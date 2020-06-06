Most of the eight teams whose seasons have ended — including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota and New York — are pushing to engage in joint practices as ramp-ups for regional summer leagues in August, sources said. For example, the Pistons and Cavaliers have discussed the possibility of joint practices as a prelude to a mini-pod of games, sources said.
National Basketball Players Association representatives approved the NBA's 22-team format to complete the 2019-20 season, the NBPA announced Friday. The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the season's resumption at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip, sources told ESPN.
NBPA player leadership was informed of a plan to keep 1,600 people in the Orlando bubble at any given time, sources said. A limited number of family members, likely three per family at a time, would be allowed to join players in Orlando after the first round of the playoffs.
Despite the excitement of the restart coming to fruition, there are still details to be ironed out. Most notably the proposed Dec. 1 start date of the 2020-21 season is still being negotiated because of the quick turnaround, according to a source. Game 7 of the NBA Finals is slated for Oct. 12, less than a month before a Nov. 10 training camp opening.
Fearful of significant setbacks in the development of young players over months of inactivity, several teams left out of this season's regular-season resumption in Orlando, Florida, have proposed ideas for regional mini summer leagues, training camps and organized team activities, sources told ESPN.
The Orlando non-participants are pushing the NBA for televised coverage of the proposed mini-summer-league event. Without participation in the Orlando resumption, part of the hope for coverage includes some teams' belief that organizations are losing valuable opportunities in this trying time for team communities and the country, sources said.
Frank Isola: The NBA is looking at a potential Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season and a mid-July Finals. The hope is to keep NBA players — from every country — in play for the Olympics.
Owners of a three-game win streak and an 8-4 mark over the previous 12 games, the Magic were picking up momentum at the most opportune time — with a second straight playoff berth on the horizon. Then the pandemic put the season on hold and the Magic’s path changed. “I will say that when play stopped we were playing some of our best ball of the season,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Orlando Sentinel.
Weltman said the Magic were less concerned about the format because they felt good about their position as a team currently inside the playoff cutline. “Beyond that, you can kind of nit-pick it and looks at pros and cons but I think that once the format comes out, we’re past the point of discussing it and now we’ve got to execute it," he said. "It’s just about competing and playing well and trying to be as successful as we can be.”
Shams Charania: Sources: NBPA leadership stressed to players that it is mandatory to stay on the Disney World campus in Orlando during play. There won't be tracking devices on players. But goal is to keep everyone in safe environment.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won't be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said.
– The NBPA told players 2020-21 season starting on Dec. 1 is “unlikely” and plans to negotiate the date. – The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night, likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not the full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive. – There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities – Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May – There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit – There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center
Several other aspects of the NBA’s return were discussed, which The Athletic learned via sources: – A plan to play 2-to-3 exhibition games before regular season – 1,600 maximum people on campus – Coronavirus testing every day; minimum seven days of quarantine for a player who tests positive – Players and family must stay inside the bubble; families can enter after the first round – If a player contracts the virus, the NBA says they plan to continue playing
The NBPA today issued the following statement: "The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."
The NBA is expected to allow each team to have 35 members in its traveling party. The Heat said Friday that no decisions have been made about who will be part of the team’s traveling party beyond, obviously, the players and Erik Spoelstra and his top assistants. Heat president Pat Riley, 75, has not indicated if he will attend.
Shams Charania: The NBPA has approved the 22-team return format for the NBA, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Players and league have approved new format.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the resumption in Orlando, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night during resumed season -- likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive.
Eric Woodyard: Bulls' Zach LaVine calls it "upsetting" for the Chicago Bulls to not be invited to Orlando to finish out the 2019-20 season, but he understands it as well.
TMJ4 Main Sports Anchor Lance Allan asked, "You guys worked for home court advantage, and that looks like it will be out the window?" "We're just happy to play. We have all the confidence in the world. Whether we're playing outside at a park. Anywhere, at the YMCA. We're going to bring our best," Ham says.
Vancouver’s Doug Eberhardt is a skills development coach with the Houston Rockets. He had to be quarantined back in mid-March as the NBA shut things down after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. “For the players being young and in superior condition, the fear [of the virus] isn’t so much their own physical being, as much as it is the potential to spread it to others. The fear [of COVID-19] is always going to be a part of it.” Eberhardt says.
