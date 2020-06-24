In addition to Silver, Tatum, Stuart, Roberts, Paul and Iguodala, attendees for yesterday’s meeting included NBA President of Social Responsibility & Player Programs Kathy Behrens, NBA Senior Vice President of Player Development Greg Taylor, NBA Senior Vice President of Content Business Operations Kori Davis Porter, NBPA Foundation Executive Director Sherrie Deans, Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. In addition to Silver, Tatum, Stuart, Roberts, Paul and Iguodala, attendees for yesterday’s meeting included NBA President of Social Responsibility & Player Programs Kathy Behrens, NBA Senior Vice President of Player Development Greg Taylor, NBA Senior Vice President of Content Business Operations Kori Davis Porter, NBPA Foundation Executive Director Sherrie Deans, Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.
Yesterday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, NBA Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Oris Stuart and other league officials met with NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts, NBPA President Chris Paul, NBPA First Vice President Andre Iguodala and several players to further advance the league’s collective response to the social justice issues in our country. This meeting was part of ongoing discussions between the NBA and the Players Association to address the game’s role in facilitating solutions to the persistent inequities plaguing the Black community.
The NBA and NBPA are both committed to fostering an environment that encourages candid conversations between players and league and team leadership and finding tangible and sustainable ways to address racial inequality across the country. The group that met yesterday agreed in principle that the goal of the season restart in Orlando will be to take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice. Conversations also covered strategies to increase Black representation across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-owned and operated businesses across NBA business activities, and form an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.
“The issues of systemic racism and police brutality in our country need to end,” said Paul. “As a union of NBA players and as a league, it is our job to use our collective platform to both put a spotlight on those issues and work to effect change. As players, we have taken a leadership role when it comes to using our voices and implementing practical solutions, but there is much work ahead both in Orlando and long-term to continue the momentum and bring about real, long-lasting change to our society.” “The league and the players are uniquely positioned to have a direct impact on combating systemic racism in our country, and we are committed to collective action to build a more equal and just society,” said Silver. “A shared goal of our season restart will be to use our platform in Orlando to bring attention to these important issues of social justice. We look forward to engaging in ongoing conversations with the players and their Association about our joint leaguewide initiative and thank Michele, Chris and the other players for their leadership toward creating meaningful, long-term change.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Remember too: Even among the six teams trying to reach the playoffs via a play-in, none believe this restart is worth risking injuries on players that could carry into next season. For some, Orlando will be an extended summer league to develop young players and protect veterans.
Cousins could have an opportunity to officially be part of an NBA team again this week. He has not ruled out signing with a team to finish out the season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to his agent, Jeff Schwartz. But it would have to be a situation in which he feels comfortable to play rather than continue his rehab.
Adrian Wojnarowski: As coronavirus testing for players heading to Orlando starts today, teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests. One Western Conference playoff team had four positives in past few weeks, per sources. Full training camps start on July 11 at Disney. It's a bigger concern for non-guaranteed playoff teams to lose players to extended quarantine before Orlando. Playoff teams worried less about needing key players for seeding games in August have more time to get players back to shape. All are worried about soft-tissue injuries.
Adrian Wojnarowski: All of this, of course, is hoping that those players testing positive experience little, if no, symptoms. While statistics are on the side of healthy, young NBA players not becoming seriously ill because of the coronavirus, there are no guarantees.
Adrian Wojnarowski: One change for use to replacement players in Orlando, per league memo to teams: Replacing a player with Covid-19 must occur no later than 7 days following confirmed positive player resumes training.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA and NBPA have agreed to put into place an enhanced insurance plan for players in Orlando that would cover career-ending injuries related to Covid-19 or conventional basketball injuries, sources tell ESPN. Potential group policy would cover players for several million dollars.
Adrian Wojnarowski: As expected, NBA and NBPA have finalized terms of the revised CBA for the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. All items in Saturday’s league memo to teams are agreed upon. Transaction window starts at noon.
Mark Berman: Free agent G/F @Corey Brewer on joining @Sacramento Kings which means he’ll be away from his family incl his 3-month-old son Oliver: “Not being with my family, that’s the toughest thing, especially with a new baby. The situation is not comfortable, but something you have to do.”
ESPN, one of the NBA’s top partners, tweeted a 28-second video on June 4 to the 36.5 million followers of its “SportsCenter” account — “When You Wish Upon a Star” playing with fireworks popping around Disney’s iconic castle. The reason for the celebration? “The NBA is Back,” the ad ends. The video was the network’s response to a 29-1 vote of teams in favor of restarting the NBA season with 22 teams on the Disney World campus, reason for basketball fans and the network that airs a sizable chunk of the league’s games to celebrate. Privately, though, some NBA executives and team officials scoffed. The road to the NBA season was far from complete and bringing the NBA “back” was no guarantee.
