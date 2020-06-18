There is, seemingly, no bottom. George Floyd wasn’t it. Breonna Taylor wasn’t it. Ahmaud Arbery wasn’t it. Rayshard Brooks wasn’t it. Just like Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice and Michael Brown and Eric Garner weren’t it. And it gets to you, after a while. It got to Pierce, when he addressed his team on a Zoom chat a couple of weeks ago.
June 18, 2020 | 9:31 pm EDT Update
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants to see more NBA front office roles filled by minorities and African-Americans. “Somebody told me there’s only one minority (public relations) director in the NBA. How is it that we only have this few when it’s a predominantly black league in terms of players?” Ujiri said during a recent appearance on “The Woj Pod” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Masai Ujiri: “I really question it and I think we generally in sports … we have to really look at this and it comes from all different levels. It’s not just hiring a diversity and inclusion officer now … we also need more minorities and more black people in higher positions, too, and there are many that deserve to be in higher positions if we look the right way.”
The 49-year-old also touched on the topics of police brutality and systemic and institutional racism, emphasizing that such issues are not confined to the U.S. “This thing has erupted where now we have to talk about it and we have to confront it because you know what, it’s there,” Ujiri said. “There’s no dancing around it anymore. Even in my organization, even in Canada, we’re not immune to it.”
Anthony Chiang: Kendrick Nunn: “I’m feeling hurt, tired, fed up.” Kelly Olynyk: “I feel disgusted.” Bam Adebayo: “We should, and I will, always, always tell people that Black Lives Matter. Because they do.” Jimmy Butler: “It’s time for change. We will make a change.” Powerful stuff.
Mike Vorkunov: James Dolan & MSG settled a lawsuit w/ a MSG shareholder who sued saying Dolan was excessively compensated. MSG launched internal investigation, decided Dolan should be stripped of a large quantity of stock options granted to him and can’t be returned later. MSG admitted no guilt
June 18, 2020 | 8:33 pm EDT Update
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed his commitment to using the league as a platform for social change at CAA’s Amplify virtual Town Hall yesterday. “Some of the best known black people in the world — whether it be the NBA or the WNBA — play in our league,” Silver said. “I really think there is a unique opportunity for this league, maybe more so than any institution in the world. But what comes with it is obligation and responsibility to think before we speak.”
Silver said he has had extensive conversations with NBPA Exec Dir Michele Roberts, NBPA Foundation Exec Dir Sherrie Deans, NBPA President and Thunder G Chris Paul, as well as many other individual NBA players on how to battle systemic racism. “What we talked about and acknowledged to each other is we would probably be most powerful through collective action,” Silver said. He added they are still in the talking stage and that the conversations would not go on for months, but maybe for weeks, on how the league and the players could be most effective.
“When we are there, we will have 350 players in one place,” Silver said. “Players will be together. Obviously, they will have a lot of time on their hands,” he said. But it will also give players and the league an opportunity to talk about and think about a plan for change. Silver said that bringing in outside speakers and experts, either virtually, on in-person, to the campus is a possibility.
Rod Beard: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey on new GM Troy Weaver: “We’re rebuilding our roster and Troy brings a tremendous amount of experience. He’s one of those guys who has a knack for talent … the next couple of years of developing our roster is a key team in our organization.” via @NBATV
Andrew Greif: The Clippers will observe Juneteenth with a paid company holiday tomorrow for employees of the Clippers, their G League affiliate in Ontario and the Forum. In addition, the Clippers have created a petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday. https://www.change.org/p/karen-bass-make-juneteenth-a-national-holiday-420eda23-4630-443e-9f09-1825d8918553
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers are giving staff the day off tomorrow in observance of Juneteenth, encouraging them to use the day to further educate themselves on the history and current state of race in America.
Dave McMenamin: Here is a list of the charitable contributions the Lakers will make tomorrow in conjunction with observing Juneteenth, commemorating the release of all enslaved persons in Texas – the last of the states to do so – on June 19, 1865.
