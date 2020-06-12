Pierce has received more national attention the past few weeks than he has gotten in his two seasons as coach of the Hawks. It’s much deserved, too, because he’s eloquent and thoughtful on issues that, frankly, matter more than wins and losses. He has been a fantastic leader in the Atlanta community and has tried to create real change for this city and elsewhere, too. If you haven’t read this story I wrote last week on Pierce speaking out about police brutality and systemic racism, I implore you to do so. I’m not sure if the leadership he has shown the past few weeks in the community would be enough to keep him long term (if that’s what the Hawks wanted) because, in sports, normally all that matters in keeping a job is winning and not if you’re a good person, which is unfortunate. He’s a very good coach — and one who is widely respected across the league — and I’m eager to see how he does with a better roster than what he has been given the past two seasons because he hasn’t been given a fair chance just yet.
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA’s expected restart dates: – July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games – Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments – Aug. 17: Playoffs begin – Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive – Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals – Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals – Sept. 30-Oct. 13: NBA Finals
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA has instructed teams of full training camp timeline, including July 9-29 in Orlando with three intersquad scrimmages, sources tell ESPN. Again, season re-starts on July 30.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Players traveling outside of the U.S. need to report by June 15 to team markets — rest of players need to arrive by June 22, per sources.
Shams Charania: Health and safety: The NBA’s required coronavirus testing window for teams: June 23-30, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA has informed teams that starting today, up to two coaches/development personnel can work out a player. Beginning June 23, a team’s head coach can supervise a player’s workout.
I expect Cleveland to take a long look at Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr., a high-flying 6-6 combo forward who is only 23, but the Cavs will have a lot of company. Even with a full MLE offer, I’m not sure the Cavs can win here.
That puts Griffin, who has another guaranteed year left on his contract and a player option worth nearly $39 million in 2021-22, in an awkward position. He’s the franchise player, but is also 31, coming off of season-ending surgery and likely exiting his prime years. How does he fit into Detroit’s plans? “That’s up to the front office,” Griffin said in a video conference call Thursday. “Depends on what they want to do and how they want to go about it. At a certain time, at the right time, I’ll have those conversations.”
He appears to be at peace with the possibility of remaining in Detroit for the long haul. Griffin said as long as he’s here, he’ll do whatever the franchise asks. “If I’m on the Detroit Pistons, I’m doing everything I can to prepare to play for them and win games,” Griffin said. “That’s just how you’re wired to play as far as what we do in the offseason, what we’re going to do next year, that’s going to be up to them. Whenever the time is right, we’ll have that conversation.”
On Complex’s Load Management podcast, The Athletic’s Shams Charania was asked about whether the Pelicans intend to pay both Brandon Ingram and Ball. Ingram is set to enter restricted free agency this off-season. “I do think Lonzo Ball’s going be in extension talks this summer. As far as Brandon Ingram, he’s positioned himself as a maximum contract player. I don’t expect that those conversations are going to go that extensive.”
Arnoldas Kulboka inked a two-year contract extension with RETAbet Bilbao, the Spanish outlet announced on Friday confirming previous reports on a deal between the two sides. Kulboka, 22, joined the Basque club last summer. The Zalgiris Kaunas youth academy product and former Brose Bamberg player continued his upward trend with solid showings during his first ACB run.
Now that the NBA has planned to resume at Disney, there are now more specific questions about fully sequestering the location. Will the food servers be tested every day? The housekeepers? The custodians? More broadly: What’s the point of quarantining for several weeks and doing daily tests for 22 NBA teams if Disney staff won’t be doing the same? “This isn’t a bubble. This is a mesh hat,” says one high-level NBA executive who has been briefed on the NBA’s plans but isn’t authorized to speak publicly. Disney workers have not been told to quarantine on campus, according to Eric Clinton, president of Disney’s labor union, United Here Local 362, which represents custodians and ride operators. Clinton told NBC Sports that it was “unlikely” that staffers would be subject to daily testing and quarantine measures like NBA players and team staffers.
Some executives and players have expressed concern about the double-standard of being held to such strict standards while Disney staffers are free to go home to their families and live at their residences. Some team officials have even suggested allowing teams to fly in and out on charter. If Disney staffers are free to come and go as they please, why can’t NBA players?
