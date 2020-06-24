-
June 24, 2020 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Buddy Hield tested positive for COVID-19
Shams Charania: Kings guard Buddy Hield has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me and @Sam Amick.
Sean Cunningham: NBA sources confirm Buddy Hield testing positive for COVID-19. Buddy had been back in the Dallas area, then played in the Skinz League Game two weeks ago in Oklahoma where he scored 45 points.
While LaVar, the father of top draft prospect LaMelo Ball, believes his son is the best player in the draft, he doesn’t believe the Warriors, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, would be a good fit because they would ask the 18-year-old guard to fill a role and not be the star player LaVar believes him to be. “That’s the part I don’t like about Golden State,” LaVar said on the Say Less with Kaz podcast. “They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain’t no follower. He don’t need to do what they do, let them do they thing.”
LaVar Ball: “There’s a reason you are looking at my son. He’s talented and can play the game. It ain’t that hard. Guy is open, and you pass it to them. You open and you been working on your shot? Shoot the ball. It’s fast-paced, it’s good. But don’t be like Melo got to his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans. Ain’t about that. Can you play or not? And when you special, how do you coach somebody special? You just enjoy it, and they special because of the things they do. Enjoy it. Let him do what he does.”
Steve Kerr is doing his part to bring change to America. The Warriors coach went to Oakland on Tuesday afternoon and spoke to young Black Lives Matter activists. “I was with a group called the Black Organizing Project and they are working to convince the Oakland Unified School District basically to not have police on campus,” Kerr explained on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” show.
Steve Kerr: “What I’m learning is you got to listen to the people in the communities that are affected. They’re the ones who live the every day life, they’re the ones who know everyone else in the community who understand the problem. It’s really important to work with grassroots organizations to understand that the people with boots on the ground are the ones who really know what’s going on. And then you figure out how you can best support them.”
June 24, 2020 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
Jabari Parker announces he tested positive for coronavirus
Today, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker issued the following statement: “Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”
Sam Amick: Source says the Kings’ recent Corey Brewer addition was a response to the revelation that Jabari Parker had tested positive. As I wrote today, the timeline for a positive test turnaround in Orlando is tight
Marc Berman: Leon Rose touts Dennis Smith Jr. as having “special talent.” Says RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are two proven bedrock pieces. Says he still thinks Kevin Knox is “scratching the surface.”
Marc Berman: “This draft a couple of guys stand out and after that there’s a lot of equality,” Rose says on MSG. Leon adds he’s found a lot of varying opinions from scouts on top players than he’s seen in past drafts.
Ian Begley: In interview w/MSG Networks, NYK president Leon Rose is asked about message to Knick fans. He says, in part, “We’re going to be in play in every aspect – the draft, trades, free agency. And we’re going to build this the right way to bring you a winner.” Says NYK will be prudent.
June 24, 2020 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Kings player tested positive for coronavirus
Sean Cunningham: According to multiple sources, the Sacramento Kings have had a player test positive for COVID-19. The identity of the player is not known.
Marc Berman: Leon Rose says mid-to-late July he’ll make decision on head coach. Says Mike Miller was first interview.
Malika Andrews: In an interview with Mike Breen, Knicks President Leon Rose says, “We here at the Knicks and MSG condemn racism.” Rose said he has spoken with current players and said “we support them in any platforms they want to participate in.”
June 24, 2020 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
The chief executive officer of AT&T Inc.’s Bleacher Report has stepped down in the wake of employee concerns about racial diversity at the sports website. Howard Mittman, a former Conde Nast executive who was named CEO last year, is leaving the company. Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, a division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia, will assume responsibility for the site, according to a memo.
Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for his blackface impersonation of NBA star Karl Malone and said that he has “evolved” and “matured” since it first aired. Kimmel appeared in blackface in a sketch on Comedy Central’s The Man Show in a sketch where he impersonated the NBA star Malone. The Man Show was hosted by Kimmel and Adam Carolla between 1999 and 2003.
Ever open to helping out, Barkley went to the White House in 2017 at the invitation of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who heard Barkley speak on the need to narrow the gap between rich and poor. So what happened? “Absolutely nothing,” Barkley said. “That’s why I told you (back then) I wanted to see where they were going, and nothing happened. That’s what I told you, ‘Hey listen, I’m going to give them a chance,’ and they talked really good, but nothing happened. I wanted to listen. They (talked) prison reform, trying to help minorities get businesses started was one of my priorities, and nothing happened. I gave ’em a chance. I’m not a Trump guy, but I gave ’em a chance. As usual, everybody talks a good game.”
Did they use you? “No, I made sure that when I went to the White House, I said, ‘Listen, this ain’t no photo op.’ I don’t want to be seen, like, ‘We invited a Black guy to the White House.’ And they actually held up their end of the bargain. Nobody knows I went to the White House (he revealed the visit on Jamele Hill’s podcast in April 2019). … I wasn’t mad or disappointed. I went in with my eyes wide open, and nothing happened, and it is what it is.”
Not surprisingly, Barkley is a bit of a contrarian in regards to the protest movement in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Barkley sees the widespread awakening as an opportunity for change and progress, but only if the new power is used wisely. “Hey, the thing is, I’m trying to tell the brothers that we need allies, we’re not trying to alienate people. There’s a fine line. I’m trying to teach them the difference. You know, everybody’s trying to take so much right now, we want every statue torn down, we want every name changed. I’m like, ‘Guys, calm the f— down.’ … Listen, we got a great opportunity, but if you keep slappin’ somebody hard, at some point they gonna turn around and slap you back.”
June 24, 2020 | 6:33 pm EDT Update
When the NBA travels to the Orlando bubble to resume their season, the league is providing players and staff with a smart ring that can help as an early predictor of coronavirus. But the Oura health tracker ring was not originally intended to detect coronavirus and it happened almost by surprise, the company’s CEO told CNBC on Tuesday.
“It started with our users,” Harpreet Rai, chief executive officer of Oura, said in a “Squawk Box” interview. “One user of ours in Finland was traveling in early March. His scores were normally in the 80s or 90s and he noticed his readiness score dropped to 50 and that caused him to get tested. He was positive for coronavirus.”
As the NBA heads to Walt Disney World in Florida, the league is making available a host of technological bells and whistles to both players and staff including the Oura ring. Rai said the league has ordered more than 1,000 Oura rings. “They felt like giving the players and staff an added rate of protection and frankly peace of mind,” he told CNBC.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and concerns over a second wave of new cases, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that this year’s convention will be downsized significantly. According to the DNC, the convention will be moved from Fiserv Forum, home of the NBA’S Milwaukee Bucks, and will instead take place at the Wisconsin Center convention facility in downtown Milwaukee.
The Cavaliers are hosting a new series of virtual forums focusing on issues facing the Black community, and the team’s on-court leader will be taking part. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be one of three featured speakers during Wednesday’s first installment of “Time to Talk,” which will air live at 6:30 on Cavs.com as well as the team’s social media platforms. The first installment will focus on Black men and mental health, and all are invited to join the conversation for free.
The John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF) announced today that it has raised over $550,00 during its month-long “202 Assist” fundraiser, nearly doubling its original goal of $300,000. John Wall and the JWFF would like to extend their sincere gratitude to those who donated, shared, and assisted in this campaign. “I am overwhelmed by how the community came together to help their neighbors,” Wall said. “This is yet another example of how, despite what’s going on in our city and across the world, we are still unified. We are in this together and we will come out of this together.”
June 24, 2020 | 5:54 pm EDT Update
New Orelans made a bid to host the remainder of the season
On Wednesday, Forbes reported a group of Pelicans executives and city and state officials had put together a “strong bid” to host the remainder of the NBA season. The bid included plans to house teams in the Hyatt downtown and hold games at Smoothie King Center, Forbes said.
The NBA said Wednesday the Pelicans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation worked together on the city’s restart bid. “New Orleans has a rich history of hosting world-class sports and entertainment events — including NBA All-Star Games in 2008, 2014 and 2017,” NBA executive vice president Kelly Flatow said. “The New Orleans Pelicans and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation collaborated to propose a safe and healthy environment for the NBA’s return to play. We’re appreciative of their leadership and support.”
New Arizona Wildcats assistant Jason Terry is entering his first season as a college basketball coach, but it turns out he actually tried entering the industry in 2016. In March of that year, the Stanford Cardinal hired Jerod Haase away from UAB and Terry, 39 at the time, was willing to walk away from his NBA career to be the Blazers’ new head coach. He interviewed for the position (and well, according to him) but was turned down in favor of Haase’s top assistant Robert Ehsan. Terry returned to the NBA for two more seasons, both with the Milwaukee Bucks, more determined than ever to coach one day.
