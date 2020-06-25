Young recently notified Octagon of his decision, sources said. Sources say Young will soon begin the process of interviewing agents and is weighing all of his options. He is in no rush to make a decision, but sources say the frontrunner for the Hawks’ franchise player is the agency founded by Rich Paul.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two agencies -- Tandem and You First -- have merged, per release. Combined clients include Ja Morant, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka. “Merging our efforts in basketball will create exciting new possibilities as well as broader expertise," Tandem's President Jim Tanner said.
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers PG Aaron Holiday has signed with @BDA_Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & Nima Namakian are representing him.
Bouna Ndiaye: Comsport and myself have terminated our professional relationship with player Sekou Doumbouya. We are wishing him the best.
Alex Kennedy: Detroit Pistons guard Jordan Bone has changed agencies. The 22-year-old will now be represented by Colin Bryant of Fundamental Sports Management.
Liz Mullen: L.A. Lakers G Quinn Cook has signed with @PrioritySports. NBA Agent Mark Bartelstein is representing him. He had previously been represented by Tandem.
Jermaine Jackson confirmed that Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are all preparing to sign with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation Sports for representation. The sports management division will negotiate marketing opportunities for the brothers, including LaMelo’s sneaker contract which is still in negotiation. Speaking to ESPN, Jackson, who is LaMelo’s manager, referred to the news as a “family decision.” He said, “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”
LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are planning to sign with Roc Nation Sports, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "This was a family decision," Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo Ball's agent, told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new." Roc Nation Sports is a branch of Jay-Z's music management company, which he started in 2013. The company represents multiple sports and top NBA players like Kyrie Irving and Markelle Fultz.
In February, Robinson signed on with Rich Paul, the superagent who guides the careers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and recently made the cover of Sports Illustrated for his influence. Paul became Robinson’s fifth agent — one of the perplexing sidelights to Robinson’s fledgling career. So far, so good as Robinson’s game took off in the final weeks leading into the March 11 shutdown. “When you get the right representation, there’s an ease that comes to your mind that allows you to focus on other things,’’ Paul told The Post in his first remarks regarding his new alliance with Robinson. “It’s hard to sleep with both eyes closed in this business. It’s a lot more mental than people think.’’
Emiliano Carchia: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is parting ways with agency CAA, a source told @Emiliano Carchia
Keith Pompey: #Phoenix #Suns G Kelly Oubre Jr. has signed with agent Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management International, according to sources. Harris is the agent and father of #Sixers forward Tobias Harris, among others. Torrel got Tobias a five-year $180M deal with PHILLY in July. #NBA
CAA Sports has signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who is now the starting small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, after not being selected in the 2016 NBA draft. NBA agent Michael Tellem will lead the team of agents at CAA Sports who will represent Finney-Smith on and off the court. He was formerly represented by Pro Partner Sports Management.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will now be on his fifth agent – and at least he has found the most famous. Robinson has fired his latest rep Mayar Zokaei recently and will tab LeBron James/Anthony Davis agent Rich Paul, giving him his first client with the Knicks, according to multiple sources. The move won’t become official until after a 15-day grace period.
Ian Begley: Mitchell Robinson has signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, per SNY sources.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Rich Paul has recently been hired by two Knicks: Mitchell Robinson and Allonzo Trier.
Liz Mullen: Indiana Pacers C/F Myles Turner has signed with @BDA_Sports for representation. NBA agent Bill Duffy is representing him.
Grant Afseth: Indiana Pacers C Myles Turner has officially switched representation. The 2018-19 NBA blocks leader has signed with agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports Management, according to a league source.
After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time back in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he has elected to sign with the Creative Artists Agency where he will be represented by multiple agents who work for CAA, which is the same agency that represents Gary Harris as well as the likes of Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George, and many other high-profile NBA players.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves F Andrew Wiggins is signing with @CAASports for his new representation, league sources tell ESPN.
Tony Jones: Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has switched agents and joined CAA.... he is now in the same agency as Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale
Liz Mullen: 76ers G Zhaire Smith has signed with @BDA_Sports Sports. NBA agents Bill Duffy & David Mondress are representing him.
Marcus Morris: Excited to officially join the @rocnationsports family. Only up from here. Family ties! #RocFam pic.twitter.com/7SST5F3ByF
The 2019-2020 N.B.A. season kicked-off last week and for Roc Nation Sports and their clients, it was a busy day. The surging sports agency added an additional client to that list. Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with Roc Nation Sports and will be represented by veteran agent Raymond Brothers. Brothers recently joined Roc Nation Sports and has quickly made significant contributions to the agency, bringing with him both existing and new clients.
