Trae Young has agreed in principle to make a $4 million donation that would help mitigate rising construction and design cost of a new indoor multi-sport facility in Norman. The former Norman North and Oklahoma guard, who just completed his rookie NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks, will pay out his donation over time, giving Young naming rights and design involvement.
June 11, 2020 | 8:25 pm EDT Update
Carmelo Anthony noncommittal on playing this season
Marc Stein: Portland’s Carmelo Anthony to @Ernie Johnson: “As far as actually playing … I’m still up in the air a little bit because we don’t have all the details. We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s kind of hard to just commit to it 100 percent”
June 11, 2020 | 8:17 pm EDT Update
What chances do you give the Jazz for re-signing Jordan Clarkson this offseason? – Cole D. I think they are good. The Jazz love Clarkson’s ability to score. They love his defined role, which has been as one of the better sixth men in the league this season. Clarkson is entering the prime of his career as well and has been comfortable in Utah and with the Jazz. In other words, it’s been a good marriage.
But if Clarkson’s bottom line is impacted — if he can’t secure as much of the money that he thought he would have this summer — he may do what a lot of free agents could do this offseason and sign a one-year deal. So, I give the Jazz a good chance to re-sign Clarkson. I do think the longevity of any deal might be in question. I do think the Jazz are confident they will be able to retain him when all is said and finished.
What is Utah’s view of Mudiay? Did they view him as a possible point guard to re-sign? It seems like he progressed a lot during the season, making the correct reads, but is it enough progress that the Jazz want to hold on to him? – Jarrett T. Mudiay probably resurrected his career this season. He was terrific off the bench. He defended. He made plays off the dribble. He made good reads. Simply put, he has met and exceeded almost all expectations of him. And that’s why there is a good chance he won’t be on the roster next season.
The Jazz don’t hold Mudiay’s Bird rights, which means they can only offer him a prorated raise off the contract he earned this season. In other words, it won’t take much to outbid the Jazz for Mudiay’s services. If a team swoops in with a $5 million a year offer, that might be enough. And that’s not much.
Do we need to be worried about team chemistry? Are Rudy and Donovan on good terms? – Caleb C. The two are on good terms and the team is ready to play. I don’t expect any chemistry issues.
I think that your team has really shown so much of that strength together. What has been your role in creating that? Kelly Oubre: Man, honestly, I came in and I was blessed with the opportunity to come to Phoenix and play basketball, the game that I love. [Suns GM James Jones] blessed me by taking the chance on me after that whole trade with Washington and ever since then, I just tried to give all my energy and my love to the city of Phoenix and to that organization.
Kelly Oubre: All I did was just simple as that man, I didn’t go on there trying to be anybody but myself. The fans are amazing, they’ve gone through a lot. So it’s a lot of mixed emotions with the fan base with the players, but they show me constant love. I block out the hate and I just focus on the ones who are really loyal, down for the Valley Boyz and I ride for them. I really go out each and every night and I put my heart on the line for the organization. That’s all I can do. I didn’t come and try to change the culture, I didn’t come and try to be anybody but myself and I’m going to continue to try to grow my game and just continue to be the best leader that I can be. That’s all I can do. But I see a lot of potential in this team. And I want to continue to do my part.
Can you summarize some of the conversations that you’ve had with Monty Williams recently? Kelly Oubre: He’s been through a lot in life. So I have the ultimate respect for him with any situation because he’s a proven leader. He made a bold move and let his voice be heard for pretty much his peers, his fellow coaches and his players and his kids. Man, it was very respectable. I can only pray to continue to just grow up and follow the Lord’s light. That’s what I was just asking him for guidance upon.
Kelly Oubre: I told him I felt down on myself because I hadn’t said anything and he was like, don’t do that. He knows where my heart is and my heart is in the right place. The message should be out to everybody. If you’re second-guessing yourself or you’re worried about what other people have to say about a message that you’re going to put out that’s in your heart, don’t think about other people, man. Think about the people who are close to your heart and who really care. We’re going to receive that message and be impacted by it. So that’s kind of what I got from that conversation.
What are some of the conversations you have with your teammates lately? Kelly Oubre: Yeah, just excitement honestly. Uncertainty, obviously. It is a different time right now. We all talk very frequently and we’ve been away from each other for a while, man, and is it’s been uncertain times. We haven’t known anything about what’s going to happen in our future, playing basketball-wise. So now we do know and that we’re kind of just focused on the next step. We are getting ready to link back up and work and get back into rhythm and do we have to do. We have to continue to get better each and every day. We haven’t done anything yet. So our main goal should be to just lock in and just continue to just focus on getting better and coming back next year, better than ever.
June 11, 2020 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
The NBA expects the conference finals will end within a maximum of 82 days, leaving the two NBA finalists, sources said. The league expects the NBA Finals could start by Sept. 30. Several roster rules that the NBA and NBPA have agreed upon are expected to govern the league’s resumption at the at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, according to sources.
Free-agent players such as DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas — who played in the NBA this season — and those who weren’t on NBA rosters this season — JR Smith and Jamal Crawford, for example — are eligible to sign into open roster spots. Teams won’t be allowed to sign international players, such as Nikola Mirotic, who weren’t on NBA rosters this season.
The Nets have emailed their season-ticket holders a refund policy that includes a 20 percent matching contribution by team owner Joe Tsai. According to a person familiar with the situation, the Nets began emailing their fans last week, around the time the NBA’s Board of Governors voted to restart the season in Orlando with 22 teams and without fans in late July.
