Pau Gasol: Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
Jared Dudley: Congrats on a HOF career @Vince Carter ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
Nicolas Batum: Gonna miss Vinsanity. Thx for the memories @Vince Carter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n8gudv9QtP
Jason Kidd: “His bowling skills are incredible. You’d always want to be on his team for bowling. He could bowl with both hands. He’s very talented. He can shoot with both hands and he can bowl with both hands. He’s a competitor when it comes to any sport. I [bowled] with him in Jersey when I was with him. I think he joined a league and I went with him a couple times. Everything comes extremely easy [to him] from looking at it, but I know he puts in a lot of time. He’s just so talented.”
Dwight Howard: “He was in New Jersey [at the time]. It was like my first year in the league, or second year. He was standing backdoor and then he just went to the rim. Jason Kidd threw him a lob and he caught it, dunked it, went down and just threw it in – didn’t even look at the basketball. And I forgot he was not on my team, so I was like ‘Oooooooo.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, s***, you’re on the other team.’ It was something that I always remembered, that crazy dunk he had. Then I had to remember I was playing against him. Me and Vince together was just two guys that love to have fun. We had a couple dunk contests in practice [when we were in Orlando together]. I’m not going to tell you who won because he might get mad. We had a lot of fun together, man. He’s a great guy. I loved being around him.”
Mike Conley: “Every practice we would do a shooting drill where we had to shoot five threes from five spots and whoever made the most out of 25 won the day. I never could beat him. It got to the point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done trying to shoot against you, teach me some stuff, teach me a move, teach me this and that.’ So he taught me a few of his vet moves that he does in the paint when he’s trying to get shot off, or finish, or he’s posting somebody up. For me, I was like a kid in a candy store, man. I look up to him, and we were just newly teammates. That experience itself was a kid’s dream, to learn from somebody that is a Hall of Famer.”
Marc Gasol: “I remember how generous and how low-key he is. You might think he would have a big head or a certain way about him, but he’s not that way at all. He’s super close, engaging with everyone. I loved how he engaged with the fans here in Memphis, and not just on the court, but also fans when nobody’s watching. I love that because that means that he really meant those interactions and they meant a lot to him too. That was really good to see.”
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Eric Walden: Vince Carter officially announced his retirement today. Obviously, not unexpected, but still sad. What a career. pic.twitter.com/4TEF0oyGnp
Atlanta Hawks swingman Vince Carter was a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast recently. During the interview, VC spoke about why he has never been interested in “ring chasing.” Carter, who is retiring from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, said he never wanted to sell his soul just for a championship ring (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report): “I’m not gonna quote-unquote sell my soul to get [a ring]. What I mean by that is, I feel like at this age—being 43 on the court and still being able to compete and play and do what I can do on the court. … My thing is that if I go to another team out there that’s primed and ready to win a championship, it’s not guaranteed that I’m going to play, play a lot,” the Hawks veteran said. “And I can’t handle that, brother. I love the game too much to just sit there and use my voice but can’t use my skill on the court.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip "T.I." Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark). "I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don't make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] ... but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side."
Vince Carter has no regrets, however. Not about spending his final season with a sub .500 team. Not about retiring without a title. There is one thing: Missing out on a chance to play in Toronto one last time. The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Toronto on April 10, which would have given Carter an opportunity to say goodbye to a city that loved him, hated him and eventually re-embraced him.
“It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes. Just because, Like I say, I played the game because I love it. And I want everyone to understand it, see it and appreciate it. And I prided myself on it since I walked into this game. Be a good guy, enjoy the game, and just play the game that I love, my way. And that's all I ever wanted to do. And I think people are understanding that now at this age, more than ever, that I just love playing basketball. And I want to play basketball. And as a young guy I didn't think about, the impact I would have on people.”
Vince Carter: I'm walking the sidelines like I'm a freaking coach sometimes. It's just because I love it. I love helping these guys. But being a part of it as well as far as performing. So it was just something I wasn't interested in, and maybe I missed on an opportunity to even be in the NBA Finals or whatever the case may be. Because I had some teams that were offering the opportunities. Just, like they were saying, "We can't guarantee." And I don't expect anyone to guarantee me minutes. But to say "We don't think there's any minutes, but you would help our team as far as just wisdom." You know? And that's just something I didn't want to do at that point.