Last Tuesday through Saturday, according to state data, 17 percent of coronavirus tests in the county returned positive results. That was a significant jump from the 10-day period before that, from June 6 to 15, when the positive rate was 5 percent. The spike is yet another source of apprehension to manage for league and union officials, who just emerged from weeks of complicated discussions to come to terms on all the health and safety restrictions for its restart beginning July 7.
The location of the contained campus for the restart is a fresh source of unease. The N.B.A. chose Disney World for its single-site resumption of play for many reasons — business reasons among them given Disney’s status as the league’s top media partner. But Orange County’s increase in positive tests over the past two weeks has made it an “infection hotbed,” as described by Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.
The main weakness in the N.B.A.’s approach, Halkitis said, is the prospect of players or team staff members leaving the campus without authorization and exposing themselves to the coronavirus — or “workers who are not staying on the grounds” bringing it in. “Do I 100 percent believe that people aren’t going to leave?” Halkitis said. “I mean, these are adults, right? Human behavior is really hard to control.”
Evan Fournier: Seriously tho. If you think its ok to sit and watch your teammates play while you re perfectly healthy its says a lot about you.
Michael Grange: All 17 Raptors rostered players are in Naples and scheduled to begin league-mandated COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Raptors aren’t expected to make any roster moves before playe begins.
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are planning to take Jarrell Brantley and Justin Wright-Foreman, their two-way guys, to Orlando with them for the NBA restart, league sources tell The Athletic
Bertans’ agent, Arturs Kalnitis, explained why his client chose not to play. “To be completely honest, Davis was prepared to play and then he made a last-minute decision to sit out,” Kalnitis told HoopsHype. “We’re playing the cards that we were dealt. When the NBA announced that players who sit out wouldn’t face consequences and would just lose 1 percent of their salary for each game missed, we sat down to discuss this. Davis is about to sign the biggest deal of his life, so he would be taking a big risk by playing. It wasn’t a tough decision, to be honest. If the Wizards were in the fifth or sixth seed (or maybe even the eighth seed), it would be completely different. Davis is a competitor. But in this situation, he decided to sit out.”
Kalnitis said that the Wizards were very understanding when Bertans informed them of his decision. “Davis and [GM] Tommy Sheppard have been talking on a daily basis,” Kalnitis said. “The Wizards have known about Davis’ decision for a few days, and Davis told his teammates before it was reported too. They have been so supportive. Tommy is the best. I really like his work, and he and Davis have a special connection. I wasn’t there when Davis informed Tommy and the Wizards of his decision, but Davis told me that they had a pleasant conversation and they were very supportive.”
Arturs Kalnitis: “After not playing for four months, a few weeks isn’t enough time to get ready and return to playing. We’re not the only ones who are concerned about this. I’m not going to speculate on how many players will sit out, but we aren’t the only ones who are concerned. I saw that Jayson Tatum and a few other players who are on the verge of signing a big deal this summer raised some concerns [and got insurance policies].”
Ariza, 34, could lose between $1 million and $1.8 million in salary, based on whether the Blazers qualify for the playoffs, for not participating in the restart. Ariza has a minimally-guaranteed $12.8 million contract for the 2020-2021 season.
Bobby Marks: The Trail Blazers can replace Trevor Ariza with a substitute player. Although Portland is in the luxury tax, salary earned by a replacement player is excluded from the salary of that team. Portland also has an additional roster spot available.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of participation in the NBA’s Orlando restart of the season, committing instead to a one-month visitation window with his young son, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Ariza has been involved in a custody case over his 12-year old son, and mother’s choice of granting a court-ordered one month visitation period during league’s quarantine of teams in Orlando left Ariza to choose those parenting responsibilities over competing in restart.
With Davis Bertans opting out of the NBA's restart, the Washington Wizards are allowed to sign a replacement player before they head to Orlando, and they plan to do just that, NBC Sports Washington has learned. That player would be "for the short-term," according to a person familiar with their plans. And, partly because of that, they can definitively rule out center DeMarcus Cousins.
The Wizards are thinking in the immediate future and who could help them go for the playoffs when they arrive at Disney World with eight regular season games offered in the NBA's return-to-play plan. But that does not mean they are trying to replace Bertans specifically. What he does is unique, especially given his size. They could sign a different type of player and search for three-point shooting in other areas of their roster.
Marc Stein: The Mavericks will be among the teams looking for roster reinforcements Tuesday when the NBA's one-week transaction window opens after veteran swingman Courtney Lee suffered a calf injury during the shutdown that required surgery, league sources say
Tim MacMahon: Source confirms @Marc Stein report that Mavs SG Courtney Lee suffered a significant calf injury in a “freak accident.” Lee, a valued veteran presence, averaged 6.6 points on 50% FG in 22.8 minutes per game during March.
Bobby Marks: Only players that opt-out of Orlando, test positive for cornonavirus or are on the protected/excused list for health reasons as a result of COVID-19 can be replaced. Dallas is at the league maximum 15 players and 2 Two-Ways.