B.J. Armstrong, who returned to Iowa City last fall to serve as the Grand Marshal in Iowa’s homecoming parade, played four seasons at Iowa before being drafted by the Bulls in the first round of the 1989 NBA Draft. He won three NBA titles with Chicago in the early ‘90s. Armstrong said that his interviews for the series were completed over two years ago. “It was at least two or three years ago, I can’t recall exactly,” Armstrong said. “They had reached out and asked if I would do some interviews for a documentary. I had no idea if the interviews would be used.” The Last Dance was originally set to air in June, accompanying the 2020 NBA Finals. The project’s release was moved up to satisfy the lack of sports programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Armstrong was in the same boat as many sports fans when he found out when and how the series would be broadcast. “I was pleasantly surprised just like everyone else and found out just like everyone else when the series was actually going to be broadcast,” Armstrong said. “I had no idea of the magnitude of what was going to happen with the documentary.”
“You don’t reach that level of excellence and not have some part of your personality that is extreme,” Armstrong said. “For my whole life, that was just normal. If you’re going to be the best, there’s a certain something that pushes you over the top. When you get to the NBA, everyone has talent, everyone can score, everyone’s a good athlete. What separates the good players from the great players? Well, there’s something extreme about your personality. It’s a little different than everyone else’s. Whether you’re a Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, what have you, these are highly competitive people.”
June 24, 2020 | 4:58 pm EDT Update
Deep within the Memphis Grizzlies’s lease at FedExForum, there is a trap door that could force the city and county to buy millions of dollars of season tickets — or allow the Grizzlies to terminate the lease early if the city and county decline. The little-known provision kicks in after the team’s 15th season at FedExForum.
The “early termination” section provides that the Grizzlies “shall have the right, but not the obligation, to exercise The Early Termination Right” if in any season after the team’s 15th season in FedExForum 1) average paid attendance is “less than 14,900,” or 2) “the 64 largest suites are not sold in full,” or 3) “the number of Club Season tickets is less than 2,500.” The Grizzlies do not release average paid attendance, suite sales or club ticket sales. But average paid attendance for the portion of the 2019-2020 season that was played in FedExForum before the season was suspended is believed to be well under 14,900 per game — and dramatically under the 15,857 announced attendance.
Discussions between the parties — which have been largely tabled during the COVID-19 pandemic — have been amicable and geared to finding a mutually satisfactory solution, according to those with knowledge of the talks. At no time have the Grizzlies threatened to invoke the provision to terminate the lease and relocate the team. Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera has repeatedly stated he is committed to keeping the franchise in Memphis.
Some Disney World workers are pleading with theme park executives to reconsider plans to reopen in July, following days of record-number cases of COVID-19 infections that have pushed the statewide total past 100,000. Reopening would mean bringing back tens of thousands of workers who were furloughed April 19 and since then have struggled to navigate Florida’s broken unemployment system. Still, workers who signed the petition said it’s too soon to welcome back guests.
The Blazers laid off 15% of its workforce — roughly 40 positions— and issued salary cuts for every person in a director role, including President Chris McGowan and his senior vice presidents. The cuts came from departments across the organization and its arena management company, Rip City Management.
The worst could be yet to come because it’s unclear how long the threat of the coronavirus will persist and keep large crowds away from arenas. “We don’t know when we’re going to be able to return,” McGowan told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “If I could say, ‘Hey, by November, we’ll be back up and running,’ that would be one thing. But we have no live events and we don’t know when they’re going to resume.”
June 24, 2020 | 4:56 pm EDT Update
“I think it (the NBA season) is going to get off the ground,” Fertitta said. “I don’t know if it’s going to stay. But we’re going to do whatever. You’re going to follow the protocols. It’s no different from one of our businesses. If somebody’s sick, you send them home. Everybody else watch themselves. Sanitize the establishment, and you have to move on.”
“If you’re not willing to say, ‘Oh my gosh, (hypothetically) three people tested today for the Houston Rockets, and three people tested today for the LA Lakers. Those guys go home, and we’re going to play the games” — if we’re not willing to recognize that that’s going to be what happens, then we’re not going to complete the season, not in football, baseball, basketball or whatever.”
“The coronavirus is everywhere right now,” Fertitta said. “I know 100 people now that have had it, and I knew nobody that had it three weeks ago, four weeks ago, six weeks ago. Two of my kids have already had it out of my four and are well now and back to their normal lives and never got that sick. It’s here to stay. That’s why you have to wear your mask.”