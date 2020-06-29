Anthony Tolliver: Thanks Vince! I know everyone knows you as quite possibly the best dunker of all time but you were also quite possibly one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Good luck to you and all that you do moving forward!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#halfmanhalfamazing
Garrett Temple: Congrats to my big brother on his retirement!!! We started out as competitors, then became teammates and transitioned into lifelong friends!! As a high schooler watching you win the dunk contest to then being teammates that spoke out on social issues is something I would never have imagined. I appreciate you big bro!! The game will miss you!!! #vinsanity #halfmanhalfamazing
George Karl: Vince was the best dunker I’ve ever seen in basketball. Better than Michael, Shawn, Dominique, anyone. More importantly, congrats on a wonderful career @Vince Carter. You did @UNC_Basketball proud.
Pau Gasol: Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
Jared Dudley: Congrats on a HOF career @Vince Carter ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
Nicolas Batum: Gonna miss Vinsanity. Thx for the memories @Vince Carter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n8gudv9QtP
Jason Kidd: “His bowling skills are incredible. You’d always want to be on his team for bowling. He could bowl with both hands. He’s very talented. He can shoot with both hands and he can bowl with both hands. He’s a competitor when it comes to any sport. I [bowled] with him in Jersey when I was with him. I think he joined a league and I went with him a couple times. Everything comes extremely easy [to him] from looking at it, but I know he puts in a lot of time. He’s just so talented.”
Dwight Howard: “He was in New Jersey [at the time]. It was like my first year in the league, or second year. He was standing backdoor and then he just went to the rim. Jason Kidd threw him a lob and he caught it, dunked it, went down and just threw it in – didn’t even look at the basketball. And I forgot he was not on my team, so I was like ‘Oooooooo.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, s***, you’re on the other team.’ It was something that I always remembered, that crazy dunk he had. Then I had to remember I was playing against him. Me and Vince together was just two guys that love to have fun. We had a couple dunk contests in practice [when we were in Orlando together]. I’m not going to tell you who won because he might get mad. We had a lot of fun together, man. He’s a great guy. I loved being around him.”
Mike Conley: “Every practice we would do a shooting drill where we had to shoot five threes from five spots and whoever made the most out of 25 won the day. I never could beat him. It got to the point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done trying to shoot against you, teach me some stuff, teach me a move, teach me this and that.’ So he taught me a few of his vet moves that he does in the paint when he’s trying to get shot off, or finish, or he’s posting somebody up. For me, I was like a kid in a candy store, man. I look up to him, and we were just newly teammates. That experience itself was a kid’s dream, to learn from somebody that is a Hall of Famer.”
Marc Gasol: “I remember how generous and how low-key he is. You might think he would have a big head or a certain way about him, but he’s not that way at all. He’s super close, engaging with everyone. I loved how he engaged with the fans here in Memphis, and not just on the court, but also fans when nobody’s watching. I love that because that means that he really meant those interactions and they meant a lot to him too. That was really good to see.”
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Eric Walden: Vince Carter officially announced his retirement today. Obviously, not unexpected, but still sad. What a career. pic.twitter.com/4TEF0oyGnp
Atlanta Hawks swingman Vince Carter was a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast recently. During the interview, VC spoke about why he has never been interested in “ring chasing.” Carter, who is retiring from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, said he never wanted to sell his soul just for a championship ring (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report): “I’m not gonna quote-unquote sell my soul to get [a ring]. What I mean by that is, I feel like at this age—being 43 on the court and still being able to compete and play and do what I can do on the court. … My thing is that if I go to another team out there that’s primed and ready to win a championship, it’s not guaranteed that I’m going to play, play a lot,” the Hawks veteran said. “And I can’t handle that, brother. I love the game too much to just sit there and use my voice but can’t use my skill on the court.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip "T.I." Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark). "I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don't make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] ... but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side."
Vince Carter has no regrets, however. Not about spending his final season with a sub .500 team. Not about retiring without a title. There is one thing: Missing out on a chance to play in Toronto one last time. The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Toronto on April 10, which would have given Carter an opportunity to say goodbye to a city that loved him, hated him and eventually re-embraced him.
“It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes. Just because, Like I say, I played the game because I love it. And I want everyone to understand it, see it and appreciate it. And I prided myself on it since I walked into this game. Be a good guy, enjoy the game, and just play the game that I love, my way. And that's all I ever wanted to do. And I think people are understanding that now at this age, more than ever, that I just love playing basketball. And I want to play basketball. And as a young guy I didn't think about, the impact I would have on people.”
Vince Carter: I'm walking the sidelines like I'm a freaking coach sometimes. It's just because I love it. I love helping these guys. But being a part of it as well as far as performing. So it was just something I wasn't interested in, and maybe I missed on an opportunity to even be in the NBA Finals or whatever the case may be. Because I had some teams that were offering the opportunities. Just, like they were saying, "We can't guarantee." And I don't expect anyone to guarantee me minutes. But to say "We don't think there's any minutes, but you would help our team as far as just wisdom." You know? And that's just something I didn't want to do at that point.
So with 19.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Hawks trailing by seven to the New York Knicks, head coach Lloyd Pierce checked Carter into the game and the emotions began to hit him as the home crowd chanted. "I kind of made eye contact with coach (Pierce) and he's like, 'Yeah, yeah,'" Carter said on the latest episode of "Winging it with Vince Carter and Annie Finberg." "Right then, it's like a chill just hit me."
"I can say this now, who knows how the season ends and navigates, but, regardless - I won with either result, or either way this ends up," Carter said. "If that was the last game and that was the last shot, I made my last shot and I'm cool with it, and I feel good about my career and how things ended."
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this.....But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
Vince Carter: Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey. If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years. B E Z✌🏽
David Astramskas: “It’s been a great ride.” - Vince Thank you @mrvincecarter15 for 22 years of NBA highlights.
Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."
Vince Carter explains why he doesn't want to become a coach: "I've said for years that I don't want to become a coach. I may work my way back to coaching at some point, but being part of an ownership group, I can help develop guys. I can sit and talk with guys after games in the office or in basketball settings. Stuff like that where we can relate and go over film. I'd like to talk with guys while they are working out, and when I see things, step in and give them advice."
Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for what will be his final appearance in Boston of his career. The Celtics gave Carter a piece of the floor of the original Boston Garden before the game.
Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they are doing a Vince Carter H15story Package. It's 4 games against Vince's former teams (Raptors in Jan., Mavs, Nets and Grizzlies, plus to his last career game in April. Plus 5 posters feat. 1 of the best poster-makers ever
Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”
And because ultimately, that means the eight-time All-Star, who won Rookie of the Year in 1999, won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2000 and surpassed the 25,000 point mark last season, is approaching the end. “I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
But he’s still healthy and his love for the game hasn’t wavered -- so when the Hawks pursued him, he went for it, signing a one-year, vet minimum deal. “Friends and family more so were like, ‘Dang, you’ve come this far. You’ve tied the record with everybody else as far as tenure, might as well break the record,’” Carter said. “At first I was like, whatever. And then I was like, you know what? I still feel good, I still love to play. So I said I wanted to go for it and if I can land a contract, I’d do it.”
With the beginning of training camp looming, he’s a little conflicted at the notion of a farewell tour, or being in the spotlight for his final season. “I’m very appreciative of that, and I know how it works, and I get it, but I guess subconsciously I don’t want people to think I’m coming here to be at the forefront, to make it about me,” Carter, 42, said. “I don’t want that to be what this is about.”
“I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”
Carter has the knowledge and the smile, but for him to eventually cut through and be a star, he will have to be willing to be critical to be truly incisive. “I wouldn’t go (the) Stephen A. (Smith) route,” Carter said, bringing up the omnipresent, outspoken ESPN personality. “I wouldn’t go the quiet route. … I want to explain the game where you are watching it and say: Ah, that makes sense.”
Vince Carter left nothing to uncertainty this time when asked about playing a record 22nd NBA season. “I’m coming back,” Carter said on the Winging It podcast he does with Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore that posted Tuesday morning.