So with 19.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Hawks trailing by seven to the New York Knicks, head coach Lloyd Pierce checked Carter into the game and the emotions began to hit him as the home crowd chanted. "I kind of made eye contact with coach (Pierce) and he's like, 'Yeah, yeah,'" Carter said on the latest episode of "Winging it with Vince Carter and Annie Finberg." "Right then, it's like a chill just hit me."
"I can say this now, who knows how the season ends and navigates, but, regardless - I won with either result, or either way this ends up," Carter said. "If that was the last game and that was the last shot, I made my last shot and I'm cool with it, and I feel good about my career and how things ended."
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this.....But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
Vince Carter: Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey. If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years. B E Z✌🏽
David Astramskas: “It’s been a great ride.” - Vince Thank you @mrvincecarter15 for 22 years of NBA highlights.
Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."
Vince Carter explains why he doesn't want to become a coach: "I've said for years that I don't want to become a coach. I may work my way back to coaching at some point, but being part of an ownership group, I can help develop guys. I can sit and talk with guys after games in the office or in basketball settings. Stuff like that where we can relate and go over film. I'd like to talk with guys while they are working out, and when I see things, step in and give them advice."
Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for what will be his final appearance in Boston of his career. The Celtics gave Carter a piece of the floor of the original Boston Garden before the game.
Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they are doing a Vince Carter H15story Package. It's 4 games against Vince's former teams (Raptors in Jan., Mavs, Nets and Grizzlies, plus to his last career game in April. Plus 5 posters feat. 1 of the best poster-makers ever
Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”
And because ultimately, that means the eight-time All-Star, who won Rookie of the Year in 1999, won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2000 and surpassed the 25,000 point mark last season, is approaching the end. “I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
But he’s still healthy and his love for the game hasn’t wavered -- so when the Hawks pursued him, he went for it, signing a one-year, vet minimum deal. “Friends and family more so were like, ‘Dang, you’ve come this far. You’ve tied the record with everybody else as far as tenure, might as well break the record,’” Carter said. “At first I was like, whatever. And then I was like, you know what? I still feel good, I still love to play. So I said I wanted to go for it and if I can land a contract, I’d do it.”
With the beginning of training camp looming, he’s a little conflicted at the notion of a farewell tour, or being in the spotlight for his final season. “I’m very appreciative of that, and I know how it works, and I get it, but I guess subconsciously I don’t want people to think I’m coming here to be at the forefront, to make it about me,” Carter, 42, said. “I don’t want that to be what this is about.”
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”
Carter has the knowledge and the smile, but for him to eventually cut through and be a star, he will have to be willing to be critical to be truly incisive. “I wouldn’t go (the) Stephen A. (Smith) route,” Carter said, bringing up the omnipresent, outspoken ESPN personality. “I wouldn’t go the quiet route. … I want to explain the game where you are watching it and say: Ah, that makes sense.”
Vince Carter left nothing to uncertainty this time when asked about playing a record 22nd NBA season. “I’m coming back,” Carter said on the Winging It podcast he does with Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore that posted Tuesday morning.
Carter told Fox Sports Southeast that he is still ready to play in the 2019-20 NBA season. He also added that he is remaining hopeful that a team will express interest in his service next season. “It’s something that I want to do,” Carter said of playing one more season. “I could still give it another year, and hopefully there’s a team out there that wants my service. I’m going to prepare as if I am coming back, and we’ll go from there. I do want to play another year.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43." "I think I could stretch it out one more," he said. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity -- when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."
I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to play or not next season, but have you ever thought about signing a one-day contract or something like that to close your career in Toronto? Vince Carter: "It’s possible. I try not to think too far ahead. I just deal with the daily grind and go from there, just looking forward and worrying about that stuff now is too soon for me."
Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? "I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool," he said with a smile. "I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it. When it was mentioned to me I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' "
The Nets honored Carter, who is the oldest active player, with a tribute video during their game against Atlanta, a way to say thank you for his 4 + seasons with the franchise. "It was great. Any time you can see old video of when you were young and spry and springy and all of that good stuff, I mean, it's always great to see," Carter said.
The Hawks' road trip has been right down Carter's memory lane. They played Tuesday in Toronto, where he began his career and has repaired his relationship with fans that was damaged when he pushed for the trade that landed him in New Jersey. "It's a great trip. Stressful sometimes, a lot of people to see, but the appreciation I'm very thankful for and I'll never forget it," Carter said. "And like I said, the video, yes it could be premature, or not. It's still, they're thinking about me and I'm very thankful for that."
