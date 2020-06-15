Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce, John Collins, Vince Carter, Bruno Fernando, Kevin Huerter, Damian Jones and Hawks assistant coaches are here at the March to the state capitol: pic.twitter.com/wBQ9GxYydS
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 15, 2020 | 5:08 pm EDT Update
Despite the current friction, Ranadive, who said he was a part of the league’s subcommittee for reopening, said he’s “very confident” games will restart in July as scheduled. “Nothing is going to be ever a 100% foolproof,” Ranadive said. “When you walk into a grocery store, you’re taking chances. We have a close relationship with Disney. [Disney Executive Chairman] Bob Iger and I have a high level of confidence that we’re going to be safer in Orlando than most people would be at home.”
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said his organization is experimenting with a breathalyzer device to detect Covid-19. “You’ll be able to blow into a tube and test whether somebody has the virus by looking through a spectroscope,” Ranadive told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Monday. Ranadive said the Kings are exploring numerous “elimination of friction efforts” to avoid spreading the virus throughout the more than $500 million Golden 1 Center, including access to temperate gauges.
Chris Jung: Trenton Hassell, one of the greatest to ever lace them up at Austin Peay, is taking over as the head girls’ basketball coach at Clarksville Christian School. The 2001 NBA draft pick has plenty of knowledge to impart.
Asked to reflect on the past two weeks of tragedy and global unrest in NBC Sports Chicago’s “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” panel, Bulls forward Thad Young described a spectrum of emotion. Heaviness. Sadness. Anger. And — as a Black man and father of two sons — fear. “It’s definitely been heavy,” Young said on the panel. “But for me, it’s also scary from a standpoint of, I have two boys to worry about, ages six and nine. It’s just very, very tough to have to see that and then also have to explain that to my kids or explain to them that, ‘Hey, there’s some things that you can’t do that other people can do.’
Thaddeus Young: “When you’re a father of kids, the biggest thing for you is you want to give them the world, you want them to see the world, you want them to be able to explore the world and be able to do whatever they want to do at any given time. But this is not a place where we’re living in that time where they can do everything. And you have to get them to understand that at an early age.”
“We as Black people, as African-Americans, we have to be able to speak up and stand up and have to keep doing that, and we have to do it with precision,” Young said. “We have to do it with the ultimate goal at hand is to create some type of change, and that’s what we have to keep in our mindset. Change. If we don’t keep that in our mindset and we start to follow these smokescreens and follow these mirages, then it takes away from the true power that we have in our hands and it takes away from the true power that we can use to create the change. We have to stay with the precision and stay focused on the task at hand. And that’s justice for George Floyd and justice for all the others that’s going down in this battle.”
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season may be over, but it won’t be long until we next hear from Kevin Love. On Tuesday, the 5-time All-Star forward will appear as a virtual guest speaker on the Cleveland Clinic’s “Ideas for Tomorrow” series. There, Love will have a conversation with Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic and members of the community in an online forum that is open to all.
June 15, 2020 | 4:06 pm EDT Update
Joel Embiid's final three years of contract now guaranteed
One agreement finalized in recent days includes the NBA prorating performance bonuses and incentives using March 11 as the end date of the regular season — eliminating the eight additional seeding games in Orlando as part of the formula, sources said. For Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, it means meeting the minutes-played criteria needed to fully guarantee the final three years and nearly $95 million on his $148 million maximum contract, sources said.
Embiid signed a five-year, $148 million deal extension in 2017 that included financial protections for the Sixers had Embiid suffered career-ending injuries involving his back or feet. Those protections are moot now; Embiid has shown his durability and his All-NBA production has actually outsized his contract. Embiid needed 1,650 minutes this season to fully guarantee the contract, but prorated over the Sixers’ 65 games that lowered the requirement to below the 1,329 minutes he had played this season.
Your thoughts on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s mindset regarding Batum’s expiring contract? — @rockdobbster on Twitter. Rick Bonnell: Of the three possibilities — Batum is traded, Batum does a buyout to be released or Batum is here through the end of the 2020-21 season — I still think the most likely outcome is Nic finishing out the contract here.