Liz Mullen: CAA Sports has signed New Orleans Pelicans G Josh Hart for representation on and off the court. Agents Leon Rose and Aaron Mintz will represent Hart.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is switching agents and will sign with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.
Forward Jaylen Brown told the Globe Thursday that he has hired agent Jason Glushon to take the lead on contract-extension negotiations with the Celtics. “It’s just what’s best for me,” Brown said. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I think [talking] is a distraction. But I made my decision and I move on.”
Brian Windhorst asked Jackie MacMullan to confirm if Brown was still working without an agent. The veteran ESPN reporter said that was “not true” and that Brown was actually now with Jason Glushon. The agent played both collegiate and minor league baseball and previously worked at Wasserman before opening his own shop.
Brown has made it through three years without an agent. His mother has handled a lot of the responsibilities, and he has worked with a marketing executive. And that was probably a savvy play on his part, as rookie contracts are locked in anyway. But these negotiations are different. One league source said it appears that Brown will retain an agent for these talks. The problem for Brown is that he has not really shown statistical improvement over his three seasons. His per-36-minute numbers are almost identical. So the Celtics will likely be reluctant to make a max extension offer. But it’s unlikely Brown would settle for much less. The probable result is that no deal is finalized before the season begins, meaning Brown will enter next summer as a restricted free agent.
Markelle Fultz: Excited to announce that I’m officially joining the @rocnationsports family! Looking forward to this next chapter. :hand::skin-tone-5::raised_back_of_hand::skin-tone-5: #RocFam
Nuggets guard Malik Beasley has new representation as he approaches the Oct.31 deadline for a potential contract extension: He has signed with Klutch Sports, with agent Rich Paul as the primary agent and Lucas Newton as the secondary agent.
In the latest episode of “Ball In the Family,” LiAngelo revealed that all three of his brothers are now represented by CAA Sports: “When Zo got signed to CAA, they took me and Melo too. I’m trying to get on a summer league team and then hopefully that carry me to the NBA. It feels like stuff is starting to fall into place and it feels good.”
Royce Young: Thunder two-way player Lu Dort has signed with agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of Wasserman Media Group, according to league sources. Foucher is the long-time agent agent of Russell Westbrook and Foucher and Smith also represent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Ramona Shelburne: Los Angels Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell is returning to agent Rich Paul from @KlutchSports. Harrell, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, had his best season last year, finishing third behind teammate Lou Williams in Sixth Man of the Year award voting.
Ramona Shelburne: Paul initially represented Harrell when he came into the league and signed a three-year deal as a second-round pick of the @Houston Rockets pic.twitter.com/P3iIE9pIXJ
Tania Ganguli: With an eye toward growing his business interests, Kyle Kuzma is parting ways with his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports and Entertainment, according to sources. He hasn't started meeting with prospective agents yet.
Tania Ganguli: From Bartelstein: "I wish nothing but the best for Kyle. This was simply a situation in which it became clear our visions were not aligned. When that is the case, it simply does not make sense to continue our partnership. Once again, I want nothing but great things for Kyle.”
Stefan Bondy: According to a source, Marcus Morris and Nerlens Noel have fired agent Rich Paul.
Marc Stein: The former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, in his search for a new home in free agency after spending last season with the Warriors, has changed representation ... enlisting the influential agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN. Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z's Roc Nation prior to the start of free agency on June 30, sources said.
Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent and league sources say that he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets. The New York Knicks are expected to remain competitive for Irving too, sources tell ESPN.
Alex Kennedy: Shane Larkin is no longer with agent Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports. The 26-year-old spent this season with Anadolu Efes, leading them to the Final Four while averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 threes and 3.2 assists (on 64.7% from the field and 50% from deep). He's looking for a new agent.
While the fiasco surrounding Big Baller Brand and Alan Foster, Lonzo Ball has endured plenty of emotional turmoil in the recent month. Forced to sever ties with the co-founder of the company, Ball has since sued Foster and begun moving on from the company and Foster himself. During his exit interview on Wednesday, Ball discussed publicly the situation for the first time. “We just put so much trust in him. So, when that came out in October – like I said, he’s like my second dad – I just talked to him and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it when he gave me his story. Looking back at it, obviously I wish we would have jumped on it back in October. But I’m glad we still caught it.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has committed to work with Creative Artists Agency after mutually parting ways with his previous agent, Harrison Gaines, last week. "After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."
