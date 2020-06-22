J. Michael Falgoust: NBA coaches just completed conference call, a league source tells @IndyStarSports, & they’ll pursue what’s being called Racial Justice Reform led by Lloyd Pierce (Hawks). Includes Popovich (Spurs), Snyder (Jazz), Kerr (GSW). They’ll seek to connect w/grassroots groups in communities, I’m told, such as meeting with mayors, police, etc. The goal: Be a bridge to create better communication, link up with groups that are about action and ultimately create change.
June 23, 2020 | 8:13 am EDT Update
The Knicks plan to interview the future Hall of Famer in Kidd during their head-coaching search, league sources confirm. SNY first reported last week that Kidd was receiving strong internal consideration to be interviewed by New York. Kidd played one season for the Knicks, filling a pivotal role on a team that won 54 games in 2012-13. The 47-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his time as a Knick, and one source familiar with Kidd’s tenure says he’d welcome the opportunity to return to the Big Apple.
New York is expected to have brief introductory interviews with some candidates this week, per SNY sources. Those introductory interviews, which will be conducted via video conference, will be followed by longer, more formal interviews, sources say. The Knicks’ search is expected to last several weeks and to conclude by the end of July, when the NBA is scheduled to resume regular-season play in Orlando. It is unclear who else the Knicks may interview for the opening. Spurs assistant Becky Hammon was described by a source as a name to keep an eye on for a potential interview, as Newsday first reported.
June 23, 2020 | 2:22 am EDT Update
Steve Popper: Sources close to Kidd have said that he would have interest in this job (he played for Dolan and Knicks in last successful season for NY) – and some teams interested in Kidd think that he could provide a link to the prize of next year’s free agent class, Giannis.
A fresh chapter in Detroit Pistons franchise history is set to be written next season, but new general manager Troy Weaver still sees veteran stars Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose as part of the “plans going forward.” Griffin, 31, is coming off left knee surgery after playing in just 18 games this season. “I’m excited about having the chance to work with Blake,” Weaver, a longtime Oklahoma City Thunder executive, said Monday at his introductory news conference. “Obviously, being in Oklahoma City for the last 12 years, I remember Blake quite well, playing at OU and his family being around there, being from Oklahoma City. So, I’m very familiar with Blake.
Mark Berman: Free agent G/F @Corey Brewer agreed to a deal w/ @Sacramento Kings: “I like Sac.I’m real comfortable there.I played for Luke Walton before (@Los Angeles Lakers).” Corey says the Kings are getting “a hungry Corey Brewer.I’m ready fo help.They’re a young team. I’m gonna bring a lot of energy”
Mark Berman: Free agent G/F @Corey Brewer on joining @Sacramento Kings which means he’ll be away from his family incl his 3-month-old son Oliver: “Not being with my family, that’s the toughest thing, especially with a new baby. The situation is not comfortable, but something you have to do.”
ESPN, one of the NBA’s top partners, tweeted a 28-second video on June 4 to the 36.5 million followers of its “SportsCenter” account — “When You Wish Upon a Star” playing with fireworks popping around Disney’s iconic castle. The reason for the celebration? “The NBA is Back,” the ad ends. The video was the network’s response to a 29-1 vote of teams in favor of restarting the NBA season with 22 teams on the Disney World campus, reason for basketball fans and the network that airs a sizable chunk of the league’s games to celebrate. Privately, though, some NBA executives and team officials scoffed. The road to the NBA season was far from complete and bringing the NBA “back” was no guarantee.
Last Tuesday through Saturday, according to state data, 17 percent of coronavirus tests in the county returned positive results. That was a significant jump from the 10-day period before that, from June 6 to 15, when the positive rate was 5 percent. The spike is yet another source of apprehension to manage for league and union officials, who just emerged from weeks of complicated discussions to come to terms on all the health and safety restrictions for its restart beginning July 7.
