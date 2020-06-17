Tucked away on the west side of the city sits the Factory, owned and operated by the Teagues, a family that boasts three Indiana All-Stars Shawn Teague — along with his sons Jeff, an NBA All-Star, and Marquis, who plays for the NBA G League Memphis Hustle — opened The Factory in 2017. It’s a three-court basketball facility with areas for strength and agility training. Now more than ever, the 33,500-square-foot gym has come in clutch for the entire Indianapolis basketball community.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 16, 2020 | 11:18 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: This is true: “All campus participants are strongly encouraged to report any potential or actual violation of the Protocols by any individual to the league office … or may report anonymously through a hotline that the NBA is establishing.”
Bobby Marks: Team staff members that violate the safety protocols could be removed from campus without warning to their team. The team will not have the opportunity to replace the staff member dismissed.
Zach Lowe: Team governors will be allowed to visit practices/games. They will use separate arena entrances/exists, wear masks, and watch games/practices from at least 25 away from the court. They will not be allowed to come into close contact with players/coaches/staff at practices/games.
Dave McMenamin: Prior to July 1, teams are required to have a team information session to review best practices, including detailing “behavioral modifications”: curtailing habits like spitting, licking fingers, clearing your nose, touching mouthguards, sharing equipment and exchanging jerseys
Malika Andrews: The NBA encouraging that teams travel parties include a mental health clinician or, if not, that players have access to telehealth (virtual) appointments for “if any player experiences increased feelings of anxiety and stress upon transitioning to campus…”, per health memo.
Michael Singer: Media included in the bubble must adhere to regular testing and must agree not to seek any extra access to players outside of defined media periods. Also says media are expected to reside at different hotel than players.
Zach Lowe: If any team staff member (i.e. non-player) elects not to go to Orlando, it will be up to that person’s team whether or not to continue to pay that person for games/team activities in Orlando, per the newly-released health protocols.
June 16, 2020 | 10:33 pm EDT Update
League to create hotline for protocol violations in Disney World
Shams Charania: Per me and @Sam Amick: The NBA will create an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols in Orlando.
Zach Lowe: Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus must immediately enter “Isolation Housing,” which will be a “house, hotel, or other facility” separate from the rest of the NBA campus. They will remain in said Isolation Housing until they are asymptomatic/cleared.
Malika Andrews: In regards to testing frequency for players and team staff: the health and safety memo says the league “may modify the frequency of coronavirus testing over the course of the restart based on antibody results, pooled testing approaches, or other considerations.”
Zach Lowe: Players and team staff will be given the option to use a wearable ring that tracks heart rate, respiration rate, and other variables. The device features an “illness probability score” that indicates a player might be at greater risk of contracting coronavirus — or may have it.
Dave McMenamin: According to the NBA’s health & safety memo, if a team deems a player “protected” – meaning, not invited to the bubble for health concerns – a physician panel will review the decision. That panel’s determination will be “final, binding and unappealable.”
Michael Singer: Source: In NBA’s latest memo, league has broken down 4 participant tiers w/ varying levels of access: 1 – Players, coaches, refs 2 – Team security, PR, players guests, media personnel inside 3 – Essential services 4 – Governors, team execs, injured players, media off campus
June 16, 2020 | 10:03 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Per NBA health and safety protocols for return: All players, team staff and guests will be required to certify in writing that they will adhere to all pre-arrival rules and league rules while on campus.
Michael Singer: Via the NBA’s 113-page memo just distributed to teams: The NBA is developing “designated seating areas for media to observe games at a sufficient distance from the court,” per source.
June 16, 2020 | 9:50 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA will have two rows on the bench: – First row: players and coaches; no mask required, but recommended that coaches wear masks – Second row: other players and coaches; must wear masks at all times (unless active player)
Adrian Wojnarowski: My favorite detail in the 113-page health-and-safety protocol for Orlando shared with teams in past several minutes: No doubles in ping pong. “Until directed otherwise by the NBA, players should play singles only so that they can maintain six feet of distance from each other.”
Bill Russell: There’s the kind of strange that means peculiar, perverse, uncomfortable and ill at ease. Now that’s the kind of strange I’ve known my whole life. It’s the kind of strange Billie Holiday sang about when she sang, “Southern trees bear a strange fruit. Blood on the leaves and blood on the root,” referring, of course, to the then common practice of the lynching of Black people. It’s the kind of strange that has dogged America from the beginning. The kind of strange that justified indigenous genocide in the name of “civility.” It’s the kind of strange that built a country out of the labor of that “peculiar” institution known as slavery. It’s the kind of strange that justified Jim Crow, mass incarceration, police brutality, and the inequities that persist in every facet of the Black American experience.
