Yes [I would consider another NBA stint], especially halfway through the season when the buyout and trade season comes up. “It saves me having to spend the whole season over there and I can kind of join someone late, like I did with the Warriors last time. “[I] can try to make a play-off run and then let that phase into the Olympics. I still think I’ve got a little bit of fuel left in the tank.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: This may be the Crypto in me speaking but you know technically we fund the police. If we collectively took a one year strike on taxes… or even escrowed the tax money...
Pistons coach Dwane Casey was on a video call with his players this week when the subject turned to social justice in the midst of the protests around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That conversation turned into action on Thursday, as the Pistons joined a peaceful protest and march in downtown Detroit.
“We had a Zoom meeting the other night and guys were talking about what we could do to have a voice and be part of the community because our team is here,” Casey said. “I talked to players this morning and I said this is something where we can be part of the community and have a presence.”
Casey said beyond the protests, the next steps were to focus on impacting change and making a difference in laws, police policies and procedures. The process will take many voices and more people have to join in and support the cause. “It starts with policy and it starts with our owners and players and a guy like (San Antonio Spurs coach) Gregg Popovich and (Golden State Warriors coach) Steve Kerr speaking out,” Casey said. “If I say it, I’m just an angry Black man. We’ve got to get the majority to buy in and fight and help change policy.”
June 5, 2020 | 2:14 am EDT Update
No imminent decision on Jim Boylen's status
Now, Arturas Karnisovas has replaced Paxson, who remains a senior advisor, and Marc Eversley has replaced Forman, who was fired. And with the season expected to end officially on Thursday, Boylen’s future hangs in the balance. A source said there is no imminent announcement regarding Boylen’s status.
Much of the player feedback the duo received about Boylen during the hiatus raises questions about his long-term fit. However, Karnisovas is known as a deliberate, thoughtful decision-maker who has worked to empower Boylen for now. For instance, in a sign of Karnisovas’ leadership style, he has communicated to Boylen to focus strictly on coaching and working with his staff and players, sources said. Too often last season, Boylen got wrapped up in dealing with player agents or honoring commitments on the business operations side, which sidetracked his focus.
But the dynamics surrounding that situation were very challenging for all involved, with Gobert’s and Mitchell’s relationship extremely strained as a result and executives all around the league wondering if it might lead to a break-up of some sort down the line. (Gobert, for the record, is owed $26.5 million on the final season of his deal in 2020-21.) What happens next will certainly play a part here when it comes to these uncertainties about the Jazz’s future.
Mark Medina: If Chris Paul gets traded, that’s when you start to kind of pull some of the planks off the wall and start to sell off your spare parts. I think it’s much more likely that Chris Paul plays next season in Oklahoma City. I would guess that Chris Paul plays next year in OKC. And again, the caveat there is that somebody comes in and offers a first round pick for but like, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen.
While Drummond is likely to exercise his $28.7 million player option, the pandemic has led to a loss of revenue, which will likely impact future salary caps. When Drummond makes the choice to stay, the Cavs’ path to external improvement will be blocked. They could also consider a Drummond contract extension, although that seems unlikely given how short his stint has been. There are other decisions ahead — on free agents Ante Zizic, Dellavedova and Thompson as well as the always-lingering possibility of trading Love. The Cavs will have months to figure out their plans while 22 other teams are in Disney.
As soon as Gobert did, Silver shut down the league. There was no call with the board of governors, no discussion with the players or their union. Silver just did it, knowing how serious the risk had become. “People say that was a courageous decision or whatever, ” Silver said on a conference call with players last month. “I’m not proud of that. I’m not proud of shutting down. “I will be proud of finding a path that was safe and as risk-free as possible for us to play. I think that would be much more of an accomplishment than shutting down the league.”
Silver has had weekly calls with executive committee members Paul, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell; another weekly call with the league’s general managers and team presidents; and biweekly calls with the 30 owners. In between there are Zoom, FaceTime, Webex and Google Meetup calls with business leaders, public health officials, President Donald Trump, and executives from Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Hockey League.
“I could literally talk about [restart plans] all day with a passion and excitement of knowing that, when a conversation does happen with the league or with Adam, there’s no pressure of saying like, ‘This is what I want to do,'” Paul told ESPN’s Royce Young. “Because you know this is what we have decided.”
Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
With Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the West and Washington behind Orlando for eighth in the East, it was inevitable that anything shy of completing the entire regular season would spark some consternation from the pursuers. The perceived problem in some corners, sources say, is that the task of winning those eight games just got significantly harder because of the eight teams that were removed from the schedule.