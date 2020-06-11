“I was just itching to play,” Young said. “I have been wanting to play. That was actually one of the first times I touched a ball in a long time. I wanted to make sure it was safe for me to even go and play. It has been a long time for me — like, I don’t know when the last time I’ve spent three months without playing a game.”
Heat eyeing Bradley Beal too?
Shams Charania on potential Bradley Beal trade: The Heat were a team that had interest. The Heat, the Lakers, New Orleans… Those are teams that I’ve heard.
Shams Charania on Jrue Holiday: There was a lot of talk around the league that he did not want to be in New Orleans and as the trade deadline near he let New Orleans know that, ‘I do not want to be moved, I’d rather stay here see and this thing through’ and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that they really started to play well and then Zion Williamson’s return was right around the corner. That’s why I think this finish for New Orleans is going to be so important. Can they get in the playoffs? What damage can they do?
I’ve been told that getting a big man who can shoot is one of the things the Knicks hope to do in the offseason. I don’t know if that means they are only looking for that player in free agency, or if they would look to draft a shooting big with one of their three draft picks. I believe they want to improve their spacing and have heard the two players you named above mentioned – RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. My opinion is that Danilo Gallinari will be considered. I haven’t heard anything on Davis Bertans, which doesn’t necessarily mean the Knicks don’t have interest in him. New York would need to offer Bertans a significant contract to pry him in free agency. The Wizards have Bertans’ Bird Rights and can exceed the cap to re-sign him at any amount up to his max salary.
Moreover, they may be in a position to bring in some reinforcements this fall, according to Shams Charania. (via podcast) “Warriors are going to look hard at maybe packaging the pick. You’re looking at a veteran team, and there’s already some veteran free agents that are looking at the Warriors. They’re looking at them gearing up and loading back up”
Dwane Casey: Pistons need a point guard
Omari Sanfoka: Dwane Casey is holding an end-of-season conference call with media. He says that the Pistons need to acquire a starting point guard, either in the draft or via free agency. “If your point guard is growing and developing, that helps the growth of everyone else.”
“The Knicks … approval rating amongst players is so low right now, it’s devastating for their hopes to appeal to [free agents] going forward.” — @WindhorstESPN on the statement released by the Knicks on racial injustice.
Trae Young had hoped the Atlanta Hawks would be included in the restart of the NBA season. Instead, 22 teams were invited to resume playing at a bubble site in Orlando — and the Hawks were not one of them. “I was mad,” Young said on a video call Wednesday afternoon. “I was frustrated. Obviously I wanted to play. I understand what the NBA did and respect their decision. But I am kind of upset because I want to play.”
The curiosity is understandable. Isaac had established himself as one of the league’s best defensive forwards before he injured his left knee on Jan. 1, and he clearly is one of the team’s most critical young players. If fully healthy, he would improve the Magic’s defense in a first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks (and Giannis Antetokounmpo) or against the Toronto Raptors (and Pascal Siakam). Isaac’s rehabilitation continues to go well, sources said.
When I asked him about the chances of Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu playing when the season resumes, Weltman answered, “They have not played basketball in a long, long time. So it’s more than just saying, ‘Your knee is strengthened.’ It’s a matter of reconditioning and making sure that we’re not putting any of our players at risk for further injuries. So we’ll see as we go along how we get there. But I’m not prepared to apply any timeline or anything like that at this point. They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them.”
Kenny Atkinson on Bulls' radar?
Some league sources have suggested never to count out Calipari when Leon Rose, the new Knicks president, and William Wesley, unofficial team advisor, are involved. Last February, the Kentucky coach raved about Rose but said he wouldn’t be interested in leaving Kentucky to work for him. Calipari signed a 10-year “lifetime’’ contract with Kentucky last June.
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL)(OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced that it has welcomed current Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (“NBPA”), Michele Roberts, to its board of directors, effective immediately. A distinguished trial lawyer, celebrated business leader and former member of the adjunct faculty at Harvard Law School, Ms. Roberts becomes the 10th director on Cresco’s board and its first female director. “Ms. Roberts is an outstanding addition to our board,” said Tom Manning, Cresco Labs’ Executive Chairman and former Chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet. “Drawing on her experience in leading one of the most important player organizations in the sports world and her expertise in law and litigation as a highly-accomplished trial attorney and educator, Michele will provide a unique perspective at a critical time of continued growth and expansion in the industry.”
The plane landed at some destination on the West Coast where Klay Thompson and a bunch of people had planned to convene. Thompson stepped off the private jet and got his traveling party all situated according to plan. And once everyone was straight, he left them. He went back to the plane and flew to Oakland. So he could march with Juan Toscano-Anderson on Thursday in Oakland. Undoubtedly, an epic display of support by the Warriors’ All-Star. But perhaps even more impressive is who inspired it. The same person who inspired the support of Stephen and Ayesha Curry. And two days later, he had Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee, Marquese Chriss, assistant coach Aaron Miles and special assistant Khalid Robinson.
In the past, professional athletes often faced immediate backlash for speaking out on racial issues. Some lost endorsement deals. Some received death threats. Some lost a role in their profession. For Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young? Different story. “I definitely lost a couple of followers for speaking my voice and speaking my opinion,” Young said in a conference call Wednesday with reporters. “That’s OK. That’s necessary.”
“We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding and all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform. Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal,” Barkley said Tuesday on CNN. Barkley called Floyd’s killing a “disgrace” that should concern everyone in America regardless of race.
Kobe Bryant is this year’s recipient of the Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award in honor of his “philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.”
Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in a helicopter crash in January, has been honored with a giant mural commissioned by sports enthusiasts and painted on the side of an elementary school building in northern Bosnia. “Kobe was a basketball and sports legend and the athlete who deserves … a modern 21st century monument,” said artist Deni Bozic, after putting the final touches to the 39-foot (12 meter) wide, 19-foot (6 meter) tall artwork in the town of Gradiska.
Luka Doncic is attempting to recover his previous form in Slovenia following instructions set by Khimki Moscow Region’s strength and conditioning coach, Jure Drasklar. The 37-year-old Slovenian coach shared his plan regarding the Dallas Mavericks star with RIA Novosti.
“We have been working together for the last three weeks. Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home,” he pointed out, “The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season.”