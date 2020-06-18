But, this time it’s a little different: now that true center Clint Capela is a Hawk, Collins, sliding back to his natural position at power forward, can’t wait to connect with Capela on a lob. “For me, having another dude that’s in the same level of athlete that I am, it’s going to be amazing to sort of know how to throw him open and know how he wants to catch the ball,” Collins said.“I’ve been working on throwing lobs and trying to get him open above the rim because I know that’s what I like to do, that’s what he likes to do, so we can speak the same language.”
Rod Beard: Confirmed that the deal is done and Troy Weaver is the #Pistons’ new general manager. Woj first.
According to league sources, the issue is based on insurance policies taken out by the players that would run out at the traditional end of the NBA year, June 30. Word is there are ongoing talks between representatives of the players and the league, but it’s expected that Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others will eventually be on the courts at the Disney complex.
Sources are saying the Celtics are ready to play and will make their social statements at least in large part from the platform afforded by the league and the attention the restarting of its season will provide. But when asked about that and if he’s certain all his players are satisfied that COVID-19 health concerns are being addressed, Danny Ainge told the Herald, “I don’t know that. Don’t know that for sure. I’ve talked with a lot of guys.I talk with them pretty regularly, but I don’t necessarily pose those exact questions, and I don’t know those exact answers. So I don’t know the answer to that.”
Speaking of the combine, league sources have characterized the possibilities for the combine as fluid. The feeling is that the league does want to have some sort of in-person combine. Particularly, the league itself and team personnel want access to players’ medical information. That has always been the most important part of the combine, but it’s heightened even more this year because teams are unlikely to have players into their own facilities. In a memo the league released in early April, NBA team personnel may not conduct or attend any workout of any draft-eligible player in any location until further notice.
TCU’s Desmond Bane has really helped himself so far. Not only is he a great kid in terms of the background intel that teams have gathered, but also he’s gone into meetings with a clear-minded, level-headed view of what role he can play, and what he can bring to a team. The name Joe Harris has come up in comparison a few times, given Bane’s ability to knock down shots consistently, and the ability to knock them down off of movement. He hit 43.3 percent of his nearly 600 3-point attempts in college, with many of those either coming off of screens or on pull-ups.
Anyone who read what Tyrese Haliburton wrote for his social media feed after the George Floyd killing saw an intelligent, thoughtful person. Teams that have done their background research have come away thinking similarly. Particularly, they point to his maturity and emotional intelligence. Sources have said that Haliburton will be able to adjust to just about any situation he’s put in early in his career, and will find success. Consistently, he’s come up as being one of the most impressive human beings in this class. This played a role in his move up to No. 5 on my board. More than that, though, the more tape I watch on Haliburton, the more I see pretty substantial upside if he’s able to fill out his frame with 20-25 more pounds throughout his career. I feel confident he’s going to be effective quickly in the NBA because of his diversity of skill-set as a potential secondary ballhandler. But there is some upside for more.
Attention, all Hollywood producers. Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski have an idea for the next blockbuster event of the year. “Any producer that wants to redo ‘Step Brothers’ or ‘Twins,’” O’Neal said. “We’ll do any scene,” Gronkowski cut in. “You just come up with it, we’ll do it, we’ll give it our best shot. That’s what we do.” The towering twosome will bring that same energy next Saturday when they host “Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach,” a virtual, live-streamed party that will air live on TikTok and www.ShaqVsGronk.com at 8 p.m. ET.
Solomon Hill: hating.. you know my fam did time? lost his job. i seen a number one player lose it all from being exploited, tf im hating on. two black coaches doing plea deals, while Jay and Duke Vital scream for UofA’s and other teams downfall, I just want that same energy.
Isaiah “J.R.” Rider says UNLV’s ‘Hey Reb!’ statue — with ties to the Confederacy — had to be removed … telling TMZ Sports he’s proud his alma mater “did the right thing.” Rider was an absolute beast at University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the early ’90s… and was named an All-American in 1993. J.R. was the 5th overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Justin Holiday not sure about playing
Justin Holiday is currently the only potential holdout for the Indiana Pacers when play resumes next month in Orlando, according to a league source. Holiday, 31, is 50/50 on whether to play or sit, the source said. The Pacers aren’t trying to push him into joining them but if he’s not there they’d lose a 40% 3-point shooter who also has been their most consistent wing defender.