Though the seventh-seeded Nets are part of the restart, there will be no more games at the Barclays Center until the 2020-21 season opener in December. According to the email, the Nets are offering a full refund on the final nine home games. However, if fans want to roll over their money for next season’s schedule of games when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will be healthy, Tsai has agreed to give a 20 percent bonus on the amount of the rollover.
June 11, 2020 | 6:08 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Some timetables on 22 teams in Orlando: 6 teams eliminated after 35-40 days (based on play-in elimination). 14 total teams will be gone by 53 days, at latest.
Adrian Wojnarowski: More timetables in Orlando: After second-round of playoffs — a maximum of 67 days — four teams will be left on the Disney campus. After conference finals — a max of 82 days — there will be two finalists.
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors GM Bobby Webster on @OverDrive1050 now. @HayesTSN: Will Drake be allowed in the hub city? Webster: “Maybe that’s our home-court advantage.”
June 11, 2020 | 5:02 pm EDT Update
James Edwards III: Kennard on non-bubble teams playing: “I’m anxious to play and get back out there. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do that. You do have to take in health and everything going on. You have to make sure everyone is safe.”
June 11, 2020 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
Nick Kosmider: Jokic played it coy in an interview with a Serbian media member — he returned there this to honor his former coach, Dejan Milojevic — on how he’s attacked the break: “It was nice, we put in some work,” is what I’m told the translation was. Seems to be an understatement.
Shams Charania: Players who have signed an NBA/G League deal this year or a previous year are expected to be available to sign in restarted season — making Jamal Crawford or JR Smith eligible, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
June 11, 2020 | 2:58 pm EDT Update
The senseless killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has become a tipping point in the fight for human rights. The byproduct has been civil unrest across America and worldwide rallies, protests and demonstrations, all of which have raised awareness to issues Hodges famously fought for more than 25 years ago as a player. “I think it was just a continuation of what has gone on for years,” Hodges said of Floyd’s murder. “Now, it’s just more visible with social media.”
Hodges, now 59, is no stranger to cases of police brutality. He lost a friend back in the famous 1981 case of Ron Settles, who mysteriously died while in police custody. And while Hodges and the Bulls were three months away from capturing their second championship, Rodney King was taking a brutal beating by billy clubs at the hands of the Los Angeles police. One look at the heinous Floyd video, Hodges said, was all he needed to see. It immediately hit home.
“When you look at the brutality over the centuries,” Hodges said, “I think it’s one of those things that America hasn’t really looked at the history of police and where it comes from as far as the slave catchers and the like. And some things are nature in its root. We talk about ‘It’s a bad apple here. It’s a rogue cop here.’ It’s always singled out. It’s always one bad apple as opposed to the tree and the root of the tree having some bad roots.”
The first two OKCThunder Films productions weren’t even under the name. The term “OKCThunder Films” isn’t even on the poster for the 30-minute Collison tribute, “Mr. Thunder.” The film made its debut at the 2018 deadCenter Film Festival. That was three years after the Thunder took their first swing at the medium with “The Kiwi Way.” The 2015 film about Steven Adams and his native New Zealand has been re-branded into the OKCThunder Films lineup. The Thunder were creating a brand of distinctive film making before they realized it.
The day-to-day for Viridiana Diaz, Thunder videographer and graphics editor, and Michael Zubach, Thunder broadcast creative lead, consists of a video editing that’s different from the editing they’re doing for OKCThunder Films. Instead of creating short cuts of daily practice updates or B-roll, under OKCThunder Films, Diaz, Zubach and Nick Gallo, the Thunder’s broadcast reporter and digital editor, string together days, weeks and months of work. Diaz said the genesis of “¡Si Señor!” came during the editing process for “Mr. Thunder” as her and Zubach packaged clips for later use.
“Ninety percent of the content we produce is short-form, run-and-gun, you shoot and edit the same day,” Zubach said. “Thunder Films gives us an opportunity to really play with the artistic and dramatic aspects of film.”
June 11, 2020 | 2:46 pm EDT Update
DeMarcus Cousins back to Lakers?
A common mistake is to assume that since the Lakers cut Cousins this season, they won’t be able to re-sign him. That’s simply not the case. If rosters expand to 17 players (or if they stay at 15 and the team makes a cut), L.A. could certainly bring Cousins back for the stretch run. Perhaps the confusion is a similar rule. Had Los Angeles traded Cousins to another team and that franchise then chose to release him, the Lakers would be barred from bringing the center back as a free agent this season.
So is he a possibility for the Lakers? “Maybe,” one Western Conference executive said. A former executive said of Cousins and the Lakers, “That’s the only team. He respects [LeBron James], and he’s [Anthony Davis’] boy. [Other teams] don’t want that distraction. There’s a small window of time to play, and you can’t let up.”
Another team that might want to consider Cousins would be the Los Angeles Clippers. They still have Joakim Noah on an unfortunately named 10-day contract that dates back to March 9. With the NBA freezing rosters a few days later, Noah is still on that same temporary contract. If he can earn his keep, he would give the Clippers a defensive-minded option inside, which may be more valuable than what Cousins might bring as a scoring big man.
June 11, 2020 | 1:57 pm EDT Update
The Trail Blazers are one of the 22 teams participating in the restart of the NBA season in Orlando, July 31. Do you feel secure about your safety in regard to the coronavirus, and do you think the plan for the top 16 teams plus six more is fair? Damian Lillard: As a competitor I’m happy we will get an opportunity to continue and try to make a run in the playoffs. I am a little concerned about the risk we’re taking dealing with the virus, but the NBA will take all precautions into consideration to keep us safe. I think the plan going forward is fair.
When the season shut down, the Trail Blazers were in ninth place; if you move up to eighth, you could play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. You want that? Damian Lillard: Of course. I think we could beat them.