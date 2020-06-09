Ira Winderman: Assuming Vince Carter’s career is over with Hawks being left out of NBA’s restart plan, Udonis Haslem, who turns 40 today, becomes NBA’s oldest active player. Kyle Korver, who turned 39 in March, is next. They are only two older than 37. (Andre Iguodala, 36, is fourth oldest.)
June 10, 2020 | 6:55 am EDT Update
Gasol: Return to Lakers or Barcelona would be 'attractive'
Gasol won two NBA titles while playing for the Lakers, where he stayed from 2008-14. He started his professional career with his home team in Barcelona, where he played from 1998-2001. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks. “My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe,” he said. “A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barça is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment.”
Pau Gasol regarding a hypothetical option to play next year for Barça. “My intention, if my foot gets healed, is to play another season, whether in the NBA or Europe. If it’s in Europe, Barça is the place that makes the most sense for me”.
Gasol, a three-time Olympic medalist with Spain, has been out of action for more than a year because of a foot injury. He said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed his recovery process, but that was not necessarily a bad thing. “I’m feeling good. I’ve had more time to recover,” he was quoted as saying by Spanish media. “When I can start running and jumping I will have a lot more information to know for sure if the foot and the bone are consolidated for me to be playing professional basketball again.”
“The reason the supermax was put into the NBA was for this exact reason — to offer superstars so much money they don’t want to leave. It’s had mixed success. The problem however is we don’t know what the salary cap is going to look like next year,” Windhorst said. “And even if the Bucks went 16-0 through the playoffs, if the salary cap collapses, it may not make economic sense for Giannis to extend. And this could also even apply to Lakers and Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis could be smiling from ear-to-ear, so happy to be in LA. But it may not behoove him to sign a long-term contract this summer. The results on the floor obviously matter, but the negotiations with the CBA and what happens with the salary cap may matter more about whether these guys resign this summer.”
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook plans to executive produce a television series about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Westbrook has partnered with Blackfin, the unscripted TV producer behind Investigation Discovery’s “I Am Homicide” and History Channel’s “Brothers in Arms,” on a documentary series titled “Terror in Tulsa: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.”
Westbrook, a longtime star for the Oklahoma City Thunder and member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, wrote in a Twitter statement that he first learned of the destruction of Black Wall Street during his 11 seasons with the Thunder, which exposed him to “the rich and sordid history of the state.” “When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward,” Westbrook said in his statement.
LeBron James has not only become disgusted with the disturbing trend of law-enforcement officials killing unarmed black men. The Los Angeles Lakers star also pointed out how the long lines in certain neighborhoods during this week’s Georgia primary elections mark yet another example of systemic racism. James was responding to a Politico reporter’s tweet that election lines took hours in some Atlanta neighborhoods while there were no long waits in white, suburban areas. “Everyone talking about ‘How do we fix this?’ ” LeBron tweeted. “They say, ‘Go out and vote?’ What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?”
Toscano-Anderson, of course, helped organize a peaceful protest around Lake Merritt in Oakland last week, and several members of the Warriors joined him in supporting the cause of fighting systemic racism. Thompson was among them, but only after completing a rapid round trip. “The plane landed at some destination on the West Coast where Klay Thompson and a bunch of people had planned to convene,” The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson wrote Tuesday. “Thompson stepped off the private jet and got his traveling party all situated according to plan. And once everyone was straight, he left them. He went back to the plane and flew to Oakland. “So he could march with Juan Toscano-Anderson on Thursday in Oakland.”
Reggie Miller: CRY ME A RIVER… You’ve been getting roasted for 2 weeks, now imagine the black and brown people their entire lives.. Also are there any black cops in NYC that’s support your whining rant, I just see a sea of white faces.. Stop👏🏾killing👏🏾us👏🏾and👏🏾you👏🏾don’t👏🏾have👏🏾to👏🏾worry..
Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too. The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world. It’s the sixth-largest marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse. Jordan’s boat had been in fifth place until a boat came in later Tuesday with a 450-pound blue marlin.
Sensing the enormity of the moment, Bickerstaff wanted to create a platform for everyone to speak freely about those raw emotions, share their own experiences, voice their concerns and present ideas on the best path forward. One member of the organization fought off tears while discussing the fear — and accompanying tremble — that runs through when being pulled over. He explained how meaningless his accomplishments are in that moment. Same with the neighborhood he now lives in and his NBA status. When those police lights go on and reflect off the rearview mirror, he’s consumed with thoughts about becoming the latest causality of this systemic problem. That first-hand experience is not only shared by many in the NBA, but countless African Americans throughout the country. Bickerstaff can relate.
He recognizes his responsibility. He understands the power of his voice. And he plans to use it for much more than barking instructions to his players, chastising the officials or discussing strategy during press conferences. Bickerstaff wants to effect change.
“Our league is more than basketball. Our players are more than just athletes. They are spokesmen. They are fathers. They are brothers. They are sons. They have opinions and they share in the fears that all of our community have,” Bickerstaff said Tuesday while recapping the coronavirus-impacted 2019-20 season. “We’ve had conversations with our guys about it, and they’ve verbalized it to us, both of the fear that they have of police interactions and the fear that they have of fitting the description. All of those things, as sad as it is, are still prevalent.
