Trae Young had hoped the Atlanta Hawks would be included in the restart of the NBA season. Instead, 22 teams were invited to resume playing at a bubble site in Orlando — and the Hawks were not one of them. “I was mad,” Young said on a video call Wednesday afternoon. “I was frustrated. Obviously I wanted to play. I understand what the NBA did and respect their decision. But I am kind of upset because I want to play.”
"I was just itching to play," Young said. "I have been wanting to play. That was actually one of the first times I touched a ball in a long time. I wanted to make sure it was safe for me to even go and play. It has been a long time for me -- like, I don't know when the last time I've spent three months without playing a game."
As players have started to come to terms with the restrictive and isolated nature of the Orlando bubble --- including no visitors until after the first round of the playoffs nearly seven weeks after the opening of mid-July training camp -- there's been increased dialogue about the prudence of restarting the season for a number of players, especially those on non-championship contenders, sources said.
Executives and coaches around the NBA have had significant concern about how players will adapt to an environment unlike any they've ever experienced -- and how those hurdles could impact the sustained competitive drive for teams. And many have worried, too, especially on those teams that aren't title contenders, if some players will start seeking avenues to bypass the resumption all together.
Players are citing a number of concerns, including family situations, the inability to leave the Disney World Resort campus, COVID-19 and the implications surrounding the emergence of social justice causes in the country, sources said. Participants in Orlando -- including players -- will not be allowed to leave the bubble environment without a 10-day quarantine upon returning to the Disney grounds, sources said.
The NBA is roughly 50 days away from its proposed restart and legitimate reasons exist why the wait is that long. It’s not all about training camps and getting players fit, although that’s certainly critical. Mostly, as Mavericks’ vice president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said, it’s because sports has never had to deal with life-and-death realities like this. Basketball is back, but a lot of hurdles are in front of the return and some could be very challenging to clear.
“We’re trying to get it right, as a country, as an organization and individually,” Nelson said. “Listen, it’s just baby steps. Every step, you’re measuring the risk to your players, your family. We’re all measuring risk. “Death has never been on the table before. In sports, think about this, show up and if you’re unlucky, you might not make it. I mean, there’s always a heart attack or lightning that can strike. But think about that. As an organization, for our fans and our family, death has never been on the table.”
To illustrate how many steps must be covered before the NBA is actually back, Nelson explained what the Mavericks’ practice facility looks like right now. “Currently it’s one player, one basket, one heavily masked coach,” Nelson said. “I think as soon as we get a step beyond that, it’ll give the players confidence. “We have to get to two-on-two, three-on-three and eventually five-on-five. We have, like, a month and two weeks to get there. Right now, it gets pretty old when you’re sitting there and those poor coaches, they can barely breathe, man.”
One thing the NBA has on its side at the moment is time. Things are changing by the day and nobody knows how quickly things could improve (or not) with regard to the coronavirus. “I’m ready. I’m ready,” owner Mark Cuban said. “Safety first, as always. But obviously the science is improving, the testing is improving. Hopefully we’ll get to the point where there’s a vaccine and that will give us more confidence. And we’ll start playing games July 31st. I’m excited about that. It’s my birthday. It’s going to be a great birthday present.”
One of the significant factors in establishing risk for health complications due to the coronavirus is advanced age, which leaves three head coaches among those in the league's 22-team July restart -- New Orleans' Alvin Gentry (65), Houston's Mike D'Antoni (69) and San Antonio's Gregg Popovich (71) -- perhaps vulnerable to recommendations of those evaluations, sources said.
The NBA is nearing completion on a voluminous health and safety guide detailing the protocols for the 22 teams involved in the league's resumption at The Walt Disney World Resort, sources said. Personnel are expected to begin an evaluation process by submitting medical information to their individual team doctors, who will then share that with at least one more non-team affiliated physician before a recommendation would be rendered, sources said.