Testing and safety is the greatest concern for returning to action for any league in any part of the world, and though there won’t be details released on that right away, it sounds like the NBA has a plan in place. “The league is not expected to stop play because of a single positive test,” Eberhardt says. “The NBA would look at isolating that person, continuing to monitor both that player and their colleagues. An outbreak within a team though, would be problematic, and obviously they would have to re-evaluate if that happened.”
As soon as Gobert did, Silver shut down the league. There was no call with the board of governors, no discussion with the players or their union. Silver just did it, knowing how serious the risk had become. "People say that was a courageous decision or whatever, " Silver said on a conference call with players last month. "I'm not proud of that. I'm not proud of shutting down. "I will be proud of finding a path that was safe and as risk-free as possible for us to play. I think that would be much more of an accomplishment than shutting down the league."
Silver has had weekly calls with executive committee members Paul, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell; another weekly call with the league's general managers and team presidents; and biweekly calls with the 30 owners. In between there are Zoom, FaceTime, Webex and Google Meetup calls with business leaders, public health officials, President Donald Trump, and executives from Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Hockey League.
"I could literally talk about [restart plans] all day with a passion and excitement of knowing that, when a conversation does happen with the league or with Adam, there's no pressure of saying like, 'This is what I want to do,'" Paul told ESPN's Royce Young. "Because you know this is what we have decided."
Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
With Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the West and Washington behind Orlando for eighth in the East, it was inevitable that anything shy of completing the entire regular season would spark some consternation from the pursuers. The perceived problem in some corners, sources say, is that the task of winning those eight games just got significantly harder because of the eight teams that were removed from the schedule.
Casey Holdahl: I've been told the @trailblazers are "very excited to return," just thought other proposals were superior to the 22-team options, so they voted no. And if I could editorialize for a moment, in general, voting for something you don't want just because everyone else does kinda defeats the point of having a vote.
Ingles is excited to suit up for the Jazz after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season in March, but the health of his retired netball star wife Renae and three-year-old twins Milla and Jacob was paramount. "The flip side for me, which breaks your heart, is 'what you do with your family?'" Ingles told Utah's The Zone Sport Network on Thursday.
"You have to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel if you fly back to Australia and obviously with a pregnant wife and two near four-year-olds, that's pretty hard to do," he said. "It's hard enough in a house to quarantine, never mind a hotel."
Because of that Silver said “some older coaches may not be able to be the bench coach in order to protect them.” D’Antoni has said he’ll definitely be in Orlando coaching and sounded annoyed. “I am sure they want to keep everyone safe, but to start singling people out with more risk, well, I would hope they wouldn’t want to get into that,” D’Antoni told ESPN. Gentry told ESPN, “That doesn’t make sense. How can I coach that way?”
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle: "I just spoke to Adam Silver and he admitted that he jumped the gun with his statement to TNT. The health and safety of our coaches is first and foremost. It's entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60's or 70's could be..."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Carlisle continued: ..."healthier than someone in their 30's or 40's. The conversation should never be solely about a person's age. Adam assured me that we would work through this together to help determine what is both safe and fair for all of our coaches."
Ramona Shelburne: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry on Adam Silver's remark on @NBAonTNT that "certain coaches" might not be on the bench when play resumes. "That doesn't make sense. How can I coach that way? " Gentry, who is 65, says he doesn't think older coaches "should be singled out."
Adrian Wojnarowski: Asked Mike D'Antoni yesterday about possibility of this older group of NBA coaches being required to wear masks on bench: "I am sure they want to keep everyone safe, but to start singling people out with more risk, well, I would hope they wouldn’t want to get into that.”
Jonathan Feigen: When I asked D'Antoni about this last week he said, "There's all kinds of factors. They just pick out the easy one. 'Oh, he's old.' I know the NBA will put us in the safest environment possible. You try to take all the precautions you can."
Adrian Wojnarowski: These are the kind of complex issues that await the NBA's return in Orlando. D'Antoni and Gentry share an agent, Warren LeGarie, who told ESPN that he worried about "stigmas" getting assigned to older coaches with these possible protocols.
