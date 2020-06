Kerr immediately criticized Pence for hypocrisy on Twitter, as Pence staged a highly publicized walkout of a 2017 game between the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts due to San Francisco players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and institutional racism. At the time, Pence tweeted he wouldn’t “dignify any event” disrespecting the flag and the national anthem. “When you’re incapable of being authentic, you’re just throwing stuff at the wall and you don’t even really care,” Kerr said. “But this is the problem, that truth and facts have sort of gone out the window. So anybody who is paying attention knows full well that not only did the administration not accept peaceful protests, but they turned it around and turned it into an anti-American act . “So, we all saw that and then to then fast forward four years and say, ‘No, no, we actually definitely feel strongly that Americans should be allowed to peacefully protest.’ It’s just like an utter lack of concern or conviction for anything in terms of your truth. There is no truth. So, no character, no conviction and that’s a big part of the issue right now, is that the people leading our country are just speaking from both sides of their mouth and just saying whatever they want to say.”