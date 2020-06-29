Chris Kirschner: The Hawks announced that the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections approved the use of State Farm Arena for upcoming 2020 elections, starting with early voting on July 20 for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 30, 2020 | 2:06 am EDT Update
Even prior to these positive tests, some Nets players — like others on several NBA teams — discussed the possibility of sitting out the restart in Orlando, sources said. As the Nets lose more players, it perhaps becomes easier for other key players to decide that there isn’t a compelling competitive reason to travel and play.
Players will be permitted to replace their names on jerseys with statements on social justice when the NBA is scheduled to restart late next month after being shelved for four months due to COVID-19. “I think it’s cool,” VanVleet said on a conference call Monday. “The only way [the NBA restart] is being consumed is on TV… people will always look back on these games and the first thing they’ll see is a fist on the court or a name and they’ll look and say ‘What is that?’ or ‘Who is Breonna Taylor?’ or ‘Who is George Floyd?’ “I haven’t picked what I want to put on the back yet. I’m going to have to do some research… try to come up with something that’s meaningful and that lasts.”
“It sucks. It sucks, man. It’s terrible timing,” VanVleet said. “But that’s been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense. But life goes on. We’re all young, Black guys. None of us want to give any money back. I don’t think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways.”
Christian Clark: JJ Redick on SportsCenter: “Obviously it’s been reported that we’re going to put Black Lives Matter on the court. …But we all realize there’s more to it than just kneeling at the anthem or putting up the Black power sign. We need real change in this country.”
So what might we see in Orlando? McLeod predicts the resulting looks will closely mirror what we’ve seen at Summer League and preseason games over the years. “Really fun shorts, some fun sneakers, and a T-shirt,” she tells me. But bubble fashion will be less about flexing than about keeping safe: McLeod wants to make sure her clients are simplifying as much as possible to cut down on packages coming in and out of the bubble. Removing a sport coat from the equation is one way to accomplish that goal, but she doesn’t think that means formal wear will be gone forever. “It makes sense for them not to wear [a suit] in Orlando, but I don’t think that’s something we’ll ever go away from,” McLeod says.
Former TCU forward Desmond Bane told Jonathan Givony of ESPN last week that his range to be selected in the NBA Draft is during the second half of the first round. Bane said his expected range is based on the feedback received from the 21 teams he has interviewed with during the pre-draft process. He also told ESPN that he has been training six days a week since the beginning of April in Miami, Florida. I have had a chance to interview with 21 teams. This has been a great process getting to know organizations and allowing them to get a closer look at the person I am. I have grasped my draft range through conversations with teams and my agent. We have been hearing the second half of the first round from the majority of the teams.
Five-star prospect, and the top-ranked player in the Class of 2022, Emoni Bates will be attending Michigan State University, he announced Monday afternoon on SportsCenter. Bates is considered to be perhaps the top high school prospect in over a decade and has often been compared to Kevin Durant. He chose Michigan State over other programs such as Duke, Kentucky and Florida State among others.
Kevin Durant: Proud to partner with @Degree to donate $1M & help more than 100K kids #KeepMoving. Together with @laureus_usa we’re supporting #SeatPleasantRec #DancingGrounds
Lauren Holiday: It starts with something small, and you ignore it. I remember when Jrue and I first started dating, right after college, and one of the women on my club team made a passing comment about him. “Jrue is the whitest black guy I know.” I don’t think she knew that she was being racist. It was like it was her way of “complimenting” Jrue on how “polite” she found him, or how “articulate,” or how “intelligent.” Either way, her comment made me pretty upset. Jrue, though, being the understanding guy that he is, calmly shrugged it off when I told him. He always finds a way to shrug people like that off. “They just don’t know any better,” he says.
Lauren Holiday: And when we went to buy a new car and the dealer asked Jrue, straight up, “Are you sure you can afford this?” — furious doesn’t even begin to describe what we were feeling. Jrue wanted to pay for the car in cash, right then and there, to prove a point. I had a different idea: to walk out and not give them a penny of our business. Man….. we were both SO angry when that happened. And we definitely “dealt with it,” in our own personal way. But still — looking back?? We didn’t exactly speak up about it.
Lauren Holiday: We explained to the officer that my husband was coming. A few minutes later, Jrue (with his dad) pulled into the parking lot. He immediately stepped out of his car, and calmly approached us with our licenses in hand. I’ll never forget what happened next. They handcuffed him. No, seriously: Even though the officer knew in advance that Jrue was my husband, and that he was coming to the scene, and why. Even though no one had explained to us why we had even been pulled over in the first place. And even though Jrue could not have been more careful, or more deferential, in how he made his approach. All the cop saw was this large black man getting out of a car.