Why keep putting himself through what he called “the long checklist” required to keep him on the floor when he could take the many millons he’s made and go put his tired feet up somewhere? “For some weird reason, I still don’t have an answer for it,” said Carter, who’s averaging roughly 18 minutes per game for the Hawks this season. “I wanted to play 15 years. Some of the greatest played 12 to 14. Taking care of my body has allowed me to play six more years or so. I don’t know when the end is going to happen. After every year, I see how I’m feeling and then go from there. When you go through the season, people keep saying to me, ‘Keep your phone handy, we’re interested.’ It’s hard to say, ‘I’m not going to play anymore.’ I could be 47 before that happens.”
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn't quite ready to announce his retirement. "I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel," he said with a grin. "It's like, `You're old and you're playing against guys half your age. You shouldn't be out here.' But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I'm able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself."
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as "Vinsanity," still lives inside him. It's just different now that he's been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. "Yeah, I'm still the same person," said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. "My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it's limited. You just don't get to see it as much, but it's the same guy."
He's already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. "I have a fear of when it's over not being prepared for the next phase," Carter said. "Now that I'm nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I'm ready for the next phase."
Carter added that he's '90-something percent' sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in a limited role for the Sacramento Kings last season. An eight-time All-Star, Carter will play for his eighth team this year in Atlanta.
Vince Carter: I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. … You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ The summertime kind of dictates it all. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the most important time for the older guys in the league like myself and [Dallas Mavericks star] Dirk [Nowitzki] and I think all the other guys, I could say [San Antonio Spurs forward] Pau [Gasol], then could say that preparing for the season in the summer is probably the hardest thing to do when you’re approaching the last years. I always said I’ll walk away from the game when I’m not willing to put the work in to be prepared for the season. I wouldn’t disrespect the game like that.
Vince Carter: Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane. I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time. I just have to wait. I get it. You know what I’m saying? So, I just have to be patient. I have to make sure that I’m prepared to go. And then go from there. It’s just all about timing and what’s the right decision or what makes sense. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams that’ll make moves and have spots available and are going to need something from a guy. Hopefully that I can bring to the table. Yeah, I’ll be ready.
Marc J. Spears: “I still say one more year. That is just how I’ve been feeling. It is what it is. One more. I’d like to play one more year. Then, I’d probably just walk away,” @Vince Carter bit.ly/2DAuq4h
Michael Grange: Vince Carter on the possibility of Raptors return: "It'll happen, I'm sure. Somehow. Whether it's one day or something. It will happen. It's supposed to happen, I think."
It sounds to me like this won’t be your last season. Will it? I go year to year. I’ll wait until after the season to see how I feel. And I swear that every year when the season over, I feel good and say, ‘I can do it again.’ It gets harder and harder throughout the summer to just prepare and get myself where I need to be. But at the same time, the challenge and motivation is still there to do so to fight through that.
While Carter enjoys sharing his knowledge, he hedges at the suggestion he’ll pursue a coaching career. Carter has done well as a television analyst in the offseason and sees himself behind a microphone rather than holding a clipboard. “But never say never,” he said.
On the NBA TV broadcast, Carter said he wants to play during the 2017-18 season and perhaps play in 2018-19. He also reiterated that desire in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “I still think I can play and compete and play at a high level,” Carter said. “So I’m going to go for it.”
Asked specifically if he would consider joining the Magic, he would not rule out the possibility. The Magic need to add depth on the wings, and they would benefit from adding a highly respected veteran who could provide a positive example to their young nucleus. “[Free agency] just started, so I’m just kind of weighing options and seeing what teams have to say,” Carter said.
Carter will be a free agent this summer. "I said to myself 'I want to play 15 years'. I don't know where I got that from. And the I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I've had a lot of players remind me of things I've said," said Carter about how he kept telling fellow players he would retire after two more years. "I'm still saying 'two more years and I'm done.'
Playing 20 seasons became the goal once he blasted through his initial goal of 15 after being drafted fifth overall in 1998, but he’s not necessarily looking to stop on a number that only five other NBA players have reached. “It scares me. I cannot put myself on the other side of the fence. I can’t put me out of the NBA yet,” Carter told The Vertical. “We’re just going to go for it, until the doors close and there are no more opportunities. That’s kind of where I am. If 21 [seasons] were available, the old guy will still be around.”
