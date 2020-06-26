-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-
Trae Young: I’m just getting started... It’s just d…
June 26, 2020 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
Jim Eichenhofer: One minor note, not sure if it’s been brought up elsewhere, but #NBA appears to have made sure no team that could appear in the play-in round is playing Aug. 14. Since play-in round is potentially Aug. 15 and 16, avoids possibility of someone having to play 3 games in 3 days
Michael Singer: From the Nuggets (this is the game vs. the Raptors): “The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.”
Michael C. Wright: Doesn’t matter because he’s not playing anyway, not to mention he’s rehabbing, but you shouldn’t expect LaMarcus Aldridge to be with the Spurs in Orlando.
The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that guard Kristi Toliver will opt out of the 2020 WNBA season scheduled to start in July at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to being a two-time champion and three-time All-Star, Toliver is also an assistant coach for the NBA’s Washington Wizards.
Diamond Leung: Nike CEO John Donahoe was asked on an earnings call for his prediction for an NBA champion: “We are so happy that basketball is going to be back. We just want someone wearing a Nike uniform to win. We feel pretty good about that prediction.”
June 26, 2020 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Disney restart breakdown: One back-to-back per team Games as early as 12:30 on weekends, 1 p.m. on weekdays. Games starting as late as 9 p.m. No games closer than four hours apart in the same arena. Ladies and gentlemen, the NBA is back.
Tim Reynolds: Miami would have had the easiest schedule in the NBA down the stretch. The Heat now have the fourth-hardest schedule in the seeding games — when taking into account only the 22 teams remaining this season. Records against the other eight not included.
Tim Reynolds: Using that metric — counting only the games involving the 22 teams left — here’s who has the hardest schedule in the seeding round … 1. Denver 2. Toronto 3. Lakers 4. Heat 5. Blazers … and the easiest 18. Celtics 19. Nets 20. Magic 21. 76ers 22. Pelicans
Bobby Marks: The 88 seeding games will count toward the regular season statistics. However, for players with bonuses in their contract, games as March 11 will be used. Players on the 8 non-Orlando teams would have been at a disadvantage.
June 26, 2020 | 7:23 pm EDT Update
The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games each at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
During the season restart, there will be a maximum of seven seeding games per day across three venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Each team will be designated as the home team in four seeding games and the visiting team in four seeding games. The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.
Marshall Plumlee had been training his platoon for a week through combat scenarios with live ammunition, stumbling and learning until they completed the mission by blowing up a mine-wire obstacle with C-4 explosives. Plumlee, the former Knicks center, suddenly was hit with the same adrenaline rush he remembered at Duke, or the G League, or the NBA. “When I was able to help my squad leaders blow up that obstacle, in that moment, it was like the same as dunking on somebody in a basketball game,” Plumlee tells the Daily News. “It was a pretty surreal experience.”
Although Plumlee might’ve never elevated to anything more than a fringe NBA player, he still had opportunities to continue his pro career. Back in October of 2018, he was traded to the Nets’ G-League affiliate in Long Island. But Plumlee never played for the Nets, and doesn’t plan to ever play professional basketball again. “I enjoyed basketball, I loved playing it at the highest level,” Plumlee says. “But there was still an itch I wanted to scratch on the army side of things. I wanted to do it on a larger capacity. I feel like I learned all these great lessons in teamwork and leadership from some of the teams I’ve been a part of in the NBA, and I felt obligated to share that with the army team. The basketball is going to stop bouncing at some point. And for me, I figured I’d get a jump on it. I know I have something outside of basketball that I’m passionate about, something I love, let’s give this a real shot here and see how far I can go.”
Three years ago, Plumlee had just finished up his rookie season with the Knicks. Now he’s on a different team. “It was a really tough decision to leave basketball and I’ll say people often ask me if I miss it on the army side of things, but I tell them what I loved about basketball was the locker room environment,” Plumlee says. “I loved being part of a team, being part of something bigger than yourself. And in that sense, I haven’t left anything. If anything, I’m getting to do that on an even bigger level where the stakes are higher.”