“This is a two-sided issue. Either you’re for equality or you’re not, there’s no neutral. I think that’s where we’ve been caught for too long, we’ve let people off the hook in being neutral. I don’t think we can do that anymore. Racism is not just a black problem. It doesn’t just impact black people. It won’t change unless we all make a conscious decision and effort to help change it. All the coaches in the league — white, black, Filipino, Hispanic — we all have a responsibility to speak out on this. If you don’t speak out on it, you’ve made a choice. And that is the choice to be on the side of wrong, in my mind.”
Mark Medina: The Warriors were among one of the most vocal NBA teams to defend Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “My sense a few years ago is that Kaepernick would eventually be viewed as a hero.”
How have you been, Coach? How have you been staying busy over the past couple of months? Mike D’Antoni: You go through phases. You know, the first phase is watching film and preparing and seeing what we can do better. And then you get caught up in the world of events and you follow that. In the meantime you’re talking to everybody, doing Zoom as much as you can with employees or the team, staff or friends in Italy and friends in the United States. I’ve never Zoomed so much in my life. And just going through all that and get really busy. I mean, I’m probably busier now without a schedule than you are on a schedule. (But when) they call you, you gotta answer the phone, you’re not doing anything! It’s been good. I’ve got my son here from Austin, he’s working every day from the house. You spend some time that normally you wouldn’t do. You strengthen the relationships you’ve had for a long time. You catch back up, it’s a new lane.
As we get closer and closer to an NBA return, what’s your main goal with this group? Obviously, you guys are trying to win a championship. But what are you looking for after being apart for months? Mike D’Antoni: Well, there are steps. The final goal obviously, and it’s not that hard to say, is that you want to win a title and that’s what we’re going to work towards. And there will be steps that we would plan with the athletic trainers and that side that will get our guys physically and mentally (ready) to perform at the highest. Now that is the first step. And it will be a process and we’ll go through that. How can I make this team play the best that they can play? And put them in positions and get them to the level that they can win a championship.
Mike D’Antoni: We know that to be able to win a championship doesn’t mean we did or didn’t do a job. There’s a lot of coincidence, a lot of luck, different things that go into it. But if everybody does stay in their lane and do their job as best as they can do, we’ll have a legitimate shot at it. That’s the goal and it really hasn’t changed from the first day of practice in September to now. Circumstances change, you adapt. And the athletic trainer will adapt, coaches will adapt, players will adapt and you’ll make the best of that situation. The final goal on the road to get there is your responsibility as a player, coach or management — the fight. And that’s what makes basketball great. Can we harness all of that together, to win the ultimate prize and make it exciting?
Anyone who has been around George Karl would tell you he’s not one to keep his opinions to himself. That hasn’t always gone over well with the players he’s coached, but Karl’s candor is a reason any conversation with him is never dull. So, it’s no surprise that whether it’s through his podcast, “Truth + Basketball with George Karl,” which he co-hosts with Brett Goldberg, or in conversation, Karl is forthcoming about his thoughts on the NBA and the world.
“When I started the podcast ‘Truth + Basketball’ I thought it was just a title, but what I’ve enjoyed over the 15 or 16 episodes that we’ve done is I think the fans want a little more truth instead of a two- or three-minute blurb on the radio or a Twitter account,” Karl told The Athletic. “I didn’t want to blow up anybody, I just wanted to tell the truth and tell it from my side of the story. There are some people who like it and some people who don’t like it. I think it’s good to have the truth out there from my standpoint and let it be what it is.”
Karl, who last coached in the NBA in 2016 with Sacramento, talked about his time with the Kings, the state of the NBA, the country and more. He was as candid about his time with the King, as he was on a recent podcast discussing his 112-game stint as coach, which started with the final 30 games of the 2014-15 season. He had no idea the wackiness he was stepping into when he accepted the job. There were already rumblings there would be conflict before Karl arrived, because late-agent Dan Fegan, a known Karl antagonist, represented Kings star DeMarcus Cousins. Fegan had clashed with the Kings’ front office over its treatment of Cousins and how it was going to best help Cousins win. Fegan didn’t believe hiring Karl would work. Fegan’s business partner, Jarinn Akana, was on Denver’s coaching staff when Karl was hired in 2005. Karl did not keep Akana on staff. That relationship was said to be the reason Karl was not hired sooner. When contacted, Cousins declined to comment.
Still, Karl wasn’t prepared for what Sacramento had become as a franchise. “I never ever thought there would be that much drama almost on a daily basis,” Karl said. “It feels like the motivation was to talk about someone else’s job and not do your job. The organization had so many people that wanted to talk about coaching or talk about the weight program or wanted to talk about this or that. The thing was just let us do our job. And everybody instead of being paranoid, being defensive about doing their job, let us do our job. And I don’t think it ever got to that point.”