The Toronto Raptors have gone to Dunk City to prepare for the resumption of the NBA season. The defending champions were scheduled to charter Monday to Florida where they will train in the Fort Myers area. The club will continue its voluntary individual workouts at Alico Arena, home of the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles.
Raptors players and staff will move to the "NBA campus" at the Disney complex in the Orlando area in early July to further prepare for the stretch run. "In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way," the Raptors said in a brief statement announcing their departure. "Group workouts will only begin once teams have reported to the NBA campus at Disney."
The Heat’s voluntary individual workouts continue at its AmericanAirlines Arena practice facility, with teams not able to host group sessions like team practices, scrimmages and pickup games until arriving at Disney for the start of training camp during the second week of July. Miami began allowing players to participate in individual workouts at the team facility on May 13, and attendance from players has been very strong, according to a league source.
Head coaches can begin working with players in voluntary workouts on Tuesday, a league source confirmed, with workouts limited to assistant coaches and/or player development personnel until this week. Starting July 1, individual workouts can be made mandatory by teams and up to eight players will be allowed in the facility at any one time.
There has not been significant pushback from the 17 players on the Heat’s roster on returning to complete the season, according to league sources, with most players already indicating they want to play when games resume at Disney.
For an NBA attempting to finish its season at Disney in Orlando, is problematic, experts say. “Extremely concerning,” says Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University. “Absolutely,” says Bill Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “Of course, they should be concerned about case numbers around where they’re trying to build their bubble,” says Jared Baeten, an epidemiology professor at the University of Washington. “Yes,” says Kathleen Bachynski, a public health professor at Muhlenberg College. “And that’s because a true bubble is just really, really hard to create.”
“That is a very serious outbreak, and it’s going to get worse,” Binney says. “This is very quickly approaching scram reactor territory for me. Even with a bubble plan. I’m deeply, deeply worried. “I still like the NBA’s plan,” he clarifies. “This is not the NBA’s fault. This is the state of Florida’s fault. The NBA has done nothing wrong, other than putting their eggs in the Orlando basket.”
The NBA will administer tens of thousands of tests while at Disney. It will spend large sums on advanced technology. “If the numbers are spiking in the local community, it would also be important to think about, well, where are we pouring all these resources?” Bachynski asks. “And is that really the right thing to do?” Says Binney: “If there’s that much disease, and there’s that much of a severe outbreak, and if hospitals start to get overwhelmed, and you don’t have enough testing there, which they don’t ... if the situation still looks like this next month, I’m not sure how you could start.”
Makanjuola, specifically, asked Cuban if he would support his players sitting out the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Florida to focus on the BLM movement. “Yes,” Cuban responded. “You know, there's 450 NBA players and it’s their league. I mean, we're truly a player-driven league. And so yes, you know I'm proud of our players for speaking up. I'm proud of them that this topic is this important to them and they're really using their platform for societal good, so yes.”
The test is not mandatory and will be used on players, coaches and staff from NBA teams who voluntarily opt in to the study. There is buy-in from the NBPA. “Our players are excited to be a part of this study," NBPA chief medical officer Joe Rogowski. “Not only does it offer the potential for players to have an alternative method of testing within the NBA Campus in Orlando, but more importantly it allows them to leverage their regular testing to make a larger contribution to public health in the fight against this virus."
Since NBA players will be tested regularly for COVID-19, this will give researchers a chance to compare test results. This would help allow submission to the FDA for widespread approval. Researchers are seeking fast approval so that the general public could have access to SalivaDirect by mid-July.
Tim Reynolds: The Raptors' plane has left the gate in Toronto. It is en route to Fort Myers. For the first time in 3-1/2 months, an NBA team is headed ... somewhere.
As a Wednesday deadline approaches for players to notify their teams whether they wish to withdraw from participation, for whatever reason, there are three main sources of anxiety among the players and executives in the league: The location of the contained campus for the restart is a fresh source of unease. The N.B.A. chose Disney World for its single-site resumption of play for many reasons — business reasons among them, given Disney’s status as the league’s top media partner. But Orange County’s increase in positive tests over the past two weeks has made it an “infection hotbed,” as described by Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.
As Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers said last week in a video chat with fans, some players are wrestling with fears that returning to full-time basketball may divert momentum from the Black Lives Matter movement, which has surged worldwide since the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
A third prime worry that has been routinely overlooked with so much else happening is the injury risk players will face after what has been, for many, the longest layoff of their career from full-speed, five-on-five play.
“If the numbers were staying stable or they were going down, I’d have lots of confidence in the plan,” Halkitis said of the N.B.A.’s restart. “The numbers going up mean you have a difference circumstance now, which increases the probability of transmission and makes the plan — which is excellent but not foolproof — more susceptible to infiltration by the virus. “I keep using the flood and the dam example: A dam holds water, but if there’s a lot of pressure on the dam, like lots of infections, it’s more likely to crack. And that’s the problem here. They have to keep an eye on what’s going on.”
