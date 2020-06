I’ve been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason. I don’t know if that means they are only looking for that player in free agency, or if they would look to draft a shooting big with one of their three draft picks. I believe they want to improve their spacing and have heard the two players you named above mentioned – RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. My opinion is that Danilo Gallinari will be considered. I haven’t heard anything on Davis Bertans, which doesn’t necessarily mean the Knicks don’t have interest in him. New York would need to offer Bertans a significant contract to pry him in free agency. The Wizards have Bertans’ Bird Rights and can exceed the cap to re-sign him at any amount up to his max salary.