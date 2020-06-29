USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Lloyd Pierce says Hawks players will …

10 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 30, 2020 | 2:06 am EDT Update
Players will be permitted to replace their names on jerseys with statements on social justice when the NBA is scheduled to restart late next month after being shelved for four months due to COVID-19. “I think it’s cool,” VanVleet said on a conference call Monday. “The only way [the NBA restart] is being consumed is on TV… people will always look back on these games and the first thing they’ll see is a fist on the court or a name and they’ll look and say ‘What is that?’ or ‘Who is Breonna Taylor?’ or ‘Who is George Floyd?’ “I haven’t picked what I want to put on the back yet. I’m going to have to do some research… try to come up with something that’s meaningful and that lasts.”
2 mins ago via cbc.ca

, Uncategorized

, ,

So what might we see in Orlando? McLeod predicts the resulting looks will closely mirror what we’ve seen at Summer League and preseason games over the years. “Really fun shorts, some fun sneakers, and a T-shirt,” she tells me. But bubble fashion will be less about flexing than about keeping safe: McLeod wants to make sure her clients are simplifying as much as possible to cut down on packages coming in and out of the bubble. Removing a sport coat from the equation is one way to accomplish that goal, but she doesn’t think that means formal wear will be gone forever. “It makes sense for them not to wear [a suit] in Orlando, but I don’t think that’s something we’ll ever go away from,” McLeod says.
2 mins ago via Cam Wolf @ GQ.com

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
Former TCU forward Desmond Bane told Jonathan Givony of ESPN last week that his range to be selected in the NBA Draft is during the second half of the first round. Bane said his expected range is based on the feedback received from the 21 teams he has interviewed with during the pre-draft process. He also told ESPN that he has been training six days a week since the beginning of April in Miami, Florida. I have had a chance to interview with 21 teams. This has been a great process getting to know organizations and allowing them to get a closer look at the person I am. I have grasped my draft range through conversations with teams and my agent. We have been hearing the second half of the first round from the majority of the teams.
2 mins ago via The Rookie Wire

, , Uncategorized

,

2 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: And when we went to buy a new car and the dealer asked Jrue, straight up, “Are you sure you can afford this?” — furious doesn’t even begin to describe what we were feeling. Jrue wanted to pay for the car in cash, right then and there, to prove a point. I had a different idea: to walk out and not give them a penny of our business. Man….. we were both SO angry when that happened. And we definitely “dealt with it,” in our own personal way. But still — looking back?? We didn’t exactly speak up about it.
2 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: We explained to the officer that my husband was coming. A few minutes later, Jrue (with his dad) pulled into the parking lot. He immediately stepped out of his car, and calmly approached us with our licenses in hand. I’ll never forget what happened next. They handcuffed him. No, seriously: Even though the officer knew in advance that Jrue was my husband, and that he was coming to the scene, and why. Even though no one had explained to us why we had even been pulled over in the first place. And even though Jrue could not have been more careful, or more deferential, in how he made his approach. All the cop saw was this large black man getting out of a car.
2 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

Lauren Holiday: Jrue of course, being Jrue, stayed calm and composed as this was happening. I was livid, and the opposite of calm — demanding answers, insisting that my husband hadn’t done anything wrong, trying to figure out how this whole thing had snowballed so quickly. But neither of our reactions in that moment are what I remember most. The image that most stays with me is the look I saw on Lauren’s — Jrue’s sister’s — face. I think it was seeing her react that made me actually register the danger Jrue was in. Lauren wasn’t staying calm like her brother, or getting angry like me. She was just….. terrified.
2 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: Let me repeat that: I drove without a license — while Jrue did absolutely nothing wrong. And yet Jrue was the one who ended up in handcuffs. Like I said, though, we got lucky. And now I’m finally realizing how much we’ve been lucky. Not just about the fact that our encounter with the police that morning could have gone so much worse — but about the fact that all of Jrue’s encounters with racism over the course of our relationship could have gone so much worse. I’m also realizing how privileged I’ve been, as a white person, to have encountered racism like I have and to have been able to compartmentalize it. To have been able to get angry about it on a personal level, but then move on with my day. To have been able to move on, period.
2 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

June 30, 2020 | 2:04 am EDT Update
Players will be permitted to replace their names on jerseys with statements on social justice when the NBA is scheduled to restart late next month after being shelved for four months due to COVID-19. “I think it’s cool,” VanVleet said on a conference call Monday. “The only way [the NBA restart] is being consumed is on TV… people will always look back on these games and the first thing they’ll see is a fist on the court or a name and they’ll look and say ‘What is that?’ or ‘Who is Breonna Taylor?’ or ‘Who is George Floyd?’ “I haven’t picked what I want to put on the back yet. I’m going to have to do some research… try to come up with something that’s meaningful and that lasts.”
4 mins ago via cbc.ca