Nor did Karl ever get to a point where he and Cousins were on the same page. Karl owns his part in that relationship being fractured. It began during a late-season media session when Karl was discussing ways to improve the team in the future. “I’ve said it many times,” Karl said. “I commented on not being smart enough to say DeMarcus wasn’t tradeable. I think that was the biggest mistake.”
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday dropped a track railing against racism, with lyrics that touch on President Donald Trump, the return of the NBA and police brutality. Under his stage name Dame DOLLA, Lillard released “Blacklist,” a 2-minute, 54-second track that is pointed, emotional and biting, hitting at the core of the civil unrest following the most recent deaths of black men and women at the hands of police.
Damian Lillard: As a brother with a good heart, I say f— you if you racist; Or white staying quiet, you disabling the changes; F— being famous, tired of watching us complaining; Cops kill a brother, get released after arraignments; We in a pandemic, thought getting out I would be more joyed; Then I watch a cop, knee to the neck, and kill George Floyd.
Lillard didn’t hold back, taking aim at one point at President Trump. How the president get on TV and be mad casual, like if you lootin we shooting, like its a game; Dude a clown and a trust-fund baby, he numb to pain; Never had it hard. Came into office unpatched the scars; Let the racist folks tell us we really aint make it far.
All due respect to Kevin Durant and the other ballers from Prince George’s County, recently celebrated in the Showtime documentary “In the Water,” but the District’s history of great basketball dates back to … well, damn near its creation, back to when Edwin B. Henderson introduced the game to the city, to the Washington 12 Streeters at the Colored YMCA more than a century ago, and to Howard University soon after. Henderson, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 2013, learned the game at Harvard in 1904 from the inventor of the game, James Naismith.
Carr, now 72 and the longtime TV analyst for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was among the best to play in the city, for Mackin Catholic, and was among the many local players who went on to star at Notre Dame, where he put up ludicrous numbers in three NCAA Tournament appearances. The first overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft, Carr played 10 years in the pros, helping lift the Cavs to the Eastern Conference finals in five seasons. Now it’s Carr who’s being lifted, as one of this year’s inductees into the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame – an honor long overdue.
“I was a sophomore (at Mackin) when he was a senior, and I went to every game,” said Butch McAdams, the longtime head coach at Maret, and a local radio and podcast host for nearly 30 years. “Austin was a four-year varsity player. He was just special from the very beginning. He was like a perimeter version of AD (fellow local great Adrian Dantley) – there was no shake and bake, no crossovers. He was just so efficient, and he could shoot the lights out. I think the reason you don’t hear it is that, unfortunately, he had a rash of injuries at the NBA, and couldn’t reach his full potential at the NBA level as he did in high school and college … if he were playing in the era of the 3-point arc, I think you could conservatively – conservatively – add another 15 points (per game) to his average.”
Maybe it’s because Mackin, on California Street in Northwest D.C. and a beacon for middle-class black families, closed in 1989, shuttered by the Archdiocese of Washington that year. Or, maybe it’s because Carr’s Notre Dame teams, though good – the Irish went 61-24 in Carr’s three varsity seasons there, freshmen being ineligible to play for the varsity in those years – never got past the regional semifinals in the NCAA Tournament. Or maybe it’s because Carr went to a bad Cleveland team in the pros and was indeed injured a lot by the time it became a good, but never dominant, team in the East. But Carr’s body of work sometimes gets lost when discussing the best ever to play from here. “When you’re that long ago, people forget,” Carr said.
Current and former members of the Kings organization joined thousands of protesters Saturday in one of the largest demonstrations in Sacramento’s recent history, marching downtown streets in support of Black Lives Matter. The Kings took another big step in their advocacy of social justice issues Tuesday, making a “Pledge to Our Black Community” to help combat racial injustice and invest in meaningful change. The team said it was announcing the new initiative in solidarity with communities across the country, continuing the organization’s commitment to influence social and systemic change to address institutional racism.
The Kings also released a new PSA, entitled “A Call to Action for White People,” calling for unity and action following the death of George Floyd, who died while being subdued by a Minneapolis police officer. The two-minute video, made in collaboration with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx and Sacramento Area Youth Speaks, features players from all three teams, including De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Others speakers include Kings general manager Vlade Divac, Kings coach Luke Walton, Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders, and former Kings players Bobby Jackson and Doug Christie.
The Kings’ pledge to the black community includes plans to invest in violence prevention; foster economic equity in Sacramento; partner with the Lynx and Timberwolves to host the third Team Up For Change summit; and promote civic engagement by hosting voter registration workshops and providing paid time off for employees on election days.
Enes Kanter shared some of the Celtics' new protocols at the Auerbach Center
Jayson Tatum likely to get max extension
HoopsHype asked some experts to weigh in on Tatum’s future and the likelihood of him getting the max. “I think he is getting a max extension,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “That may be one where you have some incentives in the deal; I mean, it’s not like he’s LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he’s pretty close to being a Top 20 player, if he isn’t already, and he’s still so young. Usually, you’re trying to keep goodwill with a player like that.