Darren Wolfson: Told the #Timberwolves are interested in hosting. Atlanta, Detroit, probably more too. Asked two non-Wolves officials involved the likelihood something actually happens. One: “It’s very fluid!! Wouldn’t bet on it.” Other: “I’m optimistic. But obviously nothing is certain.”
June 29, 2020 | 2:37 am EDT Update
League executives believe Rose has done well in surrounding himself with a strong team of advisors. Dolan, despite the economic crisis from the pandemic, has again shown willingness to shell out money to aid Rose. “Leon doesn’t think he’s the smartest person in the room,’’ one executive said. “He’s surrounding himself with smart people.’’
June 28, 2020 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which holds the naming rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s arena, announced Sunday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, pointing at a steep drop in oil prices and gas demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesapeake Energy holds the naming rights to the downtown arena the Thunder play in, signing a 12-year deal with the franchise in 2011, set to expire after the 2022-23 season. The agreement cost Chesapeake $3 million the first season and was set to increase by 3 percent each year following. It’s currently unknown how Chesapeake’s bankruptcy will impact the arena’s naming rights agreement. A Thunder team spokesperson declined to comment.
WNBA veteran Angel McCoughtry was pleased to see the news Saturday that the NBA may allow its players to wear jerseys with social justice or social cause messages, instead of their last names. But she hopes there’s a realization that a WNBA player last week proposed the idea of using jerseys for a cause; it came from McCoughtry herself. On June 22, the Las Vegas Aces guard/forward posted on Instagram the suggestion the WNBA players have the option to wear names other than their own on their jerseys. Specifically, of people who have been killed or injured in instances of social injustice, or of front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s great, because it’s going to reach a wider audience,” McCoughtry said Sunday from Las Vegas about the possibility of NBA players using their jerseys to support issues they care about. “I just wish they would shine the light on our ideas a little more. I don’t want to be shut up in the dark when we come up with ideas.”
Angel McCoughtry: “My concern is that sometimes our initiatives are not seen by the world. If the NBA has that same idea, it will get so much love and attention, because they have a bigger platform. I get that. We constantly speak out, and it’s a little harder for us. But if this jersey campaign gets done for both leagues, I’ll be really happy.”
June 28, 2020 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Adam Zagoria: Former UVA G Justin Anderson has signed a one-year deal with the Nets and will play in the NBA restart, agent Mark Bartelstein tells me First by @Adrian Wojnarowski
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is already seeing significant changes in order to create the so-called “bubble” for the teams. Seemingly never-ending lengths of fencing have been added through – and we do mean through – the property, separating roughly one-third of the resort from the rest. This portion, closest to the Magic Kingdom on the north side of the property, houses the convention center.
June 28, 2020 | 5:49 pm EDT Update
Mark Cuban pushing to start the season on Christmas Day
Cuban: “I hope for the NBA and I hope not for other sports, for obvious reasons. I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be. Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”
On what the NBA’s bubble life environment will be like: Mark Cuban: “It’s not like a typical arena environment and everything’s exactly the same except the fans aren’t there. It’s the exact opposite. Everything is protected. This is ‘Hotel California’ — you check-in and you do not leave. It’s very specific to health and safety protocols. Why would we go through all this to create a bubble and then just let all the employees that work at the arena or around the arena just come and go as they please? That would defeat the whole purpose.”
Mark Cuban: “Trust me, we’re not going to screw up the whole thing because somebody from room service just went out drinking the night before in Orlando and then went … and gave the virus to somebody. We have gone so overboard in every direction that, honestly, it’s probably — given the ages of everybody — it’s probably safer to be in the bubble than it is to be at home in Dallas or any city.”
Amar’e Stoudemire retired from the NBA in 2016 but continued his career overseas playing for Hapoel Jerusalem, the Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Maccabi Tel Aviv. One of the things he learned was exploring the world. “I enjoy the beautiful coaches around the world especially in Europe and in the Middle East. The Chinese culture was fun for me. Also in Europe going to Athens (Greece), Spain, Russia and these countries that I probably would’ve never experienced or wanted to go to,” Stoudemire said.
Amar’e is a Hebrew Israelite and grew up learning the Torah and the bible. It was that experience that led him to Israel. “When I came to Israel, I learned more about Judaism and the culture. I gained citizenship in Israel. Being an American Israeli is important for me,” he said.
When his basketball career ends, he plans to go to a business school in Miami and hopes to become a sports agent. However, there’s one thing that he wants people to remember about his career. “I would like people to say Amar’e Stoudemire is a Hall of Famer. That would be the icing on the cake.”