Limitations to D'Antoni, Gentry and Popovich could leave their three teams at a significant competitive disadvantage in Orlando. Executives with the three franchises -- and elders of the National Basketball Coaches Association -- have been in consistent contact with the league office on the matter, sources said. D'Antoni and Gentry have been publicly and privately frustrated with the possibility that they could be left off the team's bench -- or even left out of the bubble -- and fear a decision to limit or omit them could become death knells to their careers.
Legal experts consulted by ESPN, including a top attorney in the Miami office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, agreed unanimously the NBA could not exclude any personnel from participating in Orlando solely on the basis of age. That would not change even if all personnel over a certain age agreed to a medical review before heading to Orlando, and the review highlighted risk factors linked to more severe outcomes from any coronavirus infection, experts said.
"You can't base an adverse employment decision solely on the possibility that someone's age puts them at higher risk to get sick, or have more serious symptoms," Robert Weisberg, regional attorney at the EEOC's Miami office, told ESPN.
Forcibly excluding such personnel could implicate both the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and (perhaps more important) the Americans with Disabilities Act, experts said. The ADEA bars employment standards that more harshly impact older workers even if they are applied to everyone. There are exceptions if employers can prove "a reasonable factor other than age" -- perhaps a pre-existing medical condition in this instance -- is at the root of any prohibition, legal experts said.
But in a legal memo released last month, the EEOC made it clear that under the Americans with Disabilities Act employers may not exclude employees "solely because" of any risk factor "that places him at higher risk for severe illness if he gets COVID-19." The ADA allows exceptions in cases in which the risk factor "poses a direct threat to [the employee's] health that cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation," the memo states. The "direct threat" standard is hard for employers to meet, legal experts said. Everything the NBA has planned Orlando -- strict quarantines, social distancing, frequent testing and temperature checks - in effect mimics a "reasonable accommodation" designed to reduce risk.
When the NBA restarts games in Orlando, broadcast crews for TNT will call games from an Atlanta studio, at least until the conference finals, according to Kevin Harlan. The veteran NBA broadcaster talked about TNT’s plan and how that will sound and feel on SiriusXM NBA Radio, which Richard Deitsch of The Athletic covered in his Media Circus column (hat tip Awful Announcing). “What I’ve heard from the folks at TNT is we will be in the studios in Atlanta and they will set up as close to possible a broadcast table like we would have courtside,” Harlan said. “The one thing I have heard is that not until the conference finals would there be any consideration for broadcasters being in this setting. That might be the first time that an actual broadcaster might be on-site, doing a conference final, and of course, the NBA Finals.”
In an effort to make what could be an epic battle with boredom and isolation more palatable, teams are exploring ways to make life “as much like home as possible” for their players, according to executives. That could mean options such as upgraded technology in hotel rooms, and the installation of better televisions and video game systems. One player agent questioned how tightly such creature comforts would be regulated by the league and, if not, how far teams with the deepest pockets or longest expected stays would go.
Privately, teams are trying to find the right formula for their limited traveling parties — sources believe the number to be around 35, including players — working through scenarios that would bring the right mix of coaches, support staff, executives and medical teams to Orlando. The NBA still is discussing how much of a team’s travel party will be mandatory, according to people familiar with the talks.
Shared services are going to be a reality — an equipment manager could work with more than one team — but there’s uneasiness around the NBA when it comes to sharing medical services. “If one of my guys gets hurt, there’s no ... way I want another team looking at him,” one NBA executive said, using an expletive.
One executive suggested that consultations via telehealth software could be a work-around. The NBA also must decide protocols for how to handle more significant injuries that would require a player to see a specialist off campus. If they return to Disney able to play, how long would they be required to quarantine before rejoining their team? Such delays could alter playoff series.
Joe Vardon on Cavs not making it to Orlando: They're pissed, to be honest with you, the coaches, the players, the front office, the entire organization is pissed that they're not included. They're looking at a team like the Washington Wizards. They're looking at team like the Phoenix Suns. Those teams are going to get five to seven weeks of time together on the court development evaluation that the Cavs simply aren't going to get.
