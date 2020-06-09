Gasol, a three-time Olympic medalist with Spain, has been out of action for more than a year because of a foot injury. He said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed his recovery process, but that was not necessarily a bad thing. “I’m feeling good. I’ve had more time to recover,” he was quoted as saying by Spanish media. “When I can start running and jumping I will have a lot more information to know for sure if the foot and the bone are consolidated for me to be playing professional basketball again.”
Sensing the enormity of the moment, Bickerstaff wanted to create a platform for everyone to speak freely about those raw emotions, share their own experiences, voice their concerns and present ideas on the best path forward. One member of the organization fought off tears while discussing the fear — and accompanying tremble — that runs through when being pulled over. He explained how meaningless his accomplishments are in that moment. Same with the neighborhood he now lives in and his NBA status. When those police lights go on and reflect off the rearview mirror, he’s consumed with thoughts about becoming the latest causality of this systemic problem. That first-hand experience is not only shared by many in the NBA, but countless African Americans throughout the country. Bickerstaff can relate.
He recognizes his responsibility. He understands the power of his voice. And he plans to use it for much more than barking instructions to his players, chastising the officials or discussing strategy during press conferences. Bickerstaff wants to effect change.
“I was a sophomore (at Mackin) when he was a senior, and I went to every game,” said Butch McAdams, the longtime head coach at Maret, and a local radio and podcast host for nearly 30 years. “Austin was a four-year varsity player. He was just special from the very beginning. He was like a perimeter version of AD (fellow local great Adrian Dantley) – there was no shake and bake, no crossovers. He was just so efficient, and he could shoot the lights out. I think the reason you don’t hear it is that, unfortunately, he had a rash of injuries at the NBA, and couldn’t reach his full potential at the NBA level as he did in high school and college … if he were playing in the era of the 3-point arc, I think you could conservatively – conservatively – add another 15 points (per game) to his average.”
HoopsHype asked some experts to weigh in on Tatum’s future and the likelihood of him getting the max. “I think he is getting a max extension,” an Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “That may be one where you have some incentives in the deal; I mean, it’s not like he’s LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he’s pretty close to being a Top 20 player, if he isn’t already, and he’s still so young. Usually, you’re trying to keep goodwill with a player like that.