June 18, 2020 | 7:13 pm EDT Update
Bucks guard Sterling Brown, who was tased by Milwaukee police in 2018 after being cited for a parking violation, sees the NBA’s restart in Orlando as an opportunity to campaign for issues of social justice and racial equality. “A lot of eyes will be on us while we’re in Orlando,” he told ESPN on Thursday. “People can actually see us and see our messages that we can give while we’re playing or at halftime, before a game or whatever. There’s a lot of ways to get out key messages and I feel like I want to take advantage of that. We’ve got a platform like none other. We’ve got resources like none other.”
Sterling Brown: “I feel it’s important for me to continue to play to use my platform because my platform has given me a voice and it has allowed people to follow me and see me and it’s allowed people to become more passionate with the movement that’s going on.”
Brown isn’t a member of the NBA players coalition, which is currently pushing back on the summer restart because of issues they feel are more important to the black community. But he doesn’t think their point of view needs to create division in the league. “I don’t disagree with guys that want to sit out, they’re definitely doing it for a good cause, they’re doing it for a good reason. But me, personally, I feel like it’s an opportunity for me to use more of our platform and our resources to continue to bring awareness and shine light,” Brown said.
Kristian Winfield: Some news: Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have donated $1M to 10 organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues. 3 organizations are New York-based: Kids in the Game, New Heights Youth Inc., and Row NY
Chris Haynes: City of Tulsa – along with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook – will now host a global Juneteenth Block Party virtually as well as on-the-ground on June 20 during Donald Trump’s rally in the city that day. It’s an effort to reclaim airwaves, keep focus of weekend on freedom.
Pacers Sports & Entertainment has made Juneteenth — June 19 — a company-wide off day on Friday. The leadership team felt doing so was important, giving employees time to reflect and consider how they can individually take action.
Boomer, the Pacers’ mascot, was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame on Sunday. Ray, the individual inside the suit, has been the team mascot for 23 years. Over the weekend, the team temporarily renamed the alley on the north side of The Fieldhouse “Boomer Blvd.” It’s back to being “Bankers Life Ct.”
June 18, 2020 | 5:58 pm EDT Update
Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard will have at least a few hires to make this summer. He said he is prioritizing diversity, so it will be interesting to see what direction he chooses to go.
Dr. Harry Edwards is no stranger to protests. He was there in the 1960s, as a member of the Black Panther Party protesting after the death of Bobby Hutton, a 17-year-old unarmed Black boy killed by Oakland police in 1968. That same year he organized the Olympic Project for Human Rights (OPHR), urging Black athletes to boycott the 1968 Mexico Olympics to protest racial segregation.
He doesn’t think the possibility of the NBA returning will quiet the protesting and he expects to see players either boycott or demonstrate if the season returns. “I’m not particularly concerned about the disparity between say Kyrie (Irving) and LeBron (James) in terms of this split among NBA athletes,” he said. “Either way, I think they’re going to manage to make the statement that they want to make.”
He — like the group of NBA players headed most notably by Irving — is worried about the safety and viability of the NBA returning while COVID-19 continues to spread and disproportionately affect Black communities. “Coming back is problematic,” he said. “I’m more concerned about the impact of trying to return to some semblance of normal in a situation where normalcy, by definition under these circumstances are highly toxic.”
Jon Krawczynski: One of the Timberwolves/Lynx employees let go today was PR/Communications mgr Dan Bell. Dan is not one to draw attention to himself so allow me to do it for him. He spent more than 27 years with the organization.
We don’t have to tell all this to Lost Tavern Brewing, a brewing company based out of Pennsylvania within the greater Philadelphia area. If I were to guess, Iverson might already have their votes, especially after the brand new beer release that they announced on their Instagram page today. The new brew, named in tribute to Iverson’s well-known rant and clearly featuring the famous Iverson-over-Lue play, went on presale on Thursday. To no one’s surprise, the presale filled up quickly.
June 18, 2020 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid pointed to his relationship with upper management as one of the reasons he is bullish about the team’s prospects and has moved past a PR snafu in the spring when its owner moved to cut pay for workers before quickly retracting the decision. Embiid, 26, spoke with Business Insider about that very decision for a profile of the man who was involved with making it: the team’s owner Josh Harris.
Embiid cited his relationship with Harris as one reason he came away from the pay cut episode feeling good about team management going forward. He said Harris had quickly tried to make the situation better after Embiid reached out in March. “Since I got to Philly, he’s made me feel like a partner instead of treating me like someone who works for him,” said Embiid. “He values my input and we got it fixed.”