Joe Vardon: The Cavs have one member of the front office who spent like three days before the Board of Governors call on Thursday putting together various plans to send to the NBA that the Cavs want. And it included, summer training camp OTA's mandatory group get-togethers
Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony has “mixed feelings” about resuming the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. “As far as basketball goes, I’m ready for it and excited to get back to work,” Anthony said during a discussion with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma. “But to be honest with you, I’m still battling on traveling to Orlando amid everything going on. Just being isolated away from the rest of the world is why I have mixed feelings about the NBA returning.”
Now that the NBA has a plan for a return to play, teams are beginning to prepare for the league to reopen. Only 22 teams are invited back to play games in Orlando, but all teams must still prepare for the draft and free agency. On Monday, the league held a call with player agents to discuss plans over the coming months. All plans are subject to change due to the uncertain future of the coronavirus pandemic. But here’s what was shared on that call, all according to league sources.
Players currently living outside the country are advised to return to their team’s city on June 15. Players currently in the United States should return on June 22. The date for international players is one week earlier because some states have required quarantine periods for people arriving from overseas. However, Raptors and Nets players could have the option to go elsewhere ahead of time; Toronto has complications due to international travel, and Brooklyn has one of the highest coronavirus rates in the country. The NBA is still working with those teams on a place for them to go. Under this timeline, teams would begin testing players for the coronavirus on June 23, likely every other day. Teams would then undergo a two-week training camp.
Not all teams will arrive in Orlando at the same time. Arrival times will be staggered to reduce the risk of infection. The exact dates and times are still to be determined, but all teams are tentatively scheduled to arrive between July 7 and 9. Upon arrival, all team members will be tested and then could be quarantined in their rooms for 36 hours. Daily testing will follow the quarantine period. The league is exploring the use of a saliva mouth swab to replace the uncomfortable deep-nasal swab often used for the coronavirus.
If a player tests positive, they will need to quarantine for at least 10 days and have two negative tests before rejoining their team. The same is true if a player leaves the league’s Disney World campus, which will be closed off to the public. If a player leaves and returns, they will need to quarantine for at least 10 days and test negative twice before rejoining.
Looking ahead to next season: Certain players have guaranteed contract dates or player option dates that must be sorted out. The solution being negotiated is straightforward: The date would change in proportion to the original calendar. Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond, for example, had until June 29, two days before the old first day of free agency on July 1, to pick up their options for next season. Under this proposal, that date would move to October 16, two days before the new free agency opening on October 18.
Marc Berman: Knicks brass still finishing up their exit interviews on video conference today, per source. Their season didn't officially end until last Thursday afternoon.
There’s this financial bonus now, too: Sources say the eight regular season games being played will all count toward each team’s regional sports network television deals as well. For teams that have the most lucrative arrangements, such as the Lakers, this is a very big deal. To wit: Sources say the Lakers pull in approximately $1.5 million per game from their RSN deal with Spectrum SportsNet, meaning they’ll recoup $12 million from those games in all while losing an estimated $8 million because the schedule won’t be completed. As I wrote in March of 2019, the first round is a bigger money-maker for teams than the last three rounds because teams still hold local television and radio rights before yielding in the second round. For league-wide perspective, one of the lower-end RSN deals that I’ve heard of pays approximately $200,000 per game.
Brad Townsend: I’m told Mavs are not planning on him being available for training camp 2.0 or the season resumption. Of course that’s still weeks away and we’ll get updates then. But as of late last week, no, they weren’t planning on having him.
The Knicks were ambivalent about being part of the NBA restart in Disney World, as they didn’t want to significantly delay their head-coaching search. However, in lieu of playing in the Mickey Mouse tournament, James Dolan’s club is anxious about having an elaborate “OTA” restart structure of their own, according to an NBA source. “The eight teams who are not playing need parameters and guidelines for offseason work,” one league official told The Post. “The hope is to get clarity at some point soon so these teams can start organizing and planning their offseasons.”
