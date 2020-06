When processing the emotionally charged protests now sweeping the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Murray couldn’t get past how fearlessly police treat black and brown people. “I just think about all the stories that I have growing up with my dad,” Murray said. “How obvious it is. … The stuff that the cops do, the stuff that happens, what bothers us in the black community is that it’s so blatant. It’s blatant, I don’t know how to explain it. The word is perfect. It’s so out in the open, where if you can’t see it, then you’re part of the problem.”