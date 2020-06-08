Tom Haberstroh: Worth noting: the last four NBA team owners to issue statements (via Spurs, Hawks, Pistons, Pelicans) all used the phrase “police brutality.” Absent in all the prior statements. Definite change in rhetoric.
June 8, 2020 | 11:24 am EDT Update
Malik Monk reinstated from drug suspension
Rick Bonnell: Huge @hornets news: @AhmadMonk was reinstated from drug suspension during the NBA hiatus.
Inside Maryland Sports: Do you think Melo Trimble deserves a shot in the NBA next season? The former Terps star averaged 21 points, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game during two seasons in Australia’s highly respected NBL. Jeff Ermann: I’ve heard there’s serious NBA interest in him.
Noah is far from discouraged. He is determined to be ready for the NBA’s restart and believes putting on the Clippers’ uniform will give him a legitimate shot to earn the championship that has eluded him during his 13-year pro career. “I think it’s just it’s all about perspective and how you look at it,” Noah told The Athletic last week over the phone. “Even though it was a setback, I think it also makes me appreciate the opportunity that much more, you know?”
“Just introduced myself and just talked about the season and stuff that I do when I’m in the game, how I can do some stuff better, about playoffs, about matchups in the playoffs, about how everything changes in the playoffs,” Zubac said. “He’s been through a lot in this league and he’s got a lot of experience. “So, me being my fourth year and I’ve only been in the playoffs one round, it’s definitely going to help me to hear from him. What to do, how’s it going to be because he plays my position and he’s been deep into the playoffs.”
“I just want to talk to (Zubac) about some of the things that I’ve been through,” Noah said. “I’ve been in situations where we had championship aspirations and then injuries kind of derailed that. So it’s just not taking your opportunities for granted. And just because you’re a young player doesn’t mean that these situations happen all the time. So it’s just like really living in the moment. “And it’s not just talking about it — I’m a player who’s been through that.”
There’s this financial bonus now, too: Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
June 8, 2020 | 10:27 am EDT Update
Pistons interested in hiring Chauncey Billups as an assistant GM
The organization would also welcome a reunion with Chauncey Billups, who has maintained that he is interested in being hired only as general manager, according to a source. The Pistons would prefer to hire Billups, who has no NBA executive experience, as an assistant, where he could learn the ins and outs of working in a front office.
After hiring a general manager, the front office will begin its search for an assistant. The goal is to find someone light on experience who could eventually grow into a larger role within the organization. The timing of the decision to fill one or both positions shows that the organization is committing to change. Per a source, the team is prioritizing diversity in both searches. Former Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince, who is currently the vice president of basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies, is a candidate for the assistant GM job.
Boylen remains on the job. But for how much longer? “I haven’t met face to face yet,” Karnisovas said during a conference call. “There haven’t been any practices. There haven’t been any games since I became a part of this organization. I really take pride in my relationships that I cultivate with coaching staffs, my basketball operations staffs. I haven’t seen them. I’m looking forward to it.”
Rick Bonnell: .@hornets GM Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego will do their post-season media availability later this morning. Lots of open questions, including how they will navigate what looks like a 9-month break between games.
Brad Townsend: I’m told Mavs are not planning on him being available for training camp 2.0 or the season resumption. Of course that’s still weeks away and we’ll get updates then. But as of late last week, no, they weren’t planning on having him.
Dino Radja: It is difficult to write something about Drazen that has not already been written. Yet after watching the Last Dance I have to make a comparison. I’m not going to talk about playing qualities because it doesn’t matter in this situation. Just the mind. Everything in Jordan’s head was in Drazen’s. Identical. That’s why he was what he was. A winner above all. Games were lost here and there, championships and titles, but it was the mind that did not allow surrender and that pushed forward without compromise. From him, my mind also learned a lot and copied unconsciously. Who then has an idea of anything. And now to confirm only one situation that few people know. Drazen’s last match against Slovenia in Poland. Totally irrelevant because we played the qualifying finals and the first three go to the European Championships. It means a match for nothing. Nobody even needs to play. However, this was never an option for him.
