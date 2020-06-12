Sarah K. Spencer: Travis Schlenk on Clint Capela: “His foot's feeling fine. He’s got his strength back. If we're able to have some sort of competition this summer, whether it’s official or unofficial scrimmages, it would be great to get him on the court with our guys and just start that process."
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Capela said. “I’m going to keep doing what the medical staff is saying. I think they’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel pretty good, honestly. I’m not 100 percent yet. It’s getting better, so I’m optimistic about it.”
“I call every now and then, and they check on me to see how I’m doing and how I’m feeling,” Capela said of his virtual rehab process. “If they need to do any adjustments, I just let them know. If I feel good about exercises, I let them know. I do a report once a week to let them know and make sure the exercises are good. If I feel good about it and if we decide to move forward with the exercises because I’m feeling better about it — that’s pretty much how it works.”
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Capela said. “I’m going to keep doing what the medical staff is saying. I think they’ve been doing a pretty good job. I feel pretty good, honestly. I’m not 100 percent yet. It’s getting better, so I’m optimistic about it.”
“I call every now and then, and they check on me to see how I’m doing and how I’m feeling,” Capela said of his virtual rehab process. “If they need to do any adjustments, I just let them know. If I feel good about exercises, I let them know. I do a report once a week to let them know and make sure the exercises are good. If I feel good about it and if we decide to move forward with the exercises because I’m feeling better about it — that’s pretty much how it works.”
“I was just dealing with it,” Capela said of why he kept playing. “With Houston, there were a lot of injuries — you’re really just trying to go out there and play and trying to get the win. I had to learn how to deal with it and play through it. Sometimes, the first quarter was OK and the second quarter was OK. Then you come back in the second half and it’s super sore. You just go through it. I know a lot of players play hurt, especially when you’re on a team that expects a lot from you. It was an important year with my previous team. It was something that I really wanted to be a part of.”
Capela said the Hawks training staff has not told him to expect to miss the entire season. It’s a day-by-day process of figuring out how much weight his heel can bear. He gets to do a little bit of conditioning, limited basketball activity and some contact on his feet. Capela said he 100 percent wants to play again this season because “I’m not here to sit on the bench and clap my hands. My job is to go out there and play and be as dominant as I can. When I don’t do that, it’s hard.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce makes the point that even if Clint Capela gets to play a few games with the Hawks this season, he'll be on a minute restriction. It's very likely Capela won't be at 100% until next year.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says he's still waking up with a limp some days, since his right heel is still pretty sore. Says it's difficult to be sidelined when he's itching to play. "I'm on the bench pulling for my guys, but of course I want to be out there with them. Go to war with them."
Sarah K. Spencer: Capela says he hasn't been told it's a possibility he might miss the rest of the season. Says everyone is taking a day-by-day approach with his injury. "They just said every day, they're really trying to see how I feel on what I can do."
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela and Skal Labissiere have both been cleared to participate in impact activities. Both will be re-evaluated in two weeks. A good sign, but they'll still be out a while longer.
The plan is still to re-evaluate Capela March 4. He’ll be out for a while longer, with Pierce adding he’d be surprised if Capela returns for the Hawks’ games in Washington March 6 and in Memphis March 7. Pierce had originally guessed Capela would miss 7-10 games coming out of the All-Star break (the Hawks’ 11th post-All Star break game is a home game vs. the Knicks March 11), but there’s no way to exactly determine how quickly Capela will rehab, which informs the timetable of his return. “It probably will be 15 (games) or less, after this weekend and next weekend’s over with,” Pierce said.
Michael Gallagher: On Hawks TV, Travis Schlenk said "maybe in the middle of March" for a Clint Capela return.
Kevin Chouinard: On the FSSE broadcast, Travis Schlenk said that Clint Capela's recovery from plantar fasciitis is progressing well but the additional bone bruise has made things tricky.
Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Clint Capela is doing more non-contact activity as far as sprints/slides, but there is still no timetable for his return.
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela says it's his goal to come back from injury after the All-Star break. Travis Schlenk: "Our first goal is to get him healthy. We're not going to rush him out there."
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says Clint Capela has made progress on the heel injury: "I heard he's getting better." Said Capela "could" play half of the upcoming back-to-back.
