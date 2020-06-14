Marc J. Spears: Hawks coach @Lloyd Pierce will join the Georgia NAACP in a peaceful march Monday from the Russell Federal Building to the State Capitol to address criminal legal reform, voting rights, ending police brutality and repealing citizen’s arrest and will deliver remarks during rally.
June 14, 2020 | 1:21 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Isaac returning this season?
Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the season, but with the NBA suspending action due to the coronavirus there’s now a chance he’ll be able to come back. “As of right now, I’m going to the bubble,” Issac said. “Will I be able to play? I can’t put my finger on it now. I’m going to continue to work every single day like I’m going for it, so hopefully, that crosses paths the right way and is able to happen.”
Isaac also discussed the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd and how athletes have been using their platforms to move the conversation about racial inequality forward. “Just because we are in the position of being an NBA player, it doesn’t give us automatically an understanding or insight to issues that happen around us,” Isaac said. “But I think because we have the ear of so many it’s important for us to be diligent, to be vocal, but in a balanced way.”
Juan Toscano-Anderson took the road less traveled to the NBA. In fact, he didn’t even know the NBA was on the map. “Did I ever think I was every going to make the NBA, I would have told you no,” he said. “I wasn’t even tripping off the NBA. I am just trying to hoop, travel the world and be happy.”
His biggest badge of honor was being able to do this in the community that raised him. “I love being from here. I represent Oakland with so much pride, and so being able to be on the Warriors, the Warriors are a team that everyone is watching,” he said. “And being able to represent the Warriors on a world scale, I carry that, and I honor that.” And the East Oakland native, recently displayed that pride when he lead a “Walk In Unity” protest through Oakland to highlight racism and police brutality in a community that has suffered through tragedies like the Oscar Grant murder.
“To do the protest, I was re-sparked by the George Floyd incident. It just brought out a lot of emotions that I have been suppressing for so long being a young minority, half black half Mexican man.” He also inspired two of the most notable athletes in the Bay Area to come out and join him. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “When they take the time out of their day and come and support my community, to me that means the world,” Toscano-Anderson said.
SportsCenter Special: The Return of Sports will be a two-hour event, according to a press release from ESPN. Mike Greenberg will host the broadcast, which will feature the commissioners of the six major American pro sports leagues: Rob Manfred (MLB), Don Garber (MLS), Adam Silver (NBA), Roger Goodell (NFL), Gary Bettman (NHL) and Cathy Engelbert (WNBA).
June 14, 2020 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
Michele Roberts prepared for players testing positive for COVID-19
Michele Roberts told the Globe the NBPA is prepared for several players to test positive just because of the contagiousness of the virus, regardless of the league’s safety measures and social distancing. “Of course [the players] understand it could be a positive test and they want to know what the protocol is,” Roberts said this past week. “No one is saying, ‘Suppose a player tests positive?’ We’re beyond that. The question now is, ‘When a player tests positive, what are we going to do?’ ”
“That’s the only realistic mind-set you can have going into this. A player is going to test positive,” Roberts said. “It’s not any more of this ‘if’, it’s ‘when’ and what can I do to mitigate against the ‘when.’ When it happens, if I’m not successful, what treatment is available to me, what are my chances of being really, really sick, and how are you detecting the presence of an infection? Honestly, I don’t think this is any different than what any American has to come to grips with.”
Roberts said no player is being mandated to play and there will be no repercussions — besides financially — if a player decides to sit out the season. “I don’t believe any player would say this was forced upon them, it’s not,” she said. “Not a single player has to play. This is not involuntary servitude. I don’t have to work. They don’t have to work. But it’s of course a mitigation of risk with the players. On this health and safety protocol, I’m satisfied that it can’t be any better than this. But I’m candid that it’s not bulletproof.”
Wrote Williams: “And we are fighting for radical change. Sports has been a healing factor, there we agree. In this climate … it’s a distraction. I mean look at your position. You’re dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality. That’s just one aspect to look at.”