June 8, 2020 | 9:21 am EDT Update
Draft date could still be pushed back
On Thursday, the NBA’s board of governors voted to approve a 22-team format to resume play on July 31, and we also learned when the league plans to hold its annual offseason events. The draft lottery is scheduled for August 25, and the draft is tentatively set for October 15. The draft’s date could be pushed back if any games or other events need to be postponed due to the coronavirus, according to multiple sources.
The 2020 NBA draft will be no different. Conversations with general managers and front office executives reveal that opinions and rankings are all over the place for this class.
Whitsitt: The Lakers were trying to get Pippen, and Pippen wanted to get to the Lakers. I got in the middle and fucked it up for the Lakers. … Had they got Pippen, we wouldn’t be talking about a Game 7. They would have won 70 games. West: There wasn’t one conversation in my mind about him.
Another question that we got from people was with James Harden, they’re like, Look, he’s this mega global superstar. But he’s also pretty reserved in a lot of ways that other stars aren’t. Anything that you can kind of share just about, like what he he’s like as a person kind of off the court and your interactions with him that would maybe shed a light more on the superstar kind of fandom that people have for him? Daryl Morey: I don’t think the media is super fair of him. But you know, people say that all the time. So you can take that for what it is, but I really don’t. And but I think part of it is he he has a tight circle of people that that he trusts and with those people who he knows have his best interests at heart and he’s had a history with them, he’s very gregarious, very open, very smart. Like just this great guy. And with everyone else, he’s not the opposite. He’s just reserved. He’s not someone who is going to be a big media guy or things like that. So, I think that hurts him a little bit, but I can I can tell you privately he’s like a basketball genius. He’s a great quality human being. We’ve worked together for eight or nine years now and I couldn’t have a better partner to try and win a title with and in fact, most days I wake up saying, I’ve let them down because I haven’t gotten him got him the right players to win a title.
During an interview with WISN, Korver was asked if he’s had access to a basket to shoot on. “My neighbor has a hoop, but it’s only 7-feet tall. I shot a few times with my kids but I’m not sure if it made me better. But I got to dunk some, so that’s fun. I don’t get to do that normally,” Korver joked.
JJ Redick: I’ve been back on Twitter for only a few months. My two most controversial tweets so far were when I condemned our president* for telling us to swallow Lysol and tonight when I said the NFL should apologize to @Kaepernick7 …what does that say?
June 8, 2020 | 1:20 am EDT Update
The Knicks were ambivalent about being part of the NBA restart in Disney World, as they didn’t want to significantly delay their head-coaching search. However, in lieu of playing in the Mickey Mouse tournament, James Dolan’s club is anxious about having an elaborate “OTA” restart structure of their own, according to an NBA source. “The eight teams who are not playing need parameters and guidelines for offseason work,” one league official told The Post. “The hope is to get clarity at some point soon so these teams can start organizing and planning their offseasons.”
There’s been talk of an NFL version of “OTAs” (organized team activity) in July, August and September. According to an NBA source, the league is motivated to arrange OTAs for the eight teams to prevent players from showing up at random, uncontrolled summer league pickup-game environments. The Knicks are waiting for the NBA to review the several options on the table for the non-Orlando eight. Multiple sources say the league and Players Association’s top priority is first nailing down the Disney World coronavirus complexities.
But according to a league source, Golden State is unlikely to let a drop in the cap change how it approaches roster-building. Lacob realizes that with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all in their early 30s, the Warriors might have only a three- or four-year window to win another title.
Zhang Duo: Shanghai GM : Donatas Motiejunas requested for extra salary for remaining games and also a new deal for next season, but the team didn’t want to re-sign with him before the season ends. So they parted ways with each other these days.
One Wizard has a statistical incentive in his contract, and it is weirdly specific. Bertāns makes an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 70 games and makes at least 165 3-pointers and averages at least 6.5 defensive rebounds per 36 minutes, according to a source who both has knowledge of the contract and thinks I’m a weirdo for asking about this. He is not close to the rebounding part of this, by the way, so there’s no chance he makes the $250,000.
