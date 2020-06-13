Fun fact: Collins told me that he thought about playing for Puerto Rico’s Olympic team because he was upset about not making it on the initial roster cutdown for the U.S. team. His mom is Puerto Rican, and he actually was strongly considering it but decided not to pursue that option.
June 13, 2020 | 8:31 am EDT Update
Tony Jones: I know that the pelicans want (Derrick Favors) back. I don’t know that they want him for a four-year deal, but certainly like a two year-deal while Jackson Hayes matures.
Now, if an NBA team is interested in him, it must guarantee him 18 to 25 minutes, a chance to shoulder “true responsibility” right away and designate him an “important piece of a franchise moving forward.” At the same time, he admits, “most players don’t make that jump from EuroLeague to being a starting point guard in the NBA.” “I will not go back to the NBA as a third point guard,” Larkin said. “So, if any team asks about that, we’re not even gonna answer the phone.”
Larkin is currently a free agent. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he and Anadolu Efes were negotiating a new contract. He signed a two-year deal worth $7.7 million with Efes in late April 2020, a contract he is trying to restructure. He wants to make it clear he is “100,000 percent fine” staying in Turkey and is willing to stay for the remainder of his career. For Larkin, the true feeling of comfort, of happiness, lies in belonging, in feeling wanted.
“If I’m working that hard to try to get you guys to believe that I’m the best player in Europe, and people are understanding that, I want to enjoy the luxuries of that. I work hard for what I do and I want people to respect that. I don’t want to go to the gym and work out and put my body through hell, and then when it’s the most fun time, and everybody gets to see what you’ve been working on, and it’s time to put on a show, you’re in a warmup the entire time, sitting on the bench, you don’t get to enjoy the pleasures of your work. I love putting in the work and then I love the benefits of my hard work.”
Mitchell explained that the young players feel as if they’re not being listened to, sources said. Mo Bamba acknowledged some young players are intimidated to voice an opinion that’s opposite of the superstars’, sources said. Anthony apologized and assured them that moving forward the platform would be for all to participate in, and throughout the call he asked for young players to let their voices be heard, sources said.
The cancellation of games due to coronavirus pandemic will have significant financial implications on the NBA and its teams. According to ticketiQ, the league is estimated to lose close to $1.7 billion in ticket market value. The Los Angeles Lakers will be the most affect among the teams.
Joshua Wong: Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey “misinformed” and “not really educated” for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical.
June 13, 2020 | 3:09 am EDT Update
LeBron James wants to play
Because sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change. He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time.
Meanwhile, Irving – who sources say approved the plan when it was agreed upon on June 5 only to reverse course later – has suddenly positioned himself as the most notable spokesman for players who don’t want the season to be resumed in Orlando. It’s worth noting, of course, that Irving was still expected to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder surgery that took place in February. According to our Shams Charania, Irving made it clear on the call that he sees great value in bringing an end to this season: “I’m willing to give up everything I have (for social reform),” he said. The meeting’s host, as it were, was identified as “Ky Birving.”
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving organizes inspiring, galvanizing conference call that led to players opening up on a season restart. Irving: “If it’s worth the risk [to play], then let’s go do it. If not, we’ve got options for both ways.” https://t.co/O87fYMCX8x
Still, it’s telling that only 80-plus players logged on for the call after an invitation was sent to the entire playing body. According to Charania, NBPA president Chris Paul (of the Oklahoma City Thunder) was among those on the call. “We have a responsibility to start making more conscious decisions,” the invitation that was obtained by The Athletic read. “The choices we make not only affect us as individuals, but everyone as a whole. We are fighting together to change the system and stand by one another in solidarity. Especially during these times of civil/social unrest. Because of our competitive nature, there has been an unnecessary division amongst us. In joining together we have the ability to empower one another. We reach out to you because we want all of your voices to be heard.”
For James, there are potential basketball ramifications on the Lakers front here too. According to Charania, Lakers big man Dwight Howard was among those players who spoke about possibly sitting out and Lakers guard Avery Bradley was known to be on the call and vocal as well.