Bill Russell: I’ve been waiting my whole life for America to live up to that promise and the fact that it hasn’t, that in America the systemic and pervasive killing of Black and brown people has never been strange in the “out of the ordinary” sense of the word, but only in the “uncomfortable and ill at ease” sense of the word, adds up to nothing less than, in the words of that Billie Holiday song again, a strange and bitter crop of injustices, with bulging eyes and the twisted mouth, for the rain to gather, for the wind to suck, for the sun to rot, for the tree to drop.
Bill Russell: Yet, I am heartened by the waves of Black Lives Matter protesters risking their lives to march among our streets. I am heartened by the Minneapolis City Council’s pledge to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in response to their protests. And I sincerely hope that these kinds of strange days are forever behind us, and that real, lasting change will finally be realized. Our lives depend on it.
June 16, 2020 | 9:37 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled for Sept. 30 — exactly one year to the day after media day for most teams, the de facto start of camp for this season.
Robin Lopez: I will trade hotel rooms with any @Portland Trail Blazers players @Damian Lillard @CJ McCollum @Carmelo Anthony
Even Ja Morant’s father did not expect his son to make an impact this quickly. “I knew he would find his niche, but I didn’t think it would be at this level so fast,” Tee Morant told Local 24. “He pretty much surpassed what I was envisioning.”
Several Confederate statues have been removed across the country amid protests and a national conversation on racial equality. 20-year-old Morant wants Murray’s statue of Robert E. Lee to be next. “It was breathtaking,” Tee Morant said of his son’s letter. “At 20 to think that far ahead and step out there with his beliefs, and pretty much, you know, trying to unite the world. So to speak. I loved it.”
The NBA will re-start the season next month. Don’t expect Morant to stick to sports. “Anything that stands for division doesn’t need to exist in our world if we are the United States,” Tee Morant said.
HBO removed a billboard that was seen covering up one of the many murals in Los Angeles dedicated to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant. The mural was located near The Grove in Los Angeles’ Fairfax district.
After TheWrap reached out to WarnerMedia about the billboard, the company then contacted the vendor to take down the billboard. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, this was part of an overall outdoor buy that included a vendor called Great Outdoor, and the company was not aware that the mural would be obscured. The original mural has not been damaged in any way.
June 16, 2020 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Dan Woike: Some media notes: On game days, a “virtual media session” will be held at shootarounds for 2-3 players. No pre-game media with players. Post-game, coach and two players in press conference room. Additional 2 players available for “virtual locker room availability.”
Chris Mannix: Notable in the union memo: Certain Disney staff will not live on the campus and not be subject to testing. They will undergo temperature/symptom checks and wear masks.
“I feel comfortable here. It’s like home. I’m originally from Louisville, but I’ve been training up here for years now, so got a spot here,” said another former Butler Bulldog, Kelan Martin. Martin is currently a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Open gym is an understatement of what’s really going down at the Factory. Invites are exclusive, the gym is packed with pros, and there’s no telling you you might bump into on the court on any given day. “We let them come work out with us and play guys like Yogi, Glenn Robinson, Lance Stephenson,” said Marquis Teague. Martin added, “Guys like Yogi Ferrell, Dakota Mathias, Bryce Moore.”
Bill Russell: In 56 I could have made the Olympics in high jump but turned it down to play basketball instead we could only play one sport then. Track and Field News ranked me #7 high jumper in the world, I was ranked #2 in the US @ the time. @celtics @NBA
June 16, 2020 | 7:20 pm EDT Update
Playoffs scheduled to begin on August 17
Vincent Goodwill: Yahoo sources: NBA playoffs scheduled to begin on Aug.17. Friends and family can arrive on Aug 30. Conference Finals begin Sept 15. NBA Finals will begin Sept 30.
Vincent Goodwill: Yahoo Sources: COVID testing will “likely” occur daily for NBA players, although the method will not be the deep nasal swab
Marc Stein: As @NYTSports previously reported, all team staff/players must complete an in-room quarantine of at least 36 hours to register two negative COVID-19 tests Players get three freshly prepared meals a day and four on game days “in individual servings rather than buffet style”
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Each team will have access to designated Disney culinary team who will help create individualized team menus, support team dietary needs, and ensure health and safety guidelines are followed. Players will receive 3 meals per day and 4 meals per day on game days.