Ball said he talked with several different agencies as he rethought his business affairs after severing ties and suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages of at least $2 million. Ball insisted that Gaines had supported him through the situation with Foster and the decision to part ways was unrelated. Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has had discussions with CAA and other agencies as well, according to industry sources, but it remains unclear how he, his younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo, and Big Baller Brand will move forward.
Why did you and Lonzo Ball agree to part ways now? Does it have anything to do with the issues the family has with Alan Foster? Harrison Gaines: No, it does not. As I said in my statement two weeks ago, my interaction with Alan Foster was limited. Anybody around the situation knows I was completely distant from anything Big Baller Brand related. I love Lonzo like a brother; our decision to part ways had nothing to do with our relationship. It was solely based on his family’s new direction/expectations and my own personal growth moving forward.
Were you actually ever part of a Ball Sports Group agency or did you independently run your own agency? People have been asking whether Lonzo had any equity in your agency or whether he received a piece of your commissions. Can you clear the air on that? Harrison Gaines: No, the Ball Sports Group was an agency in theory. Lavar and Alan Foster did not want the public to think the brothers were represented by an outside entity. Therefore, I agreed to hold Ball Sports Group out in reference to the brothers.
But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said. In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.
LaMelo, the youngest son, may have an NBA future, but middle son LiAngelo is not viewed as an NBA-caliber player. Multiple agents have reached out to gauge the interest of Lonzo Ball, sources said, but most became uninterested once notified LaVar is still running the show.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and his agent, Harrison Gaines, have mutually agreed to part ways. "Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Ball told ESPN in a statement. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."
"Lonzo Ball was the first client to sign with me. He has been nothing short of phenomenal and is one of the bright young NBA Stars. I thank him and his family for giving me an opportunity," Gaines told ESPN in a statement. "Mutually, we have decided to part ways. I wish Lonzo great success in the future. As I turn this page, I will continue to work hard for all of my clients."
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told ESPN's The Undefeated on Tuesday that he has officially signed with a new representation agency in Klutch Sports that also represents LeBron James. Green, a three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star, was previously represented by agent B.J. Armstrong with The Wasserman Group. Green signed with Klutch Sports, led by president and agent Rich Paul, on Feb. 27 in Miami.
Green will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020. "Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it's a pure environment, and I've grown to know Rich over the years," Green told The Undefeated. "We've become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not? Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That's not the case for me."
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings young star De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) going in a new direction, hiring his longtime trainer Chris Gaston (@gastonbball) to serve as his agent. Gaston, newly certified, launching “Family First Sports Firm” and will also rep New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson. @ChrisPatrickJr will still represent Damyean Dotson, but co-rep with Gaston.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation, league sources told Yahoo Sports. He was previously repped by Wasserman. At the conclusion of this season, the three-time All-Star will have a year remaining on the five-year, $82 million contract he signed in 2015.
Liz Mullen: Atlanta Hawks F John Collins, who will be participating in the Rising Stars & Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star this week, has signed with @excelsm. Agents Sean Kennedy & Jeff Schwartz are representing him. He was formerly represented by CAA Sports.
Ahead of his free agency, Burke switched agents last month from Toronto-based Mike George to Sam Permut of New York-based Roc Nation. “Timing was very, very important for me,” Burke said. “It was already something I was kind of thinking about doing but a lot of people may look at it and think that my past agent Mike George that he wasn’t doing his job but that wasn’t the case at all. “I just believe what I’m looking for in my career and where I’m trying to go, I feel like Roc Nation was a better fit for me, if that makes sense. Obviously being here in New York, Mike being in Toronto, I just felt like it made more sense. It wasn’t an easy decision. I think a lot of people look at it like he fired his agent. That’s one of the hardest things to do especially when you have a good relationship with your agent so I just think it’s the best fit for me and it’s a decision I wanted to make for my career. I knew if I wanted to make it I knew I didn’t want it to prolong throughout the season and be something on my mind. I wanted to get it done right then and there.”
Insiders think that’s what Davis is doing, with the firing of agent Thad Foucher and hiring of Rich Paul, LeBron’s close friend and agent, all about the possibility of going to the Lakers. “Why else did AD do it?” asks an East GM. “Things are going great for him. The team is going good. He got the Derrick Rose extension [a five-year $150 million deal that each team is allowed to offer one player on his rookie contract.] “It’s not because of race. Thad Foucher is an Afro-American. It’s not because of agency. Thad Foucher is from the Wasserman Group and has Russell Westbrook. So why did he do it?”
