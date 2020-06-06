Rob Lopez: I was one of the 46 laid off today at The Athletic. I feel for everyone losing a job at this time. It sucks but we all will bounce back, as always. stay strong! If anyone is in the market for a sports writer, video editor, podcaster, social media manager, hit my line. DM’s open
Gina Mizell: I’m one of today’s layoffs at The Athletic. I’m really sad, because this is the best job I’ve ever had. I have endless respect and love for my colleagues and will continue to support their terrific work. Thanks to all who read. You helped make a Phoenix kid’s dream come true.
Rod Boone: Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for reading my Hornets coverage over the last two seasons. I am among the 46 staffers The Athletic laid off today. Thankful to be able to work at such a great place and collaborate with so many fantastic writers. The talent is second to none.
For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won't be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said.