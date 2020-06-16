Brandon Goodwin: No cocky ish… but ima only get better. It’s a work ethic thing, so keep doubting me. It was basically my rookie year in the league, and with literally all the odds against me. Nothing was given!
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 16, 2020 | 8:18 am EDT Update
In the NBA’s 74 seasons, there are only 44 players known to have torn an Achilles tendon, 10 of whom are active today. J.J. Barea, DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay and Wesley Matthews have all returned from the injury with varying levels of success, while Hood joins Kevin Durant, Darius Miller, David Nwaba, Dwight Powell and John Wall as players still on the comeback trail. That small group has turned into something of a basketball fraternity, as players who’ve never been teammates find themselves connected by a shared experience. “I know guys look at me for advice,” Hood said. “I reach out to Kevin Durant or Wesley Matthews, DeMarcus Cousins … the guys who have been through it, and I just get confident more and more every day.”
Durant will text from time to time, asking, “Hey man. How are you doing? How is your mental [health] doing? Where are you in your rehab?” Durant tore his right Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He has missed the entire 2019-20 season so far and will not play even when the Brooklyn Nets resume their season in Orlando, Florida, in July. Hood also will remain out for the remainder of this campaign, even with the Blazers set to compete for a playoff spot.
Faced with an uncertain future due to the combination of his serious injury and the league’s shutdown, Hood, 27, turned back to his past: Duke University. The school where he played his final college season before entering the NBA draft in 2014 had begun offering online classes during the pandemic. Hood, who was eight credits shy of earning his degree when he left Duke, was urged to reenroll by his wife, Richa, who also played basketball at Duke before earning her degree in 2014.
Nikita Mikhailovsky’s agent, Igor Rubin, explained to Izvestia why his client opted to keep himself out of the list of early entrants for the 2020 NBA draft. The young upstart considered a huge prospect for Russian basketball will extend his run with Avtodor Saratov instead of testing the NBA waters. “Major scouting sessions and individual workouts being canceled threw out our plans,” he confessed, “We decided not to rush things. Nikita will stay with Avtodor for the 2020-21 season and declare for the 2021 NBA draft.”
For the Chicago Bulls, remembering the glory days does not just stop at ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” While the documentary series is in the rearview mirror, the team is continuing to honor its past successes across its social media platforms. While the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the NBA season in mid-March, Bulls Manager of Digital Content Joe Pinchin says that this gave the team a chance to transition to nostalgia content. Refocusing the team’s social media strategy toward that direction paid dividends when ESPN moved the date of the highly anticipated “Last Dance” series from X to Y.
Across the @chicagobulls’ Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter handles, the club drew 366 million impressions, 55 million video views, and 900,000 shares on Last Dance-related content, including Facebook and Instagram shares as well as Twitter retweets. These statistics are drawn from April 15 – four days before the series premiere – to May 24, one week following the final episode. From a social media standpoint, the Bulls have continued to revert back to nostalgia-themed posts, Pinchin said. “We’re trying to continue to allow people to enjoy that while also locked down, and there’s no basketball going on, but also reigniting that interest that they have for this exciting young team,” he added.
June 16, 2020 | 2:59 am EDT Update
Orlando bubble: No enthusiasm among players
Woj says Kyrie is speaking for more players ‘than we thought’ “There’s not great enthusiasm among players in this league about going into the bubble.”
A handful of players involved in Friday’s call over concerns about plans to restart the 2019-20 season expressed strongly that they would consider not playing, according to a source familiar with the call. But several people in touch with players in the aftermath of the call believe that the 2019-20 season will ultimately be restarted in Orlando as planned. “Some guys may sit out, but I’d be stunned if there weren’t games in Orlando this summer,” a source familiar with Friday’s call said.
While the NBA and players have issues to resolve, two people familiar with talks between the two sides told USA TODAY Sports they expect to find common ground and play the season. Another person told USA TODAY Sports that as long as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still wants to resume the season, he will have the support of most players. The people were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the sensitive nature of these discussions.