Does Devonte Graham’s emergence and Terry Rozier’s contract prevent the Hornets from drafting a point guard? — @HanginWitCooper. Rick Bonnell: Absolutely not. Kupchak said as long ago as September and as recently as last week that this team isn’t at a stage in development when positions are more important than gathering talent. I believe him when he says if a player is clearly best on their board, but isn’t at a position of need, that Charlotte would draft that player and worry later about how the parts fit together.
Zora Stephenson: “I just want to see smiles and opportunity” .@George Hill at the ribbon cutting of the @himbyher school he helped open in his hometown of Indianapolis. A charter school w/ after school programs, breakfast, lunch, & dinner for the kids too. Learn more: http://Himbyherschool.org
Marc J. Spears: “I was born a black man. I am going to die a black man. I don’t want to die because I’m a black man,” #Hawks head coach @Lloyd Pierce said at a @NAACP rally in Atlanta today. Join @TheUndefeated with Lloyd Pierce at 430 PM EST today. #NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 28-year-old son was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Friday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was released on bond the same day.
June 15, 2020 | 3:59 pm EDT Update
Perhaps most notably on a personal level was how Huerter spoke of his own health and the impact it had on the way he played this season. “It did feel like (the injury) put me behind especially for probably I would say the first half of the season…for really only 20 games there I felt good,” Huerter said. “(I) didn’t think I was playing around the rim more, wasn’t getting by people the same way.”
He would wind up playing 56 of the 67 games this season, starting 48 contests. “I really think just all year I didn’t feel as explosive as I felt during my rookie year,” Huerter continued. “You try not to use it as an excuse, you try not to talk about it, even during the season. I kept saying if I was healthy I’m going to play. Once I came back from the shoulder injury, I didn’t miss a game and I was doing all of my rehab. I was proud of that, just being able to be on the court. It was a thing I was dealing with for most of the year”
Huerter also spoke about what the club needs to do to gel together and grow into a winning program after back-to-back seasons near the cellar of the NBA in terms of standings. “It feels like in a lot of ways, I don’t want to say a new team, but it feels like we brought together a lot of players that we haven’t had the full chance to put together and figure out what’s going to work for us,” Huerter stated. “That starts with Clint (Capela), getting Dewayne (Dedmon) back. Really just having a full team. Moving forward, I’d imagine we’re going to sign guys (too)… I think we’re really just excited to put together a full team moving forward that’s now been together a couple years and wants to remove the ‘young’ label and wants to win.”
Knicks front office executive Allan Houston, who has worked closely with the development staff at Westchester, says it’s not as easy as people think to make the transition from the G-League to Madison Square Garden. “One thing you have to remember, too, is most of the players in the G-League are there on a different path” Houston said when asked on the Knicks Community Podcast if the team should call up more players from Westchester. “I’m not sure it’s as simple and as likely as people think to just go from the G-League to the NBA. It’s a tough battle. There’s a learning curve.”
“It’s easy to protest when the sun is out and it’s convenient,” says the 37-year-old sharpshooter, who lives in Lake Oswego with his wife and four children and a new wheaten terrier puppy. “What’s going to happen in a month? What’s going to happen in three months? These things take time to change. I just don’t want America to divert their eyes to feel-good basketball.”
WNBA star and current Indiana Fever general manager Tamika Catchings joined the demonstration along with former Indiana Pacers player and Broad Ripple High School graduate George Hill and current Butler basketball head coach LaVall Jordan. Catchings says it is important for public figures to encourage people to vote. “But you’re going to be the ones that are going to lead this charge and lead us into that next generation, and we need you guys to step up,” she says.
June 15, 2020 | 3:35 pm EDT Update
Aaron Holiday signs with BDA Sports
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers PG Aaron Holiday has signed with @BDA_Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & Nima Namakian are representing him.
