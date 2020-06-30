“Most definitely because at the end of the day, Trae needs to focus on basketball,” Rayford said. “Trae needs to focus on helping the team win and helping them get to the playoffs. He’s got to have someone he knows when he needs to call the front office, if it’s positive or negative. He needs to have a voice representing him who he could trust. I hate to put it this way; it can’t be someone who just has a long history of being an agent. It has to be someone who he feels good with. It can’t be someone who just because they rep one of the top five players or top 10 players of the league. Trae didn’t go to Klutch just because of A.D. or LeBron. He went there because he believes guys like Rich and Omar can make some calls for him. You have to go with who you’re comfortable with. That’s on the court and off the court. Hopefully, Trae is in the position one day to play with who he’s comfortable with. That’s just the opportunities he’s building for himself now.”
“I would ask those fans who are fans of Trae or Atlanta fans to just look at his history. He knows this is a team effort, but he wants to have that statue next to Dominique (Wilkins) one day, man. I’ve told you this before, my son is 6-foot-1, but he thinks he’s the best player on the court no matter if LeBron is on the floor with him. Hopefully, it never backfires on him, but he’s got big balls and is very confident. He just knows what he wants to accomplish. I never think my son is going to join a super team unless they all come to Atlanta. He’s just got too much pride to do that. Maybe that pride will backfire, but who knows. My son has seen it happen here in Oklahoma City with (Kevin Durant). He wasn’t one of those who called him a cupcake, but he’s seen the backlash of something like that happen.” Young’s contract with Klutch is expected to become official Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, Young was on a conference call with Adidas, one of his main sponsors, brainstorming how he and the company can help black-owned businesses in Atlanta.
Jermaine Jackson confirmed that Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball are all preparing to sign with JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation Sports for representation. The sports management division will negotiate marketing opportunities for the brothers, including LaMelo’s sneaker contract which is still in negotiation. Speaking to ESPN, Jackson, who is LaMelo’s manager, referred to the news as a “family decision.” He said, “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”
LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are planning to sign with Roc Nation Sports, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "This was a family decision," Jermaine Jackson, LaMelo Ball's agent, told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new." Roc Nation Sports is a branch of Jay-Z's music management company, which he started in 2013. The company represents multiple sports and top NBA players like Kyrie Irving and Markelle Fultz.
In February, Robinson signed on with Rich Paul, the superagent who guides the careers of LeBron James and Anthony Davis and recently made the cover of Sports Illustrated for his influence. Paul became Robinson’s fifth agent — one of the perplexing sidelights to Robinson’s fledgling career. So far, so good as Robinson’s game took off in the final weeks leading into the March 11 shutdown. “When you get the right representation, there’s an ease that comes to your mind that allows you to focus on other things,’’ Paul told The Post in his first remarks regarding his new alliance with Robinson. “It’s hard to sleep with both eyes closed in this business. It’s a lot more mental than people think.’’
CAA Sports has signed Dorian Finney-Smith, who is now the starting small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, after not being selected in the 2016 NBA draft. NBA agent Michael Tellem will lead the team of agents at CAA Sports who will represent Finney-Smith on and off the court. He was formerly represented by Pro Partner Sports Management.
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will now be on his fifth agent – and at least he has found the most famous. Robinson has fired his latest rep Mayar Zokaei recently and will tab LeBron James/Anthony Davis agent Rich Paul, giving him his first client with the Knicks, according to multiple sources. The move won’t become official until after a 15-day grace period.
After being represented by Johnny Foster of JSF Sports since his time back in Australia, Craig told Mile High Sports that he has elected to sign with the Creative Artists Agency where he will be represented by multiple agents who work for CAA, which is the same agency that represents Gary Harris as well as the likes of Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Paul George, and many other high-profile NBA players.
The 2019-2020 N.B.A. season kicked-off last week and for Roc Nation Sports and their clients, it was a busy day. The surging sports agency added an additional client to that list. Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with Roc Nation Sports and will be represented by veteran agent Raymond Brothers. Brothers recently joined Roc Nation Sports and has quickly made significant contributions to the agency, bringing with him both existing and new clients.
Forward Jaylen Brown told the Globe Thursday that he has hired agent Jason Glushon to take the lead on contract-extension negotiations with the Celtics. “It’s just what’s best for me,” Brown said. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I think [talking] is a distraction. But I made my decision and I move on.”
Brian Windhorst asked Jackie MacMullan to confirm if Brown was still working without an agent. The veteran ESPN reporter said that was “not true” and that Brown was actually now with Jason Glushon. The agent played both collegiate and minor league baseball and previously worked at Wasserman before opening his own shop.