Australian centre Isaac Humphries has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources have told ESPN. Humphries, 22, is coming off his second season in the NBA G-League; his most recent stint coming with the Lakeland Magic after signing an Exhibit 10 deal with its NBA affiliate, the Orlando Magic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 workers at the Orlando International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus after nearly 500 employees were tested but according to the airport management that’s not the case. “[An]airport in Central Florida had a couple of cases, they did the contact tracing,” DeSantis said Tuesday during a news conference. “They looked [at] almost 500 workers [and] 260 people working close together were positive, 52 percent positivity rate on that one.”
Still, as the league hurtles toward a restart later in the summer, Favors tells The Athletic he’s “probably” going to commit to return to the Pelicans, and is making plans on a return to New Orleans early next week. He’s looking forward to playing ball again, but also looking forward to continuing to push a message designed to change the landscape of race relations within the country. He doesn’t view the Orlando bubble as perfect. He’s been home in Atlanta for the last three months, spending a lot of time with his family. His children are small, and not seeing them for an extended period will be a jolt.
Jon Rothstein: Sources: South Carolina’s AJ Lawson is returning to school next season and will withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft.
South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson is still in the NBA Draft, despite reports to the contrary. “He’s still in the draft,” Lawson’s father, Anthony, told ZAGSBLOG on Tuesday.
Per league sources, there’s an ongoing push within the NBA to hold some iteration of the draft combine, which would take place after the Aug. 25 lottery, most likely some time in September. The event is held annually in Chicago, a convenient central location for teams and players, and could still take place there, pending shifting health and safety circumstances amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing has been set in stone yet, with the league’s primary focus having centered on the initial return to play. Given how complicated it’s been for the NBA to set up and negotiate the logistics for the Orlando site, it’s kind of hard to see the combine taking place within that bubble. That situation is still evolving. But there are some feasible pathways to safely conducting a limited version of the combine, while minimizing close-quarters contact and still benefitting all parties.
The prevailing thought I’ve heard from teams in recent weeks is that the on-court portion, which typically includes individual drills and five-on-five play, seems likely (and, frankly, logically) to be limited, if it exists at all. The primary objective of a centralized combine would be to conduct player medicals and measurements, providing all 30 teams a common data set.
It seems feasible that the league could safely allow players to participate in athletic testing and shooting drills, as well. All of the above could take place digitally in a relatively short time span. Teams can benefit from the information without needing to physically attend. And for what it’s worth, several executives I’ve spoken with see minimal value in having prospects play five-on-five after a six-month hiatus from competitive play.
Wall has participated in camps for Team USA, but has never represented them on the Olympic stage. In fact, the Wizards/Bullets franchise has never had an active player on the Olympic roster. “Definitely,” Wall told Marc Spears when asked if he was interested. “When you put that Red, White and Blue on, you’re representing your country. It doesn’t matter if ‘Wall’ is on the back or whatever name is on the back, I want to represent my country. I know how much this country means to me and I would definitely love to have an opportunity to play for it.”
Becky Hammon on Knicks' radar?
Those expected to be interviewed include potential front-runner Tom Thibodeau (due to his connection to Rose), Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, interim head coach Mike Miller, 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, and Magic assistant Pat Delany. Meanwhile, Spurs assistant Beckey Hammon was described to Begley by a source as “a name to keep an eye on.”
Nets Daily: In an extraordinary initiative, @joetsai1999 spent two hours Wednesday night on a Zoom call with 200+ Nets season ticket holders, taking questions from his office in Hong Kong.