June 26, 2020 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Trae Young officially signs with Klutch Sports
JD Shaw: Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has signed with Klutch Sports for representation.
Daniel Oturu, a former Cretin-Derham Hall star, will start the interview process with NBA teams next week. Since the spring, Oturu has trained with former AAU teammate and Duke point guard Tre Jones. Oturu and the Jones brothers (also Tyus Jones) are represented by Kevin Bradbury, an agent for BDA Sports. “Every day we’re getting more information on the status of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting people,” Oturu said. “I just have to continue to work and show [teams] who I am as a person and a basketball player.”
Over the past few years, Kanter has used his substantial platform as an international star athlete to condemn Turkey’s pivot towards authoritarianism under president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has been an outspoken critic against Erdoğan and the deepening human rights crisis taking place under his regime. “There is no freedom of speech in that country,” Kanter told the Guardian during a phone interview. “It’s heartbreaking.”
“Until I was 20 years old, my whole life was about basketball,” Kanter said. “But [after the corruption scandal], while my teammates were going to hang out, eat, go to the club, I was going home to study, to learn about foreign relations, Turkish politics, American politics, and what’s going on between America and Turkey.”
“The last time I saw my family was back in 2015,” Kanter said. “My dad was a genetics professor and he got fired from his job. My sister went to medical school for six years and she cannot find a job right now because of her last name. One of the saddest things is that my little brother’s dream was to be an NBA player but he literally got kicked out of every team in Turkey.” Kanter also revealed that his family was pressured to publicly disown him, and they eventually asked him to change his family name, which he refused to do. He has not spoken to his parents or siblings in years. “I can’t even remember the last time I spoke to my family,” he added.
June 26, 2020 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Nuggets adding Tyler Cook
Nick Kosmider: The Nuggets are expected to sign forward Tyler Cook to their open two-way spot, according to sources. Former Iowa standout was with Denver during Summer League.
Mark Followill: Rick Carlisle today on @1033fmESPN addressing NBA season restart: “We’re all hopeful & optimistic. We know the NBA in terms of research, they’ve gone to the wall as much as they can. If they found out there’s things that haven’t been covered, they’ll get em covered.”
“The goal is to be safer than almost any other environment a player could put themselves in,” Ballmer says. “So, safer than the world at large.” “With lots of testing and other appropriate quarantining and masks, and the league is working hard on that,” he adds. “Hopefully that part works out.”
Ballmer addressed the concerns of players such as Kyrie Irving, who questioned if the restart would take away from players focussing their efforts on the movement for racial justice by saying that participating in the return of NBA action could actually have the opposite effect and increase the visibility of their message. “The league and the NBA Players Association are also in discussions about how to elevate those to focus on those, and not take our players away from the voices they can have, but to allow them to have maybe even more voice through restarting the season,” Ballmer said.
With Major League Baseball scheduled to start play July 23 or 24, the NBA scheduled to resume play outside Orlando, Fla., July 30 and the NHL yet to determine its restart date, The Basketball Tournament will become a test case for the safety of spectator-free contact sports played in quarantined conditions, though its single-elimination format makes the comparison to leagues resuming regular seasons imprecise. Losing teams will depart immediately, without returning to the hotel. The maximum stay in Columbus is 14 days. “A single-elimination tournament eliminates so many ‘touch points,’ ” Jon Mugar, the tournament’s founder, said.
Team members will be tested three days before they travel to Columbus, immediately upon their arrival and three and five days into quarantine. Vault, a private firm, is handling testing. “Four consecutive negative tests for everyone on the team means that team is cleared for competition and will play,” Mugar said.
Sean Marshall, a former Boston College guard from Rialto Eisenhower High who leads and plays for Team Challenge ALS, suggested players have their own rooms, rather than doubling up. “Guys were a little concerned about the procedures they were going to take to keep everyone safe, but it really does sound like they have an unbelievable plan they put together to protect everyone,” he said. “I think everyone feels comfortable.”