Marc Stein: Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were among the prominent voices on the Kyrie Irving-organized player call tonight, league sources Chris Paul, NBPA president, took part as well
Were you part of the call with Kyrie? Green: “No. I tried to get on the call. I couldn’t get in. I didn’t know there was one (Friday). I thought it was (Saturday). So I don’t know about a call (Friday). If there was one (Friday), I was invited to one and couldn’t get on. But somebody told me it was (Saturday). There was a call today?
So with that said, did you sense most of the guys were in favor of resuming the season as opposed to feeling there’s too much risk involved? Green: “I think most guys wanted the season to come back. I didn’t think guys were against the season coming back or wanting it to be canceled. We’re all for it and didn’t want to lose out on the season. They didn’t want to lose out on winning a championship. They didn’t want to lose out on maximizing their dollar. If we lost the season, we would’ve lost a good portion of our checks.”
In the days leading up to Friday’s call among dozens of NBA players to discuss the plan for the restart of the 2019-20 season, a significant number of players on an Eastern Conference playoff team expressed strong concern about playing in Orlando, sources told SNY.
According to multiple players, agents and executives, the belief is that the season is not in serious peril — not yet, at least. But fueled by several concerns, perhaps most prominently that a return to play would serve as a distraction from the Black Lives Matter movement and steps toward racial equality and police reform, there are players considering the possibility of not returning when the season reconvenes.
Other players have concerns about returning to play in Orlando, where it’s not clear how much freedom players will have once they’re on the Disney campus. Sources said the plan is for players to have access to shared spaces like outdoor pool areas, but things as simple as dining with friends on other teams might not be feasible.
According to sources, Disney workers will wear masks any time they share space with anyone who is part of the NBA campus. Those workers also will always maintain at least six feet of distance. Employees also would receive temperature checks.
There are even executives worried that teams down 2-0 in the first round, with no home games looming, will not bring what we are accustomed to seeing as “backs against the wall” effort. I have more faith in players feeling the usual competitive juices, but that line of thought is out there.
It is unclear what the league might do if a team suffers an outbreak that removes enough key players at once as to render it unrecognizable. The current calendar — Game 7 of the Finals on Oct. 13, next season beginning in early December — offers little to no wiggle room for an extended delay of any playoff series. The NBA could push next season back, but it is wary of infringing on the 2021 Olympics (should those proceed), sources said.
Where do things stand right now with talks the NBA and NBPA are having? Green: “It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.” What are the main concerns about the bubble? Green: “The biggest concern is for most teams is hotels, who is staying where, the space, friends and family visiting, seeing how they are going to quarantine them, if we’re going to be quarantined and for how long if we leave the bubble. How often testing is going to be?”
Bobby Marks: Players have the right to do as they choose. However, the economics on not playing are devastating: 💰$1.2B in lost player salary (35% of total pay) 🏀NBA now having leverage to tear up the CBA and negotiate a new one. 💰$2B lost in revenue to the league
Jared Dudley: I’ve done interviews taking about this, Ive talked to over 30 young and vet players about it… Huge financial implications if we don’t play.. Saliers cut in half and possible no season the following year
“I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all” Dr. Fauci spoke with @michaelkimHD on his thoughts with the NBA’s return to play plan. ( @WatchMarquee )
John Collins hopes for deal this summer
Brad Rowland: Collins says he believes he’ll be in All-Star contention next season. He also says he believes that he and Trae Young are the best young duo in the NBA.
According to Bonga, we may be underestimating Wall a bit. “I think people don’t get how still crazy good John is right now. People don’t get it. People don’t get it. Seeing John… with us and [with] G-League [players]. It’s like, man, he cannot wait. He legit can’t wait to be back out there. That’s what he be showing every day out there. It’s crazy,” Bonga said.
On the minus side, Boylen is 39-84 (.317) since taking over a rebuilding program. Players have offered mixed feedback on his tenure. Even with two years remaining on his contract, Boylen’s salary places him on the lower end of NBA coaches, so eating that money — along with some of his assistants? — isn’t prohibitive. (Although it’s fair to wonder if the pandemic and its financial impact affects this thought.) Karnisovas said he was hired to “affect change” and most new executives want their own coach in place.
June 13, 2020 | 3:06 am EDT Update