“I’m still standing. I’m still competing, playing at this level, doing what I need to do to still be here. I still have a burning desire to compete and be around,” Carter told The Vertical. “I don’t expect anything. I’m going to work for it, like I’ve done my entire career. I’m going to prove that I deserve to play the minutes that I’m playing. I’m going to prove to you that I deserve to still be in this league. That’s kind of been my drive. Humbling myself and staying hungry for the opportunity to still be around. That’s what it is. I don’t come in like, ‘You know what I’ve done? I deserve to be here.’ Nah, I don’t see it that way.”
“That’s what you’re here for. That was the goal, Day One. One day I’m going to get that chance. I still say that today. One day, I’m going to get that chance. I think it’s just all about opportunity. If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen – whether I’m here next year, or somewhere else that’s a contender. I’m not saying, ‘OK, I need to be here for it to happen.’ Because it’s not guaranteed anywhere,” Carter told The Vertical. “Your life has already been planned out the way it’s supposed to go and we’re just putting the pieces together that have been put together. So yes, that is the ultimate goal. I would love to hold up that trophy. I would love to be in that situation. Not at the expense of … and I could fill in the blanks with a lot of things. I won’t sell my soul. Wherever that is, or with whoever it is, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to help that team.”
Carter is still standing because he doesn’t want to worry about being anything other than a ball player. He has an idea of his post-basketball career – preferably in broadcasting – but won’t spend much time thinking about it because it would be the first sign that he was already checking out.
That broke a record Carter set six days earlier in a win over the Denver Nuggets. You didn't think Carter's days as a productive NBA player were over, did you? "The way he's still playing, retire for what?" said Zach Randolph, who gave the Grizzlies 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against the Jazz. "Give him a two- or three-year deal! That's what I'd do. S---, better give him some money!"
But Carter has rebounded to be a major asset off the Memphis bench this season. He is putting up 10.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting and providing the Grizzlies some savvy playmaking and even a defensive weapon against some of the better wings they've faced. "It's not easy," Carter said. "It may look easy out there on the court, but it's not easy. … The game has come easy for me for a long time. When it got a little tougher, I put a little more work in. It's made me better. Being at this age, still playing at this level is just amazing."
So as tantalizing and improbable as the possibility seemed of a 40-year-old strolling into the NBA’s biggest weekend and turning back the clock—it ain’t happening. But as long as Vince Cater is still a productive member of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “I just worry about the now, play it by ear. At this point, when you’re this old,” Carter laughs, “I just think let’s see how I feel at the end of the year and go from there.”
Asked Sunday by ESPN what keeps bringing him back to the court, the 39-year-old replied: "Love for the game. Nothing else. "I just love to play. It's not out of me yet. When I don't want to play and don't want to put the work in, that's when I step away from the game, but right now I still love it."
The legendary dunker, who was taking in the Alcorn State-Bethune Cookman college football game, also shed some light on when he's thinking about hanging up his sneakers. "Not right now," Carter said. "We know No. 19 is definitely going to go down. I'm shooting for 20, and we'll go from there after that."
After the Grizzlies’ season-ending Game 4 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Carter quickly shut down speculation that this might be his last game in the NBA. “I plan on coming back,” Carter said in his postgame press conference per NBA TV. “I feel good. Body feels good.
Vince Carter isn’t ready to walk away from the NBA, he told reporters in a video tweeted by NBA TV. Carter, 39, could be headed toward free agency after his Grizzlies were swept out of the playoffs by the Spurs this afternoon. He is under contract with Memphis for next season and is slated to make $4,264,057, but only $2MM of that is guaranteed. Carter averaged 6.6 points per night this year in 60 games with the Grizzlies, all but three of them as a reserve. “When I don’t feel like training or lose the passion and love for the game, then it’s time to walk away,” Carter said in a postgame press conference. “I still have it. It still bothers me to lose games and not play well.”
Vince Carter: When it's that time, I won't disrespect the game. I will not. That's when you get hurt, when you're doing it for the money. At this point, we're not doing it for the money. We're doing it because we love it. The money's good, of course, and you want to get paid for what you bring to the table. But once you pass 15 years, you're doing it for love of the game. And when I don't love the game enough to do all of that, it's time to say goodbye.