NBA Central: “No one is listening to Kyrie. The NBA is going to continue. All he’s doing is causing unnecessary drama between the NBA brothers that we don’t need right now.” – Kendrick Perkins (Via CBS Sports Radio) pic.twitter.com/FECcDxOZQB
On Monday’s Get Up! Smith addressed the discussion surrounding what Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard have said. Irving was among the players on a Friday call that voiced concerns that headlines will start to focus on the games played and not on the fight to defeat systemic racism. Howard agreed with him: “Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.” Here’s Smith, who said they sound “foolish.” “Racial oppression has existed (and) it’s going to exist after this summer, it’s going to exist next year, it’s going to exist the year after, a year from now, ten years from now, 20 years from now. Anybody in our society that thinks this thing is going to be completely eradicated is fooling themselves. You’re always going to have to deal with these things, so that is not an excuse not to show up to work to do your job. You can fight the fight while still showing up to work.”
Marc J. Spears: WNBA says it is finalizing a partnership that would make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Official Home of the 2020 WNBA season with a 22-game schedule. Teams will report to IMG Academy in early July and regular-season action will tip off in late July after training camp.
Marc Berman: WNBA also will start up in late July, going head to head against NBA. Lots of basketball on TV in heart of summer. Could be be tough go for a women’s league that deserves to be watched.
The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E), have announced a $100,000 early launch of the Warriors Community Foundation’s annual grants program. The joint effort will help Bay Area youth overcome challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focused on addressing urgent and long-term support of youth development and education programs. The Warriors Community Foundation and PG&E have identified five local non-profits focused on youth development and education in-need of support immediately to continue to serve their constituents with summer learning experiences. These groups will each receive $10,000 immediately, and will be granted a minimum of an additional $10,000 in the Fall of 2020, when the Warriors Community Foundation announces its full slate of 2020-21 grantee recipients.
Spurs Give, in partnership with Whataburger, today announced the release of a free digital children’s book, “The Coyote Family Stays Home!”. The new illustrated book, created to help children understand and come to terms with changes resulting from COVID-19, is available now at spursgive.org/reading in both English and Spanish. The book will serve as a resource for all family members as they continue to cope with difficult emotions like anxiety. With the help of The Coyote and his family, “The Coyote Family Stays Home!” highlights the power of togetherness during emotional times while teaching young children preventive measures to help them stay safe and informed.
Danny Green: Sorry it took so long babe! just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now 😂 love you with all my heart and Im so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years…many more years to come! Here’s to forever!🥂 #ItsOfficialNow #HappyAnniversary 💚💚💚💚💚 #shesaidYESbtw lol
June 15, 2020 | 1:04 pm EDT Update
With those five names in mind, I reached out to an NBA scout who specializes in college scouting. I asked him more than a handful of questions pertaining to the Pistons’ situation and this year’s crop of point-guard prospects. For each question, he was asked to pick which point guard would check a particular box. Some questions had more than one answer. In the end, it was pretty obvious who the scout felt reigned supreme among this group, but he did offer up insight that will give Pistons fans hopes in Plan B and C scenarios. Let’s just get the obvious one out of the way: Detroit needs a star for the future. Of these five point guards, who has the most star potential? NBA scout: It’s LaMelo, for sure, if it all hits right for him.
Game on the line, and you need a bucket. Who is that guy, once they get to the NBA and get acclimated, you think will thrive in that situation? NBA scout: I’d go with LaMelo. He’s ballsy. The thing with him, when he sees defenses are blitzing him, he’s going to find the open guy. He’s 6-foot-7, so he’s going to see over the top of defenses. Killian is a good passer, too, but I don’t think he’s LaMelo. Game on the line, long-term, if he becomes what I think he can be, it’s LaMelo. Again, that’s if the shot comes around like I think it will and he grows even more as a facilitator.
NBA scout: The player Casey would fall in love with? Yeah. NBA scout: Haliburton, for sure. I think he just plays the game the right way. He can play on and off the ball, can make a shot, and he can really pass. Defensively, he’s versatile. He’s a great kid. Anything you hear out of Iowa State is glowing about him. He wasn’t even a ranked guy coming out of Wisconsin, and then he just blew up as a freshman and became a lottery pick as a sophomore.