Brown has made it through three years without an agent. His mother has handled a lot of the responsibilities, and he has worked with a marketing executive. And that was probably a savvy play on his part, as rookie contracts are locked in anyway. But these negotiations are different. One league source said it appears that Brown will retain an agent for these talks. The problem for Brown is that he has not really shown statistical improvement over his three seasons. His per-36-minute numbers are almost identical. So the Celtics will likely be reluctant to make a max extension offer. But it’s unlikely Brown would settle for much less. The probable result is that no deal is finalized before the season begins, meaning Brown will enter next summer as a restricted free agent.
Markelle Fultz: Excited to announce that I’m officially joining the @rocnationsports family! Looking forward to this next chapter. :hand::skin-tone-5::raised_back_of_hand::skin-tone-5: #RocFam
Nuggets guard Malik Beasley has new representation as he approaches the Oct.31 deadline for a potential contract extension: He has signed with Klutch Sports, with agent Rich Paul as the primary agent and Lucas Newton as the secondary agent.
In the latest episode of “Ball In the Family,” LiAngelo revealed that all three of his brothers are now represented by CAA Sports: “When Zo got signed to CAA, they took me and Melo too. I’m trying to get on a summer league team and then hopefully that carry me to the NBA. It feels like stuff is starting to fall into place and it feels good.”
Royce Young: Thunder two-way player Lu Dort has signed with agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of Wasserman Media Group, according to league sources. Foucher is the long-time agent agent of Russell Westbrook and Foucher and Smith also represent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Tania Ganguli: With an eye toward growing his business interests, Kyle Kuzma is parting ways with his agents, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports and Entertainment, according to sources. He hasn't started meeting with prospective agents yet.
Tania Ganguli: From Bartelstein: "I wish nothing but the best for Kyle. This was simply a situation in which it became clear our visions were not aligned. When that is the case, it simply does not make sense to continue our partnership. Once again, I want nothing but great things for Kyle.”
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN. Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z's Roc Nation prior to the start of free agency on June 30, sources said.
Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent and league sources say that he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets. The New York Knicks are expected to remain competitive for Irving too, sources tell ESPN.
While the fiasco surrounding Big Baller Brand and Alan Foster, Lonzo Ball has endured plenty of emotional turmoil in the recent month. Forced to sever ties with the co-founder of the company, Ball has since sued Foster and begun moving on from the company and Foster himself. During his exit interview on Wednesday, Ball discussed publicly the situation for the first time. “We just put so much trust in him. So, when that came out in October – like I said, he’s like my second dad – I just talked to him and I didn’t think there was anything wrong with it when he gave me his story. Looking back at it, obviously I wish we would have jumped on it back in October. But I’m glad we still caught it.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has committed to work with Creative Artists Agency after mutually parting ways with his previous agent, Harrison Gaines, last week. "After thinking about this decision over the last few weeks, I concluded that CAA made the most sense for my career both on and off the court," Ball told ESPN in a statement Monday. "With CAA now in place to manage my basketball career, I can focus my attention and energy on training for the upcoming season."
Ball said he talked with several different agencies as he rethought his business affairs after severing ties and suing former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for damages of at least $2 million. Ball insisted that Gaines had supported him through the situation with Foster and the decision to part ways was unrelated. Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has had discussions with CAA and other agencies as well, according to industry sources, but it remains unclear how he, his younger sons LiAngelo and LaMelo, and Big Baller Brand will move forward.
Why did you and Lonzo Ball agree to part ways now? Does it have anything to do with the issues the family has with Alan Foster? Harrison Gaines: No, it does not. As I said in my statement two weeks ago, my interaction with Alan Foster was limited. Anybody around the situation knows I was completely distant from anything Big Baller Brand related. I love Lonzo like a brother; our decision to part ways had nothing to do with our relationship. It was solely based on his family’s new direction/expectations and my own personal growth moving forward.
Were you actually ever part of a Ball Sports Group agency or did you independently run your own agency? People have been asking whether Lonzo had any equity in your agency or whether he received a piece of your commissions. Can you clear the air on that? Harrison Gaines: No, the Ball Sports Group was an agency in theory. Lavar and Alan Foster did not want the public to think the brothers were represented by an outside entity. Therefore, I agreed to hold Ball Sports Group out in reference to the brothers.
But there are concerns from respective agents with LaVar’s involvement and where the family stands financially with the failed Big Baller Brand, sources said. In the process of vetting agent candidates during meetings, LaVar is inquiring if the agencies have the power to pair his three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo — on the same NBA team, sources said.