The location of the contained campus for the restart is a fresh source of unease. The N.B.A. chose Disney World for its single-site resumption of play for many reasons — business reasons among them given Disney’s status as the league’s top media partner. But Orange County’s increase in positive tests over the past two weeks has made it an “infection hotbed,” as described by Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.
The main weakness in the N.B.A.’s approach, Halkitis said, is the prospect of players or team staff members leaving the campus without authorization and exposing themselves to the coronavirus — or “workers who are not staying on the grounds” bringing it in. “Do I 100 percent believe that people aren’t going to leave?” Halkitis said. “I mean, these are adults, right? Human behavior is really hard to control.”
Evan Fournier: Seriously tho. If you think its ok to sit and watch your teammates play while you re perfectly healthy its says a lot about you.
Christian Clark: Looks like Lonzo Ball is back in New Orleans. Players were supposed to return to their home markets by today. Tomorrow everyone is supposed to get tested.
Who is the NBA GOAT? Caron Butler: It depends. Just based off stats, Kareem. His longevity is impressive. After that, you shift to LeBron, Kobe, MJ, guys of that stature.
A new episode of ESPN’s docuseries Backstory will go behind-the-scenes of the television special, The Decision, during which James, now 34, announced he’d be leaving his hometown to play with the Miami Heat. Backstory — a new documentary series that explores the background of sports controversies — will look at the “far-reaching consequences” of James’ TV stunt.
Blake Griffin’s The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast will launch on August 4 with a roster of A-list guests and has already been renewed for a second season, Audible said Monday. The podcast, announced in October, features Griffin discussing how everyday people can keep their bodies and minds in shape, featuring conversations with some of the most notable figures in the world of sports, entertainment and wellness. Season 1 guests include Michael B. Jordan, Arianna Huffington, Queer Eye’s food expert Antoni Porowski, Deepak Chopra, Chelsea Handler and Karlie Kloss among others.
Stephen Curry: This was REAL 🙏🏽. Never met you @BubbaWallace. But feel like the world knows exactly who you are & what you’re about after today. Stare hate & bigotry right in the face & spread LOVE and HOPE. Now let’s find out who left that noose in the garage….And while we r at it…arrest the cops who shot #breannataylor 🖤
NBA star Zion Williamson’s attorneys on Monday called his former agent’s allegations he violated NCAA rules at Duke “unsubstantiated conjecture” as they seek relief from a federal judge in their contract dispute. In court documents filed in Greensboro at the U.S. District Court for North Carolina’s Middle District and obtained by the News & Observer, Williamson’s attorneys charge Gina Ford with “an effort to point the finger at Williamson and his family, levying a stream of offensive and baseless insinuations.”
“Rather than defend their conduct,” the court filing stated, “defendants seek to shift the focus with salacious and false rumors from unreliable sources outside the pleadings. Defendants cite Wikipedia articles, Zillow estimates and hearsay ruled inadmissible by other federal judges. They even embrace rank speculation that Duke intentionally violated NCAA regulations by certifying Williamson’s eligibility. Defendants allegations are baseless and, more importantly for purposes of this motion, irrelevant.”
June 22, 2020 | 8:14 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Free agent Corey Brewer plans to sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings during NBA’s transaction window, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Brewer chose the Kings over multiple potential offers.
James Ham: NBA source confirms that the Kings will most likely sign Corey Brewer when the transaction window opens. @Shams Charania first with the news. Nice veteran addition that can play multiple positions.
Michael Grange: All 17 Raptors rostered players are in Naples and scheduled to begin league-mandated COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Raptors aren’t expected to make any roster moves before playe begins.
Brad Townsend: Mavs officially announce Courtney Lee injury, but no mention of surgery. Release just says he won’t be available when the team resumes workouts on July 1.
June 22, 2020 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Mavs keeping injured Courtney Lee on roster?
