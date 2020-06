Vucevic is hopeful that fans can still enjoy watching games on television and that sports can help heal a nation fractured in recent months and weeks by death, sickness and protests over racial inequality. ``For everybody, it’s great that the NBA is going to be back. Mainly for the fans, people have gone through a lot – first, with the virus and now with everything that’s happened in the last two weeks with George Floyd, I think it will be great for people to have basketball to watch and support,’’ Vucevic said. ``Unfortunately, nobody will be able to be there to watch us and we’ll miss the fans. One of the best things is to play in packed areas, 20,000 fans coming to support us, but it is what it is with this situation and we’ll try to make the best of it.”