Teams are set to ramp up training this week. A transaction window will soon open. Seeding games and the playoffs are scheduled for Disney World. When will the union actually approve this plan? Brian Windhorst of ESPN on Sunday: "This, from what everybody that I talked to, right now is too big to fail. The overwhelming majority of players are excited. They want to be there. From what I understand, Hannah, it is going to happen. They’re on the verge of coming to an agreement. That could be announced in the next 48 hours, certainly before training camps re-open the middle of this week. We are headed towards at least a restart of training camp with agreement from the union very soon."
Bertans, 27, is on the cusp of a lucrative, long-term contract and has had two previous ACL injuries. As an organization, the Wizards are fully supportive of his decision to stay back from the league's 22-team restart and remain determined to sign him in free agency, sources said.
Fred Katz: The Wizards have said all year that this year is about next year. To paraphrase Tommy Sheppard in the fall, “Don’t look at the wins and losses. Look at the development.” Well, Bertans sitting for these last eight games is definitely consistent with that mission statement.
Fred Katz: The Wizards can sign a replacement player for Bertans, but remember: The player is only for Orlando. And they get no rights on that player this offseason. It’s not a way to build for next year. Can’t just sign some guy to a long-term deal.
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors confirm that they'll hold their pre-Disney camp in Fort Myers, Florida. Select players and staff will travel there from Toronto today, reconvening with players/staff who were already in the U.S. Mandatory COVID-19 testing begins tomorrow.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Tim Bontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past.
Tim Reynolds: The Raptors are tentatively scheduled to arrive in southwest Florida this afternoon. I say tentative because at this point, I think everything needs to be called tentative until at least an hour after it happens.
Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday the NBA restart committee feels confident in the league’s safety plans. “We had a number of guiding principles as we had discussions about the restart and how we would restart, and the No. 1 guiding principle for us, for the league overall, is the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff that will be on the campus at Disney,” Martins said. “We have consulted with some of the top medical experts in the country, epidemiologists from Columbia University and Johns Hopkins, and others, [including] a former surgeon general [Vivek Murthy].
“So a lot of time and effort has been put into the safety protocols. We’re confident that the protocols that are in place will keep everybody on the Disney campus confined and amongst each other, and with little to no exposure of anyone else from the community. So in saying that, I’m confident that we have a safe plan in place and that despite the recent rise in cases in Florida that it will be a safe environment for all of our players, coaches and staff that are at Disney.”
With two major hospital systems in Orlando, leagues officials also are confident they won’t use medical supplies needed elsewhere while treating any emergency injuries. “I absolutely believe it still makes sense,” Martins said. “There will be no impact on local resources whatsoever. Both our team and our league have been in contact with the Florida Department of Health, and Dr. [Raul] Pino, [the Health Officer for the Department of Health in Orange County] in particular, and we’ve been assured there are plenty of resources available for our local residents and that we won’t be having any negative impact on that whatsoever.”
NBA Central: Brian Windhorst says an overwhelming majority of players are excited and ready for Orlando "From what I understand, it is going to happen . . . They're on the verge of coming to an agreement that could be announced in the next 48 hours.” (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/2ezKKxrItg
The surging number of coronavirus cases in Florida, which posted a record high Saturday for the third consecutive day, has raised concerns in many corners of the NBA, from players to team executives to the league office itself, as it prepares to resume play in Orlando next month. Florida added 4,049 new cases Saturday, which broke the previous single-day record of 3,822 set Friday. In all, the state has set records for single-day cases in seven of the past 10 days and is approaching 94,000 infections -- becoming a national hot spot along with Texas and Arizona, states that are also seeing surging case numbers.
In at least one recent call with high-level team executives, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has acknowledged the spiking numbers in Florida. Multiple team sources described the general tone of that call, including the questions asked of Silver on it, as tense. Another called Silver's tone "resolute but somber." He expressed a resolve to go on -- a confidence in the NBA's bubble concept -- while recognizing the seriousness of the coronavirus spike, sources said.
The National Basketball Players Association held a virtual town hall with players this week and addressed concerns about the Florida cases, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ESPN. Players brought up the fact that Walt Disney World staffers who will not reside in the NBA campus -- including hotel housekeepers -- will not be subject to any coronavirus testing, sources said. One mitigating factor that was cited, a source added: Many of the new cases are in areas other than Orlando.
Of the rising figures, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN: "Can't say I am surprised, given the state's approach to reopening. We are obviously clearly monitoring the situation. While we take some solace in knowing our players will not travel commercially to get to Orlando, that access to the campus is severely limited and, of course, all of the other health and safety protocols in place, the numbers will keep our attention. If necessary to add further restrictions respecting those third parties having access to the campus, we will seek to implement them." Roberts added that by "third parties," she meant Disney staffers who will be servicing the hotels where teams are staying or providing other services on the campus.
