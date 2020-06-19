In addition, the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are all recognizing Juneteenth in some fashion. The Wizards and Washington Mystics are expected to walk from the Capital One Arena in Washington to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Friday morning. The Knicks joined forces with the New York Rangers to host an MLK youth panel on Thursday with former Knicks star Allan Houston and general manager Scott Perry.
June 19, 2020 | 12:37 pm EDT Update
Knicks coaching search could extend until late July
SLAM Magazine: “There’s power in unity.” Listen to Bradley Beal’s speech at the Wizards and Mystics “Together We Stand” march. @wslam (🎥: @Washington Wizards) pic.twitter.com/uSrSBO0E9w
David Aldridge: Before @Washington Wizards and @WashMystics players march to the MLK monument, @Bradley Beal recounted a story of being pulled over w/his fiancée & friend for no reason on 495, and being told by the officer: “how would you like me fucking up your Monday by putting you in a headlock?”
SLAM Magazine: John Wall and Bradley Beal participating in today’s peaceful protest in DC. 📷: @KelynSoong pic.twitter.com/10u2dt6Kom
David Aldridge: Players from the @Washington Wizards and @WashMystics chant Breonna Taylor’s name during their march to the MLK Memorial. pic.twitter.com/cIMsIN9nHM
June 19, 2020 | 10:58 am EDT Update
Mavs assistant Jamahl Mosley to interview for Knicks job
Enes Kanter: 1) Wow! I could cry Today I found out that 7 years after arresting my dad, taking him through a Kangaroo court and accusing him of being a criminal just because he is my dad. MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED! This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime.
Enes Kanter: 2) They no longer could keep him from his freedom because of the spotlight that we all put on this case! However! He is just one person, there are still tens of thousands of people wrongfully in jail in Turkey. I will not forget you, we will not forget you!
Enes Kanter: 3) This proves that the voice of the people will always push Dictators to do the right thing in the end. Don’t be scared to stand for what is right, always and always, Stand for FREEDOM Stand for DEMOCRACY Stand for HUMAN RIGHTS
The NBA has given employees paid time off for Juneteenth for the first time in league history. The NBA’s hope on the June 19 holiday is to give employees a chance to reflect on black history and the current state of race in the United States.
Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States dating back to June 19, 1865. On that day, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery on Jan. 1, 1863.
On Friday, NBA employees will be invited to watch a virtual screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble, a film chronicling Rep. John Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. NBA teams have also been offered the opportunity to take part in the virtual event featuring a prerecorded Q&A discussion with Lewis.
June 19, 2020 | 9:33 am EDT Update
The general managers I spoke to relayed that they intend on being that senior executive on the campus. There’s a general expectation that most GMs will show up to Orlando. While these GMs are motivated in part by the desire to show their faces as leaders at a crucial time, there’s another reason these they might want to be present: The other GMs. If this figures to be like a mashup of AAU and Summer League, with less media scrutiny, deals are going down. If you’ve got, say, maybe 20 GMs under one roof, they’re effectively going to be figuring out the offseason right then and there with one another.
One NBA staffer told me, “Oh, it will be tamperpalooza in Orlando! That’s for sure.” He wasn’t the only one to bring this up. As soon as the manual was released, this possibility popped up on the radar of every franchise. Teams want to know if there’s any way to prevent it in such a circumstance, or if they could maybe benefit from the blurring of norms. With so much time, in such close proximity, new bonds may form. Opposing players see one another sparingly in-season, given the grind of the NBA schedule and how extensive their commitments are within the chaos of an NBA arena when teams meet up. In the bubble, a lot of competing noise should fade out.
Olympiacos is strongly considering the addition of versatile power forward/center Alex Poythress as Eurohoops sources mention, though everything is still open as there are more candidates for this position. The team’s interest in Poythress is strongly related to Sasha Vezenkov’s extension case, whose contract with the Reds ends this summer.
In the aftermath of Wednesday’s release of the 113-page manual detailing the guidelines for the bubble, franchises are scrambling to make decisions. If you’re at an NBA practice facility these days, you’re likely taking in the strange sight of masked coaches, rebounding for players while wearing gloves. A couple coaches I know are wearing batting gloves during these drills, because, why not?
The NBA staffers I spoke to regarded the current state of affairs with amusement, even if the job has gotten tricky and they now live in a sort of limbo. Aside from the top officials on these teams, many staffers aren’t assured as to whether they will make the cut list for Orlando. They eagerly await word on the immediate future, not just for the purposes of planning, but also to see where they stand within their respective organizations.
While the NBA readies to resume the season suspended by the coronavirus COVID-19, the league laid off approximately 100 employees this week. First reported by MorningConsult.com Thursday night, which obtained a copy of the letter in which NBA Chief Human Resources Officer Eric Hutcherson wrote the league was undergoing a reduction in force and restructuring of operations within select departments NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement, “We are restructuring certain functions at the league office to better align with changes in our business, particularly around digital media, and be well-positioned for future growth.”
Ian Begley: After providing free lunches to NYCHA workers on the front lines of the COVID crisis last month, Taj Gibson, through his foundation, plans to extend that program to more than 90 NYC housing projects in the coming months:
Brian Mahoney: NBA employees given paid time off today for the first time on Juneteenth. All of them invited to attend a virtual screening of “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” the new film about the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis.