Carter scored a season-high 19 points and five of his teammates also reached double figures to help the Memphis Grizzlies cruise to a 112-95 victory over Los Angeles. ''It's hard to even imagine not playing anymore, because I still love playing,'' said Carter, who turned 39 last month. ''I still have that burning desire. And whenever the body says it's time, then it's time to move on. I don't ever want to disrespect the game and go out there just to play and take the money, because it's not that.
Carter and a vastly different Memphis lineup than the one the league was seeing even three games ago, are in town to take on the Raptors tonight and Carter is giving no indication that fans will be witnessing his Toronto swan song. “Not now, not yet,” Carter said when asked if he goes into a game like todays thinking this might be his last time on this particular court. “I just go year by year and listen to the body. Every now and then I’ll think about ‘When I do know (it’s time), how do I approach that?’ It’s just tough accepting it because I enjoy playing still. I think when I don’t enjoy playing I will definitely let it be known.”
Bryant announced that he is retiring after this season. Carter, who in his 18th NBA season, plans to play next season and beyond. "For sure," Carter said. "Did I say I was retiring? I'm very thankful for (the recognition on the road). Don't get me wrong. But I plan on coming back. I just go year to year at this point. I don't put a timetable on it. I don't want to say two years and then everybody says 'Well this is it, right?' But 20 years would be cool."
June 25, 2020 | 4:36 pm EDT Update
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said the National Basketball Association would continue with the plan to restart games in Orlando next month, despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Florida. “We’ll see what happens over the course of the next two weeks,” Lasry said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Thursday. He added that for “players that don’t want to go, I fully respect that” but also said of his team that “every single one of our guys is going to be down there.”
Oleh Kosel: In addition to telling Andrew Yang on his podcast that he’s lost 14 pounds (!) during the NBA suspension, JJ Redick reveals the details on why he decided to sign with the Pelicans over the 76ers. In short, he fell in love with the transformation of the New Orleans franchise.
The Sacramento Kings announced today that broadcasting icon Gary Gerould has been named the team’s interim TV play-by-play announcer for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Affectionately known among Kings players, personnel, fans and throughout the NBA as “The G-Man,” Gerould will call the historic game action in Orlando with Kings TV color analyst and Kings Legend Doug Christie virtually from Golden 1 Center when the season resumes on NBC Sports California, the exclusive home of Kings basketball.
June 25, 2020 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: The NBA shared with players they will use local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to secure the bubble in Orlando, league sources told ESPN.
Tim Bontemps: In addition, social media networks will be monitored by Walt Disney Security, NBA Global Security and the Department of Homeland Security for potential threats, and will share intelligence.
Deni Avdjia stepped up in one more game for Maccabi Tel Aviv upon the return of the Israeli League and helped his team log a 103-65 victory over Hapoel Holon. 19-year-old Avdija exited the court with 18 points (7/10 FG) and five rebounds in a little over 21 minutes, leading Maccabi to another victory to keep the team on top of the league’s standings.
The Knicks’ hiring of “World Wide Wes,” aka William Wesley, was universally praised on Wednesday as a forward-thinking addition by new team president Leon Rose. One former Knick, however, is against it. Stephon Marbury blasted the move, calling Wesley “world wide sucker,” in a video he posted on Instagram and wrote on Twitter that Wesley is a “kiss a–.”
Stephon Marbury: “C’mon man, c’mon. At New York Knicks, did you really just bring world wide sucker to the New York Knicks. … Really? You brought this dude here? Why? I’m a real New York Knicks fan. I’ve been a New York Knicks fan since I was a [kid]. … C’mon [Jim] Dolan man. You gotta be kidding me, man. You brought this dude here? Really? What’s going on man. There’s gotta be an explanation. Not him. Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring him to NYC? To New York? He ain’t got no credibility here. Nah.”
Marbury, 43, says he remains a Knicks fan, which is why he doesn’t like what he’s seeing. “When are we really going to try to win in NY,” he tweeted at the Knicks official account. “The people of NY deserve real New York people leading the way for New Yorkers. These fake kiss a$$ blow up fast cats ain’t going to cut the check other than going into BOA to deposit the check. We sick and tired!”
June 25, 2020 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
It started eight months ago with a tweet: Chris Murphy, a Democratic U.S. senator from Connecticut, told the world how much he enjoyed Draymond Green’s op-ed in The Washington Post labeling the NCAA “a dictatorship” and calling for increased compensation to college athletes. Green reached out to Murphy’s office to thank him for the tweet. Murphy is a huge sports fan — the Boston Celtics are his NBA team — so he was thrilled to hear from an All-Star on the three-time champion Golden State Warriors. They have been collaborating since.
