Took @MsLaToshaBrown 3hrs to vote today in GA. Then Brown drove over to predominantly white polling site in Atl suburbs

“I come over to this side of town, and white folks are strolling in. On my side of town, we brought stadium chairs.”https://t.co/lhIAaHrAlC

W/@ZachMontellaro

— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) June 9, 2020