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it is possible that "certain coaches" may not be able to be the bench coach when play resumes at Disney "in order to protect them." Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D'Antoni is 69. Alvin Gentry is 65. The CDC says people 65 and older are at higher risk.
Tania Ganguli: Silver says that based on conversations with health officials he does not believe the league would need to shut down if a player tests positive for Covid-19. They'll isolate him, trace his contacts and continue testing daily and believe that will be enough to contain it.
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says it was Michael Jordan who insisted the NBA playoffs not be "gimmicky" and that the standard postseason comes as close to normal as possible.
Orlando will be one of 22 NBA teams finishing the regular season and potentially competing in the playoffs at Disney in late July. ``I can say that for all my teammates, we are all very excited,’’ Vucevic said on Thursday afternoon. ``Once we heard the news, we were all texting in a group chat about it and talked all about it. By keeping in touch, we all wanted to come back and finish the season. So, we’re all very excited about it. Now that we know how much time that we have before it starts, we’re ready to put in the work.’’
Vucevic is hopeful that fans can still enjoy watching games on television and that sports can help heal a nation fractured in recent months and weeks by death, sickness and protests over racial inequality. ``For everybody, it’s great that the NBA is going to be back. Mainly for the fans, people have gone through a lot – first, with the virus and now with everything that’s happened in the last two weeks with George Floyd, I think it will be great for people to have basketball to watch and support,’’ Vucevic said. ``Unfortunately, nobody will be able to be there to watch us and we’ll miss the fans. One of the best things is to play in packed areas, 20,000 fans coming to support us, but it is what it is with this situation and we’ll try to make the best of it.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “It is disappointing that we will not return to play for the 2019-20 season, but ultimately this decision is about more than just one team. We are supportive of Commissioner Adam Silver and the outcome of the vote by the NBA Board of Governors. We thank Adam and his team for their thoughtful work in exploring all available options to come up with a solution that allows the NBA as a league to resume. They spent countless hours having open dialogue with leaders and experts across various industries, as well as team executives, listening and educating themselves to ensure the NBA made the best, safest decision for the league and our players during these unprecedented times.”
Michael Reinsdorf: “We will now shift our focus to continue to build our team under the new leadership of Arturas Karnisovas and our Basketball Operations Department with a focus on the Draft, free agency and offseason development. To our fans and the great city of Chicago: We thank you for your continued support. Keep moving forward with us as we prepare to return to the court for the 2020-21 season.”
The teams will gather in a “bubble” setting at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., but the idea was merely approved by the league’s board of governors. As Sarver told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo, it’s not set in stone. “I’ll just throw out some caution, too, I mean there’s a lot of work ahead for us to actually play in Orlando,” Sarver said. “We still have a lot of work to do with the players’ union. We have work ahead of us with our partners at Disney. we’re in constant contact with government authorities, public health officials, including the CDC. So this was step one, and as [commissioner] Adam [Silver] told us, this is like the beginning inning of a baseball game. Step one, we agreed on what we want to do. Now we’ve got to go do it, and there’s a lot to be done.”
“Well, again, we just decided amongst the owners what we think’s the best course,” Sarver said. “That has to be agreed upon by the players union. The logistics with Disney — you know a number of these hotels have had layoffs, have been partially closed or fully closed, and so there’s a re-startup there. And then there’s the whole health concern with COVID-19 and how that plays out and making sure that we go back to what our first priority was, which was the health and safety of the players and the staff.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA’s tentative Nov. 10 training camp/Dec. 1 season opener targets for 2020-21 season surfaced as a quick-turnaround to many, including NBPA executive director Michele Roberts: “I was surprised to see it,” she tells ESPN. Those dates are likely to require negotiation with union.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many of dates the NBA shared with teams today -- including Draft Lottery, Draft -- are considered tentative. The NBA and NBPA have a long list of financial and compeititve items to negotiate for the 2020-21 season, included with a Nov. 10 camp opening off an October 12 Game 7.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources: 16-day regular season - 5-to-6 games per day. Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games. NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said he hopes the NBA does a training camp or small league for the eights teams not going to bubble. Obviously, game experience is pivotal for player development.
