Chris Kirschner: From Tony Ressler: “I emphatically believe that you are either part of the solution or you are the problem. Black lives matter. There is no in-between. We, as an organization and part of the Atlanta community, are determined to be a part of the solution.”
June 5, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Owners of a three-game win streak and an 8-4 mark over the previous 12 games, the Magic were picking up momentum at the most opportune time — with a second straight playoff berth on the horizon. Then the pandemic put the season on hold and the Magic’s path changed. “I will say that when play stopped we were playing some of our best ball of the season,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Orlando Sentinel.
Weltman said the Magic were less concerned about the format because they felt good about their position as a team currently inside the playoff cutline. “Beyond that, you can kind of nit-pick it and looks at pros and cons but I think that once the format comes out, we’re past the point of discussing it and now we’ve got to execute it,” he said. “It’s just about competing and playing well and trying to be as successful as we can be.”
“Not a whole lot of news there,” Weltman said when asked about the possibility of Isaac or Aminu returning. “As always, we’re going to wait and see how they respond to rehab. They’re both working very hard. There’s a difference of being healthy and then being safely healthy. It will have been a long, long time since those guys played and you know organizationally that we’re never going to put our guys in a position where they’re exposed to any sort of risk of injury. So that being said, we’ll just continue to see how they progress.”
Two years after his final game delivered the second of two championships won as a member of the Warriors, West fully realizes his biggest fear. That the day or night will come when his young son, David Benjamin, has a fateful encounter with a highly nervous, easily triggered or simply racist police officer. “You know, my son is 5-3, 120 pounds. He’s 11 years old,” West says. “So, he is a big kid. And I’m scared to death for him.”
There also is hope that better days lie ahead. West is encouraged by the energy generated by throngs of multicultural groups, mostly young, demonstrating all over the world in the wake of Floyd’s death. “The contribution that we want to make is moving this environment, moving the society forward, so that it’s better later than it is for us now,” he says. “And that’s in service to our children in the future generations.”
The Timberwolves and Lynx have made Nov. 3, Election Day, an official work holiday and will be granting all their employees the day off so they can vote. The organizations tweeted the announcement Friday night.
Target Center paid tribute to Floyd with a digital billboard while the teams announced it was partnering with The Minneapolis Foundation to “address systemic inequalities and translate community anger into actions,” according to a release. The Wolves and Lynx are empowering their own employees by making sure they have time to exercise their right to vote.
The partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation will include Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve serving on one of two advisory committees with oversight on directing funds to Fund for Safe Communities, which seeks to prevent violence, reform the criminal justice system and address systemic inequality.
June 5, 2020 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
Amid the global outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand is pledging $100 million over the next 10 years to nationwide organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read a joint statement from Jordan and his company, which is a subsidiary of Nike.
Specifically, Jordan Brand will increase its work in communities across the United States to provide access to education and opportunities for future generations, while also taking a more active role in supporting organizations that work to effect policy change in local government. “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”
The Jordan Brand pledge came hours after Nike announced its own “Commitment to the Black Community,” an additional $40 million collective pledge to community organizations from the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands over the coming four years. “Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.
When processing the emotionally charged protests now sweeping the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Murray couldn’t get past how fearlessly police treat black and brown people. “I just think about all the stories that I have growing up with my dad,” Murray said. “How obvious it is. … The stuff that the cops do, the stuff that happens, what bothers us in the black community is that it’s so blatant. It’s blatant, I don’t know how to explain it. The word is perfect. It’s so out in the open, where if you can’t see it, then you’re part of the problem.”
Murray said he’s been heartened by the outpouring of attention on police brutality. “It’s mostly with the cops, when you see, they go through this training, they go through the physicals, the combat trainings and techniques,” Murray said. “I feel like they can’t wait to use everything that they’ve learned, everything that they’ve been taught through the system, they can’t wait to use that, they can’t wait to use their power on the people, on the black community, on people they don’t really think matter. That’s why Black Lives Matter,” he said.
After several shared their stories, Murray shared his. He told the story of how he and his dad were driving to Orangeville Prep, his prep school in Ontario. A police car had cut them off and when they went to pass the car, following the speed limit, they were pulled over. “What are the odds?” Murray said sarcastically. “We’re sitting there like, ‘If we pass him, this is going to happen. Watch. I’m like ‘OK.’ We pass him, guess what happens.” Tailgating, they were told.
June 5, 2020 | 6:33 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: NBPA leadership stressed to players that it is mandatory to stay on the Disney World campus in Orlando during play. There won’t be tracking devices on players. But goal is to keep everyone in safe environment.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won’t be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said.
Point guard Kam Langley, a rising senior from Southwest Guilford, has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft pool and plans to finish his college career with the Aggies.
KC Johnson: Thad Young said his 6-year-old son asked him: “‘Why did they kill that man, Daddy?’ It’s hard for me to answer that because you don’t want to push him into the harsh reality of what it is. But you have to have answer those tough questions and have those tough conversations.”
Washingon, D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted Friday on a street that leads up to the White House, an effort to honor those who have peacefully protested throughout the week following the death of George Floyd. Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who has been active off and on social media in the fight against racial injustices, took to Instagram on Friday to thank Bowser for her act.
June 5, 2020 | 5:38 pm EDT Update
NBPA considers starting next season on December 1 unlikely
– The NBPA told players 2020-21 season starting on Dec. 1 is “unlikely” and plans to negotiate the date. – The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night, likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not the full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive. – There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities – Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May – There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit – There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center
Several other aspects of the NBA’s return were discussed, which The Athletic learned via sources: – A plan to play 2-to-3 exhibition games before regular season – 1,600 maximum people on campus – Coronavirus testing every day; minimum seven days of quarantine for a player who tests positive – Players and family must stay inside the bubble; families can enter after the first round – If a player contracts the virus, the NBA says they plan to continue playing
The NBPA today issued the following statement: “The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.”
The NBA is expected to allow each team to have 35 members in its traveling party. The Heat said Friday that no decisions have been made about who will be part of the team’s traveling party beyond, obviously, the players and Erik Spoelstra and his top assistants. Heat president Pat Riley, 75, has not indicated if he will attend.
Have a ticket to any of the Heat’s nine home games that were postponed over the final month of the season because of coronavirus? The team on Friday offered clarity about how fans will be compensated for those games, which won’t be played at AmericanAirlines Arena. Season-ticket holders can receive a credit for future games next season or call their season-ticket manager to receive a refund for those games.
Toscano-Anderson chatted with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Logan Murdock while marching in Oakland, and talked about the impact of having NBA stars like Curry and Thompson walking alongside him and supporting this movement. “It meant a lot just because I know someone in my work profession has my back,” Toscano-Anderson said. “I know it’s tough when you in a position like Steph’s, I don’t want to say it’s hard but it’s a thin line you have to watch where you walk. It definitely made me feel good to see somebody of his caliber and his notoriety here. It’s a pretty cool feeling.”
June 5, 2020 | 5:30 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: The NBPA has approved the 22-team return format for the NBA, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Players and league have approved new format.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the resumption in Orlando, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night during resumed season — likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive.
KC Johnson: Thad Young on Jim Boylen: “That’s up to the front office. Obviously, Jim is probably one of the most energetic coaches I’ve ever played for. My job is to play hard and try to lead this team.”
Malcolm Brogdon wants to organize a march in Indianapolis. The timing could be tough. It depends on when he needs to report back — he says he’ll return to Indiana about a week before whenever that date is — but he wants to see the Pacers marching. He’s been talking with coach Nate McMillan almost every day on the phone, not about basketball but about ideas. And about how he can make an impact. “We’ve been having conversations for years,” Brogdon said in a Zoom call with local media Friday afternoon. “And now it’s about actions, it’s about solutions.”
But after Celtics star Jaylen Brown mentioned he’d be driving down in a group text, Brogdon reached out. He was nervous at first, but then it came into perspective. “It was sorta impromptu, and it ended up being very powerful,” Brogdon said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t know what a protest, you don’t know what a march feels like until you’re a part of it. It’s one of those things that can be scary, it’s one of those things right now, you see so many people on TV getting injured and having all the trouble with police, and it can be problematic for sure if it gets out of hand. But the way that was handled, the way it went, it definitely was something that was empowering.”
“I think pro athletes, regardless of their race, have a responsibility to be a part of the solution,” Brogdon said. “I think speaking up is a way that you can demonstrate that you’re part of the solution but I think there are other ways. I think you can speak out by writing articles or being in the protests or there’s a whole host of ways you can figure out how to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
June 5, 2020 | 4:51 pm EDT Update
Sources confirmed to ESPN that players are likely to continue to see a 25% salary reduction on June 15, with those withholdings ending in mid-September when the full amount of games lost are recouped. Players such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry will see their 2020-21 salary reduced starting on Nov. 15, since both players were already paid in full for this season.
Eric Woodyard: Zach LaVine says he spoke at a rally in Seattle yesterday. “What’s going on isn’t right,” he said. The Bulls players recently conducted a Zoom call to discuss police brutality and social justice issues amongst each other.
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray on #Nuggets title hopes: “We shouldn’t have lost to Portland. That was more on us, our inexperience and they’re a good team. We don’t think that there’s a team that can beat us in a seven-game series when we’re playing at our best.”
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray: “When something as blatant as this happens you can’t shut up. You can’t shut up and dribble. You can’t ignore it. You can’t just let it happen. It becomes frustrating.”
The publisher of NBA 2K paused all online game activity for two hours Thursday in recognition of George Floyd’s memorial service. 2K halted online play from 2-4 p.m. ET while a service was ongoing in Minneapolis, where Floyd died while in police custody on Memorial Day.
June 5, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Though the July 31 re-opener would be 13 months since he ruptured his Achilles tendon, the Nets are concerned about Durant’s rehab being interrupted dramatically in mid-March when he was up to 5-on-5 scrimmages with Nets bench players and player-developmental coaches. That was the last part of his Achilles rehab. But the pandemic prevented Durant from playing much basketball for nearly three months — let alone scrimmaging 5-on-5.
Golden State will have even more of an opportunity to prepare, as the draft — originally slated for June 25 — currently is scheduled for Oct. 15. That’s well over four months from now. “We need more time for sure,” coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday on “The TK Show” podcast with The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “(General manager) Bob (Myers) is in charge of this and he does a really good job of gathering information and using all of the allotted time. “We’ve had a chance to interview (via Zoom) a lot of the guys who we’re interested in. We haven’t worked any of them out.”
“There’s a lot of work ahead, and a lot of information to be gained,” Kerr said. “We’ll do all of that work before we can even really think about putting a list together and feeling really good about whatever we’re gonna do.”
Cade Cunningham is the best and brightest incoming freshman in college basketball next season. And he plays for a team that’s banned from the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions revealed its punishments for Oklahoma State on Friday for misdeeds committed by former assistant coach Lamont Evans as part of the FBI scandal, and among the penalties is a postseason ban in 2020-2021.