Carter told Fox Sports Southeast that he is still ready to play in the 2019-20 NBA season. He also added that he is remaining hopeful that a team will express interest in his service next season. “It’s something that I want to do,” Carter said of playing one more season. “I could still give it another year, and hopefully there’s a team out there that wants my service. I’m going to prepare as if I am coming back, and we’ll go from there. I do want to play another year.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43." "I think I could stretch it out one more," he said. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity -- when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."
I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to play or not next season, but have you ever thought about signing a one-day contract or something like that to close your career in Toronto? Vince Carter: "It’s possible. I try not to think too far ahead. I just deal with the daily grind and go from there, just looking forward and worrying about that stuff now is too soon for me."
Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? "I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool," he said with a smile. "I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it. When it was mentioned to me I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' "
The Nets honored Carter, who is the oldest active player, with a tribute video during their game against Atlanta, a way to say thank you for his 4 + seasons with the franchise. "It was great. Any time you can see old video of when you were young and spry and springy and all of that good stuff, I mean, it's always great to see," Carter said.
The Hawks' road trip has been right down Carter's memory lane. They played Tuesday in Toronto, where he began his career and has repaired his relationship with fans that was damaged when he pushed for the trade that landed him in New Jersey. "It's a great trip. Stressful sometimes, a lot of people to see, but the appreciation I'm very thankful for and I'll never forget it," Carter said. "And like I said, the video, yes it could be premature, or not. It's still, they're thinking about me and I'm very thankful for that."
Why keep putting himself through what he called “the long checklist” required to keep him on the floor when he could take the many millons he’s made and go put his tired feet up somewhere? “For some weird reason, I still don’t have an answer for it,” said Carter, who’s averaging roughly 18 minutes per game for the Hawks this season. “I wanted to play 15 years. Some of the greatest played 12 to 14. Taking care of my body has allowed me to play six more years or so. I don’t know when the end is going to happen. After every year, I see how I’m feeling and then go from there. When you go through the season, people keep saying to me, ‘Keep your phone handy, we’re interested.’ It’s hard to say, ‘I’m not going to play anymore.’ I could be 47 before that happens.”
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn't quite ready to announce his retirement. "I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel," he said with a grin. "It's like, `You're old and you're playing against guys half your age. You shouldn't be out here.' But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I'm able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself."
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as "Vinsanity," still lives inside him. It's just different now that he's been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. "Yeah, I'm still the same person," said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. "My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it's limited. You just don't get to see it as much, but it's the same guy."
He's already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. "I have a fear of when it's over not being prepared for the next phase," Carter said. "Now that I'm nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I'm ready for the next phase."
Carter added that he's '90-something percent' sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in a limited role for the Sacramento Kings last season. An eight-time All-Star, Carter will play for his eighth team this year in Atlanta.
Vince Carter: I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. … You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ The summertime kind of dictates it all. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the most important time for the older guys in the league like myself and [Dallas Mavericks star] Dirk [Nowitzki] and I think all the other guys, I could say [San Antonio Spurs forward] Pau [Gasol], then could say that preparing for the season in the summer is probably the hardest thing to do when you’re approaching the last years. I always said I’ll walk away from the game when I’m not willing to put the work in to be prepared for the season. I wouldn’t disrespect the game like that.
Vince Carter: Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane. I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time. I just have to wait. I get it. You know what I’m saying? So, I just have to be patient. I have to make sure that I’m prepared to go. And then go from there. It’s just all about timing and what’s the right decision or what makes sense. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams that’ll make moves and have spots available and are going to need something from a guy. Hopefully that I can bring to the table. Yeah, I’ll be ready.
Marc J. Spears: “I still say one more year. That is just how I’ve been feeling. It is what it is. One more. I’d like to play one more year. Then, I’d probably just walk away,” @Vince Carter bit.ly/2DAuq4h
Michael Grange: Vince Carter on the possibility of Raptors return: "It'll happen, I'm sure. Somehow. Whether it's one day or something. It will happen. It's supposed to happen, I think."
It sounds to me like this won’t be your last season. Will it? I go year to year. I’ll wait until after the season to see how I feel. And I swear that every year when the season over, I feel good and say, ‘I can do it again.’ It gets harder and harder throughout the summer to just prepare and get myself where I need to be. But at the same time, the challenge and motivation is still there to do so to fight through that.
While Carter enjoys sharing his knowledge, he hedges at the suggestion he’ll pursue a coaching career. Carter has done well as a television analyst in the offseason and sees himself behind a microphone rather than holding a clipboard. “But never say never,” he said.
On the NBA TV broadcast, Carter said he wants to play during the 2017-18 season and perhaps play in 2018-19. He also reiterated that desire in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “I still think I can play and compete and play at a high level,” Carter said. “So I’m going to go for it.”
Asked specifically if he would consider joining the Magic, he would not rule out the possibility. The Magic need to add depth on the wings, and they would benefit from adding a highly respected veteran who could provide a positive example to their young nucleus. “[Free agency] just started, so I’m just kind of weighing options and seeing what teams have to say,” Carter said.
Carter will be a free agent this summer. "I said to myself 'I want to play 15 years'. I don't know where I got that from. And the I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I've had a lot of players remind me of things I've said," said Carter about how he kept telling fellow players he would retire after two more years. "I'm still saying 'two more years and I'm done.'
Playing 20 seasons became the goal once he blasted through his initial goal of 15 after being drafted fifth overall in 1998, but he’s not necessarily looking to stop on a number that only five other NBA players have reached. “It scares me. I cannot put myself on the other side of the fence. I can’t put me out of the NBA yet,” Carter told The Vertical. “We’re just going to go for it, until the doors close and there are no more opportunities. That’s kind of where I am. If 21 [seasons] were available, the old guy will still be around.”
“I’m still standing. I’m still competing, playing at this level, doing what I need to do to still be here. I still have a burning desire to compete and be around,” Carter told The Vertical. “I don’t expect anything. I’m going to work for it, like I’ve done my entire career. I’m going to prove that I deserve to play the minutes that I’m playing. I’m going to prove to you that I deserve to still be in this league. That’s kind of been my drive. Humbling myself and staying hungry for the opportunity to still be around. That’s what it is. I don’t come in like, ‘You know what I’ve done? I deserve to be here.’ Nah, I don’t see it that way.”
“That’s what you’re here for. That was the goal, Day One. One day I’m going to get that chance. I still say that today. One day, I’m going to get that chance. I think it’s just all about opportunity. If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen – whether I’m here next year, or somewhere else that’s a contender. I’m not saying, ‘OK, I need to be here for it to happen.’ Because it’s not guaranteed anywhere,” Carter told The Vertical. “Your life has already been planned out the way it’s supposed to go and we’re just putting the pieces together that have been put together. So yes, that is the ultimate goal. I would love to hold up that trophy. I would love to be in that situation. Not at the expense of … and I could fill in the blanks with a lot of things. I won’t sell my soul. Wherever that is, or with whoever it is, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to help that team.”
Carter is still standing because he doesn’t want to worry about being anything other than a ball player. He has an idea of his post-basketball career – preferably in broadcasting – but won’t spend much time thinking about it because it would be the first sign that he was already checking out.
That broke a record Carter set six days earlier in a win over the Denver Nuggets. You didn't think Carter's days as a productive NBA player were over, did you? "The way he's still playing, retire for what?" said Zach Randolph, who gave the Grizzlies 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against the Jazz. "Give him a two- or three-year deal! That's what I'd do. S---, better give him some money!"
But Carter has rebounded to be a major asset off the Memphis bench this season. He is putting up 10.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting and providing the Grizzlies some savvy playmaking and even a defensive weapon against some of the better wings they've faced. "It's not easy," Carter said. "It may look easy out there on the court, but it's not easy. … The game has come easy for me for a long time. When it got a little tougher, I put a little more work in. It's made me better. Being at this age, still playing at this level is just amazing."
So as tantalizing and improbable as the possibility seemed of a 40-year-old strolling into the NBA’s biggest weekend and turning back the clock—it ain’t happening. But as long as Vince Cater is still a productive member of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “I just worry about the now, play it by ear. At this point, when you’re this old,” Carter laughs, “I just think let’s see how I feel at the end of the year and go from there.”