Brad Townsend: I’m told Mavs have no plans to waive Courtney Lee, despite calf injury that required season-ending surgery. Ideally they want Lee in Orlando. He’s a respected locker room guy, perhaps most importantly by Luka Doncic. If Lee remains on roster, no addition, including Broekhoff.
One obvious possibility to replace Lee is Ryan Broekhoff, who was waived by the Mavericks on Feb. 11 to make room for the signing of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist after Kidd-Gilchrist was waived by Charlotte. Broekhoff and wife Katie and 1-year-old son Jackson still live in Dallas. Broekhoff reportedly in recent weeks has received interest from teams in Greece and Russia.
Early Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic posted on Instagram a photo of his car stereo, digitally stamped, “Dallas, Texas.” Soon after, Doncic posted a video of himself in the Mavericks’ practice facility, along with assistant coaches Jamahl Mosley and Darrell Armstrong, further evidence that Doncic indeed has returned from his native Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are planning to take Jarrell Brantley and Justin Wright-Foreman, their two-way guys, to Orlando with them for the NBA restart, league sources tell The Athletic
Rod Beard: #Pistons Ed Stefanski on draft pick: “Troy is terrific at what he’s done and we’re fortunate to get him. He’s the guy; he’s the GM. I have to imagine that was intriguing to him.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons GM Troy Weaver: “When I met Tom (Gores) on Zoom. I was blown away … what he has in his heart for the Pistons and who he is and what he stands for, I was sold in the first two minutes.”
June 22, 2020 | 6:09 pm EDT Update
Bertans’ agent, Arturs Kalnitis, explained why his client chose not to play. “To be completely honest, Davis was prepared to play and then he made a last-minute decision to sit out,” Kalnitis told HoopsHype. “We’re playing the cards that we were dealt. When the NBA announced that players who sit out wouldn’t face consequences and would just lose 1 percent of their salary for each game missed, we sat down to discuss this. Davis is about to sign the biggest deal of his life, so he would be taking a big risk by playing. It wasn’t a tough decision, to be honest. If the Wizards were in the fifth or sixth seed (or maybe even the eighth seed), it would be completely different. Davis is a competitor. But in this situation, he decided to sit out.”
Kalnitis said that the Wizards were very understanding when Bertans informed them of his decision. “Davis and [GM] Tommy Sheppard have been talking on a daily basis,” Kalnitis said. “The Wizards have known about Davis’ decision for a few days, and Davis told his teammates before it was reported too. They have been so supportive. Tommy is the best. I really like his work, and he and Davis have a special connection. I wasn’t there when Davis informed Tommy and the Wizards of his decision, but Davis told me that they had a pleasant conversation and they were very supportive.”
Arturs Kalnitis: “After not playing for four months, a few weeks isn’t enough time to get ready and return to playing. We’re not the only ones who are concerned about this. I’m not going to speculate on how many players will sit out, but we aren’t the only ones who are concerned. I saw that Jayson Tatum and a few other players who are on the verge of signing a big deal this summer raised some concerns [and got insurance policies].”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Ed Stefanski on front office structure: “I see myself as the senior adviser to Tom Gores…I’m all about winning. We all have egos.”
With the nation’s capital entering Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser has given both the Washington Wizards and D.C. United waivers to hold team practices at their respective facilities.
June 22, 2020 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Troy Weaver on evaluating talent during COVID: “The evaluation is just going to be stretched out. You won’t have the in-person communication as far as interviews and seeing workouts. Any good person has done their (evaluation) early.”
Ariza, 34, could lose between $1 million and $1.8 million in salary, based on whether the Blazers qualify for the playoffs, for not participating in the restart. Ariza has a minimally-guaranteed $12.8 million contract for the 2020-2021 season.
Bobby Marks: The Trail Blazers can replace Trevor Ariza with a substitute player. Although Portland is in the luxury tax, salary earned by a replacement player is excluded from the salary of that team. Portland also has an additional roster spot available.
June 22, 2020 | 5:48 pm EDT Update
Trevor Ariza opts out of playing in Disney World
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.