There’s been talk of an NFL version of “OTAs” (organized team activity) in July, August and September. According to an NBA source, the league is motivated to arrange OTAs for the eight teams to prevent players from showing up at random, uncontrolled summer league pickup-game environments. The Knicks are waiting for the NBA to review the several options on the table for the non-Orlando eight. Multiple sources say the league and Players Association’s top priority is first nailing down the Disney World coronavirus complexities.
Somehow, we haven’t gotten to the most important part of all of this: I am eager to see the NBA’s coronavirus-related plan for Orlando. People I’ve spoken with have had an idea of how the basketball-related stuff might work but haven’t been able to provide a solid answer to, “What happens if nine players on a team get sick?” I’m not sure of either the health- or basketball-related response there. That’s doesn’t mean the league isn’t developing one. It’s currently working closely with the union to complete a lengthy medical protocols document that will be issued to teams once the remaining details are finalized, according to a source. But I’m not sure what those protocols are. I’m not sure how the NBA will handle it if a coach gets COVID-19 or a group of essential workers does and it spreads around the campus.
The Knicks are waiting for the NBA to review the several options on the table for the non-Orlando eight. Multiple sources say the league and Players Association’s top priority is first nailing down the Disney World coronavirus complexities. The Knicks are hopeful they will get at least a mandatory two-week camp after the Oct. 15 draft and before the tentative opening of training camp Nov. 6.
Erik Horne: Presti on who the Thunder will play in Orlando: “I don’t have hard information on what it is. I do think it will look something like the schedule we had remaining, but you have other factors (teams needing to play additional games).”
While the Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic doesn’t what to expect, he’s positive they’ll have a good time in Disneyland: “I can’t imagine what it will all look like, but I believe that it will be something similar to the World Cup, as well as that all security protocols will be detailed and clearly defined. In general, the NBA always thinks of everything. And it will certainly be the same this time. We’ll all be together, we’ll see each other off the court as well. It can’t be bad in Disneyland, that’s for sure,” Marjanovic told Zurnal.
Tim Reynolds: Another 62 positive COVID tests in Orange County, Fla. - home of Disney - were reported yesterday. That's 257 in the last 5 days, or roughly the same amount from the previous 9 days. In mid-May about 1% of all tests in Orange were coming back positive. The rate last week: 2.38%.
The exact details of who will be allowed in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando are still being worked out, but preliminary reports suggest that NBA players will be allowed to have up to three family members join them in Orlando after the conclusion of the first round of the playoffs.
The Lakers (49-14) had a 5½–game lead over the Clippers (44-20) for the best record in the Western Conference when play stopped. “There will be a lot of focus for the Lakers and all the teams on basketball only, with the family not being there right away,” an official for one NBA team said. “I think that they will be really in-tuned. I think the basketball will be sloppy in the beginning, but it’ll be good as it goes along.”
It’s going to take a unique mindset to win in that environment, according to 1990s Warriors and Heat star Tim Hardaway. “It would definitely be tough, but I love to play basketball,” Hardaway told NBC Sports. “I think the guys that love to play basketball and not thinking about the fans and not thinking about what’s going on, that’s the team that’s going to win. “You got to get the clutter out your brain as soon as you get there. You got to get that clutter out. When it’s time to practice, all this is over: the speculating this, what if that, if we didn’t go here, or if we not doing that. All that has to be out your mind…. “We can’t go in there with a clouded mind. You can’t go in there with other things on your mind, this has to be the sole thing. If you love to play basketball, it will be quick. If you don’t love to play basketball… if you have doubts, you’re not going to be ready to play, you’re not going to help your team.”
In the end, it’s about a clear mind and the ability to focus. “Who can get the clutter out of their mind the quickest? That’s what they have to do, get the clutter out of their mind… “It could be anybody, it could be a young guy, it could be a veteran, it could be a five-year guy. Whoever is like. ‘let’s go ball, let’s try to win a championship… Time to play. We can’t control nothing else but this right here on this basketball court.’”
Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is 66, but has insisted that he wants to be with the team for the eight seeding games and playoffs at Walt Disney World. “Lionel wants to go. Lionel is in,” one person said. “Those older coaches like Lionel believe it’s going to be safe in Orlando.”