Now he has his sights set on changing course, and winning an NBA championship. He cited it as his biggest goal. “I think we have a chance to make it happen,” he said. “That is the first step. And once you get that first one, you are going to think about a couple more.”
The Grand Rapids Drive are in the market for a new coach since Donnie Tyndall is on the move. Chipola College officials announced Thursday that Tyndall was named the school’s men’s basketball coach during Tuesday’s college board of trustees meeting. Tyndall coached the Drive to a 25-18 record in his first year at the helm before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Knicks GM Scott Perry, speaking at a MSG panel Thursday and for the first time publicly since the coronavirus shutdown, encouraged the American youth to continue fighting for social justice and equality. “Let’s not allow this to be just a moment in time,” Perry said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that things that have happened in our history before — there’s a temporary outrage, and then boom, things are back to normal. Don’t allow this to be that time. This is a call of duty to action for all young people. And I would to you as well, you got to have confidence and belief in yourself.”
Perry said action can take different forms for athletes, who have to understand they’re in the spotlight. “I think their words have to be followed by corresponding appropriate action,” Perry said. “The impact that words and actions of an athlete can have, not only for the people in their presence, but the millions watching them on television or on their cell phones and latched onto every word, action and emotion that these guys and gals share. And so I think really being in tuned to that, understanding that responsibility, and continuing to reach out to their communities in the way they best see themselves best impact the community. Not everybody may be built to protest, but guys may be built in other ways to support minority businesses or help mentor youth in their community. “
Allan Houston, like Perry, pushed stamina for this movement. “I liken it to a team that’s on the road, odds may be against you, but there’s momentum… To our youth, just go out there and learn, educate yourself, but you have to train and you have to plan,” Houston said. “And then you have to endure. This is going to be a long haul, a long battle, don’t think this is going to change in two months.”
June 18, 2020 | 5:08 pm EDT Update
A season that started with much promise, went sideways with a gnarly shoulder injury and ultimately was derailed by a global pandemic, is seemingly headed toward the oddest finish in NBA history. And for Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins, that means one thing. “We have a shot at winning a championship,” he said. “That’s huge.”
Collins refused to comment on details of the conversation, noting that it was a “players call,” but he left convinced the season would resume. “I genuinely think that we’re still going to play no matter what,” Collins said. “It’s going to be rough. It’s going to be rough in Orlando. It’s not going to be normal. But I think we’ll play.”
Collins was originally hoping to return in March and he’s pushed himself through rehabilitation sessions and individual basketball workouts throughout the coronavirus crisis, so the news was not surprising. But for it to finally become official was momentous. “When my doc came in and said my shoulder feels like a normal shoulder, that I was good to go, it was like a weight was lifted,” Collins said. “I tell people all the time that he whole rehab process isn’t difficult. It’s just very long and boring. The worst part is not being on the road with the team, not being around them every day, feeling disconnected. It’s weird. Odd. So, mentally, it’s a big struggle. I’m just super excited to be back and know that I can do everything again.”
Melo Trimble has signed a one-year deal with Spanish basketball club Montakit Fuenlabrada, he confirmed to InsideMDSports. The team plays in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB, and needs help after going 5-17 last season, its worst since 1995-1996. The deal allows Trimble to leave if he receives an NBA offer. Multiple NBA teams expressed interest in Trimble earlier this year, but the COVID-19-related shutdown ended those conversations. “I’m still pushing for the NBA. No multi-year deals yet,” Trimble said.
Nearly one month ago, Matt Barnes revealed that a documentary on the 2006-07 “We Believe” Warriors was in the works. During a Thursday radio appearance with “Bonta, Steiny & Guru” on 95.7 The Game, the 2017 NBA champion with the Warriors provided an update on the doc. “It kind of got put on hold, but it’s actually rolling now,” Barnes explained. “Myself, Baron Davis, Jack (Stephen Jackson) — we’re getting the crew back together. We’ve assembled a solid team behind to help produce and direct it.”
Matt Barnes: “Hopefully that’ll get going once we find some sort of normalcy back in this country. So I’m hoping within the next few months we’ll jump back on that project. But myself and Baron, we’re doing all kinds of political (things) right now. So that’s kind of been put on the back-burner. But that is definitely coming sooner than later.”