June 28, 2020 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
Nets to sign Justin Anderson
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Justin Anderson is signing with the Nets, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has informed the team that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, Florida. Chandler cited spending more time with his family — particularly his grandmother, who raised him, and three children — as the primary reason for sitting out. The Nets will be allowed by the league to add a player to take Chandler’s spot.
Anthony Puccio: With Wilson Chandler opting out, we might have seen the last of him in a Nets uniform. Until then, Nets are extremely thin at the PF spot entering Orlando. Taurean Prince started the 4 most of the year. Rodions Kurucs was an afterthought. Opportunity for both.
June 28, 2020 | 4:06 pm EDT Update
Wilson Chandler sitting out Orlando bubble
Malika Andrews: Wilson Chandler has informed the Nets that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, the forward tells ESPN.
June 28, 2020 | 2:31 pm EDT Update
Vince Carter is retiring as one of the best basketball players ever never to win a championship ring. His career is full of accolades, though, and he’s actually No. 1 in NBA history in one category: most teammates.
That’s a byproduct of a super long stay in the league that spanned four different decades and him changing teams way more often than your typical big-name player. The All-Star swingman shared the floor with 261 different teammates through 21 seasons, which puts him way ahead of Juwan Howard and, for now, also Tyson Chandler and Trevor Ariza.
June 28, 2020 | 1:13 pm EDT Update
As such, it’s incredibly fair to wonder if the NBA’s plan might be halted even before the league arrives there (starting on July 9). While that looks very unlikely, Silver said the option has not been taken off the table entirely. “We’re closely monitoring the cases, and working with the department of health in Florida in terms of Orange County, where Orlando is located, and the entire state,” he said. “And then, we’re never going to say there’s nothing that would cause us to change our plans. I’m sure Michele and Chris and Andre would say the same thing. One thing we’re learning with this virus is (that) so much is unpredictable, so we’re not saying, ‘Full steam ahead no matter what happens.’ We all talk daily, and we’re going to see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are.”
Once the Orlando operation is up and running, the league and the NBPA will decide what to do about the eight teams that aren’t taking part (Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Minnesota, Cleveland, Golden State). All those players face the prospect of going nearly six months without facing NBA opponents, and sources say there is significant support from most of those teams for the possibility of a secondary campus site where they would train, compete and even play televised games in much the same way they plan to in Orlando.
Those ideas have been shared openly on the league’s weekly general manager’s call, sources say, with the latest iteration on Thursday including optimism that a solution would be found and a continued focus on building an environment that’s on par with the Walt Disney World campus when it comes to the extensive precautions taken. Sources say the Cavs, Pistons and Hawks have been among the most vocal organizations and several teams (including the Timberwolves) are expressing interest in possibly serving as the hosts. Sources say Las Vegas and Houston were among the cities mentioned by league officials as possible locations on the Thursday call.
The Knicks, sources say, have expressed reservations about participating, in part because they have a roster with several soon-to-be free agents who might decline to take part (as many as eight players potentially). If accommodations could be made to help a team like the Knicks fill its roster by way of G League players, however, then that could be an X-factor of sorts.
The frustration from most of these teams, sources say, is that the ones not in Orlando now face a competitive disadvantage going forward when it comes to player and culture development. But while many team officials are holding out hope that this might happen, and were even encouraged by the Thursday call, sources have also said all along that the NBPA might not agree to any such proposal. Roberts, when asked, expressed significant concern over the idea.
Louisville is the NBA’s perpetual bridesmaid. The decades-long dance between the basketball-crazed city and the world’s preeminent basketball league began in the mid-1970s. The ABA’s Kentucky Colonels, one of the league’s most decorated and financially successful franchises, were poised to make the jump into the NBA when the two leagues merged, but owner John Y. Brown decided to cash out by selling star players to other franchises and accepting a $3 million buyout to fold his team. Decades later, Louisville had the then-Vancouver Grizzlies in hand in 2001. “We fumbled on the one-yard line,” Steve Higdon, chairman of NBA2LOU, tells CBS Sports. A combination of local politics and the inability to raise funds for a new arena killed the deal, and the Grizzlies landed in Memphis. A year later, Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville exerted their own influence to keep the then-Charlotte Hornets out of Kentucky. Toss in a failed bid at the Houston Rockets, and the home of the 1975 ABA champions had grown sick of losing out on professional basketball.
