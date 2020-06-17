USA Today Sports

Tucked away on the west side of the city sits the Facto…

3 hours ago via WISH-TV
Tucked away on the west side of the city sits the Factory, owned and operated by the Teagues, a family that boasts three Indiana All-Stars Shawn Teague — along with his sons Jeff, an NBA All-Star, and Marquis, who plays for the NBA G League Memphis Hustle — opened The Factory in 2017. It’s a three-court basketball facility with areas for strength and agility training. Now more than ever, the 33,500-square-foot gym has come in clutch for the entire Indianapolis basketball community.

Bill Russell: There’s the kind of strange that means peculiar, perverse, uncomfortable and ill at ease. Now that’s the kind of strange I’ve known my whole life. It’s the kind of strange Billie Holiday sang about when she sang, “Southern trees bear a strange fruit. Blood on the leaves and blood on the root,” referring, of course, to the then common practice of the lynching of Black people. It’s the kind of strange that has dogged America from the beginning. The kind of strange that justified indigenous genocide in the name of “civility.” It’s the kind of strange that built a country out of the labor of that “peculiar” institution known as slavery. It’s the kind of strange that justified Jim Crow, mass incarceration, police brutality, and the inequities that persist in every facet of the Black American experience.
2 hours ago via Boston Globe

Bill Russell: I’ve been waiting my whole life for America to live up to that promise and the fact that it hasn’t, that in America the systemic and pervasive killing of Black and brown people has never been strange in the “out of the ordinary” sense of the word, but only in the “uncomfortable and ill at ease” sense of the word, adds up to nothing less than, in the words of that Billie Holiday song again, a strange and bitter crop of injustices, with bulging eyes and the twisted mouth, for the rain to gather, for the wind to suck, for the sun to rot, for the tree to drop.
2 hours ago via Boston Globe

Bill Russell: Yet, I am heartened by the waves of Black Lives Matter protesters risking their lives to march among our streets. I am heartened by the Minneapolis City Council’s pledge to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in response to their protests. And I sincerely hope that these kinds of strange days are forever behind us, and that real, lasting change will finally be realized. Our lives depend on it.
2 hours ago via Boston Globe

Several Confederate statues have been removed across the country amid protests and a national conversation on racial equality. 20-year-old Morant wants Murray’s statue of Robert E. Lee to be next. “It was breathtaking,” Tee Morant said of his son’s letter. “At 20 to think that far ahead and step out there with his beliefs, and pretty much, you know, trying to unite the world. So to speak. I loved it.”
2 hours ago via Clayton Collier @ LocalMemphis.com

After TheWrap reached out to WarnerMedia about the billboard, the company then contacted the vendor to take down the billboard. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, this was part of an overall outdoor buy that included a vendor called Great Outdoor, and the company was not aware that the mural would be obscured. The original mural has not been damaged in any way.

2 hours ago via Tim Baysinger @ TheWrap.com

Open gym is an understatement of what’s really going down at the Factory. Invites are exclusive, the gym is packed with pros, and there’s no telling you you might bump into on the court on any given day. “We let them come work out with us and play guys like Yogi, Glenn Robinson, Lance Stephenson,” said Marquis Teague. Martin added, “Guys like Yogi Ferrell, Dakota Mathias, Bryce Moore.”
3 hours ago via WISH-TV