Rockford’s greatest basketball player Fred VanVleet gave a memorable shout-out to his hometown after an on-court interview just after winning last year’s NBA title with the Toronto Raptors. And that “Rockford! Rockford! It’s for you, baby!” TV shoutout is now captured on the latest VanVleet bobblehead produced by The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with VanVleet’s FVV Shop.
The bobblehead features a smiling VanVleet standing on an FVV logo base with his name and slogan, “Bet On Yourself,” which his agent suggested after VanVleet was not selected in the 2016 NBA Draft. Holding a microphone and pointing to the camera, VanVleet is wearing a hat that says “Champions” with the FVV logo. The decal on his T-shirt says, “FVV 815, Rockford, Bet On Yourself.” and his shorts also include the “Bet On Yourself” slogan.
June 14, 2020 | 11:44 am EDT Update
Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson?
“He’s just so valuable for this team and this organization. I really hope that he’s back.” Love isn’t the only one. Multiple sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs want Thompson to stay. The front office discussed an extension with his camp earlier this season. While those talks quickly broke down and the Cavs eventually traded for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, the Cavs plan to at least try to re-sign Thompson this offseason — even if it’s a one-year, mutually-beneficial deal that allows him to hit free agency in the summer of 2021, where more teams will have cap space and the impact of COVID-19 may soften.
The aftermath of the pandemic not only remains the variable that nobody can truly gauge, but it may actually play in the Cavs’ favor. “I believe there’s a chance of him re-signing in free agency,” a league source close to Thompson said. “He hasn’t necessarily played his final game there.”
After all, given what he’s already accomplished during his career and how he played in 57 games this season, would coming off the bench and possibly playing fewer minutes than usual really be that appealing? The draft, which is scheduled for Oct. 15, three days before free agency, could add another wrinkle to this, especially if the Cavs take Memphis big man James Wiseman or USC’s Onyeka Okongwu. “It’s 50-50,” a source said when asked about the chances of Thompson returning to Cleveland.
June 14, 2020 | 11:11 am EDT Update
Marc Stein: Massive week ahead for the league and the players’ union … with official health and safety protocols that will govern the resumption of the season in Orlando still being finalized and Adam Silver appearing Monday night in a TV summit with several other pro sports commissioners
Marc Stein: “We understand the players’ concerns and are working with the Players Association on finding the right balance to address them.” — NBA spokesman Mike Bass on worries players have raised about diverting attention away from the Black Lives Matter movement by resuming the season
Marc Stein: In Friday night’s conference call organized by Kyrie Irving — one week after union team reps approved the NBA’s 22-team plan by a 28-0 vote — players also voiced concerns about the restrictions of bubble life and injury risk after the longest layoff most of them have ever faced
Nets Daily: Nets checking on health of European stashes during COVID crisis. From 2017 pick @AVezenkov “We talk to the people of Brooklyn every month … During quarantine, we talked almost every week. I would like to train with them.”
Mark Cuban made a big contribution to help support black journalists in need. The Dallas Mavericks owner recently donated $100,000 toward NABJ’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was created to assist journalists whose jobs have been impacted by layoffs due to the pandemic. “I asked [Mavericks.com writer] Dwain Price what he thought of the idea, which he was very, very supportive of, so I went ahead with it,” Cuban told CNBC via email.
Steph Curry’s hard work is no secret to coach Steve Kerr or anyone who has followed the Warriors during his 11 seasons in the Bay Area. You don’t go from a prospect with little to no Division I attention to a two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion by just showing up. So when Kerr was asked to speak to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles during a virtual team meeting, he provided an anecdote on Curry’s unquenchable work ethic. “The best example I took from him was, after practice Steph Curry takes a hundred shots. After a full practice,” Eagles safety Will Parks told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “That’s another thing, to be able to work hard after work and be able to dial in and dedicate even more time to your craft.”