One league source told The Chronicle that many on the team were far more upset about Robinson being traded than with D’Angelo Russell getting dealt to Minnesota the next day. In addition to being a steadying locker-room presence, Robinson was an above-average defender who could knock down the open 3-pointer and find open driving lanes.
Somehow, we haven’t gotten to the most important part of all of this: I am eager to see the NBA’s coronavirus-related plan for Orlando. People I’ve spoken with have had an idea of how the basketball-related stuff might work but haven’t been able to provide a solid answer to, “What happens if nine players on a team get sick?” I’m not sure of either the health- or basketball-related response there. That’s doesn’t mean the league isn’t developing one. It’s currently working closely with the union to complete a lengthy medical protocols document that will be issued to teams once the remaining details are finalized, according to a source. But I’m not sure what those protocols are. I’m not sure how the NBA will handle it if a coach gets COVID-19 or a group of essential workers does and it spreads around the campus.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are in full support of having next season begin Dec. 1, according to a source. The Players Association balked at that Dec. 1 date during Friday’s vote to restart the season and want it pushed back. Sources told The Post the union is concerned about too quick of a turnaround with the NBA Finals possibly ending Oct. 12.
“A couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers … there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play and some don’t want to play.” @Matt_Barnes22 on players wanting injustices in the black community addressed before basketball resumes.
“To be simple and truthful, I just don’t care what people think of the Raptors,” Siakam said. “ I think, for us, it’s been a lot of years caring about, ‘Oh, love me too,’ and I think that’s over, man. We are the champions and if you don’t see it, that’s your problem. “And for us, it’s about us, we’re not worried what other people think, we’re gonna continue to win games and chase championships. That’s the only thing we care about and whoever feels the way they feel, that’s them and has nothing to do with us. We don’t care about perception.”
The Knicks have the big edge in obtaining Thibodeau because interested suitors with better rosters like the Nets and Rockets — and even the 76ers — will be engaged in the restart into mid-August. Sources told The Post that Thibodeau would have had interest in the Rockets job with Mike D’Antoni set to become a free agent after the Orlando restart.
CEO John Doleva told the Globe the Hall will decide this coming week whether to retain the Aug. 28-30 window, which will begin at Mohegan Sun and then return to Springfield for the induction. Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and Tamika Catchings are among those in the class of 2020. Doleva said the Hall will move the ceremony from Symphony Hall (capacity 2,611), which has housed the event since 2009, to the MassMutual Center (capacity, 8,319), allowing patrons more room for social distancing. Doleva added alternate dates would be over the Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11, or in the spring of 2021. The Hall is not considering a combined ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021. “I do want to make it very clear we will have a separate event for the class of 2020 because of the notoriety of that class and, frankly, every class deserves its own recognition,” Doleva said. “There is a potential next calendar year that we could have two enshrinements.”
One major change for this ceremony is the reallowance of family members to speak live at the ceremony in the inductees’ honor. It’s uncertain whether Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, will speak at the ceremony, but the Hall will have a representative for Bryant speak on his behalf. In past years, the Hall changed its policy of allowing family members of posthumous inductees to speak live at the ceremony. Instead, they accepted the award with a taped video presentation. That will change this year.
Lukas Kuba: Sato got asked about police violence in USA: “I must say to you that for an European-white man it is unpleasant too when a police officer stops you, because there’s lots of rules which you have to abide by and quite often you feel as if you did something wrong even though you hadn’t done anything and it’s definitely nothing comfortable.”
What experiences with racial injustice did you endure growing up in Lefrak City? Kenny Smith: I grew up in the era of stop-and-frisk, where if you fit a certain profile … well what does that mean? That profile is black and American. Anytime they could just stop you and they could frisk you and see if you had anything on you. And so, the humiliation of that, you become a little resilient to, based on your success. I grew up in New York, and they say New York is a dangerous city, but the only time I’ve ever had a gun pulled on me was by a police officer. Never by a civilian. I’ve never broken one law ever in my life. That just gives you a different kind of mental thought process. If I was a person who didn’t have the kind of success and you’re dealing with that and you’re struggling, you could imagine the animosity that you can build up and have. I always understood my privilege of success and the reason for my resilience.