June 18, 2020 | 5:02 pm EDT Update
While a handful of players seem to be mulling over the decision to play or not, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris isn’t one of them. According to Harris himself — he’s playing next month. “I’ve heard everybody’s opinions and viewpoints, and none of them are wrong,” Harris told Ernie Johnson in a live conversation on Twitter. “If somebody feels this way, that’s how they feel, and nobody should be able to take that from because in this period of time, with everything that’s going on from the deaths, the police brutality, from the quality. It’s all affecting people and especially African Americans mentally in a way that you can’t understand unless you’re that person.”
While Harris understands the circumstances as to why some players might feel like playing at this time is wrong — the 76ers’ forward makes it clear he’s ready to go. “I believe that if we are suited up to play, I’ll be ready to play, my guys and my team is ready to play, and I truly believe we have a chance to win a championship,” Harris said. “I’m ready. I’ve always kept myself and my mental in that state of being ready to play. I do believe that this is important just to be able to push the message, even more so for me, I’m ready to play. If the group as a collective to size is the best decision.”
Eric Woodyard: Bucks’ Sterling Brown will participate in NBA’s Orlando restart despite some of his peers voicing concerns for black causes: “I don’t disagree with guys that want to sit out, they’re doing it for a good reason.” He has an ongoing civil rights lawsuit vs. the city of Milwaukee.
The most important part of the new procedures is testing for the novel coronavirus, which the NBA plans for the evenings in order to reduce how much people will move between the time their test is taken and when it is returned. The tests are expected to include nasal swabs and saliva collection. Anyone who refuses to be tested, or undergo the daily health monitoring that includes temperature and symptoms, will be prohibited from team and group activities until they are tested. Those who test positive and do not require hospitalization will be isolated immediately until they can be retested.
Now it’s 9:40 p.m., the game is over, and reminders of the new realities of campus life are everywhere. Few players change out of uniform because showers are not permitted inside the sports complex. Then it’s time to speak with reporters. A few attend the postgame availability in person, at an appropriate distance of at least six feet. The NBA has allowed a handful of journalists to reside on the Disney campus. Others journalists, even those who reside off campus and can watch games from the stands, ask questions on a virtual news conference. At least one other teammate must also take part in postgame interviews.
Frank Martin stands with A.J. Lawson in staying in the NBA Draft at this point in time. “There’s no need to rush. He’s had probably six or seven interviews with NBA teams, which is what they’re all doing right now,” Martin said. “As long as NBA teams are offering interviews, I don’t see any reason why he should try to make a decision sooner than he has to. If no NBA team was asking to meet with him, I would think he’d make a decision by now.”
June 18, 2020 | 4:50 pm EDT Update
Bam Adebayo says he is in no position to dictate priorities to his fellow NBA players when it comes to either reporting to Disney World for the league’s restart or remaining in their communities to push for social justice. “I’m the dude that’s on the fence,” the Miami Heat center said. “I understand that we want to be in the middle of protests with our bodies and we want people to know that we’re there supporting Black Lives Matter, which I’m 100 percent about. And I’m 100 percent about going to the bubble and doing it on national television where everybody sees it.”
“So it’s really a touchy situation. It’s pick or choose,” Adebayo, 22, said, with NBA players given until Wednesday by the league to decide if they will participate in the resumption of play at the Wide World of Sports complex just outside of Orlando. “My personal opinion? I feel like whatever is calling upon you to do, I feel like you should do that. That’s just my opinion. I feel like if a dude wants to get his point across and wants to protest, I feel like he has the right to do that. And I feel like it’s the other dudes’ rights where they can go into the bubble and speak how they feel on national television after a big game or a big win.”
Once teams report to Disney, not only will there be strict enforcement of social distancing, in some cases up to 12 feet, but no fans in attendance. “The biggest thing we’re going to have to get over is playing with no fans,” Adebayo said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. But I feel like once we actually did the playing [of] games, I think we’ll all start to forget about we don’t have fans. So it’ll feel like an AAU tournament.” But, all while making sure a main thing remains a main thing, Adebayo closed his comments with, “Everybody remember, Black Lives Matter.”