🏀WE TALKIN’ BOUT PRACTICE🏀 H-Town | 6/20 | 12pm 8.5% DIPA brewed with milk sugar and dry hopped with Cashmere, Citra & El Dorado! $20/4pk | Two 4pks/pp We had a great canning run on this juice bomb and will have roughly 23 cases available for general sale at the Hampton Ave side window this Saturday. Call ahead ordering available at open (12pm)! All presale orders to be picked up at rear Oak Street loading dock behind brewery. 🥂Until We Brunch Again🥂: We will have a final count on this 6.5% Raspberry Bellini inspired sour ale shortly but anticipating between 35-40 cases available for general sale on Saturday at open! $20/4pk | Two 4pks/pp 🍺☎️(484)851-3980☎️🍺 @randevoofoodtruck will be on the scene all day Saturday!!! Shoutout to @thetwistedplottco for this killer label!!