The NBA is working on the mechanisms that will be used to replace participants in this season's resumption in the event of positive coronavirus virus tests or serious injuries in the Orlando bubble environment. Sources told ESPN that the league and teams are already discussing how teams will be able to utilize players on two-way contracts, a conversation revolving around safety, practicality and competition that'll assuredly be a part of the ramp-up to restarting the season at Disney World in July.
If COVID-19 or a serious injury strikes a team during training camps or the eight regular-season seeding games, there is expected to be no limitations on the number of players a team could sign to replace those lost, but there would be restrictions on those in the pool of eligible players, sources said. These are among a long list of items that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will have to negotiate to completion in the next week, sources said.
Eligible replacement players will likely have had to be signed in the NBA or G-League or be on training camp contracts this season, sources said. Under these restrictions, for example, no team could sign veteran Jamal Crawford -- who went unsigned all season -- or an international player.
Tim Reynolds: Much of the Disney resort -- where the NBA plans to play starting next month -- is in Orange County, which saw 195 new cases of COVID-19 over a four-day span ending Friday, per state records. Over a four-day span from May 7-10, 40 cases were diagnosed there. Something to watch.
Thaddeus Young acknowledged he wished he and the Bulls were going to Orlando with the chosen 22 teams and was confident he'd be fine. He said his health worries are about family. "Everybody has a concern about contracting the virus, but you have guys that understand we have to play also in order to keep the league moving forward," Young said. "For me, I worry more along the lines of my family's aspect. We have a young league and a lot of these guys in the league they don't have kids or they don't have a family. They may have a girlfriend that they're dealing with. Besides that, it's just kind of them. My worry is more along the lines of me being with all the other guys and then coming back home to my family.”
It was less than three months ago that a single confirmed case prompted the entire league to shut down, and Jeff Van Gundy, the longtime coach and ESPN analyst, isn’t sure how players will react if the virus surfaces. “Right now we’re somewhat underestimating the fear of that scenario,” Jeff Van Gundy told the Daily News. “For the players on the guy’s team, for the players who have played against that team or will play against that team or that will play against that team. I’m not sure we know — because I know I don’t know, if that fear is going to be more than I expect, less than I expect.”
Van Gundy also noted that the reaction might be dictated by who contracts the virus. “And what if, God forbid, it happens to one of our star players?” Van Gundy says. “It’s one thing if it happens to a 12th man, for competitive reasons, but also for the amount of fear it drives. What if it happens to one of the all-time guys in league?”
Van Gundy is also concerned about maintaining the sanity of players who are restricted to a bubble for up to three months. He mentioned that it will be much longer than a normal NBA road trip, which are often draining enough on players who are eager to get home after less than two weeks. “I think also we can’t try to mitigate the length of time and staying power that teams playing all the way through in the bubble are going to have to have,” Van Gundy said. “For them being in one spot and not at home ever for that amount of time, and how draining road trips can be mentally.”
“I think our team is extremely motivated to get back at this,” Spoelstra said in a teleconference with local reporters Saturday. “These have been extreme circumstances these last two months-plus. And our guys have done a really commendable job of staying physically fit. But it is a challenge when you don’t know whether we’re going to start back up or not, or you don’t necessarily know what date that it could be. Well, now, this gives us a little bit of specificity, and I think everybody is starting to get excited. And you’re able to wrap your mind around a concept of replaying.”
“Will it be different? Yes. It’s also exciting, I think,” Spoelstra said. “A lot of people could use sports right now, NBA basketball and competition on TV. You know, I’ve heard it probably like anybody else, ‘Well, does this mean the World Championship this year, there will be an asterisk next to it?’ Yeah, I think, if you can make it through all of this and be worthy of winning that championship and really earning it, this will be one that’ll probably be remembered more than any other. It has been that kind of year, this year.”