Lauren Holiday: Jrue of course, being Jrue, stayed calm and composed as this was happening. I was livid, and the opposite of calm — demanding answers, insisting that my husband hadn’t done anything wrong, trying to figure out how this whole thing had snowballed so quickly. But neither of our reactions in that moment are what I remember most. The image that most stays with me is the look I saw on Lauren’s — Jrue’s sister’s — face. I think it was seeing her react that made me actually register the danger Jrue was in. Lauren wasn’t staying calm like her brother, or getting angry like me. She was just….. terrified.
Lauren Holiday: Let me repeat that: I drove without a license — while Jrue did absolutely nothing wrong. And yet Jrue was the one who ended up in handcuffs. Like I said, though, we got lucky. And now I’m finally realizing how much we’ve been lucky. Not just about the fact that our encounter with the police that morning could have gone so much worse — but about the fact that all of Jrue’s encounters with racism over the course of our relationship could have gone so much worse. I’m also realizing how privileged I’ve been, as a white person, to have encountered racism like I have and to have been able to compartmentalize it. To have been able to get angry about it on a personal level, but then move on with my day. To have been able to move on, period.
June 30, 2020 | 2:04 am EDT Update
Even prior to these positive tests, some Nets players — like others on several NBA teams — discussed the possibility of sitting out the restart in Orlando, sources said. As the Nets lose more players, it perhaps becomes easier for other key players to decide that there isn’t a compelling competitive reason to travel and play.
Players will be permitted to replace their names on jerseys with statements on social justice when the NBA is scheduled to restart late next month after being shelved for four months due to COVID-19. “I think it’s cool,” VanVleet said on a conference call Monday. “The only way [the NBA restart] is being consumed is on TV… people will always look back on these games and the first thing they’ll see is a fist on the court or a name and they’ll look and say ‘What is that?’ or ‘Who is Breonna Taylor?’ or ‘Who is George Floyd?’ “I haven’t picked what I want to put on the back yet. I’m going to have to do some research… try to come up with something that’s meaningful and that lasts.”
“It sucks. It sucks, man. It’s terrible timing,” VanVleet said. “But that’s been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense. But life goes on. We’re all young, Black guys. None of us want to give any money back. I don’t think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways.”
Christian Clark: JJ Redick on SportsCenter: “Obviously it’s been reported that we’re going to put Black Lives Matter on the court. …But we all realize there’s more to it than just kneeling at the anthem or putting up the Black power sign. We need real change in this country.”
So what might we see in Orlando? McLeod predicts the resulting looks will closely mirror what we’ve seen at Summer League and preseason games over the years. “Really fun shorts, some fun sneakers, and a T-shirt,” she tells me. But bubble fashion will be less about flexing than about keeping safe: McLeod wants to make sure her clients are simplifying as much as possible to cut down on packages coming in and out of the bubble. Removing a sport coat from the equation is one way to accomplish that goal, but she doesn’t think that means formal wear will be gone forever. “It makes sense for them not to wear [a suit] in Orlando, but I don’t think that’s something we’ll ever go away from,” McLeod says.
Former TCU forward Desmond Bane told Jonathan Givony of ESPN last week that his range to be selected in the NBA Draft is during the second half of the first round. Bane said his expected range is based on the feedback received from the 21 teams he has interviewed with during the pre-draft process. He also told ESPN that he has been training six days a week since the beginning of April in Miami, Florida. I have had a chance to interview with 21 teams. This has been a great process getting to know organizations and allowing them to get a closer look at the person I am. I have grasped my draft range through conversations with teams and my agent. We have been hearing the second half of the first round from the majority of the teams.
Five-star prospect, and the top-ranked player in the Class of 2022, Emoni Bates will be attending Michigan State University, he announced Monday afternoon on SportsCenter. Bates is considered to be perhaps the top high school prospect in over a decade and has often been compared to Kevin Durant. He chose Michigan State over other programs such as Duke, Kentucky and Florida State among others.
Kevin Durant: Proud to partner with @Degree to donate $1M & help more than 100K kids #KeepMoving. Together with @laureus_usa we’re supporting #SeatPleasantRec #DancingGrounds
Lauren Holiday: It starts with something small, and you ignore it. I remember when Jrue and I first started dating, right after college, and one of the women on my club team made a passing comment about him. “Jrue is the whitest black guy I know.” I don’t think she knew that she was being racist. It was like it was her way of “complimenting” Jrue on how “polite” she found him, or how “articulate,” or how “intelligent.” Either way, her comment made me pretty upset. Jrue, though, being the understanding guy that he is, calmly shrugged it off when I told him. He always finds a way to shrug people like that off. “They just don’t know any better,” he says.