June 14, 2020 | 6:07 am EDT Update
Asymptomatic players will be tested
Shams Charania: The NBA has informed teams that they are now able to conduct coronavirus testing of asymptomatic players/staff given increase in testing and revised CDC guidelines, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Zach Lowe: In memo just sent to NBA teams, the league (among many other things) outlined a schedule for coronavirus testing for teams heading to Orlando (if the league resumes): starting 6/23, all members of a teams traveling party to ORL will be tested every other day in lead up to trip.
Zach Lowe: Traveling party members will tested on *each* of the last two days before the day the team travels to Orlando, per the memo. Coronavirus testing in Orlando is expected to be done daily, per prior reports.
The memo, which was obtained by ESPN, says players and “essential team staff” — any coaches, trainers or medical personnel who will be working with players directly, or will be part of the travel party to Orlando, Florida — will be administered both a COVID-19 test and an antibody test on June 23.
The memo doesn’t say what type of testing the league will use, but sources told ESPN’s Zach Lowe that it is a less invasive nasal swab, and possibly much less invasive than the one that has been common so far.
Dwight Howard agrees with Kyrie Irving that NBA should cancel season
Howard’s agent gave a statement confirming the 15-year veteran’s position to Jill Martin of CNN, and within it Howard explained his position, saying that as much as he wants to win his first title, he has bigger goals in mind than basketball achievements right now: “I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?
“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families? This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”
Irving, along Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Donovan Mitchell, expressed their desire not to play at this juncture, sources said. Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum shared that he voted “no” on resuming the season in a group chat, but he stressed the importance of finishing the season out of fear the next CBA negotiations wouldn’t be so kind to the players, sources said. Howard said the time is now to take a stand and to use their collective power to implement change in the justice system and how police treat people of color instead of playing, sources said.
Where do things stand right now with talks the NBA and NBPA are having? Danny Green: “It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”
Not everybody was in attendance to receive the ring on opening night. Former Raptors reserve is now playing for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball League. He didn’t get his ring until January. The Raptors hand-delivered it to a family member in California, who brought it to Lin in China. Lin (from Inside the Green Room with ): “Funny story actually. I tried to get them to ship it. I was like, ‘Hey, just ship out the ring.’ The Raptors were kinda like, ‘Hey, not sure how to explain this to you but this isn’t really an item that you ship.’ And I’m like, ‘Why? It’s not that big. It should be pretty simple.’ They’re like, ‘Well, one, it’s a really precious item but, two, there’s a lot of other stuff that comes with it.’ I didn’t know at the time there was the jacket from Drake, there was the bottle of champagne and a video game.”
TSN: Where do you keep your ring? Pascal Siakam: “C’mon man, don’t try to steal my ring. I’m not going to tell you where I keep my ring.” TSN: Sorry. Sorry. How often do you take it out? Have you had any special moments with it? Siakam: “Yeah, for sure. Everyone wants to see the ring. That’s the first thing that people ask you all the time. It’s like, ‘I want to see the ring, I want to see the ring.’ When family comes around, if they want to see it, I show it to them, or if some of my friends want to see it or whatever. It’s somewhere safe, Josh. Safe.”
It’s only been about a week since the Cleveland Cavaliers’ jagged 2019-20 season abruptly ended. But it didn’t take long for promising young guard Collin Sexton to set a lofty goal for next season, one that will drive him during a longer-than-usual summer. “I want to push towards that All-Star Game,” Sexton said during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. “I know what (that stage) feels like and it just makes me hungry and makes me want to work that much harder. That’s what’s next for me.”
The Knicks have hired New Orleans Pelicans scout Alex Kline, a high-ranking team source told SNY. Kline, 26, has been a scout with New Orleans for the past four seasons, with a focus on college scouting. The Athletic reported that Kline will work under Knicks assistant GM Walt Perrin, who will be responsible for college scouting. Kline is well-respected by team personnel from across the league.
