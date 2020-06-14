USA Today Sports

June 14, 2020 | 9:02 pm EDT Update
In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the Celtics forward made it clear that not everyone is on board with the conditions of the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. “I have so many friends on different teams, right?” Kanter said. “I was actually talking to one of my friends, and he said – I’m not going to tell who or which team – but he said, ‘There’s so many guys on our team, that they’re not going to play.’ They’re actually in the Eastern Conference. They’re in a playoff spot. And they’re like superstars. If I told you who it is, you’d go crazy. I just can’t tell you who it is. But he said, ‘Hey, they’re not going to play.’ They said until they found a vaccine, until they find a cure, that they’re not going to play.”
3 hours ago via Chris Mason @ Booth Newspapers

June 14, 2020 | 6:33 pm EDT Update

Dwight Howard still undecided about playing this season

The Lakers were initially concerned that Howard planned to sit out the rest of the season to focus on the social injustices facing Black and African-Americans in this country based on the sentiments he shared on the call and the subsequent statement he issued, sources told ESPN. Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, told ESPN on Sunday that his client hasn’t made a decision about playing basketball again this season because basketball is the furthest thing from his mind at this moment.
6 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

“The statement was about social injustice and racism,” Briscoe said. “Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be. He’s just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what’s going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what’s going on with people dying in the streets, that’s something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.”
6 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

After Friday’s NBA players’ group call revealed just how adamant a faction of the league is against resuming the season in Orlando next month, members of the Los Angeles Lakers insist that ample time remains to get their team on the same page. “[There’s] no divide,” one Lakers player told ESPN. “Still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team,” another Lakers player told ESPN.
6 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

6 hours ago via DwyaneWade

He was selected as a territorial pick by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1955 NBA draft. He spent 4½ seasons with the Lakers before being traded to the New York Knicks midway through the 1959-60 season. He retired after the 1960-61 season and returned to Minnesota to concentrate on his commercial real estate business. He was a four-time (1957-60) NBA All-Star. He was named second-team All-NBA in 1957 after scoring 16.3 points per game.
6 hours ago via Joel Rippel @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

June 14, 2020 | 4:26 pm EDT Update
In an interview with Eurohoops, Nikola Milutinov says that San Antonio had no intentions about bringing him over to the NBA as well as saying the Spurs didn’t show interest in adding him. “To go there, I need to be invited to go there. I never had something official from them. It was only just talking. They were never serious about taking me, and I cannot go there by myself. They need to show me their will to take me and they didn’t in the previous years. I don’t regret it.”
8 hours ago via news4sanantonio.com

June 14, 2020 | 1:21 pm EDT Update

Jonathan Isaac returning this season?

Isaac was ruled out for the remainder of the season, but with the NBA suspending action due to the coronavirus there’s now a chance he’ll be able to come back. “As of right now, I’m going to the bubble,” Issac said. “Will I be able to play? I can’t put my finger on it now. I’m going to continue to work every single day like I’m going for it, so hopefully, that crosses paths the right way and is able to happen.”
11 hours ago via Justin Warmoth @ WKMG Local 6

11 hours ago via Justin Warmoth @ WKMG Local 6

His biggest badge of honor was being able to do this in the community that raised him. “I love being from here. I represent Oakland with so much pride, and so being able to be on the Warriors, the Warriors are a team that everyone is watching,” he said. “And being able to represent the Warriors on a world scale, I carry that, and I honor that.” And the East Oakland native, recently displayed that pride when he lead a “Walk In Unity” protest through Oakland to highlight racism and police brutality in a community that has suffered through tragedies like the Oscar Grant murder.
11 hours ago via Jason Dumas @ KRON4

“To do the protest, I was re-sparked by the George Floyd incident. It just brought out a lot of emotions that I have been suppressing for so long being a young minority, half black half Mexican man.” He also inspired two of the most notable athletes in the Bay Area to come out and join him. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “When they take the time out of their day and come and support my community, to me that means the world,” Toscano-Anderson said.
11 hours ago via Jason Dumas @ KRON4

11 hours ago via The Spun

June 14, 2020 | 1:11 pm EDT Update

Michele Roberts prepared for players testing positive for COVID-19

Michele Roberts told the Globe the NBPA is prepared for several players to test positive just because of the contagiousness of the virus, regardless of the league’s safety measures and social distancing. “Of course [the players] understand it could be a positive test and they want to know what the protocol is,” Roberts said this past week. “No one is saying, ‘Suppose a player tests positive?’ We’re beyond that. The question now is, ‘When a player tests positive, what are we going to do?’ ”
11 hours ago via Boston Globe

“That’s the only realistic mind-set you can have going into this. A player is going to test positive,” Roberts said. “It’s not any more of this ‘if’, it’s ‘when’ and what can I do to mitigate against the ‘when.’ When it happens, if I’m not successful, what treatment is available to me, what are my chances of being really, really sick, and how are you detecting the presence of an infection? Honestly, I don’t think this is any different than what any American has to come to grips with.”
11 hours ago via Boston Globe