Sources told The Post other players are concerned less about stealing the spotlight from Black Lives Matter and more about being away from their wives, girlfriends and other female companionship in the Disney World bubble for at least six weeks. In addition, some players on teams distanced from the eighth seed are bothered that after two games, their clubs could be out of the playoff hunt, according to The Post’s sources.
Stephen Jackson says Kyrie Irving has been FaceTiming him almost everyday to check on him “He called me crying, because he literally knows I’m putting everything on the line.”
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic may have come in contact with a Serbian player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Jokic had gone viral last week, showing a slimmed-down frame while taking part in a bench huddle in his native land. Pictures show the Nuggets center in close proximity to Nikola Jankovic, a center for KK Partizan, during an exhibition game that honored longtime coach Dejan Milojevic in Belgrade. The game took place on Thursday, June 11 and only four days later, KK Partizan announced Jankovic had tested positive for the virus.
Basketball has provided this platform for them but what is that platform without basketball? As one respected NBA veteran told me about his desire to play during the current period of unrest, “When will the climate ever be right? If that’s the case, we shouldn’t have been playing in the NBA since its inception.”
One prominent agent told me that many of his clients don’t support the bubble concept. When I asked which issue led to the most hesitation – social justice, the novel coronavirus, injury fears or being sequestered, the agent replied, “All of the above.”
It should come as no surprise then that Ranadive was reportedly one loudest voices in the room when the NBA and its Board of Governors started mulling ways to restart the season. Here’s what Jason Jones and David Aldridge of The Athletic had to say about Ranadive in the latest episode of “Hoops, Adjacent”: Jason Jones: They love it: everyone I’ve talked to, every player i’ve talked to, front office person I’ve spoken to. They just want a chance when you’ve missed the playoffs 13 straight years. David Aldridge: I had heard that Ranadive — Vivek Ranadive, the owner — was one of the main, strongest proponents for restarting the season. There was some for the teams. The lower revenue teams — like Milwaukee is another one that’s having a great season, but still a lower revenue team — really were pushing behind the scenes to get the season started back up again.
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said his organization is experimenting with a breathalyzer device to detect Covid-19. “You’ll be able to blow into a tube and test whether somebody has the virus by looking through a spectroscope,” Ranadive told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Monday.
“I think there’s a lot riding on him coming back,” a Western Conference coach said. “There’s major concerns with these injuries. If Vic comes back and plays well — and he works his ass off, so he could — I think he’s gonna give a reminder to everyone how good he can be. “If he proves he looks the part, you’re gonna see teams like the Knicks, and other teams trying to build something, try to go get him.”
SMU forward Feron Hunt will return to the men’s basketball program for his junior season in 2020-2021, he told The Dallas Morning News on Monday afternoon. Hunt had returned to campus and had taken a COVID-19 test earlier on Monday. “Just the uncertainty, how things would be played out,” Hunt said when asked why he made this decision. “There’s a lot of things going on in the world right now, just pretty much mainly the uncertainty. We’re not able to get in front of teams and stuff. And I felt like that’s where I’d be better. Just to show more of my game instead of going off my college film. “… [Teams] said they want me to get a little stronger, work on my jump shooting. I got great feedback.”
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told CBS4’s Xfinity Monday Live he tested positive for COVID-19. Malone told CBS4’s Michael Spencer he didn’t realize he had the coronavirus until well after the fact.
So Malone wasn’t the only Nugget to test positive. “It’s interesting on some people on our team, traveling party and staff got it,” said the 48-year old head coach. “I hope going to Orlando (for the resumption of the NBA season) will be a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people who get it. I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”
The “Malice in the Palace” is one of the most chaotic and darkest incidents to occur at an NBA game in the league’s history—and resulted in the largest collective punishments for a group of players for a singular incident. Yet, Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace) evidently didn’t quite grasp the seriousness of the incident, despite the immediate dismay from the basketball world. At least, according to his former teammate Stephen Jackson. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Jackson shared his interaction with Artest following the brawl. “We get in the locker room, and we sitting there. My legs all scratched up from hopping over the bleachers, Ron sitting there calming down. His first question to me: ‘Do you think we gonna get in trouble?’.”