Kellan Olson: Sarver said the two main issues for restarting were safety for players/staff and keeping competitive fairness intact. For the latter, looking back on previous league standings at this point is how they landed on six games back.
“We all recognize that there are much more important and pressing issues in our world right now that need to be addressed and corrected,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “Basketball is secondary at this point. Nonetheless, it is helpful to have a definitive resolution to our season. We can now focus our efforts on preparing for the 2020-21 season and, ideally, putting ourselves in position to be a very successful team. In many respects, despite our won-loss record, we had a productive season this year. Our rookies gained valuable experience, several of our young veterans showed marked improvement, our injured players progressed in their rehab, and our culture remained strong.”
CJ McCollum: We play for an ownership group that actually listens to its players and has a backbone. We voiced what we felt was the best option and they followed our lead. I commend our front office and Jody Allen.
Eddie Sefko: Mavericks' statement on NBA restart plan, in part: "The NBA is taking all the appropriate measures, and working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for our team and staff. While there are more decisions to make, the Dallas Mavericks are hopeful to have basketball back soon.”
Gersson Rosas: “While we are disappointed for our team and our fans that our season is coming to an end, we understand and accept the league’s plan to move forward with 22 teams. It is important that we be a good teammate not only to the NBA, but to the other 29 teams to support the efforts to complete this season and prepare for next season in a healthy and safe manner.”
The Nuggets are thankful that the wait is over. “We’re excited that there’s a real plan for resumption of play,” Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told The Denver Post by phone. “We’re fully supportive of (Commissioner) Adam (Silver) and the league office. I think our guys are chomping at the bit to get back out there.”
Connelly had voiced cautious optimism about what his team might be able to do in Orlando. “We want to be certainly respectful of the process, the competition,” he said. “We haven’t achieved tons, but we also have to be our own biggest fans. We have to believe that we’re going down there to be down there for the long haul and hopefully come back with a championship.”
According to Connelly, Jokic hasn’t taken the time off for granted. “Nikola looks unbelievable,” Connelly said. “He’s in fantastic shape. Not just Nikola, a lot of our guys have taken this whole process very seriously. And I give them and our performance and strength-and-conditioning staff a ton of credit for keeping these guys locked in, but I’ve never seen him in better shape.”
The union representatives from all 22 teams playing in the playoffs will meet Friday to vote on the proposal. Their approval is all but a formality, as Silver has kept the players involved with what the league was planning to do from the beginning.
There will be up to seven games per day played over roughly three weeks during the August regular season, which the NBA has branded "seeding games," and it is likely there will be weekday afternoon playoff games during the the first round. Sources say the league will use three different facilities at first to stage games -- The Arena, HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center, all at the Wide World of Sports Complex. As things progress, it will be reduced to two sites and then one.
Among the 22 teams going to Orlando, several have coaches or staff members around or beyond 60 years old -- including Mike D'Antoni (69), Gregg Popovich (71), Alvin Gentry (65), Terry Stotts (62) and Rick Carlisle (60). It is expected that they will all take part, but doing so will only add to the concern about the potential for positive tests within the bubble.
JB Bickerstaff: "While we are disappointed that the announced return to play proposal excludes the Cleveland Cavaliers, we understand all of the unprecedented factors that contributed to this outcome and we accept the hard decisions Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA’s Board of Governors had to make. We also respect the exhaustive and life-altering measures that were considered as a result of COVID-19, but as a team, we greatly desired to be a part of the season’s resumption.”
Harrison Wind: So if the season does resume on July 31, there will have been 142 days in between games. There were 112 days in between Game 6 of the 2020 Finals and the first preseason game of the 2019-20 season.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Portland preferred a 20-team return-to-play format, thus one of the reasons why they voted no to the 22-team format.
Mark Berman: #Rockets owner @Tilman Fertitta on the NBA Board of Governors voting to restart the season: “I think it’s good..It’s the best outcome and I think that’s exactly where we ended up.. I think we have a good solution here.”
Mark Berman: #Rockets owner @Tilman Fertitta: “Whoever wins this championship there is no asterisk. I don’t care if it’s us or Milwaukee or one of the LA teams. Why would it be an asterisk. You have to win four series, four out of seven, to win this championship.”
