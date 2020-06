How have you been, Coach? How have you been staying busy over the past couple of months? Mike D’Antoni: You go through phases. You know, the first phase is watching film and preparing and seeing what we can do better. And then you get caught up in the world of events and you follow that. In the meantime you’re talking to everybody, doing Zoom as much as you can with employees or the team, staff or friends in Italy and friends in the United States. I’ve never Zoomed so much in my life. And just going through all that and get really busy. I mean, I’m probably busier now without a schedule than you are on a schedule. (But when) they call you, you gotta answer the phone, you’re not doing anything! It’s been good. I’ve got my son here from Austin, he’s working every day from the house. You spend some time that normally you wouldn’t do. You strengthen the relationships you’ve had for a long time. You catch back up, it’s a new lane.