Alex Kennedy: Retired NBA veteran Trevor Booker (@Trevor Booker) is working to become a certified NBA agent, he revealed on The HoopsHype Podcast. Trevor and I also discussed why some NBA players are hesitant to resume the season in Orlando and what may happen next. LISTEN: omny.fm/shows/the-hoop…
NBA Central: Stephen Jackson says now isn’t the time to be playing basketball “None of these white owners have spoken up. None of them are taking a stand…Playing basketball ain’t gonna do nothing but make them money and take attention off what we fighting for.” pic.twitter.com/LZbKTLzDU2
June 13, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
Tim Johns is an English professor at Murray State. He recently drafted a letter — on behalf of his department — asking that the community take down a Confederate statue at the center of town. Johns feels passionately about the issue. But he worried that, as he put it, “a letter from a bunch of liberal professors wouldn’t carry much weight.” What would carry weight in Murray, Kentucky? A letter from Ja Morant. So Johns did the logical thing. “I googled him,” he said. “And I sent a letter to his agency, asking if he would want to get involved.”
A day passed. Another day. Another day. But Saturday morning, Johns opened his email and saw a letter from Morant to Kenneth Imes, who is the judge executive (think mayor) of Calloway County and a man who has rebuffed previous efforts to take down the monument.
“My name is Ja Morant,” the letter begins. “I was a student athlete at Murray State University (2017-2019), member of the Racers OVC Conference Championship basketball team, and the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. I want to introduce myself to you and share my concern about a symbol of white supremacy and hate on display in the community. I am writing to ask that you immediately remove the Confederate statue in the court square of downtown Murray.”
Johns forwarded the letter to everyone he could think of. A copy of the letter started flying around on social media. “It’s blowing up,” Johns said. “This could really take the effort to another level. It’s hard to ignore Ja Morant.”
Clutch Points: Throughout NBA history, only two players have won MVP and DPOY in the same year. Vegas currently has Giannis Antetokounmpo as the favorite to win BOTH 💰 pic.twitter.com/TNdFxDPCPf
June 13, 2020 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
Like the event they were made to commemorate, the Raptors’ rings are historic. With more than 650 diamonds, it’s the most valuable professional championship ring ever crafted. The rings were designed by a group of world-class jewellers and a small committee made up of representatives from ownership, the front office and a fitting team rep, Toronto’s longest-tenured player, .
Lowry wanted the Raptors’ keepsakes to be unique. He also wanted them to be BIG. Say what you will about the finished product – the reviews have been mixed – but they certainly check both of those boxes. On the face of the ring, diamonds spell out the word NORTH inside of a chevron, paying homage to the red and white alternate jerseys the team wore on June 13, 2019 – the night they won the title. In the background, you can see the CN Tower and iconic Toronto skyline sitting atop Scotiabank Arena. At the centre of it all is the Larry O’Brien Trophy, topped by a record 1.25-carat diamond.
They’re definitely not subtle, but they were never supposed to be. “This is the first one in the organization’s history and I think that was one of the things we wanted, to make sure it stands apart from every other ring that’s been done before,” Lowry said back in October. He was the only player to see the ring before they were unveiled to the rest of the team on opening night. “It’s the first team outside of the U.S. to have a ring, to win a championship, so we were like, “Listen, we can’t have it be like anyone else. We have to be different.’ ” “This is not a ring you wear every day,” the all-star point guard explained. “This is a statement piece. You don’t wear it every day, you put it up, you can wear it once in a while, but I wanted [it to be larger] just because we wanted to show the details.”
June 13, 2020 | 4:39 pm EDT Update
“Pop,” as he’s known, is very private, but he finally agreed to pop off on a phone call. He wouldn’t pose for a picture, however, explaining that he should not be the focus. He has spent 25 years in a dialogue about race with his teams. He took players to see “Hamilton” on Broadway, Ava DuVernay in L.A., the African-American Museum in D.C. and the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. He gave players copies of “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
“Especially if you’re a white coach and you’re coaching a group that’s largely black, you’d better gain their trust, you’d better be genuine, you’d better understand their situation,” he tells me. “You’d better understand where they grew up. Maybe there’s a black kid from a prep school. Maybe there’s another black kid who saw his first murder when he was 7 years old.”