Howard Beck: For those asking: The NBA has drafted an exhaustive set of protocols to deal w/coronavirus when the league restarts. It's being finalized and needs final sign-off from the players assoc, which is expected soon. Expect more details next week.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Blazers are eager to resume season, but chose to vote “No” because franchise believed there were more competitive and innovative formats on table -- including those that addressed 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds based on regular-season game results in Orlando.
Kellan Olson: The NBA's official release on the 22-team format notes that the NBA Draft Lottery standings will be based off the standings prior to play in Orlando. The 14 teams will be those who do not make the playoffs. So, the Suns will be in the 10th spot unless they make the playoffs.
Shams Charania: Sources: Additional dates NBA informed on Board of Governors call: - June 15, players located internationally return to market - June 21, all players report - June 22, coronavirus testing begins
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates: - Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando - 2019-20 season: July 31 - Free agency: Oct. 18 - 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid)
Shams Charania: The NBA's Board of Governors have approved the 22-team format to resume 2019-20 season, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, source tells ESPN.
As you point out, there are a great many challenges in putting a game together in an outside environment, let alone hundreds of them. This is probably akin to what the league faces in putting together the Summer League, except on a larger scale. Just think of the challenges in assembling the support staff to make this thing happen: Things like stat crews, timekeepers, referees, ambulances and medical arrangements. All of these people need to be found, lodged, and kept disease-free while the league is going on.
Then there’s the next level, where you find a lot of things in the Ops Manual that aren’t anywhere else. The league needs to invent a lot of rules in a very short time to deal with things like potentially expanded rosters, two-way rules, and waiver restrictions (can one of the “uninvited” teams still sign players or claim them on waivers?), and the fact that a complete calendar change has invalidated many of the dates in contracts and the league calendar.
Finally, the league needs to deal with the much larger issue of KEEPING EVERYONE ALIVE, which absolutely should be the thing that takes up the bulk of the league’s attention and resources. How does the league minimize or eliminate the worst-case scenario of a season-ending outbreak? For me, that priority is the one that should trump everything else, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening. Where do you stand on this?
Even from the standpoint of just looking at the money, abrupt cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 season isn’t the worst-case scenario. Severe impingement on 2020-21 and beyond is of a larger magnitude. Which only reinforces your point that safety has to be at minimum an equal pillar in the priorities for a restart. It seems to me we’re seeing a lot of mission creep here. When what should be a simple-in-prospect, but difficult-in-execution attempt to maximize for the combination of viewership/revenue and safety is giving way to a Christmas Tree situation where everyone is trying to hang their favorite ornamental solutioneering on the restart, no matter how inapposite the current, narrow demands of the moment.
June 6, 2020 | 1:37 am EDT Update
Ime Udoka the frontrunner to replace Jim Boylen?
Sources have told the Sun-Times that 76ers assistant Ime Udoka is the front-runner to become the Bulls’ new coach, with Raptors assistant — and former Bulls assistant — Adrian Griffin also in the picture.
Michael and Jerry Reinsdorf have offered support for Boylen, but multiple sources have stressed ownership trusts Karnisovas and Co. and will allow them to have the final say on basketball matters. Players Zach LaVine and Thaddeus Young spoke with the media in a Zoom meeting Friday, and each played politician with the Boylen question.
Frank Isola: The NBA is looking at a potential Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season and a mid-July Finals. The hope is to keep NBA players — from every country — in play for the Olympics.
“It’s just best for me to wait,” Durant said. “I don’t think I’m ready to play that type of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to get ready for next season and the rest of my career. “My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.”
Meanwhile, Durant’s co-star, Kyrie Irving, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on March 3, and indications are that he has no plans to play for the Nets until next season. Irving has been doing basketball-related workouts as part of his rehabilitation process, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
On a National Basketball Players Association call on Friday, Irving, a union vice president, inquired about whether inactive players could support their teams and attend playoff games — and whether a player doing so would count as one of the 35 people expected to be allowed in each team’s traveling party, sources said.