The father of NBA center Enes Kanter, an outspoken critic of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s human rights record, has been acquitted of charges that he was a member of a terrorist group, Turkish media reported on Friday. Mehmet Kanter, the father and a genetics professor in Turkey, was alleged to have supported U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. Gulen denies any connection with the matter.
June 19, 2020 | 2:42 am EDT Update
During a STH Zoom call last night, Nets owner Joe Tsai was asked about the reports on Kyrie Irving. “Don’t believe everything you see in the media… he’s [Kyrie] a very smart player who wants to express his views.”
“There’s so many quotes out there, there’s so many rumors out there … you look at some of the players, they just signed their max contract, they have the biggest shoe deal out there, they live in the biggest market … but you cannot just be selfish. You’ve got to think about other players too. Be a leader,” Kanter said. “I understand about the social justice … you’re going to be in Orlando. The whole world is going to be focusing on you, right? You can make a huge difference. All the microphones will be on your face, so you can get your message out. Whatever you want to talk about, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ freedom, justice, democracy. Whatever you want to talk about, the whole world will be listening to you. “If you’re really about that life, go to the playoffs and take that money, and donate it back to ‘Black Lives Matter Foundation’ or just give back to the community. Don’t just say stuff.”
How safe is the NBA’s proposed Orlando bubble for restarting the 2019-20 season? No one will know for sure until 22 teams move into the Disney property and test it out, but according to Sacramento Kings co-owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé, the parameters put in place by the league will make the bubble concept safer than being at home. “Nothing is going to be ever a 100 percent foolproof,” Ranadivé told CNBC’s Tyler Mathisen during a recent interview on “Power Lunch”. “When you walk into a grocery store, you’re taking chances. We have a close relationship with Disney’s Bob Iger and I have a high level of confidence that we’re going to be safer in Orlando than most people would be at home.”
According to Ranadivé, the Kings are ready to jump back into the competition. “Our players, they love to compete, they love to play hoops and they are excited to be there,” Ranadivé said when asked whether any of the Kings players would opt out of the Orlando bubble.
Marc Stein: Such workouts and pick-up games, of course, are against league rules and have been throughout the shutdown. But there has no been no indication that any players seen active of late in various videos or still footage will be sanctioned for exposing themselves to unsafe conditions
During a Thursday radio appearance with “Bonta, Steiny & Guru” on 95.7 The Game, the 2017 NBA champion with the Warriors provided an update on the doc. “It kind of got put on hold, but it’s actually rolling now,” Barnes explained. “Myself, Baron Davis, Jack (Stephen Jackson) — we’re getting the crew back together. We’ve assembled a solid team behind to help produce and direct it. “Hopefully that’ll get going once we find some sort of normalcy back in this country. So I’m hoping within the next few months we’ll jump back on that project. But myself and Baron, we’re doing all kinds of political (things) right now. So that’s kind of been put on the back-burner. “But that is definitely coming sooner than later.”
However, the NBA champion did apologize for his “bird” statement in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy: “Now was my bird statement a little out of character? Yes it was. And guess what? I apologized to Kyrie Irving for that,” Kendrick Perkins said. “Do I agree with him sayin’ that we all need to hold out? No I don’t. I don’t agree with that because I need to know a plan behind it, you see what I’m sayin’? That’s all. “At the time was it appropriate? Absolutely not. Now thinking back on it, no. [But] Kyrie in my eyes, in my opinion, he’s confused. He’s confused as a leader. I’m standing behind it.”
During an interview with Brandon “Scoop” Robinson of Heavy, Kendrick Perkins revealed that he and Wilson Chandler spoke on the phone to squash their beef. “Listen. I haven’t changed my number in 15 years brother,” the NBA champion said. “I’ve been having the same number. Like last night, I’ll give you a prime example: Wilson Chandler said something towards my way on Twitter. I didn’t get into a Twitter beef with him. What it did was I DM’d him, and I gave him my telephone number. And I told him, ‘Ay man, we talk this out like real men.’ “He called me, we did. And guess what? I understood where he was coming from, he understood where I was coming from and we hung up the conversation in good grace. Straight up, just like that.”
Kristian Winfield: Some news: Kevin Durant ( @KDTrey5 ) and Degree Deodorant ( @Degree ) have donated $1M to 10 organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues. 3 organizations are New York-based: Kids in the Game, New Heights Youth Inc., and Row NY
Cate Brady, a personal assistant to Bryant, has told National Transportation Safety Board investigators that the NBA legend asked for the doomed flight to be moved forward 45 minutes. Brady said the original flight time for Sunday was 9:45 am, but Bryant had it rescheduled to 9am because he wanted to see another team play before his daughter’s game at a youth basketball tournament. “That particular day, for Sunday, I actually changed the time the night before, probably around 6pm or 7pm,” Brady said. “Because Kobe had decided he wanted to go to watch another team play before his game. “So it was supposed to be a 9:45am departure, but the night before it was changed to a 9am departure.”
Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, is urging Congress to pass a new helicopter safety bill named for her husband and daughter who were killed in a crash earlier this year. “I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country,” she said in statement. “I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation.”
June 19, 2020 | 2:40 am EDT Update