Asked Sunday by ESPN what keeps bringing him back to the court, the 39-year-old replied: "Love for the game. Nothing else. "I just love to play. It's not out of me yet. When I don't want to play and don't want to put the work in, that's when I step away from the game, but right now I still love it."
The legendary dunker, who was taking in the Alcorn State-Bethune Cookman college football game, also shed some light on when he's thinking about hanging up his sneakers. "Not right now," Carter said. "We know No. 19 is definitely going to go down. I'm shooting for 20, and we'll go from there after that."
After the Grizzlies’ season-ending Game 4 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Carter quickly shut down speculation that this might be his last game in the NBA. “I plan on coming back,” Carter said in his postgame press conference per NBA TV. “I feel good. Body feels good.
Vince Carter isn’t ready to walk away from the NBA, he told reporters in a video tweeted by NBA TV. Carter, 39, could be headed toward free agency after his Grizzlies were swept out of the playoffs by the Spurs this afternoon. He is under contract with Memphis for next season and is slated to make $4,264,057, but only $2MM of that is guaranteed. Carter averaged 6.6 points per night this year in 60 games with the Grizzlies, all but three of them as a reserve. “When I don’t feel like training or lose the passion and love for the game, then it’s time to walk away,” Carter said in a postgame press conference. “I still have it. It still bothers me to lose games and not play well.”
Vince Carter: When it's that time, I won't disrespect the game. I will not. That's when you get hurt, when you're doing it for the money. At this point, we're not doing it for the money. We're doing it because we love it. The money's good, of course, and you want to get paid for what you bring to the table. But once you pass 15 years, you're doing it for love of the game. And when I don't love the game enough to do all of that, it's time to say goodbye.
Carter scored a season-high 19 points and five of his teammates also reached double figures to help the Memphis Grizzlies cruise to a 112-95 victory over Los Angeles. ''It's hard to even imagine not playing anymore, because I still love playing,'' said Carter, who turned 39 last month. ''I still have that burning desire. And whenever the body says it's time, then it's time to move on. I don't ever want to disrespect the game and go out there just to play and take the money, because it's not that.
Carter and a vastly different Memphis lineup than the one the league was seeing even three games ago, are in town to take on the Raptors tonight and Carter is giving no indication that fans will be witnessing his Toronto swan song. “Not now, not yet,” Carter said when asked if he goes into a game like todays thinking this might be his last time on this particular court. “I just go year by year and listen to the body. Every now and then I’ll think about ‘When I do know (it’s time), how do I approach that?’ It’s just tough accepting it because I enjoy playing still. I think when I don’t enjoy playing I will definitely let it be known.”
Bryant announced that he is retiring after this season. Carter, who in his 18th NBA season, plans to play next season and beyond. "For sure," Carter said. "Did I say I was retiring? I'm very thankful for (the recognition on the road). Don't get me wrong. But I plan on coming back. I just go year to year at this point. I don't put a timetable on it. I don't want to say two years and then everybody says 'Well this is it, right?' But 20 years would be cool."
League executives believe Rose has done well in surrounding himself with a strong team of advisors. Dolan, despite the economic crisis from the pandemic, has again shown willingness to shell out money to aid Rose. “Leon doesn’t think he’s the smartest person in the room,’’ one executive said. “He’s surrounding himself with smart people.’’
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which holds the naming rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s arena, announced Sunday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, pointing at a steep drop in oil prices and gas demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesapeake Energy holds the naming rights to the downtown arena the Thunder play in, signing a 12-year deal with the franchise in 2011, set to expire after the 2022-23 season. The agreement cost Chesapeake $3 million the first season and was set to increase by 3 percent each year following. It’s currently unknown how Chesapeake’s bankruptcy will impact the arena’s naming rights agreement. A Thunder team spokesperson declined to comment.