Magic forwards Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu are unlikely to return this season despite the extended layoff, according to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel. Isaac suffered a knee injury on New Year’s Day and hasn’t played since that game in Washington. Isaac was establishing himself as a defensive force before the severe left knee sprain.
Peter Zayas: I got laid off by The Athletic today. Looking forward to getting the YouTube channel back up and running, I really miss making videos anyway and things should work out. Here’s my Patreon if you wanna support the work I’ve done and will be doing. Go Lakers.
Andre Fernandez: “And so my watch has ended.” Unfortunately, I am one of the 46 let go today at The Athletic. It was an amazing opportunity to learn from and work w/many of the most amazing people in the business. I wish you all the best in these difficult times. Hope we cross paths again soon.
Rob Lopez: I was one of the 46 laid off today at The Athletic. I feel for everyone losing a job at this time. It sucks but we all will bounce back, as always. stay strong! If anyone is in the market for a sports writer, video editor, podcaster, social media manager, hit my line. DM’s open
Gina Mizell: I’m one of today’s layoffs at The Athletic. I’m really sad, because this is the best job I’ve ever had. I have endless respect and love for my colleagues and will continue to support their terrific work. Thanks to all who read. You helped make a Phoenix kid’s dream come true.
Rod Boone: Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for reading my Hornets coverage over the last two seasons. I am among the 46 staffers The Athletic laid off today. Thankful to be able to work at such a great place and collaborate with so many fantastic writers. The talent is second to none.
Mike O’Connor: Was informed that I am among The Athletic’s layoffs today. Naturally I’m sad that my run is ending but I couldn’t be more proud of the ride. Getting to cover the Sixers / the NBA for almost 3 years here was a dream come true. I’ll miss the company and my colleagues tremendously.
Matthew Tynan: Hate to add to all the fun on here, but today is my last day with The Athletic. It was a quick trip through a very strange season, but I had a chance to work with some wonderful people and for a company that did its best to look out for us in so many ways.
Tony Jones: Heartbroken at losing colleagues and friends today at work. The people we lost today are some of the best in the business. Friends and mentors. I’ll miss every one of them.
Paul Flannery: Like many of my colleagues, I have elected to take a buyout and am no longer with SB Nation. There’s a lot of people to thank, but I’ll do that privately. Thanks for reading. Appreciate you all.
On Wednesday, Natasha Sen, the wife of former Knicks coach David Fizdale, announced they are expecting their first child together. “During such a crazy year, Fiz and I at least had one miraculous, beautiful thing happen. We’re having a boy 💙,” Natasha shared on Instagram.
Michael Jordan knows money alone can’t solve racism, or barriers to upward mobility for the poor. But he hopes the pledge he and Jordan Brand made Friday — to donate $100 million over the next 10 years — helps start a conversation and a level of education that can finally end the ingrained racism the Charlotte Hornets owner says he’s seen all his life as an African American. “We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” Jordan told The Observer. “We’ve got to understand at an early age (that can’t be tolerated). Education is such an important part” of societal change.
Blake Griffin: i think the least @nflcommish and @drewbrees could do is make the saints sign @Kaepernick7 🤷🏽♂️
Steve Kerr slams Donald Trump again
“Trump is drawing the battle lines for the election,” Kerr said during NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Race In America: A Candid Conversation” on Friday. “He’s now just paving the way for, ‘I’m the law and order president, and you’ve got to vote for me unless you want the chaos to ensue.’ Which is ironic because chaos has ensued under his own administration. But clearly, this is the beginning of what’s going to be a chaotic campaign. Trump, as he’s been doing for not only his presidency, but for much of his adult life, he’s just trying to divide people and stir up the pot. And as I said, he’s drawing the lines and trying to bring his supporters to the side.”