Lakers Film Room: It is the honor of a lifetime to announce that I will be producing videos and other content for the @Lakers . What a dream come true. Picked me up off the buyout market after I cleared waivers Face with look of triumph AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
June 15, 2020 | 10:10 pm EDT Update
NBA OK with players choosing not to go to Disney World
Ben Golliver: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the Orlando campus on ESPN special: “It may not be for everyone… It will entail enormous sacrifice.”
Ira Winderman: Adam Silver, on NBA schedule, says of next season, “Very tentatively we’d be looking to start next season in early December.” Compares quick turnaround to those returning from Olympics and international competitions in previous years
Dave Briggs: Adam Silver walks tightrope between players & owners better than any in sports. Asked about risk of playing says: “The alternative is giving into the virus, this is what we do. For the country it’s a respite…for the players an opportunity to draw attention to social issues.”
Ben DuBose: Damian Lillard on the health and safety components of the NBA restart: “I don’t feel 100%, but it’s a risk that I’m willing to take. This is what we do. This is our job. This is how we take care of our families. It’s also my way of providing for communities.”
Enes Kanter: Today is a very special day, I am literally 1 year away from one of the most amazing privileges, becoming an American citizen. I wont take for granted the freedom I have in this country that Turkey took away from me. I will always stand for America and stand for Democracy. 🇺🇸
June 15, 2020 | 8:50 pm EDT Update
In a Monday appearance on flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 in Houston, Tilman Fertitta explained his reasons for optimism: We have as good a chance as anybody. You have Russ and James, who want this, and P.J., and Eric and Covington, it’s just a really good team. And then [Danuel] House and [Austin] Rivers. When you start looking at our eight-man rotation, you just go ‘Wow, this is pretty darn good.’
Despite the unprecedented layoff of four-plus months just before the playoffs, Fertitta believes there will be no asterisk on the NBA’s 2020 champion. In speaking to team broadcaster Matt Thomas, he said: There is nothing gimmicky, because the teams that are going to be in the playoffs are the teams that were going to be in the playoffs [before the hiatus]. We’re doing four out of seven [series], and there’s nothing gimmicky about it.
Jeff Goodman: SMU forward Feron Hunt told @Stadium he will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his junior season.
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they will recognize June 19, also known as Juneteenth, as an annual paid holiday for the entire organization. It will go into effect this Friday. Juneteenth — sometimes referred to as Freedom Day — commemorates African-American freedom. On June 19, 1865, Union general Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
Curry has recently joined several Black Lives Matter protests, including Juan Toscano-Anderson’s march in Oakland, and has come into his own as a voice for social causes, stating in 2017, “Sometimes it’s worse when you don’t say something.” Megan Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup champion and gold medalist, also lauds the way Curry supports women’s equality, noting the way he sprang into action when a 9-year old girl wrote him to ask if Under Armor could put shoes in her size on sale online. She remembers Curry’s Player’s Tribune article on Women’s Equality Day where he called out the pay gap and pledged “to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women.”
“People underestimate how impactful ‘just saying it’ can be,” Rapinoe explained to Logan Murdock and myself on Runnin’ Plays. “If you have a big platform like Steph, he’s one of the most popular players in one of the most popular sports in our country. Lending your voice and talking about it … It’s a more holistic conversation with everybody involved than just the oppressed group talking about the same thing.”
Stefan Bondy: Via his Instagram, Knicks executive Allan Houston joining in on the “I Can’t Breathe” chants.
June 15, 2020 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
As a growing faction of NBA players remain uncertain about committing to the league’s plan for restarting the season in an Orlando bubble environment, a player coalition including Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Avery Bradley believe they have a responsibility to take on a leading role in exploring answers and solutions for a brethren they believe to be justifiably reluctant to speak for themselves, sources tell ESPN.