Liz Mullen: BDA Sports has signed New Orleans Pelicans F Nikola Mirotic, who will be a UFA next summer. NBA agent Bill Duffy repping him. Formerly represented by Dynasty Sports.
The move also stoked paranoia in New Orleans, the city Chris Paul left in his prime shortly after he changed agents. But Davis said the move was aimed primarily at helping him become the "the most dominant player in the league." "It was just for where I am right now in my career -- what I'm trying to do -- I thought the change was necessary," Davis said Monday, when the Pelicans held media day on the eve of training camp. "That's all it was."
Theoretically, Davis also could try to parlay his agency switch into a trade aimed at changing the balance of power in the NBA, but whether he does so remains to be seen. "I'm here," Davis said. "I want to focus on winning this year with the squad that we have. We have a good squad."
Davis told ESPN on Sunday that he's hoping to elevate the Pelicans to a new level this season and the agent switch is part of an effort to improve his overall game. "My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization," Davis said. "While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night."
Chris Haynes: New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has signed with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.
Bobby Marks: Klutch Sports now has 20 players on NBA contracts headlined by LeBron James, John Wall, Ben Simmons and now Anthony Davis. The first order of business will be next summer navigating a likely 5 year/$235M extension that will be on the table by the Pelicans.
Darren Heitner: Source tells me that Kyle Kuzma is also considering a switch to agent Rich Paul, who reps the likes of LeBron James & now Anthony Davis.
It’s a fact of life in the NBA. Franchise players are flipped around with astounding frequency, including James and Kevin Durant, who bolted from title-contending teams in free agency within the past three years. But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires. And they shouldn’t be.
Darren Heitner: Anthony Davis’ window where he couldn’t sign with an agent after firing Wasserman is now over. He is free to choose his new reps.
New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN. To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the player's union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.
Oladipo recently hired a public relations agent. He fired his basketball agent at Creative Artists Agency and hired William Morris Entertainment to boost his profile . “Some things just don’t work out, aren’t necessarily a great fit. I just felt like I needed time off from that aspect of the business," Oladipo says. "I’ll worry about that stuff later. It’s a sign I’m going in a different direction."
Jordan Schultz: Source: #Raptors guard Rawle Alkins has signed with Rosenhaus Sports. Alkins totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds — as well as the game-tying layup in regulation and the game-winning 3-pointer in OT —in yesterday’s win over the #Hornets. @RSR_Basketball
Mitchell Robinson is certainly acting the part of an NBA player now. According to league sources, Robinson, the Knicks’ 20-year-old project center who dazzled the Las Vegas summer league, has made an agent change already. Sources indicate Robinson, a Chalmette, La. product, has moved on from agent Raymond Brothers and has inked John Spencer, who also reps Lance Thomas. Spencer is a former Knicks scout under Ernie Grunfeld.
The size of the contract with the two team options is not the reason for the switch. Robinson was selected in the second round at No. 36. According to sources, those closest to Robinson thought he had a better shot at becoming a late first-round pick — with more guaranteed money — if the pre-draft process was conducted smoother and smarter. The day before the Draft Combine, Robinson’s reps decided to pull him out. Robinson, according to sources, believed that was a mistake. “He had trained two months just for the combine and he was ready for it,’’ one source said.
Liz Mullen: Clippers RFA Montrezl Harrell has switched agents, signing with @RosenhausSports NBA agent Bobby Petriella. He was formerly repped by Klutch Sports Group.
Kevin O'Connor: Pacers unrestricted free agent wing Glenn Robinson III has signed with agents Jelani Floyd, Daniel Poneman, Mike Naiditch and EJ Kusnyer, per source. Robinson was previously with CAA before switching to this group of independent agents.
Shams Charania: As free agency approaches, Bulls' David Nwaba has signed with agent Charles Briscoe. Nwaba is expected to be a potential RFA target for teams after strong season in Chicago.
Guard Nick Calathes, a 6-foot-6 MVP candidate for EuroLeague power Panathinaikos of Athens, plans to rejoin the NBA as a free agent this summer, sources told ESPN. One of the EuroLeague's finest playmaking guards, Calathes is expected to attract significant NBA interest as a backup point guard in July free agency. Calathes has hired James Dunleavy of ISE to serve as his agent, sources said.
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said the National Basketball Association would continue with the plan to restart games in Orlando next month, despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Florida. “We’ll see what happens over the course of the next two weeks,” Lasry said on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Thursday. He added that for “players that don’t want to go, I fully respect that” but also said of his team that “every single one of our guys is going to be down there.”