Kerr immediately criticized Pence for hypocrisy on Twitter, as Pence staged a highly publicized walkout of a 2017 game between the 49ers and Indianapolis Colts due to San Francisco players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and institutional racism. At the time, Pence tweeted he wouldn’t “dignify any event” disrespecting the flag and the national anthem. “When you’re incapable of being authentic, you’re just throwing stuff at the wall and you don’t even really care,” Kerr said. “But this is the problem, that truth and facts have sort of gone out the window. So anybody who is paying attention knows full well that not only did the administration not accept peaceful protests, but they turned it around and turned it into an anti-American act. “So, we all saw that and then to then fast forward four years and say, ‘No, no, we actually definitely feel strongly that Americans should be allowed to peacefully protest.’ It’s just like an utter lack of concern or conviction for anything in terms of your truth. There is no truth. So, no character, no conviction and that’s a big part of the issue right now, is that the people leading our country are just speaking from both sides of their mouth and just saying whatever they want to say.”
June 5, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
“Not a whole lot of news there,” Weltman said when asked about the possibility of Isaac or Aminu returning. “As always, we’re going to wait and see how they respond to rehab. They’re both working very hard. There’s a difference of being healthy and then being safely healthy. It will have been a long, long time since those guys played and you know organizationally that we’re never going to put our guys in a position where they’re exposed to any sort of risk of injury. So that being said, we’ll just continue to see how they progress.”
Two years after his final game delivered the second of two championships won as a member of the Warriors, West fully realizes his biggest fear. That the day or night will come when his young son, David Benjamin, has a fateful encounter with a highly nervous, easily triggered or simply racist police officer. “You know, my son is 5-3, 120 pounds. He’s 11 years old,” West says. “So, he is a big kid. And I’m scared to death for him.”
There also is hope that better days lie ahead. West is encouraged by the energy generated by throngs of multicultural groups, mostly young, demonstrating all over the world in the wake of Floyd’s death. “The contribution that we want to make is moving this environment, moving the society forward, so that it’s better later than it is for us now,” he says. “And that’s in service to our children in the future generations.”
The Timberwolves and Lynx have made Nov. 3, Election Day, an official work holiday and will be granting all their employees the day off so they can vote. The organizations tweeted the announcement Friday night.
Target Center paid tribute to Floyd with a digital billboard while the teams announced it was partnering with The Minneapolis Foundation to “address systemic inequalities and translate community anger into actions,” according to a release. The Wolves and Lynx are empowering their own employees by making sure they have time to exercise their right to vote.
The partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation will include Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve serving on one of two advisory committees with oversight on directing funds to Fund for Safe Communities, which seeks to prevent violence, reform the criminal justice system and address systemic inequality.
June 5, 2020 | 7:56 pm EDT Update
Amid the global outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand is pledging $100 million over the next 10 years to nationwide organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.” “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read a joint statement from Jordan and his company, which is a subsidiary of Nike.
Specifically, Jordan Brand will increase its work in communities across the United States to provide access to education and opportunities for future generations, while also taking a more active role in supporting organizations that work to effect policy change in local government. “We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” Jordan Brand president Craig Williams said. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.”
The Jordan Brand pledge came hours after Nike announced its own “Commitment to the Black Community,” an additional $40 million collective pledge to community organizations from the Nike, Jordan and Converse brands over the coming four years. “Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society,” Nike president and CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.
When processing the emotionally charged protests now sweeping the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Murray couldn’t get past how fearlessly police treat black and brown people. “I just think about all the stories that I have growing up with my dad,” Murray said. “How obvious it is. … The stuff that the cops do, the stuff that happens, what bothers us in the black community is that it’s so blatant. It’s blatant, I don’t know how to explain it. The word is perfect. It’s so out in the open, where if you can’t see it, then you’re part of the problem.”
Murray said he’s been heartened by the outpouring of attention on police brutality. “It’s mostly with the cops, when you see, they go through this training, they go through the physicals, the combat trainings and techniques,” Murray said. “I feel like they can’t wait to use everything that they’ve learned, everything that they’ve been taught through the system, they can’t wait to use that, they can’t wait to use their power on the people, on the black community, on people they don’t really think matter. That’s why Black Lives Matter,” he said.
After several shared their stories, Murray shared his. He told the story of how he and his dad were driving to Orangeville Prep, his prep school in Ontario. A police car had cut them off and when they went to pass the car, following the speed limit, they were pulled over. “What are the odds?” Murray said sarcastically. “We’re sitting there like, ‘If we pass him, this is going to happen. Watch. I’m like ‘OK.’ We pass him, guess what happens.” Tailgating, they were told.