WNBA veteran Angel McCoughtry was pleased to see the news Saturday that the NBA may allow its players to wear jerseys with social justice or social cause messages, instead of their last names. But she hopes there’s a realization that a WNBA player last week proposed the idea of using jerseys for a cause; it came from McCoughtry herself. On June 22, the Las Vegas Aces guard/forward posted on Instagram the suggestion the WNBA players have the option to wear names other than their own on their jerseys. Specifically, of people who have been killed or injured in instances of social injustice, or of front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s great, because it’s going to reach a wider audience,” McCoughtry said Sunday from Las Vegas about the possibility of NBA players using their jerseys to support issues they care about. “I just wish they would shine the light on our ideas a little more. I don’t want to be shut up in the dark when we come up with ideas.”
Angel McCoughtry: “My concern is that sometimes our initiatives are not seen by the world. If the NBA has that same idea, it will get so much love and attention, because they have a bigger platform. I get that. We constantly speak out, and it’s a little harder for us. But if this jersey campaign gets done for both leagues, I’ll be really happy.”
Adam Zagoria: Former UVA G Justin Anderson has signed a one-year deal with the Nets and will play in the NBA restart, agent Mark Bartelstein tells me First by @Adrian Wojnarowski
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is already seeing significant changes in order to create the so-called “bubble” for the teams. Seemingly never-ending lengths of fencing have been added through – and we do mean through – the property, separating roughly one-third of the resort from the rest. This portion, closest to the Magic Kingdom on the north side of the property, houses the convention center.
Mark Cuban pushing to start the season on Christmas Day
Cuban: “I hope for the NBA and I hope not for other sports, for obvious reasons. I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be. Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”
On what the NBA’s bubble life environment will be like: Mark Cuban: “It’s not like a typical arena environment and everything’s exactly the same except the fans aren’t there. It’s the exact opposite. Everything is protected. This is ‘Hotel California’ — you check-in and you do not leave. It’s very specific to health and safety protocols. Why would we go through all this to create a bubble and then just let all the employees that work at the arena or around the arena just come and go as they please? That would defeat the whole purpose.”
Mark Cuban: “Trust me, we’re not going to screw up the whole thing because somebody from room service just went out drinking the night before in Orlando and then went … and gave the virus to somebody. We have gone so overboard in every direction that, honestly, it’s probably — given the ages of everybody — it’s probably safer to be in the bubble than it is to be at home in Dallas or any city.”
Amar’e Stoudemire retired from the NBA in 2016 but continued his career overseas playing for Hapoel Jerusalem, the Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Maccabi Tel Aviv. One of the things he learned was exploring the world. “I enjoy the beautiful coaches around the world especially in Europe and in the Middle East. The Chinese culture was fun for me. Also in Europe going to Athens (Greece), Spain, Russia and these countries that I probably would’ve never experienced or wanted to go to,” Stoudemire said.
Amar’e is a Hebrew Israelite and grew up learning the Torah and the bible. It was that experience that led him to Israel. “When I came to Israel, I learned more about Judaism and the culture. I gained citizenship in Israel. Being an American Israeli is important for me,” he said.
When his basketball career ends, he plans to go to a business school in Miami and hopes to become a sports agent. However, there’s one thing that he wants people to remember about his career. “I would like people to say Amar’e Stoudemire is a Hall of Famer. That would be the icing on the cake.”
Nets to sign Justin Anderson
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Justin Anderson is signing with the Nets, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has informed the team that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, Florida. Chandler cited spending more time with his family — particularly his grandmother, who raised him, and three children — as the primary reason for sitting out. The Nets will be allowed by the league to add a player to take Chandler’s spot.
Anthony Puccio: With Wilson Chandler opting out, we might have seen the last of him in a Nets uniform. Until then, Nets are extremely thin at the PF spot entering Orlando. Taurean Prince started the 4 most of the year. Rodions Kurucs was an afterthought. Opportunity for both.
Wilson Chandler sitting out Orlando bubble
Malika Andrews: Wilson Chandler has informed the Nets that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, the forward tells ESPN.
Vince Carter is retiring as one of the best basketball players ever never to win a championship ring. His career is full of accolades, though, and he’s actually No. 1 in NBA history in one category: most teammates.