From the looks of it, it doesn’t sound like this is a day-to-day situation for Capela, either. There’s a growing sense internally he could be out for a while, at least until after the All-Star break. Capela is said to be in pain daily, struggling to run early Friday morning before the Mavericks’ game. A collective coaching decision was made that day to rest him until he fully recovers. “Hurts like heck,” D’Antoni said, citing his past experience with plantar fasciitis. “He’s dealing with it, and every day it’s tough and he’s dealing with pain. But it’s like he’s gotta get over it and the only way you can do that is rest and treatment. It could linger, it could be a while.”
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni on Clint Capela’s nagging heel contusion: “He shouldn’t come back until he’s pain free.” Capela has been in and out of the lineup for weeks. D’Antoni is noncommittal about whether Capela could sit until All-Star break.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Clint Capela expected to return to practice today, play tomorrow in San Antonio, source said. Danuel House Jr. still out.
Jonathan Feigen: Clint Capela and Danuel House Jr. both upgraded to probable for the Rockets against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Capela (concussion) missed the past two games and House (bruised back) the past three games.
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni says Clint Capela out tonight and tomorrow night. Danuel House out tonight, 50-50 tomorrow. Says Russell Westbrook will probably be out tomorrow for load management. Says Ben McLemore in the starting lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/eez9WdBdBG
Tim MacMahon: A sore right shoulder has been a factor in Clint Capela's slow start. He hurt it playing for Swiss national team and has been working to strengthen it. "Getting there slowly," he said, adding that it's really bothered him trying to dunk with one hand and reaching for rebounds.
Alykhan Bijani: Coach D'Antoni on Clint Capela leaving Tuesday's game with a sore right thumb: "He's fine. He's fine. Last year he tore ligaments in his thumb. He got hit. Got a little scared, but he woke up just fine." He will play against the Raptors on Thursday. #Rockets
Eric Walden: Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says center Clint Capela feels “a lot better.” Does not have a minutes restriction.
Salman Ali: Mike D'Antoni says Clint Capela has "more or less" recovered from his upper respiratory infection. pic.twitter.com/ZTx7xYztuY
Salman Ali: Clint Capela missed today's Rockets practice today with an upper respiratory infection. Per Mike D'Antoni he will play in Game 1: "He better not be as soft as I was."
Tim MacMahon: Clint Capela spent the All-Star break in Houston working out and playing 1-on-1 against Rockets reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein. His surgically repaired right thumb passed all tests. “It felt great,” Capela said. “I was really happy about it, so now I’m ready to go.”
Jonathan Feigen: Capela wearing a wrap on his right thumb, but said he played all weekend, has no issues. He didn't know if he'll wear it the game, but said can catch any passes with it.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets center Clint Capela is returning to practice today after missing 15 games due to ligament damage in his right thumb. Barring a setback, he's expected to play Thursday against the Lakers.
To the Rockets, Wednesday's game was not just the last before the All-Star break. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni referred to the game against the Timberwolves as "the last one until Clint comes back probably." Rockets center Clint Capela has been out since he injured ligaments in his right thumb Jan. 13 in Orlando, requiring surgery the following week. The game against the Timberwolves was the 15th he had missed, but he was cleared to resume workouts several weeks ago. The Rockets expect him to practice with the team for the first time since the injury next week in Los Angeles.
"He's doing everything without contact," D'Antoni said. "I guess those two practices will determine whether he will play the first game (after the break) or not." Capela is the Rockets' leading scorer, averaging 17.6 points per game, and leading rebounder, averaging 12.6.
Mark Berman: Clint Capela (@Clint Capela) w/ update on his thumb:"I felt that my hand has been responding really well.I've said before my target is after the All-Star Break" (Has he circled a date?) "I haven't yet..If it keeps going really well, hopefully the 1st game after the All-Star Break"
The Rockets announced on the day of the surgery to repair ligament damage that Capela would be out for four to six weeks. Capela said he is hoping to return for the Rockets' first game after the All-Star break, Feb. 21 against the Lakers in Los Angeles, which would put him in the middle of that timetable. "This is my hope, this is my goal," Capela said.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets center Clint Capela made this trip with the team. No splint or cast on his surgically repaired right thumb. He likely returns right after the All-Star break.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets announce that center Clint Capela underwent surgery on his right thumb. He is expected to miss the next four to six weeks.
Mark Berman: While Clint Capela may seek a second opinion, according to NBA sources Clint has been told the right thumb injury he suffered Sunday in Orlando requires surgery. League sources confirmed he will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering ligament damage in his right thumb. #Rockets
With two starters already out with injuries, Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss four to six weeks with ligament damage to his right thumb, league sources told ESPN. Capela underwent an MRI in Houston on Monday and may get a second opinion with a hand specialist in the near future, league sources said.
