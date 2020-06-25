Jason Kidd: “His bowling skills are incredible. You’d always want to be on his team for bowling. He could bowl with both hands. He’s very talented. He can shoot with both hands and he can bowl with both hands. He’s a competitor when it comes to any sport. I [bowled] with him in Jersey when I was with him. I think he joined a league and I went with him a couple times. Everything comes extremely easy [to him] from looking at it, but I know he puts in a lot of time. He’s just so talented.”
June 25, 2020 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said the National Basketball Association would continue with the plan to restart games in Orlando next month, despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Florida. “We’ll see what happens over the course of the next two weeks,” Lasry said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Thursday. He added that for “players that don’t want to go, I fully respect that” but also said of his team that “every single one of our guys is going to be down there.”
Oleh Kosel: In addition to telling Andrew Yang on his podcast that he’s lost 14 pounds (!) during the NBA suspension, JJ Redick reveals the details on why he decided to sign with the Pelicans over the 76ers. In short, he fell in love with the transformation of the New Orleans franchise.
The Sacramento Kings announced today that broadcasting icon Gary Gerould has been named the team’s interim TV play-by-play announcer for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Affectionately known among Kings players, personnel, fans and throughout the NBA as “The G-Man,” Gerould will call the historic game action in Orlando with Kings TV color analyst and Kings Legend Doug Christie virtually from Golden 1 Center when the season resumes on NBC Sports California, the exclusive home of Kings basketball.
June 25, 2020 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: The NBA shared with players they will use local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to secure the bubble in Orlando, league sources told ESPN.
Tim Bontemps: In addition, social media networks will be monitored by Walt Disney Security, NBA Global Security and the Department of Homeland Security for potential threats, and will share intelligence.
Deni Avdjia stepped up in one more game for Maccabi Tel Aviv upon the return of the Israeli League and helped his team log a 103-65 victory over Hapoel Holon. 19-year-old Avdija exited the court with 18 points (7/10 FG) and five rebounds in a little over 21 minutes, leading Maccabi to another victory to keep the team on top of the league’s standings.
The Knicks’ hiring of “World Wide Wes,” aka William Wesley, was universally praised on Wednesday as a forward-thinking addition by new team president Leon Rose. One former Knick, however, is against it. Stephon Marbury blasted the move, calling Wesley “world wide sucker,” in a video he posted on Instagram and wrote on Twitter that Wesley is a “kiss a–.”
Stephon Marbury: “C’mon man, c’mon. At New York Knicks, did you really just bring world wide sucker to the New York Knicks. … Really? You brought this dude here? Why? I’m a real New York Knicks fan. I’ve been a New York Knicks fan since I was a [kid]. … C’mon [Jim] Dolan man. You gotta be kidding me, man. You brought this dude here? Really? What’s going on man. There’s gotta be an explanation. Not him. Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring him to NYC? To New York? He ain’t got no credibility here. Nah.”
Marbury, 43, says he remains a Knicks fan, which is why he doesn’t like what he’s seeing. “When are we really going to try to win in NY,” he tweeted at the Knicks official account. “The people of NY deserve real New York people leading the way for New Yorkers. These fake kiss a$$ blow up fast cats ain’t going to cut the check other than going into BOA to deposit the check. We sick and tired!”
June 25, 2020 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
It started eight months ago with a tweet: Chris Murphy, a Democratic U.S. senator from Connecticut, told the world how much he enjoyed Draymond Green’s op-ed in The Washington Post labeling the NCAA “a dictatorship” and calling for increased compensation to college athletes. Green reached out to Murphy’s office to thank him for the tweet. Murphy is a huge sports fan — the Boston Celtics are his NBA team — so he was thrilled to hear from an All-Star on the three-time champion Golden State Warriors. They have been collaborating since.
“It’s really great,” Murphy told ESPN this week. “There are not many direct partnerships between athletes and politicians. Hopefully, we can present a unique voice on this topic.”
One result of the partnership is an op-ed appearing at ESPN.com. ESPN asked NCAA officials about key portions of the op-ed. “Thanks for the opportunity to comment, but we will decline at this time,” Emily James, NCAA spokeswoman, told ESPN via email.
Before teaming up with Green, Murphy had already made fair pay for college athletes one of his pet causes. Starting in March 2019, his office released three reports under the title “Madness Inc.” highlighting what Murphy views as structural inequalities undergirding high-profile college sports. The reports focused, respectively, on: how small a chunk of the estimated $14 billion in annual revenue generated by college sports filters to scholarship athletes; the tendency at top programs to prioritize sports over academics, sometimes to a scandalous degree; and the lack of guaranteed health care and scholarships for players who suffer career-threatening injuries. Murphy has also highlighted the disparity in graduation rates between white and Black athletes, and for both Green and Murphy, the fight for what they see as fair compensation is very much a part of the larger fight for social and racial justice.
