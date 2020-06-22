USA Today Sports

The Julius Jones Coalition, a group established in 2019…

20 hours ago via Royce Young @ ESPN
The Julius Jones Coalition, a group established in 2019 composed of family, friends and community organizers pursuing Jones’ innocence, has gathered support in recent months as NBA stars Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Trae Young and Buddy Hield and NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield authored and sent letters to the governor’s office. Each letter hit a key issue that led to Jones’ conviction — racial bias, a flawed investigation, an ill-equipped defense — and points to the wrong person sitting on death row.

June 23, 2020 | 8:13 am EDT Update
The Knicks plan to interview the future Hall of Famer in Kidd during their head-coaching search, league sources confirm. SNY first reported last week that Kidd was receiving strong internal consideration to be interviewed by New York. Kidd played one season for the Knicks, filling a pivotal role on a team that won 54 games in 2012-13. The 47-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his time as a Knick, and one source familiar with Kidd’s tenure says he’d welcome the opportunity to return to the Big Apple.
16 mins ago via SportsNet New York

New York is expected to have brief introductory interviews with some candidates this week, per SNY sources. Those introductory interviews, which will be conducted via video conference, will be followed by longer, more formal interviews, sources say. The Knicks’ search is expected to last several weeks and to conclude by the end of July, when the NBA is scheduled to resume regular-season play in Orlando. It is unclear who else the Knicks may interview for the opening. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was described by a source as a name to keep an eye on for a potential interview, as Newsday first reported.
16 mins ago via SportsNet New York

June 23, 2020 | 2:22 am EDT Update

Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose part of Pistons' future?

A fresh chapter in Detroit Pistons franchise history is set to be written next season, but new general manager Troy Weaver still sees veteran stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose as part of the “plans going forward.” Griffin, 31, is coming off left knee surgery after playing in just 18 games this season. “I’m excited about having the chance to work with Blake,” Weaver, a longtime Oklahoma City Thunder executive, said Monday at his introductory news conference. “Obviously, being in Oklahoma City for the last 12 years, I remember Blake quite well, playing at OU and his family being around there, being from Oklahoma City. So, I’m very familiar with Blake.
6 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

6 hours ago via wojespn

ESPN, one of the NBA’s top partners, tweeted a 28-second video on June 4 to the 36.5 million followers of its “SportsCenter” account — “When You Wish Upon a Star” playing with fireworks popping around Disney’s iconic castle. The reason for the celebration? “The NBA is Back,” the ad ends. The video was the network’s response to a 29-1 vote of teams in favor of restarting the NBA season with 22 teams on the Disney World campus, reason for basketball fans and the network that airs a sizable chunk of the league’s games to celebrate. Privately, though, some NBA executives and team officials scoffed. The road to the NBA season was far from complete and bringing the NBA “back” was no guarantee.
6 hours ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Last Tuesday through Saturday, according to state data, 17 percent of coronavirus tests in the county returned positive results. That was a significant jump from the 10-day period before that, from June 6 to 15, when the positive rate was 5 percent. The spike is yet another source of apprehension to manage for league and union officials, who just emerged from weeks of complicated discussions to come to terms on all the health and safety restrictions for its restart beginning July 7.
6 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

The location of the contained campus for the restart is a fresh source of unease. The N.B.A. chose Disney World for its single-site resumption of play for many reasons — business reasons among them given Disney’s status as the league’s top media partner. But Orange County’s increase in positive tests over the past two weeks has made it an “infection hotbed,” as described by Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.
6 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

Blake Griffin’s The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast will launch on August 4 with a roster of A-list guests and has already been renewed for a second season, Audible said Monday. The podcast, announced in October, features Griffin discussing how everyday people can keep their bodies and minds in shape, featuring conversations with some of the most notable figures in the world of sports, entertainment and wellness. Season 1 guests include Michael B. Jordan, Arianna Huffington, Queer Eye’s food expert Antoni Porowski, Deepak Chopra, Chelsea Handler and Karlie Kloss among others.
6 hours ago via Patrick Hipes @ Deadline

