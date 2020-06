Kelly Oubre: All I did was just simple as that man, I didn’t go on there trying to be anybody but myself. The fans are amazing, they’ve gone through a lot. So it’s a lot of mixed emotions with the fan base with the players, but they show me constant love. I block out the hate and I just focus on the ones who are really loyal, down for the Valley Boyz and I ride for them. I really go out each and every night and I put my heart on the line for the organization. That’s all I can do. I didn’t come and try to change the culture, I didn’t come and try to be anybody but myself and I’m going to continue to try to grow my game and just continue to be the best leader that I can be. That’s all I can do. But I see a lot of potential in this team. And I want to continue to do my part.