Damian Lillard: Video for my new single #GOATSpirit featuring @RaphaelSaadiq. Shot at my house in Portland while I was sheltering in place with my family. Stream GOAT Spirit on all platforms: https://empire.ffm.to/goatspirit #DameDOLLA #FrontPageMusic 🐐
June 15, 2020 | 12:49 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant buys stake in MLS club Philadelphia Union
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant officially joined the ranks of sports team owners on Monday with the announcement that he purchased a stake in the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer. Durant acquired 5% of the Union, with an option to purchase an additional 5% at a later date. He joins the likes of Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as investors in MLS teams; Harden owns a stake in the Houston Dynamo, and Wilson owns a stake in the Seattle Sounders.
The deal also includes a partnership with Thirty Five Ventures, the business and philanthropic entity run by Durant and sports business executive Rich Kleiman. That aspect of the deal will focus on growing the team’s brand worldwide, working closely with the Union on marketing opportunities and expanding the organization’s community outreach in conjunction with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF). “I’ve been a fan of the sport, and then seeing how fast the popularity of the league was growing, seeing more fans pop up in different cities around the country, and then seeing how these franchises impact the city’s businesses and people individually was very intriguing,” Durant told ESPN in an exclusive interview.
One prominent agent told me that many of his clients don’t support the bubble concept. When I asked which issue led to the most hesitation – social justice, the novel coronavirus, injury fears or being sequestered, the agent replied, “All of the above.” This wasn’t some Hail Mary attempt by Irving to destroy a plan that has been in the works for a long time. The parameters of the NBA’s strategy to execute the bubble are being written daily in pencil, with adjustments made according to the information at hand. The NBPA wants to ensure the safety of its constituents while also limiting the financial losses of one of the more draining campaigns, both economically and emotionally. In voicing his disapproval in the relative infancy of the planning, Irving has given the league and the union time to address the myriad concerns of those asked to execute an unprecedented effort to keep basketball fans engaged.
Nuggets all-star center Nikola Jokic may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus during a recent visit to his native Serbia. Pictures show Jokic in close proximity to Nikola Jankovic, a center for KK Partizan, during last Thursday’s exhibition game honoring coach Dejan Milojevic in Belgrade. On Monday, Jankovic’s professional team announced he had tested positive for the virus. A picture in the following tweet shows Jankovic “Janker” standing to Jokic’s right.
June 15, 2020 | 11:06 am EDT Update
Mike Dunleavy, JR Holden on Pistons' radar
Nets director of player personnel J.R. Holden and Warriors assistant GM Mike Dunleavy are among the executives on the Pistons’ radar as they look to add to their front office, per SNY sources. Holden had a remarkable Euroleague playing career and worked for both the 76ers and Pistons in scouting roles before Nets GM Sean Marks added him as director of player personnel last year.
Dunleavy Jr., a 15-year NBA veteran, started scouting with Golden State in 2018 and was promoted to assistant general manager last season. Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson and Thunder VP of basketball operations Troy Weaver are among the top candidates for the Pistons’ opening, SNY sources confirm.
James Edwards III: I’m told that the #Pistons’ plan is still to hire a GM first and then allow that person to fill out his team. Unless things fall through, expect assistant GMs to be named after GM is hired.
ED: Yeah, I’m about 99.9 percent sure that we’ll finish the season. I know a couple guys from the Jazz have concerns, but in our group chat when we talk, everybody’s on board and we’re ready to play. We’re hoping that we can start doing contact stuff soon, so the team I play on, we’re ready to go. I don’t know how it is for some of these other teams. But I’ve played with so many different guys in the NBA and I talk to so many different guys and, for the most part, guys want to play. Obviously, you got some guys that, for different reasons, might not want to play. For some guys, there’s a lot on the line. You got some guys who are in a contract year. If I’m Jordan Clarkson or Donovan , I might not want to play, just for the simple fact that I had a good year and I’m looking for a contract extension, so why would I risk getting hurt? But, at the same time, the reason why we’re in this situation is because we’re in a pandemic.