Several leading epidemiologists praised the NBA's general plan in interviews with ESPN over the past two weeks, even while acknowledging there was no way for the NBA to maintain a true "bubble." They said that absent authority to govern the work conditions and medical monitoring of Disney staffers, the NBA had taken appropriate steps to reduce the threat of any of them transmitting the coronavirus to league personnel. Entirely eliminating the threat is not possible, those experts told ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA will allow up to 10 coaches in facilities starting on Tuesday as players return for ramp-up, league tells teams in a memo.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Teams can have four players June 23-30 at facility; 8 players in facility July 1-9. From there, teams will leave for Orlando and full training camps
All-Star guard Victor Oladipo plans to ramp up activity with the Indiana Pacers starting next week and evaluate his repaired torn quad tendon prior to making a final commitment to playing in the season's restart in Orlando, he told ESPN on Saturday. Oladipo, 28, is hopeful to return to play with the Pacers, but wants to limit the risk of significant injury after returning in January from a full year of rehabilitating the torn right quad tendon.
"I feel a whole lot better," Oladipo told ESPN. "I know there's risk going into it with the unique situation that I'm in -- being off so long and trying to ramp it up that fast. I've just got to be smart, that's all." The Pacers have been cautious and working cooperatively with Oladipo throughout his rehab and return, and plan to continue closely monitoring and managing his recovery with the looming restart.
David Smiley: Inbox: The Florida Department of Health, in an advisory, "urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people." No reference to time frame. (Republican convention events are in two months)
We asked Covid-expert Dr. Glenn Copeland about the risks that come with such a scenario. Dr. Copeland serves as the medical director for the Toronto Blue Jays and Ottawa Red Blacks while also serving in an advisory role to 20 teams throughout the four major American leagues and at QuestCap. Dr. Copeland was quick to commend the work of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his staff in preparing for the season’s upcoming resumption.
While the NBA has been adamant they will not stop players from properly leaving the bubble, they must be vigilant in policing those who do so. “I commend the NBA for not letting up on this. They can’t let up. What happens if a food handler and unfortunately their wife comes home the night before after working in a facility that had an outbreak? You can’t live in a complete bubble.”
While the NBA plan includes a cardiac screening before allowing infected players to resume action, there is still so much to learn from this disease. It’s worth considering if playing games without full and extensive knowledge of both the immediate and long term risks is wise. “Life is going to move forward. It’s a return to safe life that the NBA is going to show us can be done. We know there will be drawbacks,” Copeland continued.
What are your main safety concerns about the Orlando bubble, and are positive tests inevitable? Mark Cuban: I don’t have specific concerns. I think the NBA and Disney are working with our doctors and scientists to do everything possible to keep (participants) safe. In fact, given the rise in cases in states, I have every reason to believe the setup we have in Orlando will be safer for our players and travel parties than staying in their respective cities.
What will it be like with no fans in the arena? Mark Cuban: It will be different for certain. But there will be a lot of technology we will be experimenting with to try to introduce noise and make the event more entertaining for players and TV viewers. We have been having a lot of fun with apps that allow fans to push noise they make at home into the arena. So not only will there be competition on the court, there will be competition from fans to contribute energy as well!
Temple said he sees that side of sitting out to focus on social justice, but believes being in Orlando is “an amazing opportunity.” Players are asking what can be done at the Disney World site, ranging from putting Black Lives Matter on the courts to reading PSAs on the broadcast during timeouts. “Just to make sure that narrative continues to get pushed but also to do our jobs playing as black men,” said Temple, who is studying for the LSAT to potentially be a prosecutor or governor. “We have an obligation to be the voice for the voiceless.”
It’s just not increased testing leading to increased positive tests. The percentage of tests coming back positive has increased, too. The percent of new positive tests in Florida was 10% on Thursday, up from 3.17% on June 5, according to the Florida Department of Health. The Philadelphia Phillies closed their Florida facility on Friday after five players and three staff members who gathered for workouts at their Clearwater training facility tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays also closed their facilities, according to the ESPN.
Keith Smith: Per a league source: All players who were on 10 Day contracts will be free agents when the season resumes. This adds another 8 free agents to the available pool. Only Anthony Tolliver (MEM) & Joakim Noah (LAC) were with teams that are part of the re-start at Walt Disney World.
NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh recently spoke with Parham, who said he and Dooling "have been receiving texts from players directly on a regular basis" expressing concerns about their mental health entering the NBA bubble. "There's certainly a fair amount of anxiety, depression, uncertainty, confusion, chaos, disbelief at the extremes, resentment and anger," Parham told Haberstroh. "The pandemic, particularly the global nature of it, is unprecedented. There's no playbook for this."