LaMelo, the youngest son, may have an NBA future, but middle son LiAngelo is not viewed as an NBA-caliber player. Multiple agents have reached out to gauge the interest of Lonzo Ball, sources said, but most became uninterested once notified LaVar is still running the show.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and his agent, Harrison Gaines, have mutually agreed to part ways. "Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years," Ball told ESPN in a statement. "He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."
"Lonzo Ball was the first client to sign with me. He has been nothing short of phenomenal and is one of the bright young NBA Stars. I thank him and his family for giving me an opportunity," Gaines told ESPN in a statement. "Mutually, we have decided to part ways. I wish Lonzo great success in the future. As I turn this page, I will continue to work hard for all of my clients."
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told ESPN's The Undefeated on Tuesday that he has officially signed with a new representation agency in Klutch Sports that also represents LeBron James. Green, a three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star, was previously represented by agent B.J. Armstrong with The Wasserman Group. Green signed with Klutch Sports, led by president and agent Rich Paul, on Feb. 27 in Miami.
Green will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020. "Klutch is a cutting-edge company, it's a pure environment, and I've grown to know Rich over the years," Green told The Undefeated. "We've become very close. When you really take a step back and actually study what is going on, he checks every box that a player would want in an agent. So, why not? Some are afraid of what people will think or what will be said. That's not the case for me."
Chris Haynes: Sacramento Kings young star De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) going in a new direction, hiring his longtime trainer Chris Gaston (@gastonbball) to serve as his agent. Gaston, newly certified, launching “Family First Sports Firm” and will also rep New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson. @ChrisPatrickJr will still represent Damyean Dotson, but co-rep with Gaston.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is close to hiring Rich Paul of Klutch Sports as his basketball representation, league sources told Yahoo Sports. He was previously repped by Wasserman. At the conclusion of this season, the three-time All-Star will have a year remaining on the five-year, $82 million contract he signed in 2015.
Ahead of his free agency, Burke switched agents last month from Toronto-based Mike George to Sam Permut of New York-based Roc Nation. “Timing was very, very important for me,” Burke said. “It was already something I was kind of thinking about doing but a lot of people may look at it and think that my past agent Mike George that he wasn’t doing his job but that wasn’t the case at all. “I just believe what I’m looking for in my career and where I’m trying to go, I feel like Roc Nation was a better fit for me, if that makes sense. Obviously being here in New York, Mike being in Toronto, I just felt like it made more sense. It wasn’t an easy decision. I think a lot of people look at it like he fired his agent. That’s one of the hardest things to do especially when you have a good relationship with your agent so I just think it’s the best fit for me and it’s a decision I wanted to make for my career. I knew if I wanted to make it I knew I didn’t want it to prolong throughout the season and be something on my mind. I wanted to get it done right then and there.”
Insiders think that’s what Davis is doing, with the firing of agent Thad Foucher and hiring of Rich Paul, LeBron’s close friend and agent, all about the possibility of going to the Lakers. “Why else did AD do it?” asks an East GM. “Things are going great for him. The team is going good. He got the Derrick Rose extension [a five-year $150 million deal that each team is allowed to offer one player on his rookie contract.] “It’s not because of race. Thad Foucher is an Afro-American. It’s not because of agency. Thad Foucher is from the Wasserman Group and has Russell Westbrook. So why did he do it?”
The move also stoked paranoia in New Orleans, the city Chris Paul left in his prime shortly after he changed agents. But Davis said the move was aimed primarily at helping him become the "the most dominant player in the league." "It was just for where I am right now in my career -- what I'm trying to do -- I thought the change was necessary," Davis said Monday, when the Pelicans held media day on the eve of training camp. "That's all it was."
Theoretically, Davis also could try to parlay his agency switch into a trade aimed at changing the balance of power in the NBA, but whether he does so remains to be seen. "I'm here," Davis said. "I want to focus on winning this year with the squad that we have. We have a good squad."
Davis told ESPN on Sunday that he's hoping to elevate the Pelicans to a new level this season and the agent switch is part of an effort to improve his overall game. "My focus is to win, to come in every day and do all I can go help this organization," Davis said. "While establishing myself as the best player on the floor every night."
It’s a fact of life in the NBA. Franchise players are flipped around with astounding frequency, including James and Kevin Durant, who bolted from title-contending teams in free agency within the past three years. But the Pelicans, per a variety of sources, don’t seem particularly concerned about Davis exchanging agents, regardless who he hires. And they shouldn’t be.