“It’s really great,” Murphy told ESPN this week. “There are not many direct partnerships between athletes and politicians. Hopefully, we can present a unique voice on this topic.”
One result of the partnership is an op-ed appearing at ESPN.com. ESPN asked NCAA officials about key portions of the op-ed. “Thanks for the opportunity to comment, but we will decline at this time,” Emily James, NCAA spokeswoman, told ESPN via email.
Before teaming up with Green, Murphy had already made fair pay for college athletes one of his pet causes. Starting in March 2019, his office released three reports under the title “Madness Inc.” highlighting what Murphy views as structural inequalities undergirding high-profile college sports. The reports focused, respectively, on: how small a chunk of the estimated $14 billion in annual revenue generated by college sports filters to scholarship athletes; the tendency at top programs to prioritize sports over academics, sometimes to a scandalous degree; and the lack of guaranteed health care and scholarships for players who suffer career-threatening injuries. Murphy has also highlighted the disparity in graduation rates between white and Black athletes, and for both Green and Murphy, the fight for what they see as fair compensation is very much a part of the larger fight for social and racial justice.
June 25, 2020 | 2:17 pm EDT Update
Young recently notified Octagon of his decision, sources said. Sources say Young will soon begin the process of interviewing agents and is weighing all of his options. He is in no rush to make a decision, but sources say the frontrunner for the Hawks’ franchise player is the agency founded by Rich Paul.
LeBron James: Our leadership team is a reflection of our entire organization. I want to thank everyone at The Springhill Company for believing in our vision! We closed this deal in March and I knew our work was going to keep getting more and more necessary. Let’s continue greatness. 🚀👑 pic.twitter.com/O3jQR47bjf
June 25, 2020 | 1:31 pm EDT Update
Trey Burke to Mavericks
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
June 25, 2020 | 12:42 pm EDT Update
Dallas Mavericks interested in signing Trey Burke
Emiliano Carchia: The meeting between Varese and Luis Scola ended. The Argentinean forward will decide by Saturday whether to play one more season and end the career in Tokyo or retire. If Scola keeps playing, he will join Varese, as he told the Italian team
June 25, 2020 | 12:15 pm EDT Update
Obviously, the regime could try to swing a trade. But given what Karnisovas has said publicly and his leaguewide reputation as an observer who likes to form substantive relationships to demand accountability, it certainly sounds like he and Eversley plan to try to put the young talent on this roster in a better position to succeed this season before making any potential substantial changes. Both executives have stated that the Bulls underperformed last season and that they like the young core of talent. So that appears to be the master plan for now — see how the young players perform next season with an increased emphasis internally on player development and perhaps either a new offensive system, new coaches or both.
This is a tough one to predict. I wouldn’t say Markkanen’s value is at an all-time low because he’s still valued around the league, albeit with reservations. But, yes, coming off a season where his production dropped, his injury history continued and his usage mystified, this will be a tough negotiation. If you’re the Bulls, you obviously try to negotiate from a hard-line stance to keep the books as clean as possible without alienating his camp. Luckily, Karnisovas and Markkanen’s agent have a strong relationship, but that doesn’t guarantee anything except cordiality during negotiations. And Markkanen remains under the Bulls’ rights as a restricted free agent in 2021 if no extension is reached, albeit one with roughly a $20 million cap hold.
I think given that the new regime likely is viewing 2020-21 as a see-what-we’ve-got season, it’s more likely than not that no extension is reached. Then, you negotiate again in 2021 depending on how Markkanen fared. This strategy cost the Bulls a lot of money in the Jimmy Butler scenario. But it’s a good problem to have if a player with current question marks blossoms into a star — like Butler did and like Karnisovas hopes Markkanen can. With a new leader in the front office, what changes do
June 25, 2020 | 11:30 am EDT Update
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta on NBA rerurn: “[Coronavirus] is here to stay. That’s why you’ve got to wear your mask. You can either panic and not keep playing games, or send people home that are sick and keep playing. And that’s what we’re gonna see is gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/CApe7zzFMB
Rod Beard: On Tuesday, #Pistons rookie Louis King, a New Jersey native, and his family will be providing more than 150 meals to families and those affected by the pandemic in Jersey City, NJ. He will also be giving out autographed basketballs to the first 50 kids in attendance.