Michael C. Wright: Clint Capela had an x-ray onn that tight hand, and D’antoni said it’s just a bruise. Said he was worried. Said Eric Gordon’s knee is fine too.
Alykhan Bijani: P.J. Tucker (sore back) and Clint Capela (right foot soreness) will be available to play tomorrow when the #Rockets travel to San Antonio to take on the #Spurs.
Jonathan Feigen: Clint Capela expects to practice on Saturday and Hope's to play Sunday in San Antonio.
Adam Wexler: #Rockets Capela (Thumb), Harden (Rest) & Mbah a Moute ( Knee) are OUT: Paul (Hamstring) is probable vs. Bulls
Jonathan Feigen: Ryan Anderson (sore right hip flexor) and Brandan Wright (sore right knee) are out for Rockets vs. Clippers tomorrow. Clint Capela (illness) is questionable. Eric Gordon, who missed past three games with an illness, is not on the injury report, so it seems he will be back.
Rockets center Clint Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss Houston's next two games, the team announced Wednesday. Capela will be re-evaluated later this week, according to the Rockets.
Tim MacMahon: Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says Clint Capela, who missed three of the last four games with a bruised left heel, will start against the Rockets. He confirmed that Chris Paul would not play.
Mark Berman: Mike D'Antoni on Clint Capela: "I'm hopeful he'll play (against OKC). If not, the next game." On Chris Paul: "Chris is not to far away." Said Luc Mbah a Moute is "a little bit longer" away. #Rockets
Jonathan Feigen: D'Antoni said there is not concern that Capela's injury could linger long-term because it is a bruise, but it could keep him out "one more day, three days, four days. As soon as the pain goes away, he'll play."
Mike D'Antoni said Pat Beverley (stinger), Clint Capela (Achilles), Lou Williams (rest) and Nene (rest) will not play tonight against the Clippers.
Jonathan Feigen: I'll tweet link when it's posted, but more from Capela: "I've been doing pretty good in the workouts, sprinting, dunking. It all felt good."
Calvin Watkins: Center Clint Capela is still scheduled to be evaluated next week in his recovery from a fractured left fibula. If cleared by doctors next week, Capela can begin practicing with the Rockets.
Jonathan Feigen: Capela: "My workout is getting better, really better. I'm on the court right now. Did pretty great. I'm going to have to keep going."
Calvin Watkins: Rockets center Nene said he spoke with Clint Capela regarding his fracture fibula and said he's in good spirits. Nene also talked about battling back from his own health scares with cancer and a knee injury.
Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that center Clint Capela underwent medical imaging at Memorial Hermann. Tests revealed Capela has a small left fibula fracture. He will be re-evaluated by Dr. Steven Flores in approximately four weeks.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: With loss of Capela, Rockets probing trade market on available bigs. Most likely scenario: Turning minutes to Nene and Harrell.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Rockets still waiting for final medical intel on Capela leg injury, but bracing to be without him for 4-to-6 weeks.
Coach Mike D'Antoni said on Monday that Capela will miss Tuesday's game against the Spurs and was getting an MRI. The Rockets have not released any information about the results. But L'Equipe, the respected French sports publication, reported the MRI showed Capela suffered a broken fibula and will likely miss several weeks. Capela is getting another scan to confirm the injury but likely has a broken fibula, a bone between the knee and ankle, a person with knowledge of his medical visit told the Chronicle.
June 12, 2020 | 11:05 pm EDT Update
June 12, 2020 | 10:42 pm EDT Update
As the NBA nears the resumption of the 2019-20 season on July 31, a new reality is beginning to emerge. The NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team return format for the season last week, followed by the National Basketball Players Association ratifying it the next day, beginning seemingly inevitable momentum toward a return to play out the conclusion of the season that was halted in March. However, there is now a group of players looking to take a stand by not playing in the league’s intended resumption and their primary reason for doing so would be in support of the nationwide movement fighting for social justice reform.
Sources tell The Athletic that a group consisting of 80-plus players — including NBPA Vice President Kyrie Irving, NBPA president Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Donovan Mitchell and Avery Bradley — discussed finding unity and a way to attack a cause amid the nationwide unrest stemming from racial injustice, systematic racism and police brutality as well as what the world continues to face during the coronavirus pandemic.
Irving and several players on the call, including Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Donovan Mitchell, spoke out about not supporting the restarted season because of ongoing social injustice, racism and coronavirus concerns, according to sources. Bradley, the Lakers guard, was the second person to speak on the call behind Irving and was vocal throughout, urging players to take a stand and utilize this moment to “play chess, not checkers,” those sources said.