Oladipo recently hired a public relations agent. He fired his basketball agent at Creative Artists Agency and hired William Morris Entertainment to boost his profile . “Some things just don’t work out, aren’t necessarily a great fit. I just felt like I needed time off from that aspect of the business," Oladipo says. "I’ll worry about that stuff later. It’s a sign I’m going in a different direction."
Mitchell Robinson is certainly acting the part of an NBA player now. According to league sources, Robinson, the Knicks’ 20-year-old project center who dazzled the Las Vegas summer league, has made an agent change already. Sources indicate Robinson, a Chalmette, La. product, has moved on from agent Raymond Brothers and has inked John Spencer, who also reps Lance Thomas. Spencer is a former Knicks scout under Ernie Grunfeld.
The size of the contract with the two team options is not the reason for the switch. Robinson was selected in the second round at No. 36. According to sources, those closest to Robinson thought he had a better shot at becoming a late first-round pick — with more guaranteed money — if the pre-draft process was conducted smoother and smarter. The day before the Draft Combine, Robinson’s reps decided to pull him out. Robinson, according to sources, believed that was a mistake. “He had trained two months just for the combine and he was ready for it,’’ one source said.
Justin Holiday had been “on the fence” about returning to play for the Indiana Pacers, but he made his intentions clear early Tuesday evening by declaring himself in for the restart in Orlando next month. Holiday wrote an article explaining his decision on The Players’ Tribune.
“Working to achieve financial security is not something to be ashamed of,” Holiday wrote. “And as we head back to the court to resume the season, many players will be out there for the same reason I am — for our futures. But I also realize that there’s something just as critical at stake. More than ever, there is a dire need now to elevate my Black brothers and sisters, to use my platform to empower and elevate our people.”
Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard knows there are risks involved, but are they worth it? “I don’t think I’m ever gonna be 100% comfortable, because I understand there’s no way that this can be kept 100% safe,” Lillard told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “That means there’s risk involved that involves my health, so, obviously, that’s what makes me uncomfortable about it. Like I’ve said before, it’s a risk that I’m willing to take.”
Damian Lillard: “My motivation is to get in the playoffs. For one, we want to play for a chance at a championship. I think everybody’s coming back with some rust on ’em. Some teams gonna have guys that choose not to play. Some guys gonna be disinterested, wanting to go about their summer. Some guys gonna be out of shape…It’s gonna be a lot of factors that give a lot of teams a chance to actually come in here and win it. I think that’s part of my motivation, is knowing there is a legit chance… We got our starting power forward and center back. We’re a healthier team. That’s motivation.”
Matt Barnes said that teams putting money and time in to education and causes in the community are starting points. “I think all the teams should start a fund. Individual funds for their cities,” Barnes said. “And look to help their communities — not just put out PSAs.”
Adam Silver explained in a TIME100 interview with Sean Gregory, bad language is a real concern as the NBA resumes its season at Disney. “I think often players, they understand when they’re on the floor, they’re saying certain things to each other because it’s so loud in the arena, they know a lot of it is not being picked up. They may have to adapt their language a little bit knowing what they say will likely be picked up by microphones and in all seriousness, we may need to put a little bit of a delay.”
“We’ve been working with (NBPA Executive Director) Michele [Roberts], Chris [Paul] and Andre [Iguodala] and several other players on a shared goal that the season restart leads to collective action towards combating systematic racism and promoting social justice,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday in a conference call with reporters. “This includes strategies to increase Black representation in all positions across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-operated businesses across NBA business activities, and the formation of an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.”
Silver was asked if players would be allowed to kneel, considering the NBA has a rule requiring them to stand. “I am not comfortable with the word ‘allow,’” Silver said. “I think we have had a rule on our books that goes back to the early ’80s that precedes even David Stern’s tenure as commissioner that calls for players to stand in a line and attention during the national anthem. I also understand the role of protest and I think that we’ll deal with that situation when it presents itself.”
When play resumes a month from now at Walt Disney World, NBA players will have the option of wearing an Oura Ring. The rings track heart and respiratory rate, as well as temperature and sleep patterns. The hope is that they can be an additional line of defense against the spread of COVID-19.
Axios spoke with Oura CEO Harpreet Singh Rai to learn more about the product and why the NBA sought them out as a partner. How does this technology work? “Put simply, we help people understand and improve their health by focusing on better sleep. Consumers are given three scores: sleep, activity and readiness. And it’s that readiness score that’s really meant to tell users how they’re feeling. The most important data we collect is temperature, which we can capture on the finger, but you don’t see it on the wrist. That’s one of the key reasons why the NBA isn’t partnering with, say, Apple or Whoop.”