It’s not just those head coaches that fall in that age range. New Orleans assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik (67), Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins (66) and Houston assistant coach John Lucas (66) will be facing those CDC-issued concerns along with referees Ken Mauer (65) and Michael Smith (65). A source close to the situation told NBC Sports that older NBA referees have not yet been given word about whether they will be going to Orlando.
“What everyone wants to know is how likely is it that an athlete would suffer long-term lung or other organ damage that jeopardizes their career,” Binney says. “My response to that is nobody on planet Earth, that we know of, has had this disease for more than seven months. It’s literally impossible for me to tell you that. I literally can’t tell you anything about what this disease does in a human body after seven months. That knowledge doesn’t exist in the universe.”
Griffin isn’t 100% healthy yet, but he’s confident he’ll get to that point “quickly.” He began on-court workouts in May and recently sat down with his trainer to review rehab notes, and put together a plan to escalate his training. His left knee visibly ailed him during the 2019 playoffs, but he played through it and opted to wait to undergo surgery until after the Pistons were eliminated. He was expected to be healthy in time for the 2019-20 season, but soreness and loose bodies in the knee caused him to miss the first 10 games of the season.
There was Jokic, in skinny jeans and bomber jacket, inside a gym in Belgrade, Serbia, looking like more like peak Kevin Garnett than a “fat little point guard,” as Jokic has described himself during his basketball-playing teenage years. Jokic was in Belgrade to pay tribute to his former pro coach in Serbia, Dejan Milojevic. At one point, Jokic, arguably Serbia’s second most-adored athlete, was photographed sitting next to its most admired, tennis star Novak Djokovic. You could be forgiven in that moment if you couldn’t correctly pick which Joker has been featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine. Those images matched much of what I had been hearing, both publicly and privately, from those with knowledge of the star center’s workout and lifestyle approach since the NBA’s hiatus began 12 days into March. The results were impressive.
Jim Boylen's fate sealed?
Joe Cowley: I believe in my heart from the people I’ve talked to… Arturas (Karsisovas) has done enough and talk to enough people, Marc (Eversley) obviously has talked to enough people. And it’s just not what the players have said, there’s other personnel that have had a mixed bag with Jim (Boylen) and there’s some circumstances behind some things that I think are already known and will come out and you know, his fate is kind of sealed.
Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv will pay a fine of 30,000 Israeli shekels because Amar’e Stoudemire broke the quarantine rules implemented by the Israeli league ahead of the 2019-20 Winner League resumption, his team announced on Friday. The 37-year-old big man warned he had no intention to follow the protocols set by the Israeli league. He was ultimately spotted wearing a mask in a mall at Tel Aviv.
Per Maccabi: “Amar’e Stoudemire is a single parent living with his son. We saw the photos where he was seen shopping at a shopping center adjacent to his residence with a mask on his face. According to the guidelines, Amara is not allowed to go outside and shop and this is a violation of the guidelines. Players must adhere to the rules and the club severely considers any directive violation. All players must follow the rules. It is worth mentioning that the team conducted it’s second covid-19 test yesterday. Amar’e tested negative to the virus by the results we got this morning.”
Jazz very unlikely to move Mike Conley
Given how the season has gone, do you foresee the Jazz moving Conley in the offseason for better roster balance and to free up more time at the one for Donovan and Jordan Clarkson? (I’ve heard Kevin Love’s name being thrown around.) – KC M. There’s almost zero chance of the Jazz moving on from Conley. First, they don’t want to. Second, even if they did, it would be exceptionally difficult to do so given his contract. Third, people need to stop associating Kevin Love’s name with the Jazz. Conley was playing his best basketball of the season, especially so because he’s finally gotten comfortable with the system. So Conley will almost definitely be in a Jazz uniform next season.
Teams won’t be allowed to sign international players, such as Nikola Mirotic, who weren’t on NBA rosters this season. Players who were playing internationally and did not have FIBA clearance at the time the season was postponed would be ruled ineligible.