Tilman Fertitta: “I think we’re all excited to see sports today. I think we’re really excited to see the NBA because in the NBA we really know our players. Fans know their personalities. We’re so lucky to have the team we have. When you look at James (Harden) and Russ (Westbrook) and P.J. (Tucker) and Eric (Gordon), it’s exciting. I think we have as good a chance as anybody. I think the NBA and team owners have taken our time to make sure we did this right and it’s safe for everybody. I know that everybody is excited to play. I didn’t want to play if the players didn’t want to play and everybody’s happy to play.”
National Basketball Players Association representatives approved the NBA's 22-team format to complete the 2019-20 season, the NBPA announced Friday. The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the season's resumption at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip, sources told ESPN.
NBPA player leadership was informed of a plan to keep 1,600 people in the Orlando bubble at any given time, sources said. A limited number of family members, likely three per family at a time, would be allowed to join players in Orlando after the first round of the playoffs.
Despite the excitement of the restart coming to fruition, there are still details to be ironed out. Most notably the proposed Dec. 1 start date of the 2020-21 season is still being negotiated because of the quick turnaround, according to a source. Game 7 of the NBA Finals is slated for Oct. 12, less than a month before a Nov. 10 training camp opening.
Fearful of significant setbacks in the development of young players over months of inactivity, several teams left out of this season's regular-season resumption in Orlando, Florida, have proposed ideas for regional mini summer leagues, training camps and organized team activities, sources told ESPN.
Most of the eight teams whose seasons have ended -- including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota and New York -- are pushing to engage in joint practices as ramp-ups for regional summer leagues in August, sources said. For example, the Pistons and Cavaliers have discussed the possibility of joint practices as a prelude to a mini-pod of games, sources said.
The Orlando non-participants are pushing the NBA for televised coverage of the proposed mini-summer-league event. Without participation in the Orlando resumption, part of the hope for coverage includes some teams' belief that organizations are losing valuable opportunities in this trying time for team communities and the country, sources said.
Frank Isola: The NBA is looking at a potential Dec. 1 start for the 2020-21 season and a mid-July Finals. The hope is to keep NBA players — from every country — in play for the Olympics.
Owners of a three-game win streak and an 8-4 mark over the previous 12 games, the Magic were picking up momentum at the most opportune time — with a second straight playoff berth on the horizon. Then the pandemic put the season on hold and the Magic’s path changed. “I will say that when play stopped we were playing some of our best ball of the season,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Thursday in a telephone interview with the Orlando Sentinel.
Weltman said the Magic were less concerned about the format because they felt good about their position as a team currently inside the playoff cutline. “Beyond that, you can kind of nit-pick it and looks at pros and cons but I think that once the format comes out, we’re past the point of discussing it and now we’ve got to execute it," he said. "It’s just about competing and playing well and trying to be as successful as we can be.”
Shams Charania: Sources: NBPA leadership stressed to players that it is mandatory to stay on the Disney World campus in Orlando during play. There won't be tracking devices on players. But goal is to keep everyone in safe environment.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won't be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said.
– The NBPA told players 2020-21 season starting on Dec. 1 is “unlikely” and plans to negotiate the date. – The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night, likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not the full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive. – There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities – Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May – There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit – There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center
Several other aspects of the NBA’s return were discussed, which The Athletic learned via sources: – A plan to play 2-to-3 exhibition games before regular season – 1,600 maximum people on campus – Coronavirus testing every day; minimum seven days of quarantine for a player who tests positive – Players and family must stay inside the bubble; families can enter after the first round – If a player contracts the virus, the NBA says they plan to continue playing
The NBPA today issued the following statement: "The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season. Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play."
The NBA is expected to allow each team to have 35 members in its traveling party. The Heat said Friday that no decisions have been made about who will be part of the team’s traveling party beyond, obviously, the players and Erik Spoelstra and his top assistants. Heat president Pat Riley, 75, has not indicated if he will attend.
Shams Charania: The NBPA has approved the 22-team return format for the NBA, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Players and league have approved new format.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the resumption in Orlando, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night during resumed season -- likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive.
