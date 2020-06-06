USA Today Sports

1 hour ago via Clutch Points

June 6, 2020 | 1:37 am EDT Update
Michael and Jerry Reinsdorf have offered support for Boylen, but multiple sources have stressed ownership trusts Karnisovas and Co. and will allow them to have the final say on basketball matters. Players Zach LaVine and Thaddeus Young spoke with the media in a Zoom meeting Friday, and each played politician with the Boylen question.
1 hour ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

Most of the eight teams whose seasons have ended — including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota and New York — are pushing to engage in joint practices as ramp-ups for regional summer leagues in August, sources said. For example, the Pistons and Cavaliers have discussed the possibility of joint practices as a prelude to a mini-pod of games, sources said.
1 hour ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN.com

“It’s just best for me to wait,” Durant said. “I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career. “My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”
1 hour ago via Marc J. Spears @ ESPN

Michael Jordan knows money alone can’t solve racism, or barriers to upward mobility for the poor. But he hopes the pledge he and Jordan Brand made Friday — to donate $100 million over the next 10 years — helps start a conversation and a level of education that can finally end the ingrained racism the Charlotte Hornets owner says he’s seen all his life as an African American. “We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” Jordan told The Observer. “We’ve got to understand at an early age (that can’t be tolerated). Education is such an important part” of societal change.
1 hour ago via Charlotte Observer

Steve Kerr slams Donald Trump again

“Trump is drawing the battle lines for the election,” Kerr said during NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Race In America: A Candid Conversation” on Friday. “He’s now just paving the way for, ‘I’m the law and order president, and you’ve got to vote for me unless you want the chaos to ensue.’ Which is ironic because chaos has ensued under his own administration. But clearly, this is the beginning of what’s going to be a chaotic campaign. Trump, as he’s been doing for not only his presidency, but for much of his adult life, he’s just trying to divide people and stir up the pot. And as I said, he’s drawing the lines and trying to bring his supporters to the side.”
1 hour ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

Kerr immediately criticized Pence for hypocrisy on Twitter, as Pence staged a highly publicized walkout of a 2017 game between the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts due to San Francisco players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and institutional racism. At the time, Pence tweeted he wouldn’t “dignify any event” disrespecting the flag and the national anthem. “When you’re incapable of being authentic, you’re just throwing stuff at the wall and you don’t even really care,” Kerr said. “But this is the problem, that truth and facts have sort of gone out the window. So anybody who is paying attention knows full well that not only did the administration not accept peaceful protests, but they turned it around and turned it into an anti-American act. “So, we all saw that and then to then fast forward four years and say, ‘No, no, we actually definitely feel strongly that Americans should be allowed to peacefully protest.’ It’s just like an utter lack of concern or conviction for anything in terms of your truth. There is no truth. So, no character, no conviction and that’s a big part of the issue right now, is that the people leading our country are just speaking from both sides of their mouth and just saying whatever they want to say.”
1 hour ago via Logan Murdock @ NBC Sports

June 5, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Owners of a three-game win streak and an 8-4 mark over the previous 12 games, the Magic were picking up momentum at the most opportune time — with a second straight playoff berth on the horizon. Then the pandemic put the season on hold and the Magic’s path changed. “I will say that when play stopped we were playing some of our best ball of the season,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Orlando Sentinel.
5 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

Weltman said the Magic were less concerned about the format because they felt good about their position as a team currently inside the playoff cutline. “Beyond that, you can kind of nit-pick it and looks at pros and cons but I think that once the format comes out, we’re past the point of discussing it and now we’ve got to execute it,” he said. “It’s just about competing and playing well and trying to be as successful as we can be.”
5 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

“Not a whole lot of news there,” Weltman said when asked about the possibility of Isaac or Aminu returning. “As always, we’re going to wait and see how they respond to rehab. They’re both working very hard. There’s a difference of being healthy and then being safely healthy. It will have been a long, long time since those guys played and you know organizationally that we’re never going to put our guys in a position where they’re exposed to any sort of risk of injury. So that being said, we’ll just continue to see how they progress.”
5 hours ago via Roy Parry @ Orlando Sentinel

Two years after his final game delivered the second of two championships won as a member of the Warriors, West fully realizes his biggest fear. That the day or night will come when his young son, David Benjamin, has a fateful encounter with a highly nervous, easily triggered or simply racist police officer. “You know, my son is 5-3, 120 pounds. He’s 11 years old,” West says. “So, he is a big kid. And I’m scared to death for him.”
5 hours ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

There also is hope that better days lie ahead. West is encouraged by the energy generated by throngs of multicultural groups, mostly young, demonstrating all over the world in the wake of Floyd’s death. “The contribution that we want to make is moving this environment, moving the society forward, so that it’s better later than it is for us now,” he says. “And that’s in service to our children in the future generations.”
5 hours ago via Monte Poole @ NBC Sports

5 hours ago via Minneapolis Star-Tribune

June 5, 2020 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
7 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

Specifically, Jordan Brand will increase its work in communities across the United States to provide access to education and opportunities for future generations, while also taking a more active role in supporting organizations that work to effect policy change in local government. “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”
7 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

The Jordan Brand pledge came hours after Nike announced its own “Commitment to the Black Community,” an additional $40 million collective pledge to community organizations from the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands over the coming four years. “Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.
7 hours ago via Nick DePaula @ ESPN

When processing the emotionally charged protests now sweeping the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Murray couldn’t get past how fearlessly police treat black and brown people. “I just think about all the stories that I have growing up with my dad,” Murray said. “How obvious it is. … The stuff that the cops do, the stuff that happens, what bothers us in the black community is that it’s so blatant. It’s blatant, I don’t know how to explain it. The word is perfect. It’s so out in the open, where if you can’t see it, then you’re part of the problem.”
7 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Murray said he’s been heartened by the outpouring of attention on police brutality. “It’s mostly with the cops, when you see, they go through this training, they go through the physicals, the combat trainings and techniques,” Murray said. “I feel like they can’t wait to use everything that they’ve learned, everything that they’ve been taught through the system, they can’t wait to use that, they can’t wait to use their power on the people, on the black community, on people they don’t really think matter. That’s why Black Lives Matter,” he said.
7 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

After several shared their stories, Murray shared his. He told the story of how he and his dad were driving to Orangeville Prep, his prep school in Ontario. A police car had cut them off and when they went to pass the car, following the speed limit, they were pulled over. “What are the odds?” Murray said sarcastically. “We’re sitting there like, ‘If we pass him, this is going to happen. Watch. I’m like ‘OK.’ We pass him, guess what happens.” Tailgating, they were told.
7 hours ago via Mike Singer @ Denver Post

7 hours ago via rolopez42