“I don’t support going into Orlando,” Irving told the players. “I’m not with the systematic racism and the b——-. … Something smells a little fishy. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up.”
ESPN reported on Wednesday that players had been on conference calls, discussing a variety of concerns that included conditions inside the Disney World bubble. The Athletic can confirm that was part of the conversation and the growing concern among players, but sources say the chief concern and impetus behind this growing movement surrounds social justice reform. Several notable players started discussions on the movement within the past two weeks, starting with rank-and-file players and supported by the star power of Irving and Durant. It has led to several virtual meetings with many players.
Among the players on the call Friday: Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon, Portland’s CJ McCollum, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Indiana’s Justin Holiday, San Antonio’s Rudy, Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Utah’s Mike Conley Jr., Portland’s Zach Collins and Indiana’s Myles Turner. Former NBA player and NBPA executive Roger Mason Jr. was also on the call, sources said.
Over the past several months, the United States has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended the NBA season on March 11, followed by protests throughout the country after the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Several NBA players have led protests throughout the nation, such as Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon, Golden State’s Curry, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston’s Russell Westbrook, San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan and Harris among others.
Paul and Nets guard Garrett Temple, who are with Irving on the NBPA leadership board, provided insights on Friday’s call. Several points were made on the call, according to sources: — Anthony stressed unity, having a sole message and allowing the young players in the NBA a voice. At one point, Anthony suggested having all 80 players on the call donating $25,000 to a cause that they wanted.
— McCollum stated that players must be prepared for the financial dip if they choose not to play, and owners completely ripping apart the collective bargaining agreement. — The NBPA’s leadership stated it is believed no fans will be permitted into games for the entire 2020-21 season. — Howard stressed to players that playing in Orlando will become a distraction from the issues the country is facing, and that they need to unify and use this moment to create a change.
Irving and Bradley have led the communication efforts of this group. Sources said Irving has been extremely vocal on NBPA calls during the suspension of the season, challenging executive director Michele Roberts and president Chris Paul last Friday about what efforts are being made to align the players and league for sponsorship and endorsement money — or whether it should be solely the players’ responsibility. This was Irving’s way of questioning the norms set forth by the NBPA, sources said.
According to sources, the players’ union said on a call Monday that “any player who doesn’t want to play, doesn’t have to” with no financial loss, as long as said player has an agreement with his franchise and/or a medical excuse. Sources said commissioner Adam Silver reiterated that sentiment on Thursday’s call with 30 general managers, making it clear that those who do not want to come to the Orlando bubble, do not have to.
June 12, 2020 | 10:10 pm EDT Update
Jeff Goodman: Sources: It was a wide-ranging call with 80 or so NBA players, and multiple voices. Kyrie, CP3, Melo all vocal. One quote from Kyrie: “There’s only 20 guys actually getting paid, and I’m part of that. Let’s not pretend there’s not a tiered system purposely to divide all of us.”
When the National Basketball Players Association conducted a conference call and vote on restarting the season a week ago, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was an active participant — although his questions were of a mundane nature. Sources say Irving asked, as an injured player, if he would count among the Nets’ allotted 35 people should he want to join the Orlando bubble. Could he sit in the stands to cheer on his teammates? Use a sauna for his rehab?
He had a question about NBA sponsors on campus, and whether they would be supplying players with products. A union official asked him for an example, and Irving mentioned a popular adult beverage — before insisting that he had indeed simply shared an example; and wondered what food might be provided to players under league partnerships. All in all, his inquiries weren’t of weighty consequence.
There were two dozen-plus team representatives and several more executive committee members on the call, and Irving’s stature as one of the NBPA’s six elected vice presidents, in addition to his credentials as an NBA champion and All-Star Game MVP, elevated him among those peers voting on the call. The final tally: 28-0.
Looking back, the call itself was much less a discussion on the merits of restarting the season, and much more a Q and A with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and president Chris Paul on the mechanics and rules expected to govern teams, players and the bubble environment, sources said. So, yes, it surprised several of his NBPA colleagues that Irving — lost to the season with shoulder surgery in March — was simultaneously lending his voice to a different discussion with rank-and-file union members on upending the league’s plans for a 22-team restart at Disney World in Orlando, sources said.
Irving is expected to be a significant voice on a call Friday night that’s predicted to include a large percentage of the league’s players, sources said. Irving has been a leader in sharing his thoughts on race and wealth in America, asking how precisely a predominately black group of NBA players should proceed in this climate of racial transformation in the country.
