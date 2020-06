Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."