Lauren Holiday: And when we went to buy a new car and the dealer asked Jrue, straight up, “Are you sure you can afford this?” — furious doesn’t even begin to describe what we were feeling. Jrue wanted to pay for the car in cash, right then and there, to prove a point. I had a different idea: to walk out and not give them a penny of our business. Man….. we were both SO angry when that happened. And we definitely “dealt with it,” in our own personal way. But still — looking back?? We didn’t exactly speak up about it.
Lauren Holiday: We explained to the officer that my husband was coming. A few minutes later, Jrue (with his dad) pulled into the parking lot. He immediately stepped out of his car, and calmly approached us with our licenses in hand. I’ll never forget what happened next. They handcuffed him. No, seriously: Even though the officer knew in advance that Jrue was my husband, and that he was coming to the scene, and why. Even though no one had explained to us why we had even been pulled over in the first place. And even though Jrue could not have been more careful, or more deferential, in how he made his approach. All the cop saw was this large black man getting out of a car.
Lauren Holiday: Jrue of course, being Jrue, stayed calm and composed as this was happening. I was livid, and the opposite of calm — demanding answers, insisting that my husband hadn’t done anything wrong, trying to figure out how this whole thing had snowballed so quickly. But neither of our reactions in that moment are what I remember most. The image that most stays with me is the look I saw on Lauren’s — Jrue’s sister’s — face. I think it was seeing her react that made me actually register the danger Jrue was in. Lauren wasn’t staying calm like her brother, or getting angry like me. She was just….. terrified.
Lauren Holiday: Let me repeat that: I drove without a license — while Jrue did absolutely nothing wrong. And yet Jrue was the one who ended up in handcuffs. Like I said, though, we got lucky. And now I’m finally realizing how much we’ve been lucky. Not just about the fact that our encounter with the police that morning could have gone so much worse — but about the fact that all of Jrue’s encounters with racism over the course of our relationship could have gone so much worse. I’m also realizing how privileged I’ve been, as a white person, to have encountered racism like I have and to have been able to compartmentalize it. To have been able to get angry about it on a personal level, but then move on with my day. To have been able to move on, period.
June 29, 2020 | 9:58 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Two Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus — Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Jordan has opted-out of Orlando, and Dinwiddie is strongly considering the same. Nets will sign a substitute for Jordan, per sources. Nets are presently the seventh seed in East.
The Knicks’ hope of staging mandatory OTAs this summer has been dashed, according to industry sources.
June 29, 2020 | 7:39 pm EDT Update
NBA will paint Black Lives Matter on court sidelines
The NBA is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when it resumes the 2019-20 season late next month, league sources told ESPN. The WNBA is also discussing painting “Black Lives Matter” on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, sources said.
Sources also said some WNBA players have suggested in talks with league higher-ups that players wear shooting shirts with “Say Her Name” written on them in an attempt to keep attention on female victims of police brutality — including Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.
Players have insisted the fight for racial equality and social justice be a central part of the NBA’s return to play and the WNBA’s new season. Several NBA players considered skipping the NBA’s Orlando resumption to focus on social justice issues. Several WNBA players, including Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream and Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, are sitting out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on social justice.
On a conference call with reporters Friday, leaders of both the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said the league and union were discussing several methods of using the NBA’s platform in Orlando to call attention to racial equality, social justice and police brutality. Over the weekend, Chris Paul, president of the players’ union, told ESPN that the league and union were collaborating to allow players to wear uniforms with personalized messages linked to social justice on the backs of their jerseys in place of players’ last names.
June 29, 2020 | 6:06 pm EDT Update
Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID-19
Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie told The Athletic he has tested positive for coronavirus, creating doubt over his status for the NBA restart. “Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining,” Dinwiddie told The Athletic.
“I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple practices within the first week.”
“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando. “Hindsight is 20/20.”
June 29, 2020 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: Tommy Sheppard on his level of concern with Florida’s COVID-19 cases spiking: “We’re following the NBA’s lead. … We feel very confident that this is the best way to do it, the best environment, the safest environment. Otherwise, we wouldn’t do it.”
Fred Katz: Tommy Sheppard: “Certainly, we’re going there to win games. We’re trying to make the playoffs. That’s 100 percent our goal.”