Irving has forged a reputation as a disruptor within his career, and that’s emerging again at this crucial moment for the NBA. Irving’s stance has pitted him against the league’s establishment, including his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, once again. There’s significant support to resume the season among the league’s superstars — most of whom are on playoff contenders — and Irving seems to be relishing the clash.
“I’m not as interested in him as the messenger than I am in the message,” one Western Conference player told ESPN on Friday. In some instances in the past several days, Irving has assured some in the NBPA that he’s aligned with the broader plan surrounding the league’s return in Orlando — and then directed a far more skeptical tone to players he has engaged with within the Nets and across the league, sources said.
In recent days, Irving has been one of the prominent player voices tapping into the hearts, minds and ambitions of his peers in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. Players are discussing everything now — from the limitations of freedom in the proposed bubble, the value of the remaining season for many teams and players, the risk of sickness and injury, and yes, the pain, anguish and determination of communities throughout the country on the issues of police brutality and racial inequality.
While many players are arguing that these discussions benefit from the global stage a resumption of play would offer, with the eyes of the world turning to Orlando, the argument hasn’t been so simple for some players. “Once we start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to who did what in the game last night. It’s a crucial time for us to be able to play and blend that and impact what’s happening in our communities,” one widely respected NBA player told ESPN. “We are asking ourselves, ‘Where and how can we make the biggest impact?’ Mental health is part of the discussion too, and how we handle all of that in a bubble.”
The limitations of the NBA bubble form a significant part of players’ uncertainty too. There appear to be players who will choose to stay home, but how many? And for what ultimate reasons? Several players who have participated in these recent calls and conversations tell ESPN that they’re still leaning toward playing in Orlando but want to keep listening and talking about a number of the factors that concern them.
As they’re talking to each other, many players are hearing stern warnings from their agents — especially on the financial implications of a lost season. Agents have spent the latter stages of this week delivering foreboding warnings on the short- and long-term financial impact if the season gets blown up.
Players are already losing an estimated $300 million in salary, and terminating the rest of the season would cost another 25% of salary with owners exercising the force majeure provision. That’s on top of losing an additional 10% held in escrow that would be lost to the league too. NBA players would stand to lose $1.2 billion in salary this season. There exist larger fears for next season. The NBA has the ability to terminate the collective bargaining agreement that already includes a mutual opt-out in 2022-2023. Already, the NBA and NBPA have to negotiate a long list of financial and competitive items to account for the loss of revenue, but agents expect that the league would react to the cancellation of this season by blowing up the CBA, locking out the players and moving to implement a more unfavorable financial share of basketball-related income, which is now essentially a 50-50 split.
The NBA has its superstars on board for a resumption, but it needs a broader base of its players to be fully committed to Orlando. For now, there’s restlessness and uncertainty and a Friday night call with Irving on the line. The NBPA’s vice president has become far less communicative with the executive committee and leadership and far more engaged with the rank-and-file membership. For a superstar who counted himself out of the season, suddenly, the clock’s ticking down and the ball’s in Irving’s hands again.
June 12, 2020 | 10:00 pm EDT Update
June 12, 2020 | 7:25 pm EDT Update
June 12, 2020 | 6:33 pm EDT Update
Several high-profile players have been communicating with others en masse about the financial and practical implications if they don’t play, sources said. If there are no more games, the owners can and will likely activate the force majeure clause and re-open the collective bargaining agreement, and the players would have little leverage with the owners because of how the economy has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every business deal the league has will be up for renegotiation, which could be a nightmare for players because of the way revenue has risen over the last several years. The salary cap is already expected to take a dip this offseason due to the postponed season.
“There’s no bigger platform than playing and being able to get your message out there,” a high-ranking black executive told Yahoo Sports, but he was not aware of the players’ specific plans to spread their message. “It’s understandable to have concerns, especially the guys who are parents and may have their kids during the summers because of custody arrangements. I can see players being against some of the restrictions of the bubble.”
June 12, 2020 | 5:21 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Per source, Disney personnel on-site for NBA restart will all be in PPE (masks, gloves where appropriate) at all times. They’ll also undergo daily screening, including temperature checks. Also: hotel workers will be assigned certain areas and won’t rotate thru properties.
Shams Charania: Sources: Protocols for Disney staff working NBA return site: – Always wearing facemasks/gloves – Strict physical distancing, never within 6 feet of NBA participant – Temperature/symptom checks – Housekeeping staff will never be in the room at same time as NBA participants