Whether Kentuckians would throw their dollars behind a professional basketball team remains to be seen, but they already devote a fair bit of time to the NBA. Louisville routinely draws strong television ratings, particularly when it comes to the NBA Draft. It led all cities with a 5.3 rating on the 2017 NBA Draft, per Sports Media Watch, and that devotion to the game is something Issel still sees regularly. “To this day, I have people in their 50s and 60s that come up to me and say ‘We really loved the Colonels. My dad used to take me to all of the games,'” he recalls. Nostalgia, in itself, does not support a billion-dollar enterprise, but it doesn’t hurt in a region with a fairly low population. Only New Orleans and Memphis are smaller among NBA markets, but neither came with the sort of built-in market share that a Kentucky basketball team would have based purely on history.
“We had a checklist: gambling, conspiracy theory about retirement, his father’s death, his lack of activism and his teammates,” Tollin told me. “I think we touched on all categories. From the start, we asked ourselves, ‘Is this a workplace drama or is it a domestic one?’ We both believed it was a workplace story, and [director] Jason [Hehir] and I shared a general disinterest of the wives and children of the lead characters. Michael is one of the most private people of our lifetimes. He’s glad this is over. He wants to get on with his regularly scheduled life. Michael never said you can’t talk to either of his wives. We didn’t feel doing so advanced the story.”
Every person should be entitled to their story, especially for a person as forensically dissected as Michael Jordan. I asked Joe Dumars, the Hall of Fame Pistons guard, why he wasn’t in the film. He told me the filmmakers reached out to him, but while he had enormous respect for Jordan and found it entertaining, the film was Michael’s show. His story, as he saw it. In a sense, Tollin and the director, Jason Hehir, got lucky that Jordan was willing to be seen as openly as he was. “I think the film did much to demystify him,” Tollin said. “There were many times when it took a hard, unflattering look at him.”
June 28, 2020 | 10:11 am EDT Update
L.S. briefly had a comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 … but reportedly struggled with keeping up with his responsibilities. We spoke with Sanders about his career … and he makes it clear he’s not ready to hang up the sneaks yet. “I think with things shifting a bit, me still young, I feel like I’m in the prime stage, I can definitely contribute.” “I would just love to contribute to a team and help them win and give my knowledge, give my defensive presence and just being able to play basketball.” “That’s ideal for me. That sounds like heaven.”
The personalized statements on jerseys are part of a long list of social justice messages the players plan to make through the remainder of the season, which restarts July 30 in Orlando, Florida. The NBA and the NBPA announced an agreement on Wednesday to continue to discuss fighting systemic racism and to make it one of the main focuses of the restart. Personalized jerseys could say such things as “Black Lives Matter” or “I Can’t Breathe,” bring light to a social or charitable cause or even display the names of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, who were killed by police in recent months. “We’re just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out,” Paul told The Undefeated. “People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody’s mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn’t go away.”
Paul said he has talked to numerous players, including some who are not Black, who support the jersey idea. He said players will not be forced and pressured to wear jerseys with social justice messages. There will also be suggestions offered to players looking for a cause to support. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Friday in a media conference call that the league “has work to do” to make progress in hiring African Americans in notable roles, and the need for diversity was discussed at a recent board of governors meeting. The NBA was made up of 74.9% Black players during the 2018-19 season, according to the 2019 NBA Complete Racial and Gender Report Card released last week by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida.
Ball said his favorite track on the album was “Trials and Tribulations” while the most meaningful song to him was “Man in the Mirror.” The latter song Ball said was written about his mother and daughter. He also revealed that the album had been completed multiple years ago but a series of hoops had to be jumped through before it could be released. “This album was actually done in like 2018. We just now putting it out. It took a long time getting it cleared.”
When talking about Stephenson, Ball was asked for one word to describe his former teammate’s bars in the studio. “Me and Lance, we click on and off the court. That’s my dude for life, man. It’s always fun getting with him in the booth. Definitely, if I had to pick one word, it’d be energy. He brings a lot of energy.”
June 28, 2020 | 3:12 am EDT Update
Clippers keeping Joakim Noah
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers sign Joakim Noah for rest of the season plus next season (non-guaranteed) according to source.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Devon Hall as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
Brad Turner: Sources: The NBPA currently is working with the NBA and Nike to give players the option of replacing their last name on their jersey with a statement on social justice. More details to come soon.
With the NBA resuming the season in the middle of a novel coronavirus pandemic and protests on racial inequality, the league plans to do much more than determine its champion. “It’s never a shut up and dribble situation,” Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBA players union president, said Friday in a conference call. “You’re going to continue to hear us.”