Justise Winslow spoke to former NBA forward Caron Butler on the league's Twitter feed on Friday afternoon and expressed concern about the continuation of the season, the same way he did on his Instagram page on Thursday evening. "The bubble is tricky man," Winslow told Butler. "From the COVID standpoint, I don't think it's a great idea just to have all these people in a bubble and tight spaces. It's almost the opposite of social distancing. We're going to have workers who are working for Disney; they're going to be going home and seeing their family and doing whatever they want to do but then they are going to come back.”
Winslow did touch on the money issue in his interview with Butler. "But at the same time, I'm a competitor. I want to play," Winslow said. "I want my money even though it's not all about the money. It's still a business. So if these owners are going to get paid, I want my fair share as well. It keeps going back to jus the dynamic of players want more money and owners want more money so how can we do this without killing each other or knocking each other down or being disrespectful."
Winslow said he felt like the players agreed to return to play, but not necessarily to everything laid out in the health and safety protocol measures released on June 16. "I think when we agreed to this as players, we agreed to come back. We didn't necessarily agree to be in a bubble, be on lockdown, to not have our families, to be exposed to the virus, to have all these workers around," Winslow said. "We didn't agree to all that. We agreed to come back and play. It's up to the league and [National Basketball Players Association] to figure out the best way. It's still a little iffy. I don't know if it's the smartest thing for us to come back and play right now. I love to continue to fight this fight for social injustice and these other things, but to be completely honest, I'm a little iffy about Orlando.”
Players have concerns, Lou Williams said, that the NBA’s return July 30 on the Walt Disney World campus after a four-month pause because of the novel coronavirus could divert focus away from social justice issues brought to the forefront by the death of Floyd, a Black man whose neck was knelt on by a Minneapolis police officer for nearly nine minutes.
“I think for us, the only benefit of us not playing is to keep the focus on the fight,” Williams said when asked by a viewer what the next step could be for players who share such concerns. “And with that being said, this is in six weeks, so we don’t know what it looks like in six weeks. In six weeks the world may need some healing, they may need us to be on the floor. But if more Black kids or more Black adults or any adults that’s dealing with police brutality are getting killed and we’re still outraged, I don’t know if it’s in our best interests to suit up because it looks like we don’t care. You know what I mean? It’s just a fine balance we’re trying to create.”
“We’re trying to find that balance where if we do suit up we’re having conversations behind closed doors. If we do suit up, how much of this platform can we really use? Can we get a ‘Black Lives Matter’ patch on our jerseys? Can our jerseys say ‘Black Lives Matter’? Can the court say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ so we can use that platform to the best of our abilities? So it’s just hard to call, bro. it’s honestly, it’s hard to call. I’m 50-50 right now, to be honest with you.”
June 24, 2020 | 12:54 pm EDT Update
Malcolm Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19
J. Michael Falgoust: Malcolm Brogdon has tested positive for COVID-19, league sources tells @IndyStarSports
Some are terrified, not only for the people who could spend up to three months in COVID-19 ravaged Florida starting in mid-July but also for the incredible damage the league could incur for years to come if too many players test positive and it all comes crashing down. “If the cases keep spiking in Florida, things are going to happen,” one GM told The Athletic on Monday. “I’m really, really concerned for the league big-picture wise in many, many ways.”
Others are mildly concerned, trusting of Commissioner Adam Silver and his staff that shared their 113-page “Health and Safety Protocols” memo with teams last week but also wary of the physical risks and mental health challenges that this unnatural environment will present for players and staff members alike. And that was before the positive tests of players such as Denver’s Nikola Jokic started rolling in on Tuesday. “It’s the hindsight of ‘Was it worth it?’ that worries me,” another GM said. “If something happens, it’s (the question of) ‘Was it worth it?’ If everything goes great, it’s historic, and it’ll be remembered throughout history. ‘Remember the Bubble?’ or whatever they’re going to call it. It’ll be a special thing as long as we can make it through.”
Sources say the Clippers have been the most vocal when it comes to pushing for more family and friends to be allowed earlier in the timeline, with their routinely-stated hope (via weekly calls between the NBA and front office executives) that the league will eventually allow at least one family member or friend to join players at the start of the first round. “They’re fighting for that,” a rival GM said.
June 24, 2020 | 12:41 pm EDT Update
Tyler Zeller to Spurs
Shams Charania: Sources: Spurs are signing center Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season.
Adrian Wojnarowksi: Free agent center Tyler Zeller is signing with Spurs for rest of season, source tells ESPN.
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are signing two-way guard PJ Dozier to a full NBA contract to fill their final roster spot, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
June 24, 2020 | 12:36 pm EDT Update
What are your thoughts about interviewing for the job? Mike Woodson: “The bottom line is I’m happy as hell to get another opportunity to interview for this job. I couldn’t be happier. When I left there, I thought one day, hopefully, I’ll get a shot at coming back. And this is the shot. I’m ecstatic.”
