Five-star prospect, and the top-ranked player in the Class of 2022, Emoni Bates will be attending Michigan State University, he announced Monday afternoon on SportsCenter. Bates is considered to be perhaps the top high school prospect in over a decade and has often been compared to Kevin Durant. He chose Michigan State over other programs such as Duke, Kentucky and Florida State among others.