The league and the players’ union are still negotiating numerous details as part of a return-to-play plan, with little finalized. Teams are expecting, however, that they will be allowed to bring as many as 17 players to Orlando, two more than the usual roster limit, and that two-way players would be eligible to play in the postseason for the first time, according to three people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Former NBA big man Luis Scola, who spent the 2019/20 season playing for Olimpia Milano, announced on Thursday that he won’t be returning to the Italian club – or any other EuroLeague team – for the ’20/21 campaign. Scola added in a statement that he’ll decide within the next few weeks whether or not to continue his playing career. “I have chosen not to play in the EuroLeague anymore, neither in Milan nor with another team,” Scola said. “I want to thank Olimpia for giving me this opportunity, it was a fun year in which I experienced a good environment where I felt right at home. “On the other hand, I have not decided whether to retire from basketball for good or keep playing in another competition. I’ll make a final decision during the next few weeks.”
Damian Lillard thought he would be traded to Knicks
When the season shut down, the Trail Blazers were in ninth place; if you move up to eighth, you could play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. You want that? Damian Lillard: Of course. I think we could beat them. As a Knicks fan, I wish you would come here. Madison Square Garden is so great. Damian Lillard: I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors. The Garden is my favorite place to play.
“I thought he was going to be a little stuck-up, but he wasn’t. He was a down-to-earth dude, and personally he helped me, he helped us.” Rasheed Wallace on having Scottie Pippen as a teammate @SportsnetBen @JDBunkis @BonziSheedTech .
As the NBA firms up its 22-team Orlando restart schedule, 14 of the teams will be eliminated within 53 days of arriving — and only four teams will remain after 67 days, sources said. The NBA has been working to make clear to players that the actual commitment of time for most teams in Orlando, Florida, may be less daunting than originally perceived, especially once seen in the context of the timetables constructed into the league’s revised schedule.
The NBA expects the conference finals will end within a maximum of 82 days, leaving the two NBA finalists, sources said. The league expects the NBA Finals could start by Sept. 30.
The NBA is preparing to resume its season next month at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, after a more than three month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, however, believes there are several players who are legitimately considering sitting out when the play resumes. “I’ve talked to a few guys that are super interested in sitting out possibly,” Brogdon said Thursday on The JJ Redick podcast. “At the end of the day, I was actually talking to Chris Paul the other day and he said, ‘Man, this is an individual decision that every man has to make for himself.’ I think that’s exactly what it is. I think it depends on your perspective.”
According to Brogdon, it also has a lot to do with George Floyd’s death in police custody last month in Minneapolis and the massive protests and movements that have come from it. “Some guys are going to say, ‘For health reasons, and COVID, and the long-term effects that we don’t understand about COVID, I want to sit out,’” Brogdon said on the podcast. “Other guys are going to say, ‘The black community and my people are going through too much for me to basically be distracted with basketball. I’m not going to prioritize this over the black community, I’m going to sit out.’ And then there’s another group of guys … who are going to say, ‘No, this is the most amount of money I’m going to make in my lifetime. It doesn’t make sense to hand this money back. I can do so much good in my community if I have this money.’ “I think it’s a matter of perspective. I think guys are gathering to really talk about and dive deep into the idea of not playing.“
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is known for his rebounding prowess. The University of Connecticut product has averaged 13.8 rebounds per game for his career, but when he was playing for the Detroit Pistons, one of his teammates attempted to lower that total. Drummond revealed that he actually punched that teammate for stealing his rebounds. “I’ve put my hands on my teammates before,” Drummond said on the Mickstape Podcast. “It doesn’t matter who. It was in Detroit, he’s actually one of my really close friends, too. “I had to put my hands on him when we first got him. I told him to do something and he didn’t do it. I gave him a warning and he still didn’t do it.”
Does that coaching history explain why new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are being so deliberate in assessing current coach Jim Boylen? Joe Cowley of the Chicago Suns-Times on 670 The Score: There is a perception problem, and when you come from the outside – like Arturas did and Marc Eversley have – you know what that perception problem is. Carlisle, the Dallas coach, has made it very clear the disdain the coaches association and a lot of coaches have for the Bulls and the practices they have toward coaches. The way they’ve treated them as commodities for more than three, four decades, the way they’ve fired guys on Christmas Eve. So, there is a perception problem that I think these guys want to change coming in now to this that the old regime didn’t care about nor did they maybe even see fully.