Oleh Kosel: In addition to telling Andrew Yang on his podcast that he’s lost 14 pounds (!) during the NBA suspension, JJ Redick reveals the details on why he decided to sign with the Pelicans over the 76ers. In short, he fell in love with the transformation of the New Orleans franchise.
The Sacramento Kings announced today that broadcasting icon Gary Gerould has been named the team’s interim TV play-by-play announcer for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. Affectionately known among Kings players, personnel, fans and throughout the NBA as “The G-Man,” Gerould will call the historic game action in Orlando with Kings TV color analyst and Kings Legend Doug Christie virtually from Golden 1 Center when the season resumes on NBC Sports California, the exclusive home of Kings basketball.
Tim Bontemps: The NBA shared with players they will use local, state and federal law enforcement, plus former special operations forces, to secure the bubble in Orlando, league sources told ESPN.
Tim Bontemps: In addition, social media networks will be monitored by Walt Disney Security, NBA Global Security and the Department of Homeland Security for potential threats, and will share intelligence.
Deni Avdjia stepped up in one more game for Maccabi Tel Aviv upon the return of the Israeli League and helped his team log a 103-65 victory over Hapoel Holon. 19-year-old Avdija exited the court with 18 points (7/10 FG) and five rebounds in a little over 21 minutes, leading Maccabi to another victory to keep the team on top of the league’s standings.
The Knicks’ hiring of “World Wide Wes,” aka William Wesley, was universally praised on Wednesday as a forward-thinking addition by new team president Leon Rose. One former Knick, however, is against it. Stephon Marbury blasted the move, calling Wesley “world wide sucker,” in a video he posted on Instagram and wrote on Twitter that Wesley is a “kiss a–.”
Stephon Marbury: “C’mon man, c’mon. At New York Knicks, did you really just bring world wide sucker to the New York Knicks. … Really? You brought this dude here? Why? I’m a real New York Knicks fan. I’ve been a New York Knicks fan since I was a [kid]. … C’mon [Jim] Dolan man. You gotta be kidding me, man. You brought this dude here? Really? What’s going on man. There’s gotta be an explanation. Not him. Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring him to NYC? To New York? He ain’t got no credibility here. Nah.”
Marbury, 43, says he remains a Knicks fan, which is why he doesn’t like what he’s seeing. “When are we really going to try to win in NY,” he tweeted at the Knicks official account. “The people of NY deserve real New York people leading the way for New Yorkers. These fake kiss a$$ blow up fast cats ain’t going to cut the check other than going into BOA to deposit the check. We sick and tired!”
It started eight months ago with a tweet: Chris Murphy, a Democratic U.S. senator from Connecticut, told the world how much he enjoyed Draymond Green’s op-ed in The Washington Post labeling the NCAA “a dictatorship” and calling for increased compensation to college athletes. Green reached out to Murphy’s office to thank him for the tweet. Murphy is a huge sports fan — the Boston Celtics are his NBA team — so he was thrilled to hear from an All-Star on the three-time champion Golden State Warriors. They have been collaborating since.
“It’s really great,” Murphy told ESPN this week. “There are not many direct partnerships between athletes and politicians. Hopefully, we can present a unique voice on this topic.”
One result of the partnership is an op-ed appearing at ESPN.com. ESPN asked NCAA officials about key portions of the op-ed. “Thanks for the opportunity to comment, but we will decline at this time,” Emily James, NCAA spokeswoman, told ESPN via email.
Before teaming up with Green, Murphy had already made fair pay for college athletes one of his pet causes. Starting in March 2019, his office released three reports under the title “Madness Inc.” highlighting what Murphy views as structural inequalities undergirding high-profile college sports. The reports focused, respectively, on: how small a chunk of the estimated $14 billion in annual revenue generated by college sports filters to scholarship athletes; the tendency at top programs to prioritize sports over academics, sometimes to a scandalous degree; and the lack of guaranteed health care and scholarships for players who suffer career-threatening injuries. Murphy has also highlighted the disparity in graduation rates between white and Black athletes, and for both Green and Murphy, the fight for what they see as fair compensation is very much a part of the larger fight for social and racial justice.
