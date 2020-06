Another question that we got from people was with James Harden, they’re like, Look, he’s this mega global superstar. But he’s also pretty reserved in a lot of ways that other stars aren’t. Anything that you can kind of share just about, like what he he’s like as a person kind of off the court and your interactions with him that would maybe shed a light more on the superstar kind of fandom that people have for him? Daryl Morey: I don’t think the media is super fair of him. But you know, people say that all the time. So you can take that for what it is, but I really don’t. And but I think part of it is he he has a tight circle of people that that he trusts and with those people who he knows have his best interests at heart and he’s had a history with them, he’s very gregarious, very open, very smart. Like just this great guy. And with everyone else, he’s not the opposite. He’s just reserved. He’s not someone who is going to be a big media guy or things like that. So, I think that hurts him a little bit, but I can I can tell you privately he’s like a basketball genius. He’s a great quality human being. We’ve worked together for eight or nine years now and I couldn’t have a better partner to try and win a title with and in fact, most days I wake up saying, I’ve let them down because I haven’t gotten him got him the right players to win a title.