June 25, 2020 | 2:17 pm EDT Update
Young recently notified Octagon of his decision, sources said. Sources say Young will soon begin the process of interviewing agents and is weighing all of his options. He is in no rush to make a decision, but sources say the frontrunner for the Hawks’ franchise player is the agency founded by Rich Paul.
Pau Gasol: Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
LeBron James: Our leadership team is a reflection of our entire organization. I want to thank everyone at The Springhill Company for believing in our vision! We closed this deal in March and I knew our work was going to keep getting more and more necessary. Let’s continue greatness. 🚀👑 pic.twitter.com/O3jQR47bjf
June 25, 2020 | 1:31 pm EDT Update
Trey Burke to Mavericks
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
June 25, 2020 | 12:42 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks interested in signing Trey Burke
Emiliano Carchia: The meeting between Varese and Luis Scola ended. The Argentinean forward will decide by Saturday whether to play one more season and end the career in Tokyo or retire. If Scola keeps playing, he will join Varese, as he told the Italian team
Jared Dudley: Congrats on a HOF career @Vince Carter ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
Nicolas Batum: Gonna miss Vinsanity. Thx for the memories @Vince Carter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n8gudv9QtP
June 25, 2020 | 12:15 pm EDT Update
Obviously, the regime could try to swing a trade. But given what Karnisovas has said publicly and his leaguewide reputation as an observer who likes to form substantive relationships to demand accountability, it certainly sounds like he and Eversley plan to try to put the young talent on this roster in a better position to succeed this season before making any potential substantial changes. Both executives have stated that the Bulls underperformed last season and that they like the young core of talent. So that appears to be the master plan for now — see how the young players perform next season with an increased emphasis internally on player development and perhaps either a new offensive system, new coaches or both.
This is a tough one to predict. I wouldn’t say Markkanen’s value is at an all-time low because he’s still valued around the league, albeit with reservations. But, yes, coming off a season where his production dropped, his injury history continued and his usage mystified, this will be a tough negotiation. If you’re the Bulls, you obviously try to negotiate from a hard-line stance to keep the books as clean as possible without alienating his camp. Luckily, Karnisovas and Markkanen’s agent have a strong relationship, but that doesn’t guarantee anything except cordiality during negotiations. And Markkanen remains under the Bulls’ rights as a restricted free agent in 2021 if no extension is reached, albeit one with roughly a $20 million cap hold.
I think given that the new regime likely is viewing 2020-21 as a see-what-we’ve-got season, it’s more likely than not that no extension is reached. Then, you negotiate again in 2021 depending on how Markkanen fared. This strategy cost the Bulls a lot of money in the Jimmy Butler scenario. But it’s a good problem to have if a player with current question marks blossoms into a star — like Butler did and like Karnisovas hopes Markkanen can. With a new leader in the front office, what changes do
Dwight Howard: “He was in New Jersey [at the time]. It was like my first year in the league, or second year. He was standing backdoor and then he just went to the rim. Jason Kidd threw him a lob and he caught it, dunked it, went down and just threw it in – didn’t even look at the basketball. And I forgot he was not on my team, so I was like ‘Oooooooo.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, s***, you’re on the other team.’ It was something that I always remembered, that crazy dunk he had. Then I had to remember I was playing against him. Me and Vince together was just two guys that love to have fun. We had a couple dunk contests in practice [when we were in Orlando together]. I’m not going to tell you who won because he might get mad. We had a lot of fun together, man. He’s a great guy. I loved being around him.”
Mike Conley: “Every practice we would do a shooting drill where we had to shoot five threes from five spots and whoever made the most out of 25 won the day. I never could beat him. It got to the point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done trying to shoot against you, teach me some stuff, teach me a move, teach me this and that.’ So he taught me a few of his vet moves that he does in the paint when he’s trying to get shot off, or finish, or he’s posting somebody up. For me, I was like a kid in a candy store, man. I look up to him, and we were just newly teammates. That experience itself was a kid’s dream, to learn from somebody that is a Hall of Famer.”
Marc Gasol: “I remember how generous and how low-key he is. You might think he would have a big head or a certain way about him, but he’s not that way at all. He’s super close, engaging with everyone. I loved how he engaged with the fans here in Memphis, and not just on the court, but also fans when nobody’s watching. I love that because that means that he really meant those interactions and they meant a lot to him too. That was really good to see.”
June 25, 2020 | 11:30 am EDT Update
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta on NBA rerurn: “[Coronavirus] is here to stay. That’s why you’ve got to wear your mask. You can either panic and not keep playing games, or send people home that are sick and keep playing. And that’s what we’re gonna see is gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/CApe7zzFMB
Rod Beard: On Tuesday, #Pistons rookie Louis King, a New Jersey native, and his family will be providing more than 150 meals to families and those affected by the pandemic in Jersey City, NJ. He will also be giving out autographed basketballs to the first 50 kids in attendance.