Ed Davis: It’s easy for a guy like Kyrie to say that he’ll give everything back , but would he really give everything back? It’s easy for Dwight Howard to say that we don’t need to play when he’s in Atlanta in his $20 million mansion. But there are other guys on the rosters who need this money to provide for whoever they’re taking care of and things like that. It’s easy for the superstars in the league to say this and how they feel about this and that. But it means a lot more when it comes from the role players and the guys that . There are so many different perspectives because there are so many different levels in the NBA. Like I said, it’s so easy for the superstars to say, “Let’s just not play,” and they’re good. But some guys can’t just do that. There are lives on the line and, like I said, generational wealth on the line. These are the hits that we’re going to take if we don’t play.
Ed Davis: I’m looking at it like: With where we’re at as a Black culture and how we’re so far behind when it comes to black people and the wealth we have, the money we have, us missing the rest of this season (and possibly next year), we’re talking about billions and billions of dollars for the black community because a lot of guys in the NBA are black men from the inner cities and things like that. So, the way I look at it, we have to play for that simple fact. I saw Stephen Jackson say that we can’t play because it’s going to be a distraction. Yeah, it’s going to be a distraction, but we can take that money – those billions and billions of dollars – that we’re going to make and pour it back in the community. You can look at it like that – that us losing out on that money would hurt generations of people.
Ed Davis: For me, I make $5 million a year and I’m taking a 25-percent pay cut , so I’m losing around $30,000 every two weeks. That’s hundreds of thousands of dollars, and that’s what is creating generational wealth and that’s what is really going to help the black community. I don’t know if guys are looking at it like that. But that’s just my perspective and the reason why I think we need to play. I get it, we need to take a stand; we got to do this, we got to do that. But you got to have money to do some of these things and make some of these things happen. isn’t just gonna happen because of us boycotting and not playing and shutting it down. And then, we’re really gonna be set back.
Roc Nation Sports: A new era. The game has been changed. Welcome to the family, @ZO2_ x @MELOD1P x @LiAngeloBall! #RocFam
June 15, 2020 | 9:40 am EDT Update
Milwaukee is still considered likely to keep Antetokounmpo long term, but insiders cited the potential of the salary cap dropping both this offseason and in future years as a reason Giannis might take a wait-and-see approach. Still, the overriding belief is that whatever happens on the court will play the biggest role in his decision. “I always have said: Ask me once he has to make a decision,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “It all comes down to timing. So many things can change. “If they win it all, if they come through this and do that? There’s no way he’s leaving.”
No one surveyed said that potential frostiness between the two will be the driving factor in any major roster decisions for the Jazz. “I think it’s fine,” an Eastern Conference executive said. “The Jazz have no interest in trading either guy, and I don’t think it’s leading to the breakup of their team.”
If Gobert and the Jazz are unable to agree to an extension, several people said they could see Gobert becoming available in trade talks. “They’re not Stockton and Malone,” a Western Conference executive said. “It’s a different time. There’s not a lot of guys like that anymore.”
Although Oladipo made the All-Star team in 2018 and 2019, the combination of him having only one truly great season, the injury and having just one year left on his contract has many scouts and executives skeptical about committing to him on a big deal. “The tricky thing for me with Oladipo is this guy has had a relatively long career and he had one year at an All-NBA level and that’s really the only All-Star-level [year he’s had],” an Eastern Conference executive said. “Last year, he wasn’t as good before he got hurt. Previous [to Indiana], he wasn’t playing unbelievably, either.”
“Everybody has done their work,” an Eastern Conference executive said of front-offices evaluating talent. “So you can only go down. Harrell could go from [being] an $18 million guy to a $12 million guy. They can only get worse. “Maybe some third-tier guy plays well and moves up a tier, but the top-tier guys can only get worse. That work is already done.”