That’s a byproduct of a super long stay in the league that spanned four different decades and him changing teams way more often than your typical big-name player. The All-Star swingman shared the floor with 261 different teammates through 21 seasons, which puts him way ahead of Juwan Howard and, for now, also Tyson Chandler and Trevor Ariza.
Darren Wolfson: Told the #Timberwolves are interested in hosting. Atlanta, Detroit, probably more too. Asked two non-Wolves officials involved the likelihood something actually happens. One: “It’s very fluid!! Wouldn’t bet on it.” Other: “I’m optimistic. But obviously nothing is certain.”
As such, it’s incredibly fair to wonder if the NBA’s plan might be halted even before the league arrives there (starting on July 9). While that looks very unlikely, Silver said the option has not been taken off the table entirely. “We’re closely monitoring the cases, and working with the department of health in Florida in terms of Orange County, where Orlando is located, and the entire state,” he said. “And then, we’re never going to say there’s nothing that would cause us to change our plans. I’m sure Michele and Chris and Andre would say the same thing. One thing we’re learning with this virus is (that) so much is unpredictable, so we’re not saying, ‘Full steam ahead no matter what happens.’ We all talk daily, and we’re going to see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are.”
Once the Orlando operation is up and running, the league and the NBPA will decide what to do about the eight teams that aren’t taking part (Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Minnesota, Cleveland, Golden State). All those players face the prospect of going nearly six months without facing NBA opponents, and sources say there is significant support from most of those teams for the possibility of a secondary campus site where they would train, compete and even play televised games in much the same way they plan to in Orlando.
Those ideas have been shared openly on the league’s weekly general manager’s call, sources say, with the latest iteration on Thursday including optimism that a solution would be found and a continued focus on building an environment that’s on par with the Walt Disney World campus when it comes to the extensive precautions taken. Sources say the Cavs, Pistons and Hawks have been among the most vocal organizations and several teams (including the Timberwolves) are expressing interest in possibly serving as the hosts. Sources say Las Vegas and Houston were among the cities mentioned by league officials as possible locations on the Thursday call.
The Knicks, sources say, have expressed reservations about participating, in part because they have a roster with several soon-to-be free agents who might decline to take part (as many as eight players potentially). If accommodations could be made to help a team like the Knicks fill its roster by way of G League players, however, then that could be an X-factor of sorts.
The frustration from most of these teams, sources say, is that the ones not in Orlando now face a competitive disadvantage going forward when it comes to player and culture development. But while many team officials are holding out hope that this might happen, and were even encouraged by the Thursday call, sources have also said all along that the NBPA might not agree to any such proposal. Roberts, when asked, expressed significant concern over the idea.
Louisville is the NBA’s perpetual bridesmaid. The decades-long dance between the basketball-crazed city and the world’s preeminent basketball league began in the mid-1970s. The ABA’s Kentucky Colonels, one of the league’s most decorated and financially successful franchises, were poised to make the jump into the NBA when the two leagues merged, but owner John Y. Brown decided to cash out by selling star players to other franchises and accepting a $3 million buyout to fold his team. Decades later, Louisville had the then-Vancouver Grizzlies in hand in 2001. “We fumbled on the one-yard line,” Steve Higdon, chairman of NBA2LOU, tells CBS Sports. A combination of local politics and the inability to raise funds for a new arena killed the deal, and the Grizzlies landed in Memphis. A year later, Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville exerted their own influence to keep the then-Charlotte Hornets out of Kentucky. Toss in a failed bid at the Houston Rockets, and the home of the 1975 ABA champions had grown sick of losing out on professional basketball.
Whether Kentuckians would throw their dollars behind a professional basketball team remains to be seen, but they already devote a fair bit of time to the NBA. Louisville routinely draws strong television ratings, particularly when it comes to the NBA Draft. It led all cities with a 5.3 rating on the 2017 NBA Draft, per Sports Media Watch, and that devotion to the game is something Issel still sees regularly. “To this day, I have people in their 50s and 60s that come up to me and say ‘We really loved the Colonels. My dad used to take me to all of the games,'” he recalls. Nostalgia, in itself, does not support a billion-dollar enterprise, but it doesn’t hurt in a region with a fairly low population. Only New Orleans and Memphis are smaller among NBA markets, but neither came with the sort of built-in market share that a Kentucky basketball team would have based purely on history.
