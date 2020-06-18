USA Today Sports

There is, seemingly, no bottom. George Floyd wasn’t it. Breonna Taylor wasn’t it. Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t it. Rayshard Brooks wasn’t it. Just like Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice and Michael Brown and Eric Garner weren’t it. And it gets to you, after a while. It got to Pierce, when he addressed his team on a Zoom chat a couple of weeks ago.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his commitment to using the league as a platform for social change at CAA’s Amplify virtual Town Hall yesterday. “Some of the best known black people in the world — whether it be the NBA or the WNBA — play in our league,” Silver said. “I really think there is a unique opportunity for this league, maybe more so than any institution in the world. But what comes with it is obligation and responsibility to think before we speak.”
Silver said he has had extensive conversations with NBPA Exec Dir Michele Roberts, NBPA Foundation Exec Dir Sherrie Deans, NBPA President and Thunder G Chris Paul, as well as many other individual NBA players on how to battle systemic racism. “What we talked about and acknowledged to each other is we would probably be most powerful through collective action,” Silver said. He added they are still in the talking stage and that the conversations would not go on for months, but maybe for weeks, on how the league and the players could be most effective.
“When we are there, we will have 350 players in one place,” Silver said. “Players will be together. Obviously, they will have a lot of time on their hands,” he said. But it will also give players and the league an opportunity to talk about and think about a plan for change. Silver said that bringing in outside speakers and experts, either virtually, on in-person, to the campus is a possibility.
Dave McMenamin: Here is a list of the charitable contributions the Lakers will make tomorrow in conjunction with observing Juneteenth, commemorating the release of all enslaved persons in Texas – the last of the states to do so – on June 19, 1865.

Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who was tased by Milwaukee police in 2018 after being cited for a parking violation, sees the NBA’s restart in Orlando as an opportunity to campaign for issues of social justice and racial equality. “A lot of eyes will be on us while we’re in Orlando,” he told ESPN on Thursday. “People can actually see us and see our messages that we can give while we’re playing or at halftime, before a game or whatever. There’s a lot of ways to get out key messages and I feel like I want to take advantage of that. We’ve got a platform like none other. We’ve got resources like none other.”
Brown isn’t a member of the NBA players coalition, which is currently pushing back on the summer restart because of issues they feel are more important to the black community. But he doesn’t think their point of view needs to create division in the league. “I don’t disagree with guys that want to sit out, they’re definitely doing it for a good cause, they’re doing it for a good reason. But me, personally, I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to use more of our platform and our resources to continue to bring awareness and shine light,” Brown said.
He — like the group of NBA players headed most notably by Irving — is worried about the safety and viability of the NBA returning while COVID-19 continues to spread and disproportionately affect Black communities. “Coming back is problematic,” he said. “I’m more concerned about the impact of trying to return to some semblance of normal in a situation where normalcy, by definition under these circumstances are highly toxic.”
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid pointed to his relationship with upper management as one of the reasons he is bullish about the team’s prospects and has moved past a PR snafu in the spring when its owner moved to cut pay for workers before quickly retracting the decision. Embiid, 26, spoke with Business Insider about that very decision for a profile of the man who was involved with making it: the team’s owner Josh Harris.
The Grand Rapids Drive are in the market for a new coach since Donnie Tyndall is on the move. Chipola College officials announced Thursday that Tyndall was named the school’s men’s basketball coach during Tuesday’s college board of trustees meeting. Tyndall coached the Drive to a 25-18 record in his first year at the helm before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Knicks GM Scott Perry, speaking at a MSG panel Thursday and for the first time publicly since the coronavirus shutdown, encouraged the American youth to continue fighting for social justice and equality. “Let’s not allow this to be just a moment in time,” Perry said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that things that have happened in our history before — there’s a temporary outrage, and then boom, things are back to normal. Don’t allow this to be that time. This is a call of duty to action for all young people. And I would to you as well, you got to have confidence and belief in yourself.”
Perry said action can take different forms for athletes, who have to understand they’re in the spotlight. “I think their words have to be followed by corresponding appropriate action,” Perry said. “The impact that words and actions of an athlete can have, not only for the people in their presence, but the millions watching them on television or on their cell phones and latched onto every word, action and emotion that these guys and gals share. And so I think really being in tuned to that, understanding that responsibility, and continuing to reach out to their communities in the way they best see themselves best impact the community. Not everybody may be built to protest, but guys may be built in other ways to support minority businesses or help mentor youth in their community. “
Allan Houston, like Perry, pushed stamina for this movement. “I liken it to a team that’s on the road, odds may be against you, but there’s momentum… To our youth, just go out there and learn, educate yourself, but you have to train and you have to plan,” Houston said. “And then you have to endure. This is going to be a long haul, a long battle, don’t think this is going to change in two months.”