Roberts said no player is being mandated to play and there will be no repercussions — besides financially — if a player decides to sit out the season. “I don’t believe any player would say this was forced upon them, it’s not,” she said. “Not a single player has to play. This is not involuntary servitude. I don’t have to work. They don’t have to work. But it’s of course a mitigation of risk with the players. On this health and safety protocol, I’m satisfied that it can’t be any better than this. But I’m candid that it’s not bulletproof.”
11 hours ago via Boston Globe

Wrote Williams: “And we are fighting for radical change. Sports has been a healing factor, there we agree. In this climate … it’s a distraction. I mean look at your position. You’re dying to get back in the house and drink a beer and watch us hoop opposed to being outside fighting for your equality. That’s just one aspect to look at.”
11 hours ago via Mirjam Swanson @ Orange County Register

Rockford’s greatest basketball player Fred VanVleet gave a memorable shout-out to his hometown after an on-court interview just after winning last year’s NBA title with the Toronto Raptors. And that “Rockford! Rockford! It’s for you, baby!” TV shoutout is now captured on the latest VanVleet bobblehead produced by The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with VanVleet’s FVV Shop.
11 hours ago via Matt Trowbridge @ The Journal Standard

The bobblehead features a smiling VanVleet standing on an FVV logo base with his name and slogan, “Bet On Yourself,” which his agent suggested after VanVleet was not selected in the 2016 NBA Draft. Holding a microphone and pointing to the camera, VanVleet is wearing a hat that says “Champions” with the FVV logo. The decal on his T-shirt says, “FVV 815, Rockford, Bet On Yourself.” and his shorts also include the “Bet On Yourself” slogan.
11 hours ago via Matt Trowbridge @ The Journal Standard

June 14, 2020 | 11:44 am EDT Update

Cavaliers keeping Tristan Thompson?

“He’s just so valuable for this team and this organization. I really hope that he’s back.” Love isn’t the only one. Multiple sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs want Thompson to stay. The front office discussed an extension with his camp earlier this season. While those talks quickly broke down and the Cavs eventually traded for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, the Cavs plan to at least try to re-sign Thompson this offseason — even if it’s a one-year, mutually-beneficial deal that allows him to hit free agency in the summer of 2021, where more teams will have cap space and the impact of COVID-19 may soften.
12 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

After all, given what he’s already accomplished during his career and how he played in 57 games this season, would coming off the bench and possibly playing fewer minutes than usual really be that appealing? The draft, which is scheduled for Oct. 15, three days before free agency, could add another wrinkle to this, especially if the Cavs take Memphis big man James Wiseman or USC’s Onyeka Okongwu. “It’s 50-50,” a source said when asked about the chances of Thompson returning to Cleveland.
12 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

June 14, 2020 | 11:11 am EDT Update
Mark Cuban made a big contribution to help support black journalists in need. The Dallas Mavericks owner recently donated $100,000 toward NABJ’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was created to assist journalists whose jobs have been impacted by layoffs due to the pandemic. “I asked [Mavericks.com writer] Dwain Price what he thought of the idea, which he was very, very supportive of, so I went ahead with it,” Cuban told CNBC via email.
13 hours ago via SportsDay Staff @ Dallas Morning News

Steph Curry’s hard work is no secret to coach Steve Kerr or anyone who has followed the Warriors during his 11 seasons in the Bay Area. You don’t go from a prospect with little to no Division I attention to a two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion by just showing up. So when Kerr was asked to speak to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles during a virtual team meeting, he provided an anecdote on Curry’s unquenchable work ethic. “The best example I took from him was, after practice Steph Curry takes a hundred shots. After a full practice,” Eagles safety Will Parks told ESPN’s Tim McManus. “That’s another thing, to be able to work hard after work and be able to dial in and dedicate even more time to your craft.”
13 hours ago via Alex Didion @ NBC Sports

June 14, 2020 | 6:07 am EDT Update

Dwight Howard agrees with Kyrie Irving that NBA should cancel season

Howard’s agent gave a statement confirming the 15-year veteran’s position to Jill Martin of CNN, and within it Howard explained his position, saying that as much as he wants to win his first title, he has bigger goals in mind than basketball achievements right now: “I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?
18 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families? This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”
18 hours ago via Harrison Faigen @ Silverscreenandroll.com

Irving, along Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Donovan Mitchell, expressed their desire not to play at this juncture, sources said. Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum shared that he voted “no” on resuming the season in a group chat, but he stressed the importance of finishing the season out of fear the next CBA negotiations wouldn’t be so kind to the players, sources said. Howard said the time is now to take a stand and to use their collective power to implement change in the justice system and how police treat people of color instead of playing, sources said.
18 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Where do things stand right now with talks the NBA and NBPA are having? Danny Green: “It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”
18 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

