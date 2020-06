It should come as no surprise then that Ranadive was reportedly one loudest voices in the room when the NBA and its Board of Governors started mulling ways to restart the season. Here’s what Jason Jones and David Aldridge of The Athletic had to say about Ranadive in the latest episode of “Hoops, Adjacent”: Jason Jones: They love it: everyone I’ve talked to, every player i’ve talked to, front office person I’ve spoken to. They just want a chance when you’ve missed the playoffs 13 straight years. David Aldridge: I had heard that Ranadive — Vivek Ranadive, the owner — was one of the main, strongest proponents for restarting the season. There was some for the teams. The lower revenue teams — like Milwaukee is another one that’s having a great season, but still a lower revenue team — really were pushing behind the scenes to get the season started back up again.