Eric Woodyard: Bulls' Zach LaVine calls it "upsetting" for the Chicago Bulls to not be invited to Orlando to finish out the 2019-20 season, but he understands it as well.
TMJ4 Main Sports Anchor Lance Allan asked, "You guys worked for home court advantage, and that looks like it will be out the window?" "We're just happy to play. We have all the confidence in the world. Whether we're playing outside at a park. Anywhere, at the YMCA. We're going to bring our best," Ham says.
Vancouver’s Doug Eberhardt is a skills development coach with the Houston Rockets. He had to be quarantined back in mid-March as the NBA shut things down after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. “For the players being young and in superior condition, the fear [of the virus] isn’t so much their own physical being, as much as it is the potential to spread it to others. The fear [of COVID-19] is always going to be a part of it.” Eberhardt says.
Testing and safety is the greatest concern for returning to action for any league in any part of the world, and though there won’t be details released on that right away, it sounds like the NBA has a plan in place. “The league is not expected to stop play because of a single positive test,” Eberhardt says. “The NBA would look at isolating that person, continuing to monitor both that player and their colleagues. An outbreak within a team though, would be problematic, and obviously they would have to re-evaluate if that happened.”
As soon as Gobert did, Silver shut down the league. There was no call with the board of governors, no discussion with the players or their union. Silver just did it, knowing how serious the risk had become. "People say that was a courageous decision or whatever, " Silver said on a conference call with players last month. "I'm not proud of that. I'm not proud of shutting down. "I will be proud of finding a path that was safe and as risk-free as possible for us to play. I think that would be much more of an accomplishment than shutting down the league."
Silver has had weekly calls with executive committee members Paul, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell; another weekly call with the league's general managers and team presidents; and biweekly calls with the 30 owners. In between there are Zoom, FaceTime, Webex and Google Meetup calls with business leaders, public health officials, President Donald Trump, and executives from Major League Baseball, the National Football League and the National Hockey League.
"I could literally talk about [restart plans] all day with a passion and excitement of knowing that, when a conversation does happen with the league or with Adam, there's no pressure of saying like, 'This is what I want to do,'" Paul told ESPN's Royce Young. "Because you know this is what we have decided."
With Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix chasing Memphis for the eighth seed in the West and Washington behind Orlando for eighth in the East, it was inevitable that anything shy of completing the entire regular season would spark some consternation from the pursuers. The perceived problem in some corners, sources say, is that the task of winning those eight games just got significantly harder because of the eight teams that were removed from the schedule.
Heat eyeing Bradley Beal too?
Shams Charania on potential Bradley Beal trade: The Heat were a team that had interest. The Heat, the Lakers, New Orleans… Those are teams that I’ve heard.
Shams Charania on Jrue Holiday: There was a lot of talk around the league that he did not want to be in New Orleans and as the trade deadline near he let New Orleans know that, ‘I do not want to be moved, I’d rather stay here see and this thing through’ and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that they really started to play well and then Zion Williamson’s return was right around the corner. That’s why I think this finish for New Orleans is going to be so important. Can they get in the playoffs? What damage can they do?
I’ve been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason. I don’t know if that means they are only looking for that player in free agency, or if they would look to draft a shooting big with one of their three draft picks. I believe they want to improve their spacing and have heard the two players you named above mentioned – RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. My opinion is that Danilo Gallinari will be considered. I haven’t heard anything on Davis Bertans, which doesn’t necessarily mean the Knicks don’t have interest in him. New York would need to offer Bertans a significant contract to pry him in free agency. The Wizards have Bertans’ Bird Rights and can exceed the cap to re-sign him at any amount up to his max salary.
Moreover, they may be in a position to bring in some reinforcements this fall, according to Shams Charania. (via podcast) “Warriors are going to look hard at maybe packaging the pick. You’re looking at a veteran team, and there’s already some veteran free agents that are looking at the Warriors. They’re looking at them gearing up and loading back up”
Dwane Casey: Pistons need a point guard
Omari Sanfoka: Dwane Casey is holding an end-of-season conference call with media. He says that the Pistons need to acquire a starting point guard, either in the draft or via free agency. “If your point guard is growing and developing, that helps the growth of everyone else.”