What does it mean to you to coach in New York? Mike Woodson: “It means everything to me. Think about it: I was a young kid who had a big-time college career, and the organization thought enough of me to draft me with their No. 1 draft pick back in 1980. And then they think enough of you to bring you back as a coach. When I came back, I was an assistant coach and was asked to take over once Mike D’Antoni stepped down. It was like a dream come true for me. I had come full circle.”
What’s it like to coach a winning team in New York? Mike Woodson: “I’ve played and coached for a number of teams and there’s nothing like winning in New York. There’s just nothing like it, especially in terms of the fans. The beauty about the fans in New York and people that love Knick basketball: you can’t trick them. They sniff that out right away. I knew that when I took over. We went 18-6 to end the regular season (outscoring opponents by a combined 211 points), made the playoffs and set the tone for next year. And then we got a bunch of guys in our first offseason to buy into our system. And I thought it worked out pretty well (the Knicks won 54 games in Woodson’s first full season, 2012-13).”
Brian Mahoney: Leon Rose, in interview with MSG Network airing Wed. night, says Knicks aim to finish coach search in July. “Mike (Miller) is obviously one of those candidates and we’re anticipating that we will go until mid-to-late July. And hopefully by the end of July we’ll make a decision.”
June 24, 2020 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
June 24, 2020 | 11:23 am EDT Update
June 24, 2020 | 10:41 am EDT Update
Knicks hire William wesley
The New York Knicks are hiring CAA’s William Wesley as executive vice president/senior adviser, sources told ESPN. Wesley has been a consultant in the coaching division of CAA for 13 years and has a long professional and personal relationship with new Knicks president Leon Rose.
Chris Iseman: It’s official: The Knicks have named William Wesley executive vice president/senior basketball adviser
Chris Iseman: Leon Rose: “We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family. He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a…
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks exec William Wesley: “My long history w/ & respect for Jim Dolan & Leon Rose, as well as the chance to be part of the NY Knicks made this an opportunity I wanted to pursue. I look forward to joining the current staff & moving the organization toward a successful future.”
Steve Popper: And the Knicks make the official announcement – adding that TJ Zanin, brother of Frank Zanin, will join the organization as a scout.
Steve Bulpett: Per sources, Celtics are parting ways with advance scout Gary Schmidt, whose contract is up. He has been on the road for the Celts since the 2014-15 season and is highly regarded around the NBA.
“Zion has been diligent about taking care of himself,” said David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations. “He’s in a good space physically and mentally.” Another team source went a step further. “He’s going to shock some people,” the source said.
Other league sources expect the Pelicans to get plenty of prime-time television opportunities in Orlando. “It’s obvious a ton of people will watch just to watch him,” another Western Conference executive said. “Go back and look at how full the arena was at summer league to go watch him play. It will be huge for [him to be in the bubble].”
“[Williamson is] a guy that drives eyeballs and attention,” said the Eastern Conference executive, before referencing another rising star coming off an injury who met a title favorite in the NBA playoffs almost 30 years ago. “[The NBA] would love to have a Michael Jordan versus the ’86 Celtics moment in the first round,” the executive continued. “If they could get their ideal world, that’s what they would want.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two agencies — Tandem and You First — have merged, per release. Combined clients include Ja Morant, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka. “Merging our efforts in basketball will create exciting new possibilities as well as broader expertise,” Tandem’s President Jim Tanner said.
Eldridge Recasner (Hornets guard): One day I get up to go downstairs for breakfast and I’m just seeing all these people that I knew from New Orleans, all these guys that I played high school basketball with. Cass Clarke was one guy who played at the University of New Orleans. Kurt Hankton was another guy. I’m like, “What the hell are y’all doing here?” They were all working for Master P. They were like, “Oh man, P’s trying out for the team. He’s gonna make the squad.” So I started laughing. I was like, “Are you guys serious?” But he had his whole entourage with him at the Embassy Suites hotel. Chucky Brown (Hornets forward): When it first happened, I didn’t know P’s past as far as playing went. You really didn’t know what to expect. You have a lot of basketball players that wanna rap. You have a lot of rappers that wanna play basketball. So you didn’t know how it was gonna be.
Chucky Brown: He was raw as a player. He had game, but he knew more of the playground stuff. For example, I can remember one incident where Bobby Phills was on the low post and P came and set a screen for him when he had the ball. In the NBA, you don’t wanna do that. You wanna space the floor. Bobby told him, “Don’t do that. Don’t come set the screen down here. We wanna keep the space so I can do my work, and if somebody comes and double-teams, then I can get it out and now we’re moving around the perimeter.” Recasner: There’s a lot of connection between the hip-hop world and basketball. I would say 50 percent of the league back then was probably listening to his music in their pregame. I know I was. (If) you’re trying to get hyped for a game back in ’99, 2000, you’re listening to Master P.