NBA star Zion Williamson’s attorneys on Monday called his former agent’s allegations he violated NCAA rules at Duke “unsubstantiated conjecture” as they seek relief from a federal judge in their contract dispute. In court documents filed in Greensboro at the U.S. District Court for North Carolina’s Middle District and obtained by the News & Observer, Williamson’s attorneys charge Gina Ford with “an effort to point the finger at Williamson and his family, levying a stream of offensive and baseless insinuations.”
6 hours ago via The State

“Rather than defend their conduct,” the court filing stated, “defendants seek to shift the focus with salacious and false rumors from unreliable sources outside the pleadings. Defendants cite Wikipedia articles, Zillow estimates and hearsay ruled inadmissible by other federal judges. They even embrace rank speculation that Duke intentionally violated NCAA regulations by certifying Williamson’s eligibility. Defendants allegations are baseless and, more importantly for purposes of this motion, irrelevant.”
6 hours ago via The State

June 22, 2020 | 8:14 pm EDT Update
June 22, 2020 | 7:27 pm EDT Update

Mavs keeping injured Courtney Lee on roster?

Brad Townsend: I’m told Mavs have no plans to waive Courtney Lee, despite calf injury that required season-ending surgery. Ideally they want Lee in Orlando. He’s a respected locker room guy, perhaps most importantly by Luka Doncic. If Lee remains on roster, no addition, including Broekhoff.
13 hours ago via townbrad

One obvious possibility to replace Lee is Ryan Broekhoff, who was waived by the Mavericks on Feb. 11 to make room for the signing of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist after Kidd-Gilchrist was waived by Charlotte. Broekhoff and wife Katie and 1-year-old son Jackson still live in Dallas. Broekhoff reportedly in recent weeks has received interest from teams in Greece and Russia.
13 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Early Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic posted on Instagram a photo of his car stereo, digitally stamped, “Dallas, Texas.” Soon after, Doncic posted a video of himself in the Mavericks’ practice facility, along with assistant coaches Jamahl Mosley and Darrell Armstrong, further evidence that Doncic indeed has returned from his native Ljubljana, Slovenia.
13 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

June 22, 2020 | 6:09 pm EDT Update
Bertans’ agent, Arturs Kalnitis, explained why his client chose not to play. “To be completely honest, Davis was prepared to play and then he made a last-minute decision to sit out,” Kalnitis told HoopsHype. “We’re playing the cards that we were dealt. When the NBA announced that players who sit out wouldn’t face consequences and would just lose 1 percent of their salary for each game missed, we sat down to discuss this. Davis is about to sign the biggest deal of his life, so he would be taking a big risk by playing. It wasn’t a tough decision, to be honest. If the Wizards were in the fifth or sixth seed (or maybe even the eighth seed), it would be completely different. Davis is a competitor. But in this situation, he decided to sit out.”
14 hours ago via HoopsHype

Kalnitis said that the Wizards were very understanding when Bertans informed them of his decision. “Davis and [GM] Tommy Sheppard have been talking on a daily basis,” Kalnitis said. “The Wizards have known about Davis’ decision for a few days, and Davis told his teammates before it was reported too. They have been so supportive. Tommy is the best. I really like his work, and he and Davis have a special connection. I wasn’t there when Davis informed Tommy and the Wizards of his decision, but Davis told me that they had a pleasant conversation and they were very supportive.”
14 hours ago via HoopsHype

Arturs Kalnitis: “After not playing for four months, a few weeks isn’t enough time to get ready and return to playing. We’re not the only ones who are concerned about this. I’m not going to speculate on how many players will sit out, but we aren’t the only ones who are concerned. I saw that Jayson Tatum and a few other players who are on the verge of signing a big deal this summer raised some concerns [and got insurance policies].”
14 hours ago via HoopsHype

June 22, 2020 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
June 22, 2020 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