Collins was originally hoping to return in March and he’s pushed himself through rehabilitation sessions and individual basketball workouts throughout the coronavirus crisis, so the news was not surprising. But for it to finally become official was momentous. “When my doc came in and said my shoulder feels like a normal shoulder, that I was good to go, it was like a weight was lifted,” Collins said. “I tell people all the time that he whole rehab process isn’t difficult. It’s just very long and boring. The worst part is not being on the road with the team, not being around them every day, feeling disconnected. It’s weird. Odd. So, mentally, it’s a big struggle. I’m just super excited to be back and know that I can do everything again.”
Melo Trimble has signed a one-year deal with Spanish basketball club Montakit Fuenlabrada, he confirmed to InsideMDSports. The team plays in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB, and needs help after going 5-17 last season, its worst since 1995-1996. The deal allows Trimble to leave if he receives an NBA offer. Multiple NBA teams expressed interest in Trimble earlier this year, but the COVID-19-related shutdown ended those conversations. “I’m still pushing for the NBA. No multi-year deals yet,” Trimble said.
Nearly one month ago, Matt Barnes revealed that a documentary on the 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors was in the works. During a Thursday radio appearance with “Bonta, Steiny & Guru” on 95.7 The Game, the 2017 NBA champion with the Warriors provided an update on the doc. “It kind of got put on hold, but it’s actually rolling now,” Barnes explained. “Myself, Baron Davis, Jack (Stephen Jackson) — we’re getting the crew back together. We’ve assembled a solid team behind to help produce and direct it.”
While a handful of players seem to be mulling over the decision to play or not, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris isn’t one of them. According to Harris himself — he’s playing next month. “I’ve heard everybody’s opinions and viewpoints, and none of them are wrong,” Harris told Ernie Johnson in a live conversation on Twitter. “If somebody feels this way, that’s how they feel, and nobody should be able to take that from because in this period of time, with everything that’s going on from the deaths, the police brutality, from the quality. It’s all affecting people and especially African Americans mentally in a way that you can’t understand unless you’re that person.”
While Harris understands the circumstances as to why some players might feel like playing at this time is wrong — the 76ers’ forward makes it clear he’s ready to go. “I believe that if we are suited up to play, I’ll be ready to play, my guys and my team is ready to play, and I truly believe we have a chance to win a championship,” Harris said. “I’m ready. I’ve always kept myself and my mental in that state of being ready to play. I do believe that this is important just to be able to push the message, even more so for me, I’m ready to play. If the group as a collective to size is the best decision.”
The most important part of the new procedures is testing for the novel coronavirus, which the NBA plans for the evenings in order to reduce how much people will move between the time their test is taken and when it is returned. The tests are expected to include nasal swabs and saliva collection. Anyone who refuses to be tested, or undergo the daily health monitoring that includes temperature and symptoms, will be prohibited from team and group activities until they are tested. Those who test positive and do not require hospitalization will be isolated immediately until they can be retested.
Now it’s 9:40 p.m., the game is over, and reminders of the new realities of campus life are everywhere. Few players change out of uniform because showers are not permitted inside the sports complex. Then it’s time to speak with reporters. A few attend the postgame availability in person, at an appropriate distance of at least six feet. The NBA has allowed a handful of journalists to reside on the Disney campus. Others journalists, even those who reside off campus and can watch games from the stands, ask questions on a virtual news conference. At least one other teammate must also take part in postgame interviews.
Frank Martin stands with A.J. Lawson in staying in the NBA Draft at this point in time. “There’s no need to rush. He’s had probably six or seven interviews with NBA teams, which is what they’re all doing right now,” Martin said. “As long as NBA teams are offering interviews, I don’t see any reason why he should try to make a decision sooner than he has to. If no NBA team was asking to meet with him, I would think he’d make a decision by now.”
Bam Adebayo says he is in no position to dictate priorities to his fellow NBA players when it comes to either reporting to Disney World for the league’s restart or remaining in their communities to push for social justice. “I’m the dude that’s on the fence,” the Miami Heat center said. “I understand that we want to be in the middle of protests with our bodies and we want people to know that we’re there supporting Black Lives Matter, which I’m 100 percent about. And I’m 100 percent about going to the bubble and doing it on national television where everybody sees it.”
“So it’s really a touchy situation. It’s pick or choose,” Adebayo, 22, said, with NBA players given until Wednesday by the league to decide if they will participate in the resumption of play at the Wide World of Sports complex just outside of Orlando. “My personal opinion? I feel like whatever is calling upon you to do, I feel like you should do that. That’s just my opinion. I feel like if a dude wants to get his point across and wants to protest, I feel like he has the right to do that. And I feel like it’s the other dudes’ rights where they can go into the bubble and speak how they feel on national television after a big game or a big win.”
Once teams report to Disney, not only will there be strict enforcement of social distancing, in some cases up to 12 feet, but no fans in attendance. “The biggest thing we’re going to have to get over is playing with no fans,” Adebayo said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. But I feel like once we actually did the playing [of] games, I think we’ll all start to forget about we don’t have fans. So it’ll feel like an AAU tournament.” But, all while making sure a main thing remains a main thing, Adebayo closed his comments with, “Everybody remember, Black Lives Matter.”