It’s twofold. They’re buying time because they have time to buy, but also I think it’s also a perception thing that they’re looking to change. As long as Jerry Reinsdorf sits in that powerful chair and he’s allowed executives to treat managers and coaches like this – look, everyone thinks players talk. Coaches talk, too. This place – in the Bulls and the Advocate Center – does not have a good reputation with coaches.
Jason Kidd eager for another chance
Executives and members of the coaching fraternity have recommended Oklahoma City lead assistant Brian Keefe more vocally every year. Yet another alum of the Spurs’ video room, Keefe has engendered the confidence of the Thunder organization with his sharpness, and they were thrilled to bring him back to serve beside Billy Donovan. Keefe is a question-asker, the voice in the room who’s inclined to suggest a contrary approach with thoughtfulness. He forges positive relationships with players and is a big-picture person.
Adrian Griffin, who played nine years in the league and is currently an assistant on Nick Nurse’s Toronto staff, has gotten his share of interviews — most recently last spring with Memphis — and has amassed a strong résumé as a veteran assistant. Professional, mature and relatable are qualities repeatedly mentioned by those whom Griffin has worked for or alongside.
Executives around the league are bullish on the creativity and philosophy of Chris Finch, currently an assistant in New Orleans. They see an outside-the-box thinker, not unlike Toronto’s Nurse, who has worked in a ton of different contexts — several years as a head coach overseas, a standout run in the G League and a strong presence on the bench as an NBA assistant.
Last September, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski asked Erik Spoelstra and Doc Rivers to name an opposing head coach for whom it was particularly tough to prepare. Both coaches cited Dave Joerger for his creativity and game management. There are competing books on Joerger, who spent three seasons each in Memphis and Sacramento. Either he’s a strong tactician with some jagged edges, or he’s a basketball savant who was unceremoniously fired by two notoriously dysfunctional front offices. Several executives and veteran head coaches say they’re curious to see how Joerger could perform in a more stable situation.
Ime Udoka has the unanimous respect of the Spurs organization from top to bottom, having served on Popovich’s staff for seven seasons following a seven-year NBA playing career. Now with Philadelphia alongside Brett Brown, Udoka is a reliable, process-oriented coach with measured confidence and a way with players.
Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the subject of a new feature film documentary from XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films. The filmmakers say they have been granted “unprecedented access” to the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, whose dominance on the court helped drive the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships. The film will also rely on archival footage of Johnson, as well as interviews with the superstar, his family, fellow NBA players and business leaders. Directors for the project are currently under consideration. The Johnson doc comes on the heels of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a smash hit that followed the career of another basketball great, Michael Jordan. The show finished its run as the most-popular ESPN documentary in history.
Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in America, is planning an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, founded and owned by Detroit-billionaire Dan Gilbert, has filed its IPO prospectus confidentially, the people said, and may flip it to be public as soon as next month.
Do you feel the current protests in response to George Floyd’s killing have exposed systemic racism in a new way? Do you think there will be real change? Damian Lillard: I don’t think systemic racism was exposed more this time than in recent years. I just think we as Black people have had enough of the bullshit. We’ve reached that breaking point. Our ancestors dealt with inequality, slavery, segregation, lynching, etc., and now we have so many instances where what we knew existed is in our faces on camera, and there are never any repercussions or remorse shown. It’s always “justified” somehow. As far as real change, I think the unity being shown across the nation and in other countries is delivering a strong message and applying true pressure. There are also more people in search of ways to take true action toward change and not just be a part of the outcry. So I think now, more than any other time, we are moving in the direction of change.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has contributed $100,000 to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Covid-19 Relief Fund, the organization told CNBC. The fund was established by NABJ to assist both sports and non-sports journalists whose jobs have been impacted by layoffs due to the pandemic. Cuban told CNBC the donation was to honor former sportswriters, Roger B. Brown and Martin McNeal, “two legends in the business that I had the pleasure of working with via the Mavs.” “I asked [lMavericks.com writer] Dwain Price what he thought of the idea, which he was very, very supportive of, so I went ahead with it,” Cuban told CNBC via email.