, Uncategorized

, ,

So what might we see in Orlando? McLeod predicts the resulting looks will closely mirror what we’ve seen at Summer League and preseason games over the years. “Really fun shorts, some fun sneakers, and a T-shirt,” she tells me. But bubble fashion will be less about flexing than about keeping safe: McLeod wants to make sure her clients are simplifying as much as possible to cut down on packages coming in and out of the bubble. Removing a sport coat from the equation is one way to accomplish that goal, but she doesn’t think that means formal wear will be gone forever. “It makes sense for them not to wear [a suit] in Orlando, but I don’t think that’s something we’ll ever go away from,” McLeod says.
4 mins ago via Cam Wolf @ GQ.com

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
Former TCU forward Desmond Bane told Jonathan Givony of ESPN last week that his range to be selected in the NBA Draft is during the second half of the first round. Bane said his expected range is based on the feedback received from the 21 teams he has interviewed with during the pre-draft process. He also told ESPN that he has been training six days a week since the beginning of April in Miami, Florida. I have had a chance to interview with 21 teams. This has been a great process getting to know organizations and allowing them to get a closer look at the person I am. I have grasped my draft range through conversations with teams and my agent. We have been hearing the second half of the first round from the majority of the teams.
4 mins ago via The Rookie Wire

, , Uncategorized

,

4 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: And when we went to buy a new car and the dealer asked Jrue, straight up, “Are you sure you can afford this?” — furious doesn’t even begin to describe what we were feeling. Jrue wanted to pay for the car in cash, right then and there, to prove a point. I had a different idea: to walk out and not give them a penny of our business. Man….. we were both SO angry when that happened. And we definitely “dealt with it,” in our own personal way. But still — looking back?? We didn’t exactly speak up about it.
4 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: We explained to the officer that my husband was coming. A few minutes later, Jrue (with his dad) pulled into the parking lot. He immediately stepped out of his car, and calmly approached us with our licenses in hand. I’ll never forget what happened next. They handcuffed him. No, seriously: Even though the officer knew in advance that Jrue was my husband, and that he was coming to the scene, and why. Even though no one had explained to us why we had even been pulled over in the first place. And even though Jrue could not have been more careful, or more deferential, in how he made his approach. All the cop saw was this large black man getting out of a car.
4 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

Lauren Holiday: Jrue of course, being Jrue, stayed calm and composed as this was happening. I was livid, and the opposite of calm — demanding answers, insisting that my husband hadn’t done anything wrong, trying to figure out how this whole thing had snowballed so quickly. But neither of our reactions in that moment are what I remember most. The image that most stays with me is the look I saw on Lauren’s — Jrue’s sister’s — face. I think it was seeing her react that made me actually register the danger Jrue was in. Lauren wasn’t staying calm like her brother, or getting angry like me. She was just….. terrified.
4 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

Lauren Holiday: Let me repeat that: I drove without a license — while Jrue did absolutely nothing wrong. And yet Jrue was the one who ended up in handcuffs. Like I said, though, we got lucky. And now I’m finally realizing how much we’ve been lucky. Not just about the fact that our encounter with the police that morning could have gone so much worse — but about the fact that all of Jrue’s encounters with racism over the course of our relationship could have gone so much worse. I’m also realizing how privileged I’ve been, as a white person, to have encountered racism like I have and to have been able to compartmentalize it. To have been able to get angry about it on a personal level, but then move on with my day. To have been able to move on, period.
4 mins ago via The Players' Tribune

, Uncategorized

, ,

June 29, 2020 | 9:58 pm EDT Update
June 29, 2020 | 7:39 pm EDT Update

NBA will paint Black Lives Matter on court sidelines

The NBA is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas it will use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, when it resumes the 2019-20 season late next month, league sources told ESPN. The WNBA is also discussing painting “Black Lives Matter” on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, sources said.
6 hours ago via Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 325 more rumors
Players have insisted the fight for racial equality and social justice be a central part of the NBA’s return to play and the WNBA’s new season. Several NBA players considered skipping the NBA’s Orlando resumption to focus on social justice issues. Several WNBA players, including Renee Montgomery of the Atlanta Dream and Natasha Cloud of the Washington Mystics, are sitting out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on social justice.
6 hours ago via Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

On a conference call with reporters Friday, leaders of both the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said the league and union were discussing several methods of using the NBA’s platform in Orlando to call attention to racial equality, social justice and police brutality. Over the weekend, Chris Paul, president of the players’ union, told ESPN that the league and union were collaborating to allow players to wear uniforms with personalized messages linked to social justice on the backs of their jerseys in place of players’ last names.
6 hours ago via Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
June 29, 2020 | 6:06 pm EDT Update

Spencer Dinwiddie tests positive for COVID-19

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie told The Athletic he has tested positive for coronavirus, creating doubt over his status for the NBA restart. “Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining,” Dinwiddie told The Athletic.
8 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 2839 more rumors
June 29, 2020 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
Home