“We had a checklist: gambling, conspiracy theory about retirement, his father’s death, his lack of activism and his teammates,” Tollin told me. “I think we touched on all categories. From the start, we asked ourselves, ‘Is this a workplace drama or is it a domestic one?’ We both believed it was a workplace story, and [director] Jason [Hehir] and I shared a general disinterest of the wives and children of the lead characters. Michael is one of the most private people of our lifetimes. He’s glad this is over. He wants to get on with his regularly scheduled life. Michael never said you can’t talk to either of his wives. We didn’t feel doing so advanced the story.”
Every person should be entitled to their story, especially for a person as forensically dissected as Michael Jordan. I asked Joe Dumars, the Hall of Fame Pistons guard, why he wasn’t in the film. He told me the filmmakers reached out to him, but while he had enormous respect for Jordan and found it entertaining, the film was Michael’s show. His story, as he saw it. In a sense, Tollin and the director, Jason Hehir, got lucky that Jordan was willing to be seen as openly as he was. “I think the film did much to demystify him,” Tollin said. “There were many times when it took a hard, unflattering look at him.”
L.S. briefly had a comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 … but reportedly struggled with keeping up with his responsibilities. We spoke with Sanders about his career … and he makes it clear he’s not ready to hang up the sneaks yet. “I think with things shifting a bit, me still young, I feel like I’m in the prime stage, I can definitely contribute.” “I would just love to contribute to a team and help them win and give my knowledge, give my defensive presence and just being able to play basketball.” “That’s ideal for me. That sounds like heaven.”
The personalized statements on jerseys are part of a long list of social justice messages the players plan to make through the remainder of the season, which restarts July 30 in Orlando, Florida. The NBA and the NBPA announced an agreement on Wednesday to continue to discuss fighting systemic racism and to make it one of the main focuses of the restart. Personalized jerseys could say such things as “Black Lives Matter” or “I Can’t Breathe,” bring light to a social or charitable cause or even display the names of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, who were killed by police in recent months. “We’re just trying to continue to shed light on the different social justice issues that guys around our league continue to talk about day in and day out,” Paul told The Undefeated. “People are saying that social justice will be off of everybody’s mind in Orlando. With these jerseys, it doesn’t go away.”
Paul said he has talked to numerous players, including some who are not Black, who support the jersey idea. He said players will not be forced and pressured to wear jerseys with social justice messages. There will also be suggestions offered to players looking for a cause to support. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Friday in a media conference call that the league “has work to do” to make progress in hiring African Americans in notable roles, and the need for diversity was discussed at a recent board of governors meeting. The NBA was made up of 74.9% Black players during the 2018-19 season, according to the 2019 NBA Complete Racial and Gender Report Card released last week by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida.
Ball said his favorite track on the album was “Trials and Tribulations” while the most meaningful song to him was “Man in the Mirror.” The latter song Ball said was written about his mother and daughter. He also revealed that the album had been completed multiple years ago but a series of hoops had to be jumped through before it could be released. “This album was actually done in like 2018. We just now putting it out. It took a long time getting it cleared.”
When talking about Stephenson, Ball was asked for one word to describe his former teammate’s bars in the studio. “Me and Lance, we click on and off the court. That’s my dude for life, man. It’s always fun getting with him in the booth. Definitely, if I had to pick one word, it’d be energy. He brings a lot of energy.”
Clippers keeping Joakim Noah
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers sign Joakim Noah for rest of the season plus next season (non-guaranteed) according to source.
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Devon Hall as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.
Brad Turner: Sources: The NBPA currently is working with the NBA and Nike to give players the option of replacing their last name on their jersey with a statement on social justice. More details to come soon.
With the NBA resuming the season in the middle of a novel coronavirus pandemic and protests on racial inequality, the league plans to do much more than determine its champion. “It’s never a shut up and dribble situation,” Chris Paul, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBA players union president, said Friday in a conference call. “You’re going to continue to hear us.”