One of his best friends is a cousin of Brooks. One day, Favors will have to explain this summer, this year in general, to his children. And make no mistake, he fears what kind of world his children will one day have to grow up in. “It’s just terrible, with everything that’s going on, that the cop felt the need to do that,” an emotional Favors told The Athletic on Tuesday, one day before former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses and another officer, Devin Brosnan, faces four charges, including aggravated assault . “That’s why this is a very difficult time for a lot of people. I grew up hearing stories of segregation. I knew it happened. I knew it was true. But, I never thought I would live through it. Now you feel that pain, and it’s right there in your face. It’s scary because this is happening so easily. As a black man, there is always the fear of walking out the door and not making it home.”