Veteran hip-hop artist LL Cool J recently came on The Ringer Podcast with Bill Simmons and told a hilarious story about talking former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant out of releasing the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s own gangster rap album. According to LL Cool J, this happened in 1996 or 1997, during Bryant’s rookie career with the Lakers. A then-18/19-year-old Kobe asked for LL’s advice by letting the renowned rapper listen to his own rap track. Right then and there, LL knew that this was not the path Kobe needed to take. “So I’m sitting there, and I’m listening to these records, and it’s ‘MF this and ‘F that,’ and ‘I’m doing this, and I’m doing that,’ ‘blah, blah, blah,’” LL Cool J recalled. “And I’m juts like, ‘Yo, Kob, man. This ain’t what you need to be doing, baby.’”
LL then went on to share how the content of the lyric might have an adverse effect on Kobe’s very young career at that point. Thankfully, Bryant heeded his advice. “So I just was telling Kobe, ‘Yo, that’s gangster, that’s not what you wanna do,’” he added. “And ultimately, it seems like he took my advice. The album never came out.”
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis and TV host Jimmy Kimmel have raised more than a quarter of a million dollars to help fight hunger. Davis, Kimmel, Ronnie 2K and Kimmel’s TV partner — Guillermo — raised $262,000 for Feeding America, which serves as America’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced the 11 charges, including felony murder, that will be brought against the Atlanta police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks, the district attorney’s nephew was in the courtroom. Dwight Howard, the Lakers’ center, wore a white shirt with words formed into wings that said “Breathe again.”
One of his best friends is a cousin of Brooks. One day, Favors will have to explain this summer, this year in general, to his children. And make no mistake, he fears what kind of world his children will one day have to grow up in. “It’s just terrible, with everything that’s going on, that the cop felt the need to do that,” an emotional Favors told The Athletic on Tuesday, one day before former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses and another officer, Devin Brosnan, faces four charges, including aggravated assault. “That’s why this is a very difficult time for a lot of people. I grew up hearing stories of segregation. I knew it happened. I knew it was true. But, I never thought I would live through it. Now you feel that pain, and it’s right there in your face. It’s scary because this is happening so easily. As a black man, there is always the fear of walking out the door and not making it home.”
A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.
The Cavs went 4-4 in the eight games with Drummond, who has been coy about his decision. But all signs point the same way. It’s a strange time in the NBA. The salary cap was headed south already because of the fractured relationship with China. The pandemic only exacerbates the impending revenue loss. Drummond doesn’t have much of a choice remaining.
Few teams have cap space available. The ones that do certainly aren’t lining up to pay Drummond $28 million. The Detroit Pistons dumped him to avoid that. Opting in for one year and continuing the experiment in Cleveland gives Drummond a chance to revive his value — if that’s even possible in this era — before entering free agency next summer.
Nothing has changed on the Love front. Even though he was peeved at various points this season — openly pouting, venting and verbalizing his misery — that was during a time when Beilein was still around and the team looked like a dumpster fire. Love has a phenomenal relationship with Bickerstaff that goes back to their days in Minnesota. Bickerstaff will have a better understanding of how to keep Love engaged and happy.
Would Love still prefer to play for a contender? Of course. It’s incredibly challenging to go from four years of chasing titles to two straight of chasing lottery ping-pong balls. The Cavs being more competitive, just as they were in the 11 games under Bickerstaff before the league shutdown, helped. How the Cavs start 2020-21 — if Love is still on the roster — will be key. But enough has changed since his desire to be traded that it won’t be harmful to keep Love around and the veteran won’t force his way out.
Those are the kinds of numbers the Cavs continue to focus on. They see plenty of value in keeping Love, whose bloated contract, injury history and age play into being the centerpiece of trade chatter. If the Cavs get what they deem a fair offer, they will pursue some combination of draft picks and young players — as unrealistic as some NBA officials consider that demand. That’s the rub. The Cavs’ view of Love doesn’t align with the rest of the league. Until that gap narrows, Love is likely to stay in Cleveland.
Serena Winters: Tobias Harris just said on #NBATogether, he saw that #Sixers are supposed to stay in the same hotel as the Mavericks in Orlando… which means…. Bobi + Tobi reunion! “I know that @Boban Marjanovic will be communicating with me so might have to have some security!” 🤣
Kelly Iko: Source: The Rockets are using Juneteenth as a paid day off for their employees to reflect, celebrate, and learn. Have also been invited along with other teams to participate in a virtual private screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble