As such, it’s incredibly fair to wonder if the NBA’s plan might be halted even before the league arrives there (starting on July 9). While that looks very unlikely, Silver said the option has not been taken off the table entirely. “We’re closely monitoring the cases, and working with the department of health in Florida in terms of Orange County, where Orlando is located, and the entire state,” he said. “And then, we’re never going to say there’s nothing that would cause us to change our plans. I’m sure Michele and Chris and Andre would say the same thing. One thing we’re learning with this virus is (that) so much is unpredictable, so we’re not saying, ‘Full steam ahead no matter what happens.’ We all talk daily, and we’re going to see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are.”