Dee Brown: (Laughs loudly) That’s not true. P never beat me in practice. He never beat me in a drill. He never beat me in one-on-one. I told him, “Hey, I don’t try to go and rap. Don’t try to come on the basketball court and shoot jumpers with me. You ain’t got a chance.” I told him that to his face. He tried. He tried hard. And yeah, as a rookie, I’d run him off screens, I’d throw an elbow here, Antonio Davis would give him a little hip-check there. So yeah, he went through it. But as far as me, I was one of the captains, one of the five or six best players on the team. I wasn’t worried about Master P, trust me. I was worried about freaking Greg Anthony and Mookie Blaylock. I wasn’t worried about Master P.
Shaquille O’Neal — guest verse on “What’s Up Doc (Can We Rock?)” by Fu-Schnickens Shaq has made his fair share of missteps in the music world — his ill-advised beef with Damian Lillard was a master class in coming for the wrong guy — but back in 1993, a much younger Shaq was at the forefront of the sports/music crossover game. His verse (starting at 3:07 in the below video) isn’t the best one in the song, but the trick here was accepting a supporting role and letting the professionals shine. Has this song aged well? Not really. Was it kind of a rip-off of House of Pain’s “Jump Around”? Yeah, that’s fair. But by 1993 standards, it wasn’t half bad. Shaq’s willingness to let the stronger rappers do the heavy lifting is enough to just sneak him into this class.
Damian Lillard (aka Dame D.O.L.L.A.) — “Dre Grant” (feat. Brookfield Duece) We could have picked a few different tracks to highlight from Lillard — his All-Star weekend performance took a minute to find its feet, but ramped up considerably, culminating in a guest appearance from Lil Wayne — but this video feels like the most personal of them all, featuring his cousin Brookfield Duece and showcasing Dame’s very modern sound, one that stands toe-to-toe with other successful artists in the genre. The video is artistic, as well: It provides an insightful look at where Lillard grew up in the East Bay, even going so far as to feature a dozen or so locals wearing “I am Nia Wilson” T-shirts.
From a musical standpoint, “Jock Jams” trended into more modern fare, more electronic and hip-hop. The first volume included songs from 2 Unlimited, the dutch dance group; Tag Team, the rap duo with the iconic hit “Whoomp! (There It Is)”; and C&C Music Factory, the group behind the No. 1 single “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” The sound reflected the pulsating music that had fast become a staple during timeouts at NBA arenas, the songs that accompanied a dance team, a T-shirt launch or an applause meter. Or, in the words of Technotronic, a pop group from Belgium that appeared on Volume 1, the songs that could “pump up the jam, pump it up, while your feet are stomping.”
“Jock Jams,” in its effort to capture the arena sound, came to define the genre. After the first four volumes went platinum, the compilation series came to an end in the early 2000s. The advent of file sharing and illegal downloads put a dent in album sales. The compact disc’s era faded. Tommy Boy ran into licensing issues when the labels involved with the “Now That’s What I Call Music!” series hoarded their most popular tracks. The series is history, but the legacy lives on. It’s almost impossible to hear “Party Rock Anthem,” a 2011 single from LMFAO, or “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyes Peas without thinking one thing: Hey, this sounds like a jock jam.
June 24, 2020 | 8:54 am EDT Update
Nets waive Theo Pinson
Adam Zagoria: The Nets have waived former UNC F Theo Pinson
Anthony Puccio: Theo Pinson was very well-respected around the Nets organization. From LI Nets to Brooklyn Nets, he helped team chemistry and was a consummate professional. The dancing was… fun. pic.twitter.com/q5vMI8BRRu
Brad Turner: Sources: Free agent guard JR Smith is a possibility for the Lakers to sign in wake of Avery Bradley opting not to play in NBA restart. Smith has been in LA working out with several Lakers in past few weeks. He had worked out for the Lakers before they signed guard Dion Waiters.
Magic Johnson: The @Los Angeles Lakers losing Avery Bradley is a tough loss and will make it more difficult for them to win the NBA championship.
In Le Parisien, he recalls this terrible experience of last March, and that label of pariah and scapegoat that was affixed to him when the disease was announced. “The NBA was waiting for a first case to stop the championship, it fell on me! I became the image of the coronavirus for the Americans, the domino that triggered the end of the season, but it was not I who brought the virus to the United States.”
Besides, he still hasn’t recovered all of his sensory faculties. “The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%. I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year,” he reveals in a column in L’Equipe.
June 24, 2020 | 6:09 am EDT Update
Free-agent guard JR Smith, out of the NBA for two years, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster for the season’s Orlando restart, sources told ESPN. Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and Smith’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were discussing a possible agreement Tuesday night and were expected to speak again Wednesday, sources said.
Bobby Marks: The Qualifying Offer for Kris Dunn is now $7.1M (instead of $4.6M). Dunn was injured in late January and was at risk of falling short of the starter criteria in his contract (avg. of 41 starts over 2 years). The criteria was prorated from 41 to 36.75- Dunn averaged 38 games.