How often did that happen to you growing up? Kenny Smith: I lived in Lefrak City. It would happen, either to me or one of my friends, once a week. You walk four blocks and you’re in a different ethnic area, so to speak. The questions would range from, “Hey, what are you doing here?” To, “Hey, what are you doing here?” To, “Hey, excuse me, do you live over here?” It’s all the same question, just different tone. But again, my success would allow me to be resilient enough not to feel like a powder keg every time it happened. Because I would always look at it and go, “I’m gonna be better than it, and they don’t even know it.”
Was there one particular incident when you feared for your life? Kenny Smith: I always had an understanding that my life wasn’t as valued to everyone and that it could be taken if I behaved a certain way. That typically, if you weren’t black, you could behave that way and your life not be in danger. So I just stayed away from any type of, quote, “altercation” or “questioning” even though I knew I was right. And that is a demoralizing, dehumanizing feeling, that you can’t question when you’re even right. And you know you can’t do that, not because you’re gonna get anything other than … killed.
Deonte Burton: The world seems not to get it! And what I mean the world I mean the police officers that are still abusing there so called power and privilege, same with racist white people so keep going until they get it!!! Do not stop rest sure but do not stop until shit changes period. 🙏🏾✊🏾💙
June 7, 2020 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
McGee, the Lakers center, has asthma and suffered from pneumonia last year, two things that could put him at greater risk if he had a COVID-19 infection. McGee said recently that he does not worry about the illness. While McGee isn’t worried, others are. Some players are concerned about visiting older family members after exposing themselves during play.
“I would wait until it was all over, but I think that just the fact that I would be there [in Orlando] already, knowing that as soon as this is over I can go home it would make it a lot easier,” said Maurice Harkless, speaking before it was known that his Knicks would not be among the teams invited to Orlando, where he has relatives. Harkless did not go back to see his family after the season was suspended, because he’d played against two teams, the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz, who had players test positive for COVID-19. “My grandma is really old,” Harkless said. “I didn’t want to risk it not knowing, so I came here [to L.A.].”
Protests against racism and police brutality that have followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck, have been personal for many athletes. Some have joined protests, and some have shared their own experiences with racism. “I’m definitely seeing players responding to the time,” said Keyon Dooling, a former NBA player and mental health advocate with the players union. “I’m definitely seeing players you know being vulnerable, being impacted by the uncertainty, but also I’m seeing players being, having triggers from their life existence before basketball or even some during basketball, about some of the social injustices.”
June 7, 2020 | 5:27 pm EDT Update
Since its inception in 2012, Barclays Center has become a Brooklyn landmark. It’s on the corner of two of the borough’s biggest streets, and home to the borough’s biggest events. And it has become the borough’s epicenter for peaceful protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, the unarmed Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
No one, of course, has permission to do anything at Barclays Center without the OK from Joe Tsai, the cofounder and executive vice chairman of Alibaba who became 100% owner of the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. The cement blocks outside his building have become a canvas for those who feel their voices have gone unheard. Tsai empathizes. So long as it’s peaceful, he is a champion for those protesting at Barclays. “Those of us who cannot possibly experience the personal pain and indignity of racism towards black people feel a sense of helplessness as frustration and anxiety reach a boiling point. But it does not mean that we sit idle,” Tsai said in a statement to The Daily News.
Joe Tsai: “We have said that we will use the voice and platform of the Nets, Liberty and Barclays Center to facilitate empathy and dialogue. In Brooklyn, the Plaza at Flatbush and Atlantic has become a place for people to assemble and have their voice heard. If it continues to serve as a place where everyone from our community – from residents to businesses to police alike – gather peacefully to listen to each other and find common ground, then it’s good with me.”