How will you handle privacy concerns? Harpreet Singh Rai: “We’re working with the NBA, NBPA, Excel Sports and CAA to make sure everyone feels comfortable. Think about it — we’re tracking sleep, so a coach could ostensibly see that a player only got two hours of sleep the night before a game and decide not to start him. To ensure that doesn’t happen, most of the data isn’t being shared. The league and union only see something called a Risk Score, which combines heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature and respiratory rate. If the Risk Score is high enough, a team doctor is alerted and can test the player.”
The coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the advertising market in May, new data shows. Last month, US advertising revenue plummeted 31 percent with the postponement of big-ticket sporting events dragging down big media companies like Disney, owner of ESPN, according to a new report from StandardMedia Tracker, which tracks media spend.
According to the data, media giants Disney and WarnerMedia logged some of the steepest ad declines last month due to a delay in the NBA playoffs, which typically take place in May and is broadcast by Disney’s ABC and ESPN and WarnerMedia’s TNT. The lack of the playoffs caused WarnerMedia ad revenue to fall by 45.5 percent during the month while Disney saw its ad sales dip by 39.6 percent, the data said.
Fournier told AFP in an interview that while the resurgence of the disease was a cause for concern, it had not affected preparations for the restart. “The resurgence is worrying, but it doesn’t actually change habits,” the 27-year-old France international said. “If anything, seeing more and more cases makes you want to be even more careful.”
Fournier believes the NBA’s safety protocols, which also include regular testing, should offer enough protection. “For the NBA to take such a risk by resuming the season, the measures will be maximum,” Fournier said. “They will make our lives easier so that we do not have to ask questions and make us feel safe every day.” Fournier is also reassured by NBA pledges to subject Disney World staff to additional testing. “That’s good,” he said. “Honestly at first, the measures planned for them were nonsense.”
Fournier also has sympathy with players who have raised concerns that the league’s restart could draw attention away from the nationwide protest movement against racism and police brutality following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis on May 25. “I understand those who don’t feel like playing because it could divert attention from this issue,” Fournier said. “But I believe we should use the restart of the season as an opportunity to be heard. “The whole world is going to watch us. I think the majority of players will come and we will all use this platform, the NBA, to get a big message out. It could be remarkable.”
It appears that former Missouri basketball standout Jontay Porter will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando as NBA teams prepare for the restart of the season, a league source confirmed.
After Porter signed, ESPN reported that he was expected to be ready for training camp for the 2020-21 season, which ordinarily would open in late September or early October this year. It remains to be seen whether Porter will be healthy enough to play in Orlando.
As the coronavirus keeps the Milwaukee Bucks sidelined, the team is turning to layoffs, furloughs or reduced pay for some staff members. The NBA franchise, which employs more than 300 people, said in a statement Monday that the cost-saving measures were necessary for the business. The coronavirus pandemic has halted play for the Bucks and canceled all events at Fiserv Forum since mid-March.
Marv Albert, arguably the greatest NBA play-by-player of all-time, will not be part of TNT’s on-site coverage when the NBA resumes its season in July at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., The Post has learned. Albert, 79, has been the longtime lead voice for Turner, but will not be a part of the coverage with the NBA planning to have its national announcers on site in the league’s bubble.
After this season, Albert has one more year remaining on his contract with TNT and the previous Turner regime, led by David Levy, had a plan to move Anderson in as Albert’s replacement. However, with Zucker now in charge, those plans have been scuttled and Albert has shown no intention to retire. He expects to return next year.
The National Basketball Players Association has been in conversations with the league about ways to remember victims of police violence by placing the name of a victim on a player’s jersey to help keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, league sources told Yahoo Sports. But it is an extremely complex topic, and the union wants to exercise sensitivity in trying to push the movement forward.
Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family’s right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted.
Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka said the goal of the restart is: “Can we create an environment there that is safer than an environment just in the real world.” He added that the spikes in Florida are “daunting.” “But the whole purpose of creating this environment is not have the virus be there.”
Harrison Faigen: Rob Pelinka on the central question facing the restart. “Can we create an environment there that is safer than the real world?” He says that he has “a high level of confidence” in the plans from the NBA. He says they’ll also continually gauge how comfortable their players are.
It’s getting closer to the NBA restart in Orlando, but one member of the Indiana Pacers hasn’t fully committed to joining the squad, according to Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. Out of respect for the player, Pritchard wouldn’t disclose his name, but he did say it’s “complete no-judgment if he doesn’t want to do it.”
“We’re giving him all the information, we’re updating him and then it’s gotta be his decision because once you make the decision, you have to jump in both feet,” Pritchard said. “You can’t be straddling. You either have to be in or you have to be out. Again, no judgments on either way.”