Irving and Bradley, two of a number of veteran players who’ve taken expanded roles in organizing player conference calls in the past week, believe they’re providing a voice for those players fearing retribution if they openly voice their concerns, sources tell ESPN. Irving, Bradley and the coalition of players want to pursue some concerns further with the league, sources said, including: the investment of resources and ideas of all league constituencies — from the commissioner’s office, ownership level, management and players association — in social justice reform.
In a statement to ESPN shared by leaders of the coalition of players, the group described themselves as a movement working to unite NBA players — and those well beyond the limits of the league’s structure. “We are a group of men and women from different teams and industries that are normally painted as opponents, but have put our egos and differences aside to make sure we stand united and demand honesty during this uncertain time,” the coalition said. “Native indigenous African Caribbean men and women entertaining the world, we will continue to use our voices and platforms for positive change and truth. We are truly at an inflection point in history where as a collective community, we can band together — UNIFY — and move as one. We need all our people with us and we will stand together in solidarity. As an oppressed community we are going on 500-plus years of being systemically targeted, used for our IP/Talent, and also still being killed by the very people that are supposed to ‘protect and serve’ us. WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!”
Irving and Bradley were among the organizers of a Monday call that included 40 players and a Friday call that included closer to 100, sources said. The Monday call included 1968 U.S. gold medalist John Carlos sharing his perspective on social justice then and now, sources said.
Wayne Embry remembers the shock and sorrow that swept through the Boston Celtics when Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated hours before Game 1 of the 1968 Eastern Division finals. That April 5 game in Philadelphia, a day after King’s death, almost didn’t happen. “Our immediate reaction was we will not play the game,” said Embry, who spent the day of the game wrestling with his grief in the hotel room he shared with Don Nelson. “Players were just shaken, all the emotions you can probably think of. We just thought ‘We will not play the game.'” Eight of the game’s 10 starters were Black, including Bill Russell, one of the most vocal athletes during the civil rights movement.
As racial unrest exploded in cities across the U.S., Celtics general manager Red Auerbach believed playing would keep people off the streets. “So, of course we had to go out compete, but in the back of our minds, the Sixers and Celtics players shared grief and were visibly upset and disturbed about what had happened. But we still went out and played,” said Embry, who is now the Toronto Raptors’ senior basketball adviser. The mood was eerie that night The Spectrum as the Celtics beat Philly 127-118.
“Basketball, or entertainment, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction,” Howard said in a statement. “I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA championship. But the unity of my people would be an even bigger championships that’s just too beautiful to pass up.” Embry understands the sentiment, but doesn’t agree with it. “I would play because I think through sports we can be a model for the greater society in that we come from diverse backgrounds, we come together to work toward a common goal and that’s to win the championship in a team sport,” Embry said. “I think we can be a model for the greater society, so that’s why I think I would play.”
June 15, 2020 | 5:08 pm EDT Update
Despite the current friction, Ranadive, who said he was a part of the league’s subcommittee for reopening, said he’s “very confident” games will restart in July as scheduled. “Nothing is going to be ever a 100% foolproof,” Ranadive said. “When you walk into a grocery store, you’re taking chances. We have a close relationship with Disney. [Disney Executive Chairman] Bob Iger and I have a high level of confidence that we’re going to be safer in Orlando than most people would be at home.”
Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said his organization is experimenting with a breathalyzer device to detect Covid-19. “You’ll be able to blow into a tube and test whether somebody has the virus by looking through a spectroscope,” Ranadive told CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Monday. Ranadive said the Kings are exploring numerous “elimination of friction efforts” to avoid spreading the virus throughout the more than $500 million Golden 1 Center, including access to temperate gauges.
Chris Jung: Trenton Hassell, one of the greatest to ever lace them up at Austin Peay, is taking over as the head girls’ basketball coach at Clarksville Christian School. The 2001 NBA draft pick has plenty of knowledge to impart.