“The Knicks … approval rating amongst players is so low right now, it’s devastating for their hopes to appeal to [free agents] going forward.” — @WindhorstESPN on the statement released by the Knicks on racial injustice.
The curiosity is understandable. Isaac had established himself as one of the league’s best defensive forwards before he injured his left knee on Jan. 1, and he clearly is one of the team’s most critical young players. If fully healthy, he would improve the Magic’s defense in a first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks (and Giannis Antetokounmpo) or against the Toronto Raptors (and Pascal Siakam). Isaac’s rehabilitation continues to go well, sources said.
When I asked him about the chances of Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu playing when the season resumes, Weltman answered, “They have not played basketball in a long, long time. So it’s more than just saying, ‘Your knee is strengthened.’ It’s a matter of reconditioning and making sure that we’re not putting any of our players at risk for further injuries. So we’ll see as we go along how we get there. But I’m not prepared to apply any timeline or anything like that at this point. They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them.”
Kenny Atkinson on Bulls' radar?
Some league sources have suggested never to count out Calipari when Leon Rose, the new Knicks president, and William Wesley, unofficial team advisor, are involved. Last February, the Kentucky coach raved about Rose but said he wouldn’t be interested in leaving Kentucky to work for him. Calipari signed a 10-year “lifetime’’ contract with Kentucky last June.
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL)(OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced that it has welcomed current Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (“NBPA”), Michele Roberts, to its board of directors, effective immediately. A distinguished trial lawyer, celebrated business leader and former member of the adjunct faculty at Harvard Law School, Ms. Roberts becomes the 10th director on Cresco’s board and its first female director. “Ms. Roberts is an outstanding addition to our board,” said Tom Manning, Cresco Labs’ Executive Chairman and former Chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet. “Drawing on her experience in leading one of the most important player organizations in the sports world and her expertise in law and litigation as a highly-accomplished trial attorney and educator, Michele will provide a unique perspective at a critical time of continued growth and expansion in the industry.”
The plane landed at some destination on the West Coast where Klay Thompson and a bunch of people had planned to convene. Thompson stepped off the private jet and got his traveling party all situated according to plan. And once everyone was straight, he left them. He went back to the plane and flew to Oakland. So he could march with Juan Toscano-Anderson on Thursday in Oakland. Undoubtedly, an epic display of support by the Warriors’ All-Star. But perhaps even more impressive is who inspired it. The same person who inspired the support of Stephen and Ayesha Curry. And two days later, he had Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee, Marquese Chriss, assistant coach Aaron Miles and special assistant Khalid Robinson.
In the past, professional athletes often faced immediate backlash for speaking out on racial issues. Some lost endorsement deals. Some received death threats. Some lost a role in their profession. For Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young? Different story. “I definitely lost a couple of followers for speaking my voice and speaking my opinion,” Young said in a conference call Wednesday with reporters. “That’s OK. That’s necessary.”
“We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding and all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform. Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal,” Barkley said Tuesday on CNN. Barkley called Floyd’s killing a “disgrace” that should concern everyone in America regardless of race.
Kobe Bryant is this year’s recipient of the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award in honor of his “philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”
Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in a helicopter crash in January, has been honored with a giant mural commissioned by sports enthusiasts and painted on the side of an elementary school building in northern Bosnia. “Kobe was a basketball and sports legend and the athlete who deserves … a modern 21st century monument,” said artist Deni Bozic, after putting the final touches to the 39-foot (12 meter) wide, 19-foot (6 meter) tall artwork in the town of Gradiska.
Luka Doncic is attempting to recover his previous form in Slovenia following instructions set by Khimki Moscow Region’s strength and conditioning coach, Jure Drasklar. The 37-year-old Slovenian coach shared his plan regarding the Dallas Mavericks star with RIA Novosti.
“We have been working together for the last three weeks. Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home,” he pointed out, “The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season.”