Pau Gasol: Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
LeBron James: Our leadership team is a reflection of our entire organization. I want to thank everyone at The Springhill Company for believing in our vision! We closed this deal in March and I knew our work was going to keep getting more and more necessary. Let’s continue greatness. 🚀👑 pic.twitter.com/O3jQR47bjf
Trey Burke to Mavericks
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the rest of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Dallas Mavericks interested in signing Trey Burke
Emiliano Carchia: The meeting between Varese and Luis Scola ended. The Argentinean forward will decide by Saturday whether to play one more season and end the career in Tokyo or retire. If Scola keeps playing, he will join Varese, as he told the Italian team
Jared Dudley: Congrats on a HOF career @Vince Carter ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
Nicolas Batum: Gonna miss Vinsanity. Thx for the memories @Vince Carter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n8gudv9QtP
Obviously, the regime could try to swing a trade. But given what Karnisovas has said publicly and his leaguewide reputation as an observer who likes to form substantive relationships to demand accountability, it certainly sounds like he and Eversley plan to try to put the young talent on this roster in a better position to succeed this season before making any potential substantial changes. Both executives have stated that the Bulls underperformed last season and that they like the young core of talent. So that appears to be the master plan for now — see how the young players perform next season with an increased emphasis internally on player development and perhaps either a new offensive system, new coaches or both.
This is a tough one to predict. I wouldn’t say Markkanen’s value is at an all-time low because he’s still valued around the league, albeit with reservations. But, yes, coming off a season where his production dropped, his injury history continued and his usage mystified, this will be a tough negotiation. If you’re the Bulls, you obviously try to negotiate from a hard-line stance to keep the books as clean as possible without alienating his camp. Luckily, Karnisovas and Markkanen’s agent have a strong relationship, but that doesn’t guarantee anything except cordiality during negotiations. And Markkanen remains under the Bulls’ rights as a restricted free agent in 2021 if no extension is reached, albeit one with roughly a $20 million cap hold.
I think given that the new regime likely is viewing 2020-21 as a see-what-we’ve-got season, it’s more likely than not that no extension is reached. Then, you negotiate again in 2021 depending on how Markkanen fared. This strategy cost the Bulls a lot of money in the Jimmy Butler scenario. But it’s a good problem to have if a player with current question marks blossoms into a star — like Butler did and like Karnisovas hopes Markkanen can. With a new leader in the front office, what changes do
Jason Kidd: “His bowling skills are incredible. You’d always want to be on his team for bowling. He could bowl with both hands. He’s very talented. He can shoot with both hands and he can bowl with both hands. He’s a competitor when it comes to any sport. I [bowled] with him in Jersey when I was with him. I think he joined a league and I went with him a couple times. Everything comes extremely easy [to him] from looking at it, but I know he puts in a lot of time. He’s just so talented.”
Dwight Howard: “He was in New Jersey [at the time]. It was like my first year in the league, or second year. He was standing backdoor and then he just went to the rim. Jason Kidd threw him a lob and he caught it, dunked it, went down and just threw it in – didn’t even look at the basketball. And I forgot he was not on my team, so I was like ‘Oooooooo.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, s***, you’re on the other team.’ It was something that I always remembered, that crazy dunk he had. Then I had to remember I was playing against him. Me and Vince together was just two guys that love to have fun. We had a couple dunk contests in practice [when we were in Orlando together]. I’m not going to tell you who won because he might get mad. We had a lot of fun together, man. He’s a great guy. I loved being around him.”
Mike Conley: “Every practice we would do a shooting drill where we had to shoot five threes from five spots and whoever made the most out of 25 won the day. I never could beat him. It got to the point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done trying to shoot against you, teach me some stuff, teach me a move, teach me this and that.’ So he taught me a few of his vet moves that he does in the paint when he’s trying to get shot off, or finish, or he’s posting somebody up. For me, I was like a kid in a candy store, man. I look up to him, and we were just newly teammates. That experience itself was a kid’s dream, to learn from somebody that is a Hall of Famer.”
Marc Gasol: “I remember how generous and how low-key he is. You might think he would have a big head or a certain way about him, but he’s not that way at all. He’s super close, engaging with everyone. I loved how he engaged with the fans here in Memphis, and not just on the court, but also fans when nobody’s watching. I love that because that means that he really meant those interactions and they meant a lot to him too. That was really good to see.”
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta on NBA rerurn: “[Coronavirus] is here to stay. That’s why you’ve got to wear your mask. You can either panic and not keep playing games, or send people home that are sick and keep playing. And that’s what we’re gonna see is gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/CApe7zzFMB
Rod Beard: On Tuesday, #Pistons rookie Louis King, a New Jersey native, and his family will be providing more than 150 meals to families and those affected by the pandemic in Jersey City, NJ. He will also be giving out autographed basketballs to the first 50 kids in attendance.