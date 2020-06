“There’s so many quotes out there, there’s so many rumors out there … you look at some of the players, they just signed their max contract, they have the biggest shoe deal out there, they live in the biggest market … but you cannot just be selfish. You’ve got to think about other players too. Be a leader,” Kanter said. “I understand about the social justice … you’re going to be in Orlando. The whole world is going to be focusing on you, right? You can make a huge difference. All the microphones will be on your face, so you can get your message out. Whatever you want to talk about, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ freedom, justice, democracy. Whatever you want to talk about, the whole world will be listening to you. “If you’re really about that life, go to the playoffs and take that money, and donate it back to ‘Black Lives Matter Foundation’ or just give back to the community. Don’t just say stuff.”