June 26, 2020 | 5:35 pm EDT Update
Barry Jackson: This season has made the Heat an appealing national TV presence again. Per a league source, the Heat has at least 3 nationally televised games (including at least 1 against Boston) during first full week of seeding games (week of Aug. 3). Schedule announcement at 7 p.m.
Bobby Marks: There is no downside in NYK making a waiver claim on Theo Pinson. New York will have a three month window to evaluate him. If anything, his $1.7M salary could be a trade chip. You never know when you might need additional salary to put in a deal.
Brad Townsend: Carlisle: “In the end Trey Burke was the best player available.” Gave “Big props” to Cauley-Stein coming forward early to give Mavs advance notice that he intended to not go to Orlando.
As COVID-19 takes its toll on professional sports, as money grows tight and certainty scarce, the possibility of NBA expansion or relocation becomes increasingly plausible. “The quickest way for the owners to make up any shortfall in revenue is expansion,” said Dan Issel, president of NBA2LOU. “Those expansion fees would be sizable and they don’t have to split that with the players.”
That the situation is fluid “is more true now than it’s been in decades,” says J. Bruce Miller, Louisville’s long-time NBA point man. Granted, Louisville still looks like a long shot. The University of Louisville continues to control the most significant revenue streams at the KFC Yum Center and is poorly positioned to start making concessions to an NBA owner amid layoffs and budget cuts. Meanwhile, modern arenas in Vegas and Kansas City are unencumbered by leases that could cause conflict with an NBA tenant.
So long as there is more money to be made in another market, though, rumors will persist. In addition to the Grizzlies, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs have all been subject to recent relocation speculation. “There might be some teams looking at moving,” Dan Issel said. “All I know is that the people that I’ve talked to who have had knowledge of those situations have promised me that I’ll get a call when it’s appropriate.”
June 26, 2020 | 5:15 pm EDT Update
Theo Pinson to Knicks
Ian Begley: Knicks have claimed ex-Net Theo Pinson, per SNY sources. New York will waive Allonzo Trier to make room for Pinson, sources say.
Marc Stein: Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared waivers and is now and unrestricted free agent, league sources say
Goran Dragic: 12 years ago today, my dreams came true when i was selected in the NBA Draft. Anything is possible if you work hard and believe in yourself. To all of the young kids out there: follow your dreams & don’t lose your focus!
Nicole Yang: Jayson Tatum is getting a new puppy: a blue fawn French bulldog named Bean, after the late Kobe Bryant. The breeder, Humble Breed Bullies in Philly, says Bean is 4 weeks old and will be driven to Boston once he is 8 weeks. @LilWeezyDog might have a new friend.
A new vegan restaurant in San Bernardino is celebrating its opening on Friday, June 26 with a ribbon-cutting and an evening party. Cafe Organix is co-owned by NBA star John Salley, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons, and the Toronto Raptors.
A graffiti of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece was vandalized with Nazi symbols on the one-year anniversary of the Greek Freak winning NBA MVP. Unknown vandals committed this despicable act by putting the swastika and “SS” signs on Giannis’ right arm on the graffiti and covering his face with a smudge. Unknown vandals committed this despicable act by putting the swastika and “SS” signs on Giannis’ right arm on the graffiti and covering his face with a smudge.
June 26, 2020 | 5:04 pm EDT Update
David Aldridge: Adam Silver, on keeping the momentum going once games start again to create meaningful change: “We may be the most uniquely qualified organization in the world to affect change. We as a league have a partnership and cohort with the best-known Black athletes in the world.”
Marc J. Spears: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league is working on a foundation, an independent organization, that would “help drive change with us.”
He’s an NBPA vice president, but he’s also one of the players who has to figure out personal logistics of getting ready to play and stay in Orlando, for what the Blazers hope will be a long time. “You’re trying to get your life in order while still working out, while still training, and figuring out like what do I pack? Despite all the logistics, McCollum feels confident the NBA is trying to do everything they can to protect players as they return to play. “I think the NBA is trying to make it as safe as possible, trying to cross their t’s and dot their i’s and this is as smooth as it can be.”