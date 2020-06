In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the Celtics forward made it clear that not everyone is on board with the conditions of the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. “I have so many friends on different teams, right?” Kanter said. “I was actually talking to one of my friends, and he said – I’m not going to tell who or which team – but he said, ‘There’s so many guys on our team, that they’re not going to play.’ They’re actually in the Eastern Conference. They’re in a playoff spot. And they’re like superstars. If I told you who it is, you’d go crazy. I just can’t tell you who it is. But he said, ‘Hey, they’re not going to play.